Nov 2, 2026, 12:10 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars standout defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton (quadriceps) suffered a torn quad muscle in Sunday's win over the division-rival Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 and is expected to be out for the rest of the season, sources told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Hamilton will undergo more tests on Monday, but his loss creates a massive hole on the interior of Jacksonville's defensive line. The 29-year-old injured his quad in the second quarter of Sunday's game and had to be carted off the field. With Hamilton now out until next year, the Jaguars will ask Ruke Orhorhoro to step up at defensive tackle, starting in Week 9 this Thursday night on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. The former third-rounder from Ohio State will finish his seventh year in the NFL with 16 tackles (eight solo), half a sack, four QB hits, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in seven games played.