👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Jalen Smith Expected to Play Monday

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 8:41 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (finger) is probable for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith has played through the sprain without missing time and grabbed 12 rebounds with two blocks in Friday's loss to Boston. The 26-year-old has started all six games with Nic Claxton (hamstring) sidelined, averaging 12.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks in 24.2 minutes. Claxton is doubtful again, leaving Smith in line for another start. If Joel Embiid (foot) is cleared, Smith would face a more difficult matchup inside against the 6-1 Sixers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 8:35 AM ET

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Zach LaVine (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with elbow inflammation. LaVine played a season-low 21 minutes in Saturday's lopsided loss to Memphis, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-9 shooting. The 31-year-old has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 23.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. With Keegan Murray (ankle) already out, Darius Acuff Jr. and De'Andre Hunter would be the strongest candidates to take on more scoring if LaVine sits, while Malik Monk and Emanuel Sharp could also see more touches in the backcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 8:23 AM ET

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks after missing Saturday's loss to San Antonio with lower-back spasms. The four-time Defensive Player of the Year is averaging 7.0 points and 12.3 rebounds through six appearances this season. Joan Beringer filled in Saturday and posted 12 points and six rebounds in 34 minutes, but he should head back to the bench with Gobert returning. With Anthony Edwards (knee) sidelined for an extended stretch, Minnesota will need Gobert to keep controlling the glass and anchoring the defense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 8:11 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome (back) is off the injury report for Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans after missing Saturday's win over Sacramento. The 29-year-old is averaging 25.8 points and 5.8 assists through five games for the unbeaten Grizzlies, though he was held to 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting in his last appearance. Cam Spencer filled in nicely Saturday, handing out 13 assists without a turnover. Scotty Pippen Jr. (back) is doubtful, so Spencer should still have room for a meaningful reserve role even with Jerome back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 8:03 AM ET

Chicago Bulls center Nic Claxton (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after going through a full practice Sunday. Claxton has missed Chicago's first six games while recovering from a left hamstring strain, but the practice work is a positive step toward his Bulls debut. Jalen Smith (finger) is probable and should remain in the starting lineup if Claxton sits again. Smith is averaging 12.0 points and 8.8 rebounds in 24.2 minutes, though his workload could come down once Claxton is ready to join the rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:51 AM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) remains questionable for Monday's game against the Sacramento Kings as he manages his injury. It will be a notable matchup for the 34-year-old, who tore his left ACL against Sacramento on March 3, 2025. Irving has looked sharp since returning, averaging 21.4 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.2 threes through five appearances while shooting 52.7 percent from the field. His only absence so far came on the second night of a back-to-back. If Irving sits Monday, Cooper Flagg should take on more of the offense, while Max Christie could see additional backcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:43 AM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard Coby White (calf) is off the injury report and set to make his season debut Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The 26-year-old has missed Charlotte's first seven games after suffering a left calf strain during training camp. White averaged 15.6 points and 3.0 assists across 21 games with the Hornets last season after arriving from Chicago. He should eventually take on a prominent role in the backcourt, though Charlotte may ease him in after the long layoff. Dennis Schroder and Sion James could keep some of their recent minutes until White is ready for a full workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:35 AM ET

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers after leaving Saturday's loss to New Orleans in the third quarter. Johnson finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists in 28 minutes before exiting. The 24-year-old is averaging 18.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.9 assists this season, leading Atlanta in both rebounds and assists. With Jock Landale (hip) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) also out, the Hawks are thin up front. Aaron Wiggins and Luguentz Dort are the leading candidates to enter the starting lineup if Johnson cannot play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:26 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) is questionable for Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls due to plantar fascia injury management. The former MVP is averaging 19.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists in 35.2 minutes through five appearances. Embiid sat out Saturday's win over Charlotte, when Adem Bona moved into the starting lineup and finished with two points, five rebounds, and three assists in 22 minutes. Bona also battled foul trouble with five personals, but he would be in line for another sizable role if Embiid remains sidelined Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:18 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with bilateral patella tendinopathy. The 26-year-old is averaging 14.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steals in 31.8 minutes through six games, well below the 21.5 points he averaged last season. Murphy has looked better lately, totaling 34 points over New Orleans' last two wins. If his knee issue keeps him out Monday, Saddiq Bey would be the most likely player to move into the starting lineup, while Trendon Watford could also pick up additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:11 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, marking his fifth straight absence. Missi remains without a timetable as he works his way back from a knee bone bruise. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in his next appearance. Karlo Matkovic has started the past two games and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds Saturday against Atlanta. He should remain heavily involved up front, with Derik Queen and DeAndre Jordan also available for center minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 2, 2026, 7:03 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray (personal) is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies after missing the past two contests for the birth of his son. The 30-year-old is averaging 17.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.0 assists in 32.3 minutes through four appearances. Herbert Jones should head back to the bench after starting in Murray's absence. Jeremiah Fears has played well with more of the offense in his hands, including a 22-point, 13-assist game against Sacramento, but Murray's return should take some of the playmaking burden off the rookie while Jordan Poole (ankle) remains out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 8:09 AM ET

Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (hip) was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's 121-99 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans after suffering a hip pointer in the first quarter. Landale played just over a minute before heading to the locker room. Atlanta is already thin up front with Henri Veesaar (knee) and Mouhamed Gueye (foot) sidelined. Asa Newell took on more work after Landale exited and finished with 13 points, four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes. If Landale misses Monday's game in Indiana, Newell should remain part of the frontcourt rotation behind Onyeka Okongwu.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hawks PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 8:00 AM ET

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after missing Friday's loss to Miami with low back soreness. The 28-year-old has been one of Indiana's most productive reserves, averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 threes in 22.8 minutes while shooting 53.8 percent from the field. Ivica Zubac (ankle) is still out, so getting Toppin back would give the Pacers some much-needed frontcourt scoring. If he sits again, Jarace Walker and Kobe Brown could pick up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 7:52 AM ET

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Santos returned from knee tendinitis Friday against the Lakers and finished with two points, five rebounds, and one assist in 16 minutes. The 24-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 22.4 minutes through five games. With Stephen Curry (rest) and Draymond Green (rest) both sitting, Golden State will need a little more from its supporting cast. Santos has shown he can handle a larger role before, averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds across 30 starts last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 7:37 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Aaron Nesmith (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Nesmith has played through the hamstring issue in five straight games, logging between 19 and 27 minutes during that stretch. He finished Friday's loss to Miami with nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in 21 minutes while shooting 2-for-4 from the field. Indiana is still without Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring), T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and Ivica Zubac (ankle), so Nesmith should continue to have a steady place in the rotation. His fantasy value will mostly come from three-point shooting, but the minutes should be there while the Pacers remain short-handed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 7:29 AM ET

Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (rest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic. Boston plays again Monday in Houston, so Robinson could sit on the front end of the back-to-back. The former Knick has started all five games this season, averaging 6.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes. Neemias Queta would likely move into the starting lineup if Robinson rests, and Boston has outscored opponents by 19.8 points per 100 possessions with Queta on the floor so far. Luka Garza could also pick up extra minutes behind him.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 7:12 AM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for bilateral low back injury management. Green is expected back Monday against the Phoenix Suns on the second night of the back-to-back. The 36-year-old is averaging just 3.0 points through five games, but his 7.2 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks still give him plenty of fantasy value. With Stephen Curry (knee) also out Sunday, Al Horford should have a bigger frontcourt role, while Charles Bassey and Graham Ike could pick up extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Nov 1, 2026, 7:04 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) will sit out Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers for injury management on the front end of a back-to-back. Curry is averaging 29.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists through five games, including a 44-point outing against Minnesota. Draymond Green (rest) is also out, leaving Golden State without two of its main creators. Brandin Podziemski should have the ball in his hands more often, while De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard are candidates for added minutes. Brandon Williams is another name to watch after scoring 20 points in a spot start the last time Curry rested.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 2:49 PM ET

The Oklahoma City Thunder are no longer signing free-agent guard/forward Ochai Agbaji, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Oklahoma City had agreed to bring in the 26-year-old on Friday but is now re-evaluating how to use its open roster spot after Chet Holmgren (knee) was ruled out for eight to 10 weeks. With Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) also facing lengthy absences, the Thunder may look for more frontcourt help instead. Isaiah Hartenstein should remain heavily involved, while rookie Aday Mara has already shown some promise with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double against Phoenix. If Oklahoma City adds another big, Mara's path to regular minutes could get tighter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 31, 2026, 2:44 PM ET

Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward Jaylen Brown (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brown missed Friday's win over the Knicks with patellar tendinopathy after reporting soreness following a 20-point, 10-rebound performance against Indiana on Wednesday. The 30-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.2 steals through five games. With LeBron James (rest) and Joel Embiid (rest) already ruled out, Philadelphia could badly use Brown back in the lineup. If he remains sidelined, Tyrese Maxey should carry more of the offense, while Anfernee Simons and Dean Wade could see more opportunities.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Jalen Smith

Expected to Play Monday
Zach LaVine

Uncertain to Face Mavericks on Monday
Rudy Gobert

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Ty Jerome

Set to Return Monday
Nic Claxton

Doubtful for Bulls Debut on Monday
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Kings
Coby White

Cleared for Season Debut Monday
Jalen Johnson

Iffy for Monday
Joel Embiid

Listed as Questionable Versus Chicago
Trey Murphy III

Likely Available Against Memphis
Yves Missi

to Miss Fifth Straight Game
Dejounte Murray

Off the Injury Report for Monday
Jaylen Warren

Remains Effective Despite Heavier Backfield Split
Saquon Barkley

Wants to Stay with the Eagles
Brian Thomas Jr.

Drawing Interest From Three Teams
Trey McBride

has Another Big Game, Still the Overall TE1 in Fantasy
Josh Allen

Turns in Another Terrific Performance After the Bye Week
Jonathan Taylor

Broncos Want to Acquire Jonathan Taylor
Jahmyr Gibbs

Posts Best Efficiency Numbers of the Season
James Cook III

Furthers Touchdown Streak in Week 8 Win
Joe Burrow

Lights Up Titans in Overtime Victory
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Michael Wilson

Dominates Despite Playing Through Broken Ribs
Bhayshul Tuten

Continues Breakout Season with Dominant Week 8 Showing
Emmett Johnson

Plays Massive Role in Receiving Game
Hunter Henry

Ruled Out With Foot Injury Against Dolphins
Tyler Huntley

Expected to Undergo MRI for Suspected Turf Toe
Tee Higgins

Looks Unstoppable in Overtime Victory
Ashton Jeanty

Reduced Workload Was Planned Before Kickoff
Tyler Allgeier

has Career Day Against Cowboys
Brock Bowers

Big Day For Brock Bowers In Raiders' Victory
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Bucky Irving

Goes Off As Bucs Break Team Rushing Record
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Lamar Jackson

Thumb Injury Could End His Season
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Hunter Henry

Questionable to Return With Foot Injury
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Sidney Crosby

Posts Season-High Three Points Against Canadiens
Cale Makar

Racks Up Four Assists in Saturday's Win
Tristan Jarry

Records Second Straight Shutout
Warren Foegele

Ruled Out for 3-4 Weeks
Andre Burakovsky

to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Isaac Howard

Won't Play Sunday
Jock Landale

Exits with Left-Hip Injury
Obi Toppin

Iffy Against Brooklyn
Gui Santos

Expected to Play Sunday
Aaron Nesmith

Listed as Probable for Sunday
Mitchell Robinson

Questionable Sunday Against Orlando
Draymond Green

Out Sunday Versus Clippers
Stephen Curry

Out Sunday Against Clippers
Sean Durzi

Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Joel Eriksson Ek

OK for Sunday
Samuel Montembeault

Now Day-to-Day
Mike Matheson

Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Logan O'Connor

Unavailable Saturday
Esa Lindell

Rejoins Stars Lineup
Ivan Provorov

to Make Season Debut Saturday
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Back Out of Ochai Agbaji Signing
Jaylen Brown

Iffy for Saturday
Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Braves Pick Up the 2027 Option for Ronald Acuna Jr.
William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players