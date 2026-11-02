Micah Parsons Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Nov 2, 2026, 3:29 PM ETGreen Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Parsons continued working with trainers during Monday's walkthrough rather than participating in team activities. The 27-year-old has spent the entire season on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL and meniscus repair following his December 2025 injury. Green Bay plans to ease Parsons back through individual drills before potentially progressing to team activities next week. The Packers are targeting their Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on November 25 for his season debut, although that timeline remains tentative. Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 quarterback hits in 14 games last season. His eventual return would strengthen a Packers defense that registered six sacks against Carolina in Week 8, but he is not expected to face New England this Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Rob DemovskyComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Kyler Murray has Sore Hamstring, Undergoing Evaluation
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:30 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is dealing with a sore hamstring following the team's first loss of the year against the division-rival Detroit Lions on Sunday, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Murray is going through a full evaluation on Monday. O'Connell does not think that Murray's hamstring injury will jeopardize his availability for the team's Week 9 contest against the Buffalo Bills next Monday night, but it is definitely something to watch for fantasy managers. The 29-year-old veteran signal-caller stayed in Sunday's loss to Detroit, but he continued to underwhelm in leading Minnesota's offense, going 17-for-29 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. It was Murray's first time this year throwing multiple TD passes, but he has not looked comfortable yet in O'Connell's offense in his first year with the team. If Murray's hamstring injury lingers throughout the week, veteran Carson Wentz could be an option to start against Buffalo in Week 9. We will keep a close eye on Murray's practice status this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Brandon Aiyuk Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 3:19 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (knee) is close to hiring new representatives in an effort to get back to the NFL and on a team, sources told Jordan Schultz. The 49ers still hold Aiyuk's rights, and Aiyuk needs to file for reinstatement after he was placed on the left-squad list last December. General manager John Lynch said all the way back in January that the 28-year-old former first-rounder from Arizona State would not play for the organization again, and that has not changed despite the 49ers dealing with the most banged-up receiving corps in the league through the first eight weeks of 2026. He has been completely off the fantasy football radar for that reason, and because we have no idea how healthy he is after he tore multiple ligaments in his right knee back in October of 2024, which caused him to miss the entire 2025 campaign. Aiyuk has reportedly been healthy, but his deteriorating relationship with the 49ers has not helped his cause as he tries to get back in the good graces of the league. Once he is reinstated by the NFL, the 49ers will be forced to either trade or release him so he can join another team. Aiyuk remains a complete wild card and is not guaranteed to play for the remainder of this season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz
Josh Jacobs Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:16 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to remain with the team despite newly publicized allegations of physical abuse, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that the organization is aware of the allegations and will allow the NFL's investigation to proceed, adding that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with Green Bay. Police records released Friday included accounts from three additional women alleging previous incidents of physical abuse, which Jacobs' attorneys have disputed. The 28-year-old previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal damage to property charges stemming from a separate May incident. Jacobs spent the first six games of the season on the Commissioner's Exempt List before returning in Week 7. He has since rushed for 75 yards while adding 11 receptions for 68 yards and three total touchdowns across two games. Jacobs remains Green Bay's lead running back and a fantasy starter, although the ongoing investigation creates uncertainty about potential additional discipline.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Matt Schneidman
Daniel Jones to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 3:04 PM ETIndianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones will remain the team's starter for Sunday's Week 9 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. Head coach Shane Steichen confirmed the decision Monday after initially declining to commit to Jones following Indianapolis' 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones completed 19 of 28 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions before Anthony Richardson Sr. replaced him during the fourth quarter with the Colts trailing by 35 points. The 29-year-old has struggled through eight games, completing 60.4% of his passes for 1,542 yards, five touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Indianapolis has dropped four consecutive games to fall to 2-6, but Steichen is sticking with Jones despite his continued struggles. The veteran remains a risky fantasy option outside Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, even with a matchup against Dallas approaching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: James Boyd
David Montgomery making progress from groin injury, return not imminent
#Texans running back David Montgomery is making progress from groin injury that has sidelined him past three games. While return isn't imminent, sources say rehab process headed in right direction.— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2026
Nov 2, 2026, 3:03 PM ET
Christian Watson "doing great" in recovery, status for Week 9 remains unclear
Jason Vrable says Christian Watson and his broken rib are sore but “doing great.”— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 2, 2026
“We’ll see as the week goes,” but adds Watson will do everything possible to get his body ready for Sunday in New England.
Said the WWE memes lifted Watson’s spirits. pic.twitter.com/6Pf3jjm1qI
Nov 2, 2026, 2:52 PM ET
Lamar Jackson "likely" out for the remainder of the season
From The Aftermath on @nflnetwork: The latest on #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is undergoing thumb surgery. pic.twitter.com/9obn1lhg2X— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2026
Nov 2, 2026, 2:49 PM ET
Cowboys Open to Making Roster Moves Ahead of NFL Trade Deadline
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 2:00 PM ETWith the Dallas Cowboys falling to 3-5 after an upset overtime loss to the Arizona Cardinals, executive vice president Stephen Jones said during his Monday radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan that the team is still open to making a roster move. With just over a week remaining before the league's November 10 trade deadline, Jones said, "We think we're close. We think we can get this ship righted and that we can have success." With the rest of the NFC East also struggling, the Cowboys trail only the 4-2-1 New York Giants, who have turned to former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy as their third starting quarterback of the season, and with whom Dallas still has one remaining matchup in Week 17.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
George Pickens has hamstring and other health issues
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) caught two of his three targets for 48 yards in an upset overtime loss to the Cardinals, and The Athletic's Jon Machota reports that he is dealing with hamstring issues that have been tightening up during games. Following a breakout 2025 campaign in which he caught 93 passes for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens is currently on pace for 83 receptions, 1,133 yards and four touchdowns and has fallen to WR19 while working in more of a complementary role to five-time Pro Bowler CeeDee Lamb. Pickens has appeared on the injury report in each of the past two weeks with shoulder and hamstring concerns, and his status will need to be monitored heading into a Week 9 matchup with the Colts.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jon Machota
Brenton Strange a Consistently Safe Streamer with Untapped Upside
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:37 PM ETIn a week that saw Jaguars quarterbacks attempt only 17 passes in a blowout win over the Colts, Jacksonville tight end Brenton Strange tied for the team lead with 55 receiving yards on his two receptions. With the passing offense becoming slightly unpredictable through its embarrassment of riches, Strange has emerged as one of the Jaguars' most consistent fantasy producers, topping 40 receiving yards in his last four outings and ranking as the TE13 by points per game over that stretch despite being held without a touchdown. Offering one of the safest floors at the position, Strange has emerged as a usable weekly streamer who could help to win weeks if he finds his way back into the end zone, an accomplishable feat with Trevor Lawrence now ranking third in the league with 17 passing touchdowns.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Emmett Johnson Establishing Flex Value Through Receiving Profile
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:25 PM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson has seen his target total rise in four consecutive games, culminating in a season-high five receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Broncos. With the Chiefs in search of consistent producers in the passing game, the fifth-round rookie now ranks third on the team with his 237 receiving yards, presenting enough standalone value to make him a viable weekly flex option. Coupled with the week-winning potential he offers as a direct handcuff to Kenneth Walker, Johnson has emerged as a must-roster player and is a priority waiver add wherever still available.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Downs Could Be Moved for Third or Fourth-Round Pick
Patrick McGrath
Nov 2, 2026, 1:13 PM ETHaving already traded away two team captains, the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts are essentially looking at a cultural reset, and NFL Insider Adam Schefter believes that wide receiver Josh Downs could be one of the next players on the move ahead of the NFL's November 10 trade deadline. Schefter reports that the Colts have asked for a third-round pick for the fourth-year receiver but could settle for a fourth-rounder before the deadline. Downs leads the Colts with 330 yards on 30 receptions and found the end zone for the first time in Sunday's blowout loss to the Jaguars. A breakout candidate who has yet to find his footing as part of a struggling offense, a change of scenery could help restore fantasy value to a player who currently ranks as the WR41 through eight games.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Adam Schefter
Emeka Egbuka Could Return in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:45 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said that wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) could return for the team's Week 9 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the Chicago Bears, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Egbuka has missed the team's last two games with a concussion and a foot injury. The 24-year-old former first-rounder from Ohio State cleared the concussion protocol last week, but he remained out in Sunday's shutout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons. Now that he is only dealing with a foot injury, Egbuka could be cleared to face Chicago on the road this weekend if he makes enough progress in practice this week. He has been Tampa's top receiver when healthy, catching 28 of his 49 targets for 240 yards and two touchdowns in six games played. However, Egbuka's fantasy value is trending down with the Bucs moving to a run-based offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass in the win over Atlanta and has gone 7-for-14 for 64 yards and a touchdown in two games since returning from his dislocated right thumb.--Keith Hernandez
Source: FOX Sports - Greg Auman
Travis Etienne Jr. Could Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:33 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) will be looked at on Monday with the intent of judging whether or not he will have a chance to return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Kellen Moore told Ross Jackson of Locked on Saints. Etienne is eligible to return from Injured Reserve this week after straining his left hamstring in the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 27. The 27-year-old had an extra week to recover during the team's bye in Week 8, so he might be back in action this weekend as the team takes on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Fantasy managers need to be mindful that even if Etienne has his 21-day practice window opened this week, it does not necessarily mean he will return to New Orleans' backfield this weekend to take on the Browns. When Etienne does return and is back to full health, he is expected to take over lead-back duties from veteran Alvin Kamara, at least on early downs. The former first-rounder by the Jacksonville Jaguars had 30 carries for 128 yards (4.3 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, adding 11 catches for 51 yards as a receiver in his first three games with the Saints this year before landing on IR.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Saints - Ross Jackson
Unclear if Jordyn Tyson Will Return to Practice This Week
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:28 PM ETNew Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore said on Monday that it is still to be determined whether rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) will return to practice this week, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. The Saints will decide by Wednesday, which is when they will release their first official injury report for Week 9 as they come out of their bye. The 22-year-old eighth overall pick from Arizona State is eligible to come off Injured Reserve and play this Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, but it is unclear if that will happen yet as Tyson continues to recover from a lingering hamstring injury that has sidelined him for all of his rookie season so far in 2026. Even if Tyson returns to the practice field this week, it will not guarantee that he makes his NFL debut this weekend against the Browns. The 6-foot-2, 203-pounder will also be a pretty risky flex option in fantasy lineups if he is active this weekend. Still, because of his upside as the Saints' WR2 behind Chris Olave by season's end, Tyson should be stashed already in all fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Nick Underhill
Breece Hall Ready to Return to the Field
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:19 PM ETThe NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports on Monday that New York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps), who has missed the last five games with a quad injury, is now "good to go" and should play next Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 9. Hall has been the subject of trade speculation with the Nov. 10 deadline quickly approaching, but the Jets have said that they do not have any plans to trade him after signing him to an extension in the offseason following his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2025. Despite another loss on Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders, Rapoport does not see the Jets going on a fire sale like they did last year. Hall has become an interesting name at this year's trade deadline because of Braelon Allen breaking out as New York's RB1 over the last five weeks with Hall sidelined. Adding a twist to this story is the news that Hall deactivated his social-media account to begin the week amid all the trade speculation. The 25-year-old Hall was averaging just 3.2 yards per carry on his 51 rushing attempts for 163 yards and one touchdown on the ground in three games before his quad injury this year. If he returns this weekend in a tough matchup against KC, fantasy managers should expect more of a timeshare with Allen, who has earned a bigger backfield workload.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
DaVon Hamilton Expected to Miss Rest of Season With Torn Quad
Keith Hernandez
Nov 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars standout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (quadriceps) suffered a torn quad muscle in Sunday's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and is expected to be out for the rest of the season, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hamilton will undergo more tests on Monday, but his loss creates a massive hole on the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line. The 29-year-old injured his quad in the second quarter of Sunday's game and had to be carted off the field. With Hamilton now out until next year, the Jaguars will ask Ruke Orhorhoro to step up at defensive tackle, starting in Week 9 this Thursday night on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The former third-rounder from Ohio State will finish his seventh year in the NFL with 16 tackles (eight solo), half a sack, four QB hits, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in seven games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Breece Hall Deactivates Social-Media Account Amid Trade Speculation
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 12:08 PM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quadriceps) has deactivated his X account, according to uSTADIUM, adding to speculation about his future ahead of the November 10 trade deadline. Earlier Monday, head coach Aaron Glenn indicated that the Jets plan to keep Hall, emphasizing the organization's desire to retain its best players. SNY's Connor Hughes also reported that New York has not held serious internal discussions about trading the 25-year-old, despite speculation fueled by his recent social media activity and Braelon Allen's emergence. Hall previously shared an ambiguous message Friday that drew attention from fans and reporters, although its meaning remains unclear. He has missed five consecutive games with a quadriceps injury, while Allen has rushed for 565 yards during that stretch, including 147 yards and a touchdown against Las Vegas on Sunday. The Jets reportedly envision both running backs contributing once Hall returns, and there is no confirmed connection between his account deactivation and any potential trade.--Bruno Mulé
Source: uStadium
Tyreek Hill Remains Unsigned, Fantasy Value Continues to Fade
Nicho Roessler
Nov 2, 2026, 12:02 PM ETNFL free-agent wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee) has still not signed with an NFL team, and seven days ago, a jury found Hill liable for two of 10 counts related to domestic violence, which may have slowed down his chances of being signed by a team. At this point in the season, Hill is also rehabbing from multiple torn knee ligaments and may not have the speed he once did; at 31, fantasy managers should prioritize higher-upside waiver-wire options to build their teams. If he signs with a team, or reports surface that he's close to signing, he can be a waiver-wire target, but until then, fantasy managers are better off with other waiver-wire options.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
David Montgomery's Week 9 Status Remains Uncertain
Bruno Mulé
Nov 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ETHouston Texans running back David Montgomery (groin) remains without a clear timetable for his return, with head coach DeMeco Ryans offering no significant update on his recovery Monday, according to Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. Montgomery suffered the injury during Houston's Week 5 victory over Tennessee and missed the following two games before the team's Week 8 bye. He did not practice at all leading up to the Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, leaving his availability uncertain for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Woody Marks has handled the bulk of the backfield work in his absence, including all 19 running back carries against New York, finishing with 66 rushing yards and one reception for 15 yards. Marks should remain Houston's primary fantasy option if Montgomery misses another game, while the veteran's eventual return could create a more divided backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jonathan M. Alexander