Clint Capela Downgraded to Out Monday
Nov 2, 2026, 8:30 PM ETHouston Rockets center Clint Capela (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics, head coach Ime Udoka told Varun Shankar. Capela rolled his ankle in Saturday's win over Oklahoma City and played just 10 minutes. With Steven Adams (calf) also sidelined, Houston is short on traditional centers behind Alperen Sengun. Oscar Tshiebwe is the leading candidate for backup minutes, while the Rockets could also use smaller frontcourt combinations with Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant. Tshiebwe could have some short-term value if Houston keeps him in the regular rotation while Capela and Adams are out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
More Recent News
Reed Sheppard Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:25 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (back) will play Monday against the Boston Celtics without a minutes restriction, head coach Ime Udoka told Varun Shankar. Sheppard missed the previous two games with a back issue. The 22-year-old is averaging 10.5 points, 4.8 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 2.3 threes in 23.3 minutes through four appearances. He has shot just 37.5 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from deep after hitting 39.4 percent of his threes last season. Sheppard should slide back into a regular backcourt role alongside Fred VanVleet and Marcus Smart.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Kyrie Irving Downgraded to Out Versus the Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:14 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings, according to Marc Stein. Irving was initially questionable before being downgraded, with the absence listed as injury management. The 34-year-old missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL and is coming off a season-high 35 minutes in Friday's win over Houston, when he scored 35 points with nine assists. Irving is averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five games. With Sergio de Larrea (knee) also out, Marcus Sasser and Walter Clayton Jr. could pick up extra minutes, while Cooper Flagg should handle more of the playmaking.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Dejounte Murray Set to Miss Third Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:06 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Rod Walker. It will be Murray's third straight absence following the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through four appearances. Herbert Jones is a strong candidate to remain in the starting lineup, while Jeremiah Fears should continue handling plenty of the playmaking with Jordan Poole (ankle) also out. Fears has produced 22 points and 13 assists against Sacramento and 20 points on 9-for-12 shooting against Atlanta over his last two games.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Hawks Forward Jalen Johnson Is Out Vs. Pacers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 2, 2026, 6:54 PM ETAtlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Indiana Pacers, per the Hawks. Johnson is averaging 18.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game so far this season while shooting 42.1 percent from the field. Johnson played 28 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night and scored 13 points with seven rebounds and four assists, with one blocked shot and four turnovers. Johnson will try to recover and return for Wednesday night's game against the Washington Wizards.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Atlanta Hawks
Braden Smith Gets Start For Pacers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Nov 2, 2026, 6:43 PM ETFormer Purdue Boilermaker point guard Braden Smith will get his first career start for the Indiana Pacers when the team faces the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, according to the team. Smith is averaging 4.5 minutes played in four games this season but will fill in for the extremely shorthanded Pacers team on Monday night. The Pacers are without Tyrese Haliburton, T.J. McConnell, Andrew Nembhard, Aaron Nesmith, among others, as they will take on the Hawks with Smith getting his first NBA starting nod.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Indiana Pacers
Rui Hachimura Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 5:35 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to quad soreness. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 30.0 minutes per contest while shooting 36.9 percent from the field in his first season with the Clippers. Kobe Sanders will likely be the main beneficiary of Hachimura's absence, while Gradey Dick and Baba Miller could also see additional minutes on the wing.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Draymond Green Set to Return Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 5:03 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) is available for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns after sitting out the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers due to bilateral low back injury management. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per contest keep him fantasy-relevant against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Active on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 4:39 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) is set to return Monday against the Phoenix Suns after resting for the first half of a back-to-back Sunday versus the Los Angeles Clippers. The 38-year-old is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games. Despite sitting out Sunday, he was a candidate for NBA Player of the Week after scoring 99 points across three straight wins. Curry will reclaim his usual starting role and remains a top fantasy play against the Suns.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Set to Suit Up Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 4:05 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is available for Monday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Murphy is no longer on the injury report after initially being listed as probable with bilateral patellar tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, with his scoring down from last season's 21.5 points per game. However, Murphy has shown improvement lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins, and could be a productive fantasy option on Monday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Paul George Sidelined Against Houston
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 3:49 PM ETBoston Celtics forward Paul George (rest) will sit out Monday's matchup against the Houston Rockets. George will rest for the second half of a back-to-back after recording 17 points, eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 33 minutes against Orlando on Sunday. The nine-time All-Star is Boston's second-leading scorer, averaging 20.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals through six games. Baylor Scheierman and Payton Pritchard will likely see expanded roles with George sidelined for this evening's action.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Out of Action on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 2, 2026, 3:25 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) will miss Monday's contest against the Orlando Magic after initially being listed as questionable with left knee soreness. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games following offseason surgery on his right foot. With Sarr sidelined, Deandre Ayton could make his first start of the season, boosting his fantasy appeal with Washington playing four times this week.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Peyton Watson Questionable for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watson has yet to miss a game this season, though the hamstring is worth monitoring after he dealt with a lengthy strain and a later aggravation while with Denver last season. The 24-year-old is averaging 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through six appearances, with much of his fantasy appeal coming on the defensive end. With Jaylon Tyson (ankle) already ruled out, Sam Merrill, Mario Hezonja, and Meleek Thomas could all pick up additional minutes if Watson sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Alexandre Sarr Iffy Against Orlando
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:47 AM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic after logging a season-high 29 minutes in Friday's win over Charlotte. The 21-year-old is averaging 9.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks through six games after undergoing right foot surgery during the offseason. Those numbers are down from last year's 16.3 points and 2.0 blocks per game. If Sarr cannot play Monday, Deandre Ayton would likely make his first start of the season and could have added value with Washington playing four times this week.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Expected to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:41 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith has played through the sprain without missing time and grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks in Friday's loss to Boston. The 26-year-old has started all six games with Nic Claxton (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes. Claxton is doubtful again, leaving Smith in line for another start. If Joel Embiid (foot) is cleared, Smith would face a more difficult matchup inside against the 6-1 Sixers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Zach LaVine Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:35 AM ETSacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with elbow inflammation. LaVine played a season-low 21 minutes in Saturday's lopsided loss to Memphis, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting. The 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. With Keegan Murray (ankle) already out, Darius Acuff Jr. and De'Andre Hunter would be the strongest candidates to take on more scoring if LaVine sits, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could also see more touches in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Rudy Gobert Off the Injury Report for Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:23 AM ETMinnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with lower-back spasms. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.0 points and 12.3 rebounds through six appearances this season. Joan Beringer filled in Saturday and posted 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but he should head back to the bench with Gobert returning. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for an extended stretch, Minnesota will need Gobert to keep controlling the glass and anchoring the defense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Ty Jerome Set to Return Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:11 AM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing Saturday's win over Sacramento. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, though he was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his last appearance. Cam Spencer filled in nicely Saturday, handing out 13 assists without a turnover. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is doubtful, so Spencer should still have room for a meaningful reserve role even with Jerome back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nic Claxton Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 8:03 AM ETChicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after going through a full practice Sunday. Claxton has missed Chicago's first six games while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the practice work is a positive step toward his Bulls debut. Jalen Smith (finger) is probable and should remain in the starting lineup if Claxton sits again. Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, though his workload could come down once Claxton is ready to join the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kyrie Irving Questionable Against Kings
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:51 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings as he manages his injury. It will be a notable matchup for the 34-year-old, who tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025. Irving has looked sharp since returning, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five appearances while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. His only absence so far came on the second night of a back-to-back. If Irving sits Monday, Cooper Flagg should take on more of the offense, while Max Christie could see additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Coby White Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 2, 2026, 7:43 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The 26-year-old has missed Charlotte's first seven games after suffering a left calf strain during training camp. White averaged 15.6 points and 3.0 assists across 21 games with the Hornets last season after arriving from Chicago. He should eventually take on a prominent role in the backcourt, though Charlotte may ease him in after the long layoff. Dennis Schroder and Sion James could keep some of their recent minutes until White is ready for a full workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR