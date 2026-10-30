George Pickens Listed as Questionable, Expected to Play
Oct 30, 2026, 5:50 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (shoulder, hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, but he is expected to play, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. Pickens was limited in practice all week with multiple injuries, but he should be available for fantasy managers this weekend in a plus matchup. Fantasy managers should check back on Sunday morning for confirmation that he is active, and if he is, he should be locked in as a starting wideout despite being overshadowed so far in 2026 by teammate CeeDee Lamb. The 25-year-old former second-rounder from Georgia has just one 100-yard game so far this year, but he has found the end zone in two of the last three weeks, including in Monday night's win over the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. RotoBaller has Pickens ranked as the No. 12 receiver for the week despite dealing with two injuries.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jon Machota
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Samaje Perine Should Play Second Fiddle In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:46 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine took a backseat to Chase Brown in last week's 35-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens and that should be the case again this week at home against the Tennessee Titans. Perine found the end zone in Week 7, but had significantly fewer touches than Brown in the contest. Perine had just four touches to Brown's 15. Perine should return to his complementary role for the rest of the season after splitting the work with Brown in Week 5 before the team's bye. Perine is capable when given the opportunity, but he is only likely to get the opportunity if Brown struggles mightily. That said, Perine will likely have a limited role against a beatable Titan defense at home. Perine is ranked RB34 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end RB3/flex option with touchdown upside. Fantasy managers should try to avoid starting Perine this week unless they are truly desperate at running back.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Should Find Success Against Titans
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 5:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown will face the Tennessee Titans in Week 8. Brown found himself in a split backfield after struggling to succeed in Week 5. Coming out of the team's Week 6 bye, Brown dominated touches out of the backfield. The back handled 11 carries for 39 yards and caught four passes on five targets. Fellow running back Samaje Perine had just four carries and no catches, solidifying that Brown is the leader of the backfield. Brown will now get to take on the Titans defense, which has been more middle-of-the-pack. Brown should get plenty of work on the ground and through the air as the Bengals are heavy home favorites. Brown is ranked RB16 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him an RB2 for fantasy this Sunday. Fantasy managers should feel confident plugging Brown into lineups this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Dallas Goedert Continues to See a High Number of Targets
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert continues to see a heavy number of targets and remains a primary option in the passing game for quarterback Tanner McKee. In a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7, Goedert saw seven targets through the air and recorded five receptions for 48 yards (9.6 yards per reception). He ranked second for Philadelphia in Week 7 in targets, yards and receptions behind rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon (eight targets, seven receptions, 67 receiving yards and a touchdown). The depleted Eagles were without their top two wide receivers, DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), in Week 7, and will be again in Week 8, but Goedert is a crucial part of the Philadelphia offense no matter who is playing alongside him. In the two games since McKee has taken over the starting quarterback role for Jalen Hurts (blood clots - injured reserve), Goedert has drawn 15 targets and tallied 11 receptions for 109 yards (9.9 yards per reception). In Week 8, Goedert and the Eagles face an equally struggling Washington Commanders team that allows 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL). In Week 1 against the Commanders, Goedert caught five passes for 77 yards (19.3 yards per reception) and two touchdowns. Goedert has been dealing with a knee injury, and missed two games earlier this season, but has amassed 32 targets, 22 receptions, 228 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while averaging 10.4 yards per reception, through five appearances in 2026. According to RotoBaller, Goedert has scored 45.8 total fantasy points in half-PPR settings this season, and his 9.2 fantasy points scored per game rank eighth among NFL tight ends. RotoBaller ranks Goedert as its No. 6 tight end in Week 8 (half-PPR). He is given a matchup rating of 110.4 and is projected to score 8.3 fantasy points. Goedert remains a strong play at tight end.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Could Be a Deep-League Target in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:23 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) could make his season debut in Week 8, but it's still unclear what his workload will be like in a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. The 23-year-old was activated off IR earlier in the week after a hamstring injury during training camp sidelined him for the first seven games of the season. In 15 games played last year, Thornton Jr. caught 10 passes on 30 targets for 135 yards and no touchdowns, although that was with Geno Smith playing under center. Having a more successful quarterback in Kirk Cousins could make Thornton Jr. more productive, although the air game largely runs through fellow receiver Tre Tucker and star tight end Brock Bowers. The Raiders receiving corps also has a tough matchup this week against the Jets, who have limited opponents to 187.7 passing yards this season. Thornton Jr. has the potential to be WR2 behind Tucker and be a stash candidate in deep league formats, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on whether he plays first.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Makai Lemon Looks to Build Momentum in Good Matchup Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:22 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has had a slow start to his rookie campaign, but finally had something close to a breakout performance in a 38-21 Monday Night Football loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7. The No. 20 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft led the Eagles in targets (eight), receptions (seven), receiving yards (67) and receiving touchdowns (one). Lemon operated as the de facto No. 1 wideout for Philadelphia in Week 7, as fellow wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) both missed the game. With Smith and Wicks ruled out for Week 8 as well, Lemon could earn a similarly heavy load in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders. The Commanders allow 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (eighth-most in the league). On paper, this is a good matchup for Lemon and the Philadelphia wide receivers, but the Eagles are still trying to find a rhythm in the passing game under quarterback Tanner McKee. Lemon looks to bounce back from his disastrous professional debut against the Commanders in Week 1, in which he caught four passes for a total of minus-five yards. Through seven games in 2026, Lemon has tallied 25 receptions (on 36 targets) for just 194 yards (7.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He has recorded one rush that lost five yards as well. RotoBaller ranks Lemon as No. 35 wide receiver for Week 8 (half-PPR). While Lemon needs to find more consistency to become a trusted fantasy football starter, he should see heavy volume against the Commanders and is a solid WR3 or flex play.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Jack Bech a Mystery Ahead of Potential Week 8 Return
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:20 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) could return in Week 8, but what does that mean for his fantasy value? The 23-year-old TCU product has missed the last four games due to injury, and his status for Sunday's road game against the New York Jets is still unclear. Bech caught a touchdown in Week 1 and has caught all but one of his targets this season, but he still has just five receptions for 48 yards through three games in 2026. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins has had success with multiple targets this season, but Brock Bowers and Tre Tucker still garner most of the target share. That is unlikely to change when Bech returns, especially against a Jets defense that is allowing 187.7 passing yards per game this season. He would also be competing with fellow wideout Dont'e Thornton Jr., who was activated off IR earlier in the week. If Bech returns for Week 8, he would be a deep-league option at best.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Raiders.com
Tanner McKee Hoping to Find Footing Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:19 PM ETTanner McKee remains the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles and will be under center once again for a matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. This marks the third start for McKee in 2026 since he took the reins from Jalen Hurts (blood clots), who is expected to miss the rest of the season after multiple blood clots were found in his lungs. In a Week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, McKee completed 23 out of 35 passing attempts (65.7%) for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. McKee was without his top-two wide receivers in DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) against the Cowboys, but heavily targeted rookie wideout Makai Lemon (eight targets, seven receptions, 67 receiving yards and a touchdown) and tight end Dallas Goedert (seven targets, five receptions, 48 yards). He will be without Smith and Wicks again in Week 8. Through two games as Philadelphia's starter, McKee has completed 49 out of 80 passes (61.3%) for 426 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He has recorded a quarterback rating of 78.4 and is averaging 213 passing yards per game. According to RotoBaller, McKee is averaging 11.6 fantasy points per game. He has an ideal matchup with the Commanders this week, as Washington allows 254 passing yards per game, which ranks 27th in the NFL. Additionally, Pro Football Reference notes that the Commanders give up 22.2 fantasy points per game, which is the third-most allowed in the league. However, McKee still appears to be finding his footing and rhythm in his new role and he has been thrown into a Philadelphia offense that has been depleted by injuries. McKee ranks as RotoBaller's No. 26 quarterback for Week 8. He has a matchup rating of 105.1, and is projected to score 14.1 fantasy points. McKee is no more than a desperation stream play in Week 8, but fantasy managers can likely find more suitable quarterbacks.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tre Tucker a WR3 in Week 8 vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:17 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Tre Tucker is slowly garnering more fantasy value as the season progresses, which makes for an interesting scenario in Week 8 against the New York Jets. The 25-year-old wideout saw a season-high 12 targets in Week 7, and led the receiving corps with five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. That brings Tucker to 29 receptions for 474 yards and four touchdowns through seven contests. Tucker's biggest competition for targets remains tight end Brock Bowers, and his workload shouldn't be upended if Jack Bech (forearm) returns from IR or if Dont'e Thornton Jr. makes his season debut. However, the Jets have not allowed over 100 yards to any one receiver this season, limiting Packers receiver Christian Watson to 41 yards and Lions star Amon-Ra St. Brown to just 19 yards. That could make it hard for Tucker to maintain his production, even with a heavy workload. He is a WR3 in this tough road matchup.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Michael Mayer Maintains Dynasty League Appeal in Week 8
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:16 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer still has fantasy value to offer as his team prepares for a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. Mayer is coming off a quiet Week 7, recording three catches for 32 yards. Klint Kubiak continues to use both Mayer and Brock Bowers in games, and it isn't readily clear how much the target share will change if Jack Bech (forearm) returns from IR or if Dont'e Thornton Jr. makes his season debut. All that being said, Mayer is very consistent, catching 31 of 37 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown through seven games. Plus, the Raiders will face a Jets defense that has allowed 328 yards to tight ends this season, and 200-plus passing yards overall in each of their last two games. Mayer doesn't produce enough to be a weekly starter in redraft leagues, but does enough things right to be a stash candidate in dynasty formats.--Chelena Goldman
Source: CBS Sports
Elijah Mitchell Could Have a Role Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:14 PM ETThe backfield is depleted for the Philadelphia Eagles, and veteran running back Elijah Mitchell could be thrust into a meaningful role against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football in Week 8. He is currently on the practice squad and will need to be elevated to the active roster for the second week in a row, but that is just a formality. Starting running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) is available and will likely draw the start, though his exact workload remains uncertain. The team also signed running back Jaydon Blue from the practice squad to the active roster on Oct. 28. However, fellow tailbacks Dameon Pierce (undisclosed), Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are all currently on injured reserve, while Carson Steele (shoulder) was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this week. Mitchell played 14 offensive snaps and 15 special teams snaps in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football in Week 7. He recorded three carries for 11 yards and three receptions for 23 yards. Barkley, who was already dealing with a hamstring injury, suffered a back injury against the Cowboys and only played 10 offensive snaps. Barkley made the most out of his limited touches, recording seven carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, to go along with two receptions for nine yards. Pierce left in the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury after playing 42 offensive snaps and recording 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown, while adding one reception for one yard. Washington allows 100.5 yards on the ground per game (14th in the NFL) and, according to Pro Football Reference, just 14.4 fantasy points per game to running backs (sixth-best in the NFL). Through 29 career games, Mitchell has recorded 330 rushing attempts for 1,534 yards and nine touchdowns, while adding 31 receptions for 181 receiving yards and one touchdown. Mitchell ranks as RotoBaller's No. 42 running back for Week 8. With Barkley available, it is unclear how many touches Mitchell gets on Sunday. Mitchell should not be started, but could be worth picking up as a bench stash.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers a Solid TE2 in Tough Week 8 Matchup
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:13 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers has once again rebounded from being limited in practice mid-week, and now faces a tough road matchup against the New York Jets. A calf issue limited the 23-year-old at practice on Wednesday, but he has since been a full participant leading up to Sunday's intriguing East Coast matchup. Bowers caught six of eight targets for 73 yards in Week 7, which is solid for the average tight end but tepid by Bowers' standards. He was targeted fewer times than wide receiver Tre Tucker for the first time this season in that game. Still, Kirk Cousins likes to air the ball out to Bowers, and it's unlikely his target share will decrease even if Jack Bech (forearm) returns from IR or if Dont'e Thornton Jr. makes his season debut. He will be going up against a Jets defense that is ranked fifth overall against the pass this season but has allowed 200-plus yards in the air two weeks in a row. Bowers is a solid TE2 in Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Darius Cooper Looking to Make Bigger Impact with Increased Role
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper has another opportunity to see increased targets and make an impact in a Week 8 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. With starting wide receivers DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) ruled out for a second consecutive week, Cooper will need to up his production against the Commanders to show he has fantasy value. Last week with Smith and Wicks out, Cooper led Philadelphia's offense in offensive snaps with 61, but he ranked fifth on the team in targets (three) and recorded just one catch for 17 yards. Through seven appearances, Cooper has tallied nine receptions (on 18 targets) for 156 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns. He has frequently found the end zone this season, and according to Pro Football Focus, he ranks second in the NFL with 4.90 fantasy points per touch (half-PPR), but Cooper has not been consistent. He is hard to trust as a fantasy football option - especially with quarterback Tanner McKee still finding his footing in his new starting role. With Wicks and Smith out again, Cooper will continue to play a significant number of snaps, along with rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon, while Elijah Moore and Hollywood Brown should also see targets. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) will remain a focal point of the offense as well. McKee targeted Lemon and Goedert a combined 15 times against the Cowboys, and connected with them on 12 passes. Cooper will look to get more involved against a Washington defense that gives up 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL). Additionally, per Pro Football Reference, the Commanders allow 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (25th in the NFL). Cooper is currently rostered in just 7% of Yahoo leagues, and he ranks as RotoBaller's No. 56 wide receiver for Week 8. Fantasy managers do not need to hurry to add Cooper.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Washington Jr. Has More to Offer vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:10 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. should continue his steady workload in Week 8 against the New York Jets. The 23-year-old rookie was questionable to play in Week 7 due to foot and back injuries, then managed six carries for just 27 yards. But Week 8 could be a different story against a Jets defense that is allowing 127.7 rushing yards per game and six rushing touchdowns through Week 7. Washington has slowly taken on a heavier workload as de facto RB1 Ashton Jeanty struggles with efficiency in the ground game. That trend should continue as long as the Arkansas product stays healthy. He is a waiver-wire target and a solid streaming option against New York.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty an RB2 in Week 8 vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:08 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty should have a productive day at the office as his team takes on the New York Jets on the road. Jeanty continues to struggle with efficiency on the ground, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry. However, his receiving work has kept him in the fantasy conversation, like when he caught all eight of his targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Week 7 against the Rams. The Jets defense ranks 24th against the rush (127.7 yards allowed per game) and allowed 103 yards to Ollie Gordon II in a Week 7 loss to the Dolphins. Jeanty should maintain a heavy workload against New York, even with Mike Washington Jr. healthy this week. The former Boise State product is an RB2 option for Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
How Large will Saquon Barkley's Workload be against Commanders?
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:07 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring/back) enters a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Washington Commanders without an injury designation. While Barkley is good to go and will likely start against Washington, his exact workload remains unclear as he continues to work through injuries. In a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Barkley was highly efficient, recording seven carries for 62 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and a touchdown, in addition to two receptions for nine yards. However, Barkley, who entered the game with a hamstring injury, played just 10 offensive snaps after suffering a back injury during the game. It will be interesting to see if Philadelphia allows Barkley to play without limitations against the Commanders or not. With multiple injuries in the backfield, the Eagles signed running back Jaydon Blue to the active roster earlier this week and are expected to elevate tailback Elijah Mitchell from the practice to the active roster ahead of Sunday night as well. Mitchell earned 14 offensive snaps against the Cowboys and tallied three carries for 11 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and three receptions for 23 yards (7.7 yards per reception). Barkley will lead Philadelphia's backfield at Washington, but Mitchell and Blue could play roles. With Tanner McKee still settling in at quarterback, the ground game for the Eagles will be important against the Commanders. Against Washington in Week 1, Barkley recorded 15 rushes for 83 yards (5.5 yards per attempt). Through five appearances in 2026, Barkley has recorded 43 rushes for 244 yards (5.7 yards per carry) and one touchdown, while adding six catches for 17 yards (2.8 yards per reception). Washington allows 100.5 rushing yards per game (14th in the NFL), and 14.4 fantasy points per game to running backs (sixth-best in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference). Barkley ranks as RotoBaller's No. 18 running back for Week 8, but it is wise to leave him in your lineups.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Kirk Cousins a QB2 in Week 8 Matchup vs. Jets
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 30, 2026, 5:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins remains a strong weekly fantasy play as his team prepares to face the host New York Jets. The 38-year-old completed just 59% of his passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Vegas' fourth straight defeat. Still, head coach Klint Kubiak maintains that Cousins is the Raiders' de facto starter, as the veteran leads the league with 16 touchdown passes. Plus, Cousins' 1,877 passing yards through seven games rank third behind only Rams QB Matthew Stafford and Packers starter Jordan Love. The Week 8 matchup will be interesting: the Jets' defense has allowed just 187.7 average passing yards per game, but it also allowed Drake Maye and Malik Willis to pass for over 200 yards over the last two games. Cousins is a solid QB2 for Week 8.--Chelena Goldman
Source: FOX Sports
Hollywood Brown Likely to see Targets Vs. Commanders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 30, 2026, 5:01 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Hollywood Brown is poised to play a fairly significant role against the Washington Commanders in Week 8 due to injuries within the team's wide receiver room. For a second consecutive week, starters DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) have been ruled out, which should lead to more targets for Brown against the Commanders. With Wicks and Smith out in a Week 7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Brown saw five targets, which ranked third for the Eagles, and recorded two receptions for 30 yards (15 yards per reception), which marked Brown's first two catches of the 2026 campaign. Brown played 36 offensive snaps against the Cowboys, working ahead of fellow wide receiver Elijah Moore (22 snaps). At wide receiver, Brown will work alongside Moore, rookie wide receiver Makai Lemon and Darius Cooper, while tight end Dallas Goedert will remain heavily involved in the passing game. With Tanner McKee at quarterback and injuries all throughout Philadelphia's offense, the Eagles are working to find consistency in the passing game. Week 8 brings a good matchup against a Washington defense that allows 254 passing yards per game (27th in the NFL). Pro Football Reference also shows that the Commanders give up 23.0 fantasy points per game to wide receivers (25th in the NFL). Brown is rostered in exactly 0% of Yahoo leagues, and he does not have much fantasy relevance right now. But with injuries to the starters, Brown's usage is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Poised For Another Strong Performance In Week 8
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 30, 2026, 4:55 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins will take on the Tennessee Titans at home in Week 8. Higgins racked up the yards against the Baltimore Ravens in last week's victory. The wideout had six catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in the 35-13 win in Week 7. Higgins has arguably been the better WR in the high-powered Cincinnati wide receiver room this season, outscoring Ja'Marr Chase while not being a first-round pick for fantasy. Higgins will get the chance to continue his strong start to the season against a beatable Titans defense at home this weekend. Higgins has been playing great football through the first half of the season and should continue playing well as long as Joe Burrow is throwing him the ball. Higgins is ranked WR11 in our RotoBaller Week 8 PPR rankings, making him a low-end WR1 for this week's contest.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Colston Loveland Added to Injury Report With Neck Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:53 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (neck) was a limited participant during Friday's practice session. He practiced in full on Thursday, but he has been downgraded now. It's never a good sign when a player gets downgraded mid-week, but he'll still get another chance to practice on Saturday ahead of Monday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday for another update on his status. Loveland is coming off back-to-back 60-plus-yard performances and is finally giving fantasy managers consistent value. His absence could mean that rookie Sam Roush gets the start in Week 8, but there's still time for Loveland to get cleared ahead of Monday's game.--Andy Webb
Source: Bears Injury Report
Kyle Monangai is Absent from Friday's Practice
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 30, 2026, 4:47 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) was a non-participant during Friday's practice session. This is now back-to-back practice sessions that Monangai has missed while managing thumb and toe issues. The 24-year-old hasn't played since Week 4, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll suit up against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8. There's still one more day of practice, so hopefully Monangai will at least be a limited participant on Saturday. If he remains out, D'Andre Swift could see increased touches, while Roschon Johnson serves as the primary backup for Monday's game against the Seahawks.--Andy Webb
Source: Bears Injury Report