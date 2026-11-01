Maxx Crosby Not Seeking Trade, Raiders Plan to Keep Him
Nov 1, 2026, 8:50 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby "doesn't want to go anywhere," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Additionally, Schefter reports that the Raiders "currently have no plans of trading him." Last year around this time, there was speculation that Crosby could be dealt, and he even requested a trade following the 2025 season. That led to the framework of a deal with the Ravens that ultimately fell through due to a failed physical. However, all is now quiet on the trade front, as the Raiders want to keep Crosby beyond the 2026 trade deadline, and the talented defender is satisfied staying in Las Vegas. The 29-year-old has continued to disrupt the offensive backfield this season, racking up 18 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. His presence will be key down the stretch for the 3-4 Raiders, who are technically still in the mix for a playoff spot despite losing four games in a row.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam SchefterComments · Join the chatOpen in app
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Calvin Ridley Expected to Play in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:45 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Cincinnati Bengals despite being listed as questionable, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 31-year-old has played a little more than half of the offensive snaps this season, but it has amounted to minimal production. Through six games, he has just 10 targets, five catches, and 81 receiving yards, and he's still searching for his first touchdown since Week 16 of the 2024 season. Ridley's presence this week is a little more notable with Carnell Tate (shoulder) inactive for the first time this season, but we'd still be very hesitant to start him in fantasy football. Wan'Dale Robinson is the only Titans receiver we'd firmly trust in lineups, with Ridley, Elic Ayomanor, and Chimere Dike all fighting for volume below Robinson on the depth chart.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Kenny Gainwell Will Play Against the Falcons in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 8 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Gainwell will suit up for this week's divisional battle despite being listed as questionable. The 27-year-old salvaged his fantasy performance last week with some garbage-time touches, but we don't expect that pattern to continue this week. A projected spread of TB -2.5 indicates that we're in for a close game, which will result in more competitive touches for Bucky Irving and fewer garbage-time opportunities for Gainwell and Sean Tucker. Nevertheless, it's still good news that he'll be active, as he provides additional insurance in a deep backfield behind Irving. He should continue to be stashed as a solid handcuff option in a rushing attack that appears to be trending up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Chicago Bears D/ST an Effective Week 8 Start
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:39 AM ETThe Chicago Bears D/ST projects as a valuable fantasy asset this week when they take on the hosting Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Chicago's defense has been solid this season. Despite being beatable through the air, the Bears allow the third-fewest rushing yards per game (87.6). While Chicago hasn't truly excelled in any other area, they've been sound across the board. Through seven weeks, they're tied for fifth with 11 takeaways, and rank fourth with 19 sacks. Moreover, the team's recent acquisition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons should strengthen an already formidable squad. If Chicago can throw off quarterback Sam Darnold's timing, they'll stand a good chance to make an impact, as Darnold entered Week 7's matchup against the Chiefs completing a mere 38% of throws under pressure. The Bears rank as RotoBaller's D/ST10 for what should be a fun Monday night contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Saquon Barkley Won't be Traded Ahead of the Deadline
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:35 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley will not be traded ahead of the Nov. 10 NFL trade deadline, according to Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. The 2-5 Eagles may explore the possibility of trading several different players in an effort to strengthen their roster in 2027, but Barkley won't be one of the players on the move. In fact, Garafolo and Rapoport report that the Eagles "see him as part of a competitive 2027 roster." Injuries have led to inconsistent week-over-week results for Barkley this season, but he still has fantasy RB1 upside when fully healthy. Unfortunately, he only has two healthy games this season; he has either missed or played less than 17% of the snaps in the other five games. Although the Eagles won't trade Barkley, we wouldn't be shocked to see them shut him down once their playoff aspirations are officially crushed, as it would make sense to let him rest and get fully healthy for next season.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport
Cairo Santos a Stable Back-End Play
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:32 AM ETChicago Bears placekicker Cairo Santos provides a stable fantasy floor in his team's Week 9 road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Santos has been a fine play for owners this season, tethered to an exciting, high-scoring offense. Through seven games, the 34-year-old is perfect on his 21 extra-point attempts and has missed four of his 15 field goal tries. It's worth noting that he's missed one field goal in each of his previous three appearances. However, he's also coming off his best game of the campaign, including a career-high 58-yard make. Unfortunately, the veteran's ceiling takes a hit this coming Monday when his team lines up against one of the league's most imposing defenses. Seattle has been tough to beat in every aspect of the game and has been particularly effective against opposing pass attacks, allowing a league-low 144.4 yards per game. Santos may not carry his usual upside, but he'll still be a fine play, landing as RotoBaller's K12 for his outing with the Seahawks.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaylen Waddle Trending in the Right Direction for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:29 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is "trending in the right direction to play" against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Waddle, who has not missed a game this season, is officially listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday. Denver will be grateful to have their top receiver available for a key battle against the division-leading Chiefs, but it's also worth acknowledging that Waddle has been quite disappointing during his first year with the Broncos. Despite optimism that playing in a potent offense would unlock his true potential, Waddle ranks as the overall WR36 in PPR leagues with a modest 26 catches, 276 yards, and one touchdown through seven games. Managers should temper expectations for Week 1; the last time Waddle played against the Chiefs, he caught just one pass for two yards.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rome Odunze's Upside Limited Against Tough Seahawks Defense
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:26 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze remains a volatile WR3 for Monday's road bout with the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks. Odunze's boom-bust nature in 2026 has leaned far more toward the latter than the former over seven weeks. He's out there for a ton of snaps, which works in his favor. However, the third-year pro isn't afforded the same layup targets as teammate Luther Burden III and tight end Colston Loveland. Instead, his routes take a bit longer to unfurl downfield, leaving him on the outside looking in for fantasy more often than not. In Week 9, he'll face a staunch Seattle pass defense that will prove to be his toughest test of the campaign thus far. Odunze will always have the chance to be a productive asset for owners because of his role in a high-powered attack and his chemistry with quarterback Caleb Williams when the play breaks down. Still, the quality of talent around him has lowered his overall ceiling, and the strength of his opposition is enough to make him a riskier option than usual. The Utah native is RotoBaller's PPR WR32 for Monday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Braelon Allen to Start Again in Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 8:25 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen is expected to start again in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Allen has operated as the lead back for the last four weeks with Breece Hall (quad) sidelined, and that trend will continue on Sunday afternoon. Rapoport's report doesn't explicitly say that Hall will be inactive, but it certainly seems to be heading in that direction. At the very least, even if Hall suits up, he'll have reduced volume and will cede the lead-back role to Allen. The Jets are fortunate that Allen has played so well lately, allowing them to be extra cautious with Hall's recovery. Across his four starts, the 22-year-old has totaled 72 carries, 357 rushing yards, 15 catches, 64 receiving yards, and one touchdown. He ranks as a solid RB2 option against a Raiders defense that has allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to running backs in 2026.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Colston Loveland a Top Option in Week 8
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:19 AM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland retains his high-end upside despite an unfavorable matchup with the hosting Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. After an ice-cold start to the season, the second-year pro out of Michigan has increased his involvement, logging at least seven targets and six receptions in three of his last four appearances. In stark contrast to the beginning of the campaign, Loveland has drawn more designed looks and started to heat up with a minor target consolidation. This Monday's contest will afford him no favors, as Seattle has been unkind to fantasy tight ends (third-fewest PPR points per game) and pass attacks overall. Even so, the 22-year-old has been fantasy's second-highest-scoring asset at his position since the start of Week 6, and preserves his high ceiling with a team-high 19 targets over that span. Loveland is RotoBaller's PPR TE6 ahead of this weekend's festivities.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Luther Burden III a Fine Play in Tough Draw
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:11 AM ETChicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III presents with slightly less upside for this week's road clash with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. Burden has really emerged as a weapon in Chicago's offense, despite consistently working under 70% of the team's snaps in a given week. In last Thursday's victory over New England, the 22-year-old looked on track for massive fantasy output with a four-catch, 130-yard first half, though his line stalled there. It could have been a bigger night, but it offers a glimpse of Burden's potential week-winning upside as a key piece of Chicago's attack. He and the Bears' wideouts won't have it easy against the league's No. 1 pass defense in Week 9, as Seattle has yielded just four touchdowns, 642 yards, and the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers. Either way, Burden will still get his targets and offers the most post-catch upside of any Chicago pass catcher. The University of Missouri alum is RotoBaller's PPR WR18 for this week's slate.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
D'Andre Swift Slides Into RB2 Territory for MNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 8:02 AM ETChicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift experiences a hit in value ahead of his team's outing with the hosting Seattle Seahawks. Swift has been one of fantasy's more consistent backs thus far, as he failed to reach double-digit PPR output in just one appearance - a Week 5 loss to the Packers in which he participated in 35% of Chicago's snaps. The veteran is a sound asset for owners because of his volume and touchdown upside in an excellent scheme. However, he'll face a stiff test this weekend in the Seahawks' rush defense. For what it's worth, Seattle is a more favorable matchup on the ground than through the air, but that's just splitting hairs for a team that ranks first in total defense (233.9 yards per game). With teammate Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) shelved for a fourth straight game, Swift should continue to see the lion's share of touches. He's RotoBaller's PPR RB16 with the undesirable draw on tap.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Williams a Risky QB1 Vs. Seattle
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 7:55 AM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams carries more risk than usual in this Monday night road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams has been excellent since returning from a hamstring injury, posting over 300 passing yards in each of his two starts with a 3:0 TD:INT ratio and a 75% completion rate. Chicago's offense is on a heater, but they'll be tested in Week 9 by the hosting Seahawks' defense. Seattle's unit has carried over its unrelenting attack from 2025, ranking first in passing yards per game allowed (144.4), seventh against the run (89.4), and fourth (17.9) in points per game. While it isn't an ideal setting for fantasy, head coach Ben Johnson has orchestrated a strong weekly game plan, setting his team up for success. Williams may need to supplement with his legs a bit in this one, but few signal callers across the league offer the quality of options and upside he does. The 24-year-old is RotoBaller's QB10 for Monday's outing.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Keenan Allen a Potential Long-Term Waiver Find
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:55 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Keenan Allen is well positioned for a solid fantasy outing in this weekend's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran is coming off a rough three-catch, 31-yard performance his last time out against a relentless Vikings defense. It wasn't the result fantasy managers wanted, though Allen still led the team in receptions and receiving yards and tied for second in targets with three. While the North Carolina native will likely lose some looks with the return of tight end Tyler Warren, he still has room to be productive. Jacksonville has been an awful matchup for opposing ground attacks, but they've been porous on the back end, yielding the third-most passing yards per game (273.8). Additionally, it's one of the highest-scoring teams, which should put Allen in a positive game script. The 34-year-old is a worthy add for Week 8, with the potential for more if fellow wideout Josh Downs gets shipped off before the trade deadline. He's RotoBaller's PPR WR31 for the divisional faceoff.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Caleb Douglas a Compelling Add Vs. Pats
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:45 AM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is an intriguing waiver add ahead of a Week 8 home clash with the division-rival New England Patriots. Douglas returned from an ankle injury last weekend to post the first two touchdowns of his career against the Jets. The Houston, Texas native is an enticing blend of size (6-foot-4) and speed (4.39 40-yard dash), and had it on display when he gashed New York for a 63-yard catch-and-run for his second TD of the day. Unfortunately, Douglas' volume could be a problem for fantasy, as he's notched precisely two catches and three targets over his last two appearances. However, it's at least encouraging that he fell behind only teammate Malik Washington in snaps. As it stands, the 23-year-old must overcome a mostly ineffective Dolphins pass attack and his near-exclusive perimeter role to be a consistent fantasy producer. On the bright side, his athletic profile and the chance to become Miami's No. 1 pass catcher make him a compelling option. Douglas is RotoBaller's PPR WR35 for Sunday's matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson a Low-End Flex Off Waivers
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:39 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson offers low-end PPR appeal for this weekend's road matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Robinson had a nice string of production from Weeks 3-5 with double-digit fantasy-point efforts. Unfortunately, owners who continued to roll with him were met with back-to-back busts in fine matchups. While the results were suboptimal, Robinson has remained involved and stands a good chance to outproduce the two duds in Week 8 against the Bengals. Teammate Carnell Tate (shoulder) is ruled out, and Calvin Ridley (hip) is questionable with his own injury. Robinson also has a strong matchup in Cincinnati. The Bengals' defense is improved from years past, but by no means a scary opponent for fantasy wideouts. Slated for increased opportunity, owners can slot Robinson into their fantasy lineups as a plug-and-play low-end flex with slightly more upside than usual in a softer matchup.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Chig Okonkwo Gaining Momentum Ahead of Divisional Outing
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:22 AM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has put together two straight viable performances and could be a nice add for tight-end-needy teams coming out of his Week 7 bye. Okonkwo quietly led Washington in targets (13), receptions (11), and yards (129) in their two games prior to a week off, and should continue to see a reliable target share with wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) missing the remainder of the campaign. The former Tennessee Titan will have to contend with veteran wideout Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams for targets, although neither is out there on as many snaps as him. Moreover, Okonkwo appears to be developing some chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels, and offers nice upside in the YAC department. He'll get a boost this week against a Philadelphia Eagles defense that's currently a bottom-seven unit in the league against the pass (239.9 yards per game).--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Khalil Shakir a Steady PPR Stream
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 1, 2026, 1:04 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir draws interest as a reliable PPR option in deeper formats ahead of a meeting with the visiting Baltimore Ravens this weekend. Shakir has been a decent play over his last three outings, though he notched more than four catches just once in that span. Numbers aside, the 26-year-old's target volume has been fine for fantasy, and he's typically in the mix for most of Buffalo's snaps as the team does well to move him around the formation. Teammate DJ Moore's (shoulder) potential return dampens Shakir's upside, but the latter could still have a nice role - particularly in a game with a projected 54.5-point over/under. Shakir may not be the high-volume asset he was in recent seasons, but a favorable matchup and uncertainty around Moore's game status keep him on the fantasy radar for at least one more go. The fifth-year pro is a fine deep-league stream as RotoBaller's PPR WR45.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams an Intriguing Plug-and-Play Wide Receiver in Expanded Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 1, 2026, 12:02 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams should continue to occupy a substantial role in Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which makes him an intriguing streamer in fantasy football. The Commanders recently placed Terry McLaurin (knee) on injured reserve, leaving Williams in the No. 2 receiver role behind Stefon Diggs. McLaurin is out for the season, so Williams has a chance to solidify his rest-of-season outlook if he is productive on Sunday against Philadelphia. Williams had a season-high 69% snap share and eight targets in the last game that McLaurin missed, so we know that the rookie from Clemson will continue to handle a large workload this week and beyond. Managers can absolutely justify adding Williams off the waiver wire and immediately plugging him into their fantasy football starting lineup for Week 8. As it stands, he has jumped all the way up to WR33 in RotoBaller's latest half-PPR rankings for this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordyn Tyson a Must-Stash Receiver Despite Delayed Recovery
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:57 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) should continue to be stashed in all fantasy leagues, even though rostering him has required more patience than expected. Tyson opened the season on injured reserve, and it was initially reported that he would return around the end of September or the start of October. Instead, we're turning the calendar to November, and Tyson is still on IR. Stashing Tyson has definitely required more patience, but that patience should pay off when he does eventually make his NFL debut. The first-round pick is viewed as one of the most intriguing rookies in dynasty leagues, and he'll have similar upside in redraft fantasy football once he's activated. Presumably, Tyson will step into the No. 2 receiver role behind Chris Olave. The No. 2 receiver role in a productive, pass-heavy offense like New Orleans should make him a fringe WR2/WR3 on a weekly basis. There's no reason a player like that should be on the waiver wire, even in shallower leagues. Managers should quickly add and stash Tyson wherever he's available.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler a Dart Throw in PPR Leagues for Week 8
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 31, 2026, 11:51 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler lacks rushing upside, but he could carve out enough receiving volume to get onto the fringe of the fantasy radar in PPR leagues for Week 8. The Commanders have placed Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) on injured reserve, bumping Ekeler up to the No. 2 running back role behind Rachaad White for Sunday's contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Although White has a pass-catching background, similar to Ekeler, the Commanders may choose to restructure his role while he temporarily fills in for Croskey-Merritt. If White gets more early-down rushing work, then this will open the door for Ekeler to rotate in on passing downs, giving him some intrigue in PPR leagues. His ceiling is capped, but we do think he has a decent chance to eclipse his previous season-high snap share of 27%. We'd rather find a safer option for the RB3/flex spot this week, but he at least warrants a little bit of consideration in PPR leagues with 14+ teams.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller