Andre Burakovsky to Miss 3-4 Weeks
Nov 1, 2026, 9:35 AM ETOttawa Senators winger Andre Burakovsky (lower body) will be sidelined for 3-4 weeks. He suffered a lower-body injury earlier this week, and the team placed him on Injured Reserve Saturday. Burakovsky can't seem to shake off the injury bug, as this is the third time already this season that he's been unavailable. Burakovsky has no points in eight appearances and appears headed toward another disappointing campaign. With Warren Foegele (knee) also ruled out for several weeks, Philip Tomasino is poised to have a regular spot in the lineup. After a productive spell in the AHL, Tomasino made his first NHL appearance of the season on Sunday against San Jose and produced one assist.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Isaac Howard Won't Play Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 1, 2026, 9:31 AM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Isaac Howard (knee) won't be in action on Sunday against the New York Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports. The 22-year-old injured his knee in Saturday's win over the Islanders. While Howard's injury isn't as serious as initially feared, he will sit out at least one game. Howard has had a limited role with the Oilers, averaging 8:53 of ice time. He has contributed one goal and two assists. His first chance to return will be Tuesday against New Jersey. Filip Hallander is expected to fill in for Howard on Sunday, but he's been anonymous offensively since joining the team on Oct. 7 and isn't a recommended fantasy target.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Stephen Whyno
Sean Durzi Day-to-Day After Missing Saturday's Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:56 PM ETNew York Rangers defenseman Sean Durzi (undisclosed) is day-to-day, The Athletic's Peter Baugh reports. Durzi is banged up and has recently taken regular maintenance days. He's been in the lineup for every game so far in 2026-27 but might be forced to miss Sunday's contest against Edmonton. In 14 outings, Durzi has recorded five points (two goals, three assists), 12 SOG, and 21 blocks. Braden Schneider (illness) is also day-to-day, so the Rangers may need to make several changes to their blue line on Sunday. The team recalled Matthew Robertson from the minors on Saturday, adding another defensive option. Scott Morrow is also available to enter the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Baugh
Joel Eriksson Ek OK for Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:45 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) will suit up on Sunday against the Washington Capitals, The Athletic's Joe Smith reports. On Friday, it was reported that Eriksson Ek was being evaluated by team doctors after being hurt in Thursday's clash against the Islanders. He was back on the ice Saturday, and Wild head coach John Hynes said Eriksson Ek is "good to go" for Sunday's matchup. Eriksson Ek has five goals and seven assists in 15 games this season, averaging more than one hit per game. He's on a four-game point streak and will look to extend his goal streak to three games on Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Joe Smith
Samuel Montembeault Now Day-to-Day
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:31 PM ETMontreal Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montembeault (lower body) has been upgraded to day-to-day, Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 30-year-old sustained a lower-body injury early in the season and will miss an 11th consecutive game on Saturday night against Pittsburgh. However, with him now day-to-day, Montembeault should be available soon. After making 23 starts last season, Montembeault has yet to appear in a game this season. Montreal has found a strong tandem with Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, making it difficult for Montembeault to earn playing time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
Mike Matheson Out Two Weeks With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:28 PM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson (lower body) will be unavailable for two weeks. Matheson recently returned from a lower-body injury, but he skated in just three games before suffering another health issue. He will miss a second consecutive game on Saturday against Pittsburgh. The veteran rearguard does a lot for the Canadiens and has averaged 0.5 points per game in eight outings this season. He has one goal and three assists, playing nearly 24 minutes a night. Adam Engstrom is likely to see regular action until Matheson returns, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Logan O'Connor Unavailable Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:24 PM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (personal) won't play in Saturday's matchup with Calgary, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. He recently lost his father and has been away from the team. After missing time with a lower-body injury, O'Connor made his season debut only last week. He hasn't made an offensive impact in 13:24 of ice time per game. Gavin Brindley was recalled from the AHL on Friday and will replace O'Connor on Saturday. Brindley has one assist in four NHL outings this season and is unlikely to play a prominent role in Saturday's contest.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Esa Lindell Rejoins Stars Lineup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:13 PM ETDallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) will end a five-game absence on Saturday against Columbus. He has finally recovered from a lower-body injury that knocked Lindell out of the lineup in mid-October. Lindell has 18 blocks in eight appearances this season but hasn't tallied any points yet. His return will bump Trey Taylor out of the lineup. While Lindell will play a major role on the first defensive pairing, his offensive struggles make him a tough player to trust in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ivan Provorov to Make Season Debut Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 7:06 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov (lower body) is expected to make his season debut on Saturday against Dallas after being activated from Injured Reserve. Late in training camp, Provorov landed on the shelf with a lower-body injury, ending his proud record of only missing time in his NHL career due to COVID protocol. Because of his early absence, Provorov will likely miss out on a fourth consecutive 30-point campaign. Provorov is projected to take Dante Fabbro's spot on defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Travis Konecny, Owen Tippett Could Return Sunday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 12:19 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers forwards Travis Konecny (lower body) and Owen Tippett (upper body) may be back in the lineup on Sunday against Utah after practicing on Friday. Konecny has missed 10 games, while Tippett has been sidelined for five. The two were among Philadelphia's top-three scorers last season, but both players have struggled for form in 2026-27. However, fantasy managers should be encouraged that the Flyers have started scoring recently and are playing better. As part of a more potent frontline, both Konecny and Tippett should see their production increase.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Joonas Korpisalo Returns to Practice
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Rangers goaltender Joonas Korpisalo (lower body) practiced on Friday for the first time in the regular season. He left the session early, which was a scheduled part of his rehabilitation with the Rangers' medical staff. On Oct. 10, it was announced that Korpisalo won't be available for four weeks. This means he has one week left in his recovery. With Igor Shesterkin (knee) out for the season, Korpisalo could play a massive role for the Rangers once he's cleared for action. Dylan Garand and James Reimer (upper body) will continue to hold down the fort until Korpisalo is ready to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Chris Tanev Set to Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 12:15 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) has been cleared to return to the lineup on Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks. The veteran rearguard has sat out nine games with an upper-body injury. Tanev skated alongside Morgan Rielly at Friday's practice, and he will be an asset for Toronto on the penalty kill. In six appearances this season, Tanev has registered one assist, one SOG, and 14 blocks. While Tanev isn't someone fantasy managers should seek to add, he adds quality to the Maple Leafs defense, which has struggled lately - the team has allowed five goals in back-to-back games. Dakota Mermis will make room on the blue line for Tanev.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Hayden Hodgson Handed Two-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 12:10 PM ETOttawa Senators right wing Hayden Hodgson has received a two-game suspension, sidelining him for this weekend's back-to-back against San Jose and Anaheim. Hodgson was handed the suspension for charging and boarding Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke (upper body) in Thursday's loss. Clarke exited the game after the incident, while Hodgson was ejected. Hodgson has a long history of suspensions in the AHL, sitting out 20 games over the last five seasons for several offenses. In 24 NHL career games, Hodgson has racked up 51 penalty minutes and 61 hits while scoring three points (one goal, two assists).--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Nikita Kucherov to Stay in Lightning Lineup Despite Trade Request
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 12:00 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov will continue to play for the team despite requesting a trade, TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports. This season, we have seen Connor Hellebuyck and Dylan Larkin sit out action as they have sought a move elsewhere, but the current plan with Kucherov is to keep him in the lineup. Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois announced Friday that the team "unequivocally" has no intention of trading Kucherov, who won his second Hart Trophy last season. Kucherov has a modified no-trade clause on his contract, which allows him to submit a 10-team trade list.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pierre LeBrun
Anthony Mantha Injured in Friday's Win
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 31, 2026, 11:52 AM ETNew Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (undisclosed) didn't finish Friday's matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. He assisted Luke Hughes on New Jersey's first goal but left the action early in the third period. After a slow start, Mantha has found some form lately, finishing only one of the last five games scoreless. He has three goals and six points in 14 games this season. The Devils won't play again until Tuesday, giving Mantha several days to recover. If he has to miss time, Conor Brown could get an opportunity to move up in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
Nikita Kucherov Tells Lightning He Won't Re-Sign, Wants to Be Traded
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 8:06 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov isn't interested in re-signing with the team and would like to be traded, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Sources have told Friedman that Kucherov has informed his teammates and the organization that he's seeking a change of scenery. The reigning MVP is in the final season of an eight-year, $76-million contract. Just a few days ago, Kucherov became the Lightning's all-time leading scorer. He has spent his entire 13-year career in Tampa Bay, recording 1,139 points (405 goals, 734 assists) in 891 games. Kucherov has averaged at least a point per game in nine consecutive seasons. At 33, he should still have plenty left in the tank, and many clubs will likely be interested in acquiring him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Elliotte Friedman
Josh Manson to Miss Eight Weeks With Ankle Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:58 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (ankle) is expected to miss eight weeks, head coach Jared Bednar said Friday. The veteran blue-liner, who has recorded a team-high 28 hits, suffered an ankle injury in Wednesday's win over New Jersey. Manson has four points (one goal, three assists) in 13 games this season. Colorado will bring Noah Juulsen into the lineup as Manson's replacement. Juulsen is similar to Manson but less productive. In eight outings this season, the Finnish blue-liner has recorded one assist, four SOG, 10 blocks, and 17 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Colton Parayko Probable for Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:49 PM ETSt. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko (upper body) missed Friday's practice but is probable for Saturday's game against Detroit. "Just cautionary," Blues head coach Jim Montgomery said. "Just giving him a little more rest. Probable is the way I would list him. Just upper-body. We'll just see how it feels and looks tomorrow when he does his stretching and stuff like that." Parayko leads the Blues with 26 blocks in 13 games and has chipped in with four assists offensively. The Blues have Quinton Burns as an extra defenseman to step in for Parayko if needed.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Filip Chytil Added to Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:41 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Filip Chytil (upper body) has been placed on Injured Reserve. The Canucks made the move Friday after Chytil couldn't practice because of an upper-body injury. He has re-aggravated an injury that sidelined him for the first eight games of the season. Injuries have ruined many campaigns for Chytil, who has already missed more games than he's played in 2026-27. In seven outings, he's contributed two assists. The Canucks recalled Jacob Quillan from the minors to fill Chytil's spot on the roster. Brendan Gallagher could see regular action again until Chytil returns, though he has zero fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Joel Eriksson Ek Evaluated for Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:33 PM ETMinnesota Wild center Joel Eriksson Ek (undisclosed) is under evaluation for an injury, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The Swedish forward was hurt in Thursday's loss to the Islanders and met with team doctors on Friday. It's unclear whether he will get the green light to play Sunday against Washington. Eriksson Ek has a four-game point streak, scoring in three of those games. Overall, he has five goals and 12 points in 15 games this season. Danila Yurov and Ryan Hartman are candidates to take over first-line center duties if Eriksson Ek isn't healthy enough to play Sunday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Michael Russo
Carter Hart Dresses as Backup Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 30, 2026, 7:24 PM ETVegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) will serve as the backup in Friday's matchup with New Jersey, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. He's available after skipping Tuesday's game against Ottawa with an undisclosed injury. Adin Hill will guard the crease against the Devils. Vegas will start next week with a back-to-back, so both netminders should get action. So far, Hill has outperformed Hart, who is 4-3-1 for the season and has allowed 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won five of his six starts. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster