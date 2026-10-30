Joel Eriksson Ek Evaluated for Injury

Oct 30, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings left wing Kevin Fiala (lower leg) remains week-to-week, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. The Swiss forward skated in a non-contact jersey on Thursday. Fiala has been out of action since suffering a lower-leg injury at the 2026 Olympics. It's a good sign that he has resumed skating. Yet it remains unclear when Fiala is ready to return. With Mats Zuccarello (upper body) also out, the Kings are without two major offensive pieces. As a result, the team has averaged only 2.83 goals per game. The team's scoring issues make it hard to trust any player on the roster, though there have been encouraging signs of improvement in recent games, as the Kings have racked up six goals twice in their last three outings.