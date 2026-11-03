Kirby Dach Unavailable Against Jets
Nov 3, 2026, 6:45 PM ETMontreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach (illness) will miss a second straight game on Tuesday against Winnipeg. Dach was on the ice Tuesday morning, but he hasn't recovered from his illness well enough to be available. It's been a difficult season for Dach, who's averaging a career-low 10:45 of ice time. In 13 outings, he hasn't scored a goal and has only three assists. Owen Beck has replaced Dach on the fourth line. He notched an assist in Saturday's win over Pittsburgh, but Beck shouldn't be on fantasy radars.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sean Durzi Remains Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:38 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Tuesday's contest against the St. Louis Blues. The Rangers' blue line will be without Durzi for a second consecutive game. Durzi has chipped in at both ends of the ice, recording five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, 21 blocks, and nine hits in 14 appearances. His absence on Sunday night against Edmonton gave Scott Morrow a chance to make his season debut. While Morrow logged one assist and three SOG in 15:02 of ice time, he is not a recommended fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Colton Parayko Misses Second Consecutive Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:30 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) will be sidelined for a second consecutive game on Tuesday against the New York Rangers. He's been dealing with an upper-body injury since late last week. After Parayko missed Friday's practice, he was labeled as probable for Saturday's tilt against Detroit, but he wasn't in the lineup. His absence leaves a huge hole in the Blues' defense. Parayko has recorded four assists and 26 blocks in 13 games. Theo Lindstein stepped into the lineup over the weekend, making his fifth appearance of the season. He has not been a viable fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jonathan Marchessault a Game-Time Call Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:25 PM ETNashville Predators winger Jonathan Marchessault (undisclosed) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's clash against Carolina, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Marchessault's availability is in question after he missed Monday's practice. Fantasy managers haven't received much production from Marchessault this season, as he's managed just two goals and five points in 14 games. Still, losing Marchessault would hurt the Predators, who will need all the help they can get against the reigning champions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Brooks Bratten
Evgeni Malkin Out Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 6:21 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) won't suit up on Tuesday against Vegas. After missing Monday's practice with a lower-body injury, Malkin was back on the ice Tuesday morning, but he isn't healthy enough to play. As a result, the Penguins must tweak their second line. Andrei Kuzmenko is expected to join Benjamin Kindel and Egor Chinakhov. Justin Brazeau will enter the lineup for his season debut and start on the third line, though he could also see some top-six action after his strong 2025-26 campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Moritz Seider Extends Assist Streak Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:58 AM ETDetroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider set up two goals in Monday's 5-3 victory over Florida, extending his assist streak to four games. With his second assist on Emmitt Finnie's empty-net goal, Seider became only the fourth German defenseman in NHL history with 250 career points. Seider has 10 assists this season, including four power-play helpers. He's yet to find the back of the net after 15 games, but his puck luck should change soon. Seider has also managed 40 blocks and 24 hits, making him a true two-way force in fantasy hockey.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Dustin Wolf Wins Second Consecutive Start
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:48 AM ETCalgary Flames goaltender Dustin Wolf stopped 26 pucks en route to a 2-1 road victory against San Jose on Monday night. He was only beaten by Sam Dickinson late in the game. Having lost Devin Cooley (lower body), things looked bleak for the Flames, but Wolf has stepped up with back-to-back wins. The 25-year-old has improved his record to 3-4-0. While Wolf's recent play has been impressive, some of his numbers still look poor. He has a 3.94 goals-against average and a .862 save percentage. Wolf will look to earn his third straight win Wednesday against Seattle, whom he beat 6-2 last week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mitch Marner Extends Personal Point Streak to 10 Games
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:38 AM ETVegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner extended his personal point streak to 10 games with a two-assist effort in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Boston. He produced a power-play helper in the second period and an even-strength assist in the third. Marner's prolific 10-game run includes five multi-point performances. Despite missing two games for personal reasons a couple of weeks ago, Marner leads Vegas with 15 assists and has totaled 17 points in 14 appearances. He faces three more games this week, starting with Tuesday's clash against Pittsburgh.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Matthew Poitras Exits Early Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:28 AM ETBoston Bruins center Matthew Poitras (undisclosed) was limited to 3:13 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout victory over Vegas. In the first period, he took an elbow to the face from Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct. After a trip to the locker room, Poitras returned to the Bruins' bench sporting a full bubble shield, but he was done for the night after only five shifts. Poitras has done well in a limited role this season, notching seven points (four goals, three assists) in 12 games despite averaging fewer than 10 minutes of ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Patrick Kane Facing Multi-Game Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:18 AM ETChicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (upper body) could miss the rest of the week after being hurt in Monday's loss to Colorado. He suffered an upper-body injury in the second period. Blackhawks head coach Jeff Blashill said after the game that Kane "will miss the next couple games, for sure." Kane, who will turn 38 in a couple of weeks, has tallied nine points (one goal, eight assists) in 15 games this season. He's been Chicago's most creative player, leading the team in assists. Teuvo Teravainen could play a bigger role with Kane out, though he's been off form in 2026-27 and isn't a must-add player in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Josh Morrissey Could Return Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 3, 2026, 9:06 AM ETWinnipeg Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey (wrist) could be back in the lineup on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He has missed 11 games after a wrist injury. The Jets will be without Morrissey for at least two more games. Winnipeg has lost nine straight outings and badly needs some help. Morrissey's return would boost the team at both ends of the ice. The 31-year-old has recorded three assists and five blocks in four appearances this season. The Jets went 3-0-1 with Morrissey in the lineup at the start of the season. Dylan Samberg has been on the first defensive unit during Morrissey's absence, while Neal Pionk has worked with the top power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Evan Rodrigues Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 6:00 PM ETNew Jersey Devils forward Evan Rodrigues (illness) didn't practice on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. He was feeling under the weather, and it's unclear whether Rodrigues will recover quickly enough to play in Tuesday's game against Edmonton. Rodrigues has recorded five points (two goals, three assists) and 20 hits through his first 14 outings with the Devils. For a third-line player, these are decent numbers, though it must be noted that Rodrigues has been on the score sheet just three times.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Dawson Mercer Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:49 PM ETWinnipeg Jets forward Dawson Mercer (upper body) sat out Monday's practice, leaving his status uncertain for Tuesday's contest against Montreal. Mercer made his fifth appearance for his new team on Sunday against Carolina. He is still seeking his first goal but has two assists. The former Devil could be replaced on Tuesday by Cole Koepke (undisclosed), who sat out Sunday's game. Meanwhile, Nino Niederreiter and Isak Rosen are candidates for more prominent roles. However, with the Jets on a nine-game losing streak, many players lack fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
A.J. Greer Moved to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:36 PM ETAnaheim Ducks left wing A.J. Greer (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve Monday. He's set to miss at least four games after suffering an upper-body injury in Sunday's loss to Ottawa. Greer ranks third on his team with 36 hits and has notched six points (four goals, two assists) in 13 games. The Ducks recalled Nico Myatovic from the minors to fill the gap in the lineup. Myatovic is awaiting his NHL debut after putting up eight points (five goals, three assists) in 11 AHL appearances this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Logan O'Connor Available Against Blackhawks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:29 PM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (personal) will return to action on Monday against Chicago. He missed Saturday's matchup with Calgary to attend his father's memorial service. O'Connor made his season debut just a couple of weeks ago and has no points in three games. The 30-year-old plays an important role on the penalty kill but is limited to fourth-line minutes at even strength, meaning he doesn't offer much to fantasy teams. Gavin Brindley filled O'Connor's spot in the lineup against Calgary, but Colorado sent him back to the AHL on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Evgeni Malkin Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:21 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (lower body) wasn't available for Monday's practice. He has been labeled day-to-day with a lower-body injury, leaving him questionable for Tuesday's contest against Vegas. Malkin has done a decent job in his 21st NHL campaign, recording 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 13 games. While losing Malkin would be a major blow for Pittsburgh, Justin Brazeau (lower body) is available for his season debut Tuesday. On Monday, the Penguins recalled Brazeau from a conditioning stint in the AHL, where he notched one assist in two games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Markstrom Back in Action Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:15 PM ETFlorida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) will return to the crease on Monday against Detroit. He's been unavailable for five games since sustaining an upper-body injury at practice. Markstrom's second stint in Florida is off to a good start. He carries a 3-1-1 record and has posted a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout. On Monday, Markstrom faces a dangerous Detroit team that has averaged 3.57 goals over the last seven games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bowen Byram Remains Out Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 5:09 PM ETChicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss an eighth straight game on Monday against Colorado. Byram has been back on the ice lately, but he's been wearing a non-contact jersey and hasn't been medically cleared to return. In his first year in Chicago, Byram has appeared in only six games, producing one assist. The 25-year-old averages nearly 25 minutes of ice time and will be under pressure to increase his offensive production once he's back in the lineup, having signed a huge six-year, $75 million contract extension in the offseason.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Claude Giroux Notches Two Points Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:32 AM ETOttawa Senators forward Claude Giroux registered a goal and an assist against Anaheim on Sunday in a 6-3 loss. Led by Giroux, the Senators raced to a three-goal lead in the first period, but the Ducks staged a stunning comeback. Giroux ended a three-game scoring drought and recorded his second multi-point performance of the season. Although Giroux is only a few weeks away from his 39th birthday, he continues to make a positive impact in Ottawa. The 20-year veteran has amassed 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 games this season, leading all forwards on his team with a plus-seven rating.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cutter Gauthier Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:28 AM ETAnaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier scored a hat trick in Sunday's 6-3 victory over Ottawa. His even-strength goal in the second period sparked a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, and Gauthier had two power-play goals in the third, including the game-winner. He joined Paul Kariya as the only two Ducks players to record multiple hat tricks before age 23. Fantasy managers who were patient with Gauthier during his dry spell last month have been handsomely rewarded. Anaheim's rising star has scored five goals across the last two games and has strung together a four-game point streak. Gauthier has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 13 games this season and is tied for the league lead with six power-play goals.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan Cooley Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 2, 2026, 9:23 AM ETUtah Mammoth center Logan Cooley scored in a third consecutive game on Sunday against Philadelphia, adding an assist in a 6-3 loss. Cooley helped Dmitri Simashev score an even-strength goal in the first period and popped up with a power-play marker in the third. He has potted five goals in total during his current streak and has seven goals in his last five outings. Early in the season, Cooley has been a point-per-game player, with eight goals and nine assists in 15 games. He's taken his game to a new level and has a chance to match his career-best goal streak when the Utah faces Toronto on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN