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Justin Brazeau Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint

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Oct 29, 2026, 9:34 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Justin Brazeau (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday and assigned to the AHL for a conditioning stint. Brazeau needs to get his feet back under him after missing the start of the season with a lower-body injury. He should be back with the Penguins soon. Brazeau scored a career-high 34 points (17 goals, 17 assists) in 64 appearances during his first year in Pittsburgh last season. He'll be in contention for a bottom-six role when he returns to the big club.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel (undisclosed) will likely return to the lineup on Thursday against Montreal. Steel has sat out a pair of games with an undisclosed injury. Despite occasionally seeing time in the top six, Steel has been quiet this season. He has averaged barely one SOG per game and has only three points (one goal, two assists) in 10 games, making him irrelevant in fantasy hockey. Steel will likely replace either Matthew Seminoff or Dylan Hryckowian in the lineup against the Canadiens.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson (lower body) exited Wednesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey in the first period, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The 35-year-old was limited to 4:06 of ice time due to a lower-body injury. With Manson out, Sam Malinski stepped up on the blue line and delivered two assists. The team could lean on Malinski even more in the upcoming games if Manson misses time. Noah Juulsen is his potential replacement in the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Oct 29, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

Calgary Flames goaltender Devin Cooley (lower body) couldn't finish Wednesday's Battle of Alberta against the Edmonton Oilers. He sustained a lower-body injury when Oilers forward Colton Dach collided with him near the end of the first period. Cooley stayed in the game to finish the period but didn't return for the second. He allowed one goal on nine SOG. His replacement, Dustin Wolf, gave up three goals on 23 SOG. Cooley has played a key role in Calgary's recent resurgence, winning four straight games before Wednesday night. Everyone on the team will have their fingers crossed that Cooley dodged a bullet and won't have to miss significant time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Kyle Capobianco (lower body) will be out for one week. He sustained a lower-body injury in a collision with New Jersey Devils forward Timo Meier in Tuesday's 5-1 loss. Recently, Capobianco has seen regular action due to Esa Lindell's (lower body) absence. Yet he hasn't made a significant impact and is still searching for his first points of the year after five appearances. The Stars are expected to call up reinforcements from the minors, as the team has only five healthy defensemen heading into Thursday's game against Montreal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:37 PM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against Winnipeg, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Hagel has been highly productive early in the season, with seven goals and six assists in 12 games. If Hagel is unable to suit up against the Jets, Dominic James will likely get a chance to rejoin the lineup. Meanwhile, Ilya Mikheyev will be a candidate for a larger role, though he probably won't have many fans among fantasy managers because of his lack of offensive production this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:29 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day on Wednesday. He's been out week-to-week since mid-October. However, the veteran rearguard is nearing his return. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller hasn't ruled out Tanev for Saturday's contest against Vancouver. Tanev brings veteran leadership and a no-nonsense defensive approach, but he offers little fantasy value. In six outings this season, Tanev has registered one assist, one SOG, and 14 blocks. He will miss at least one more game, with Toronto facing Seattle on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:21 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is week-to-week, the team announced Wednesday. Marchenko suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary on Monday night and will likely miss at least a handful of games. The Russian forward has quickly adapted to his new surroundings, posting 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in as many games with the Maple Leafs. Bo Groulx is expected to fill the gap in the lineup, while Gavin McKenna will have a larger role. The No. 1 pick joined the first line at Wednesday's practice. Easton Cowan moved to the second line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:17 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (neck) was placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday. He's dealing with a stiff neck and must sit out at least three games, starting with Wednesday's tilt against Calgary. Hyman has already missed six games this season due to health issues. He has one goal and no assists in six appearances. Colton Dach, fresh off a two-point performance, will replace Hyman on the second line. Dach bagged his first points of the season in Monday's shootout loss to Detroit. Repeating that success versus Calgary seems unlikely, but Dach's fantasy outlook improves with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Kasperi Kapanen on his line.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (concussion) is ready to rejoin the lineup on Wednesday night against Calgary. He has sat out two games after sustaining a concussion last week. Ekholm has appeared in 10 games this season, recording three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. He's also among the league leaders with a plus-15 rating. The Swedish veteran will skate in his usual spot on the first defensive pairing and join the second power-play unit. His return will push Jake Walman out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 6:04 PM ET

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is the projected starter for Wednesday's matchup against Philadelphia. Thompson was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate. He's practiced at full capacity for a few days, suggesting Thompson is back at 100 percent. The 29-year-old missed Washington's previous game due to a lower-body injury. Thompson has won only one of his last four starts, but his overall numbers remain strong. He carries a 4-3-0 record and has posted a 2.90 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and appears ready to return to action, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Roy has been sidelined for six games due to a lower-body injury. After averaging 11:41 of ice time through his first six outings of the year, Roy will play a more prominent role. On Tuesday, he skated on the second line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. Despite limited ice time, Roy has been productive, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. He could make an even bigger impact in a larger role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (lower body) is a week away from returning, the Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports. Faksa missed a second straight game on Tuesday night against New Jersey. Dallas will play at least three more games without him. Faksa has one assist in 10 games, making his absence irrelevant in fantasy. Sam Steel (undisclosed) has also missed a pair of games, giving Matthew Seminoff and Dylan Hryckowian opportunities to play, but they have seen very limited ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce LeVine
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup soon. Before Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey, Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Lindell is 4-5 days away from returning. The Finnish rearguard has missed four games due to a lower-body injury. Kyle Capobianco (leg) has played during Lindell's absence, but he was hurt on Tuesday night. After matching his career high with 32 points last term, Lindell hasn't scored any points in eight appearances this season. But he's been busy in the defensive zone, averaging 2.25 blocks per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (vasovagal episode) returned to practice on Tuesday. A week ago, Kindel fainted on a team flight and has sat out two games after having a "vasovagal episode." Kindel was cleared to start doing some conditioning work over the weekend and is eager to return to action. Penguins head coach Dan Muse said the teenage forward looked "good" on the second line at Tuesday's practice. The Penguins placed Kindel on Injured Reserve, but he could return soon. The team faces Utah in its next game on Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's win over the Utah Mammoth, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. The Wild captain left the contest in the second period after blocking two shots within 15 seconds while killing a penalty. Spurgeon only recently returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four games. After a season-opening five-game point streak, he hasn't contributed any offense. In 10 appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 13 SOG, 19 blocks, eight hits, and a plus-six rating. David Spacek will re-enter the lineup if Spurgeon misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (undisclosed) will miss "a little time," Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports Tuesday. After sitting out five games due to an upper-body injury, Hall was activated from Injured Reserve Monday. However, he wasn't available for Tuesday's contest against Boston. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Hall "tweaked" something. Hall's spot on the second line has been filled by Nikolaj Ehlers, who extended his point streak to four games on Tuesday. William Carrier is riding on the first line and has been productive at times this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cory Lavalette
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Oct 27, 2026, 7:01 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender James Reimer (upper body) is day-to-day, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports. Reimer struggled in his Rangers debut on Monday against L.A., was pulled after the first period, and it's now unclear when he will get his next opportunity to play. The Rangers' net appears cursed by injuries this season, giving Dylan Garand a unique chance to enjoy life as a regular starter. After a strong start, Garand has lost momentum, winning just one of his last five starts. It might not be long before Spencer Martin gets a run of games in the Rangers' crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. While Byram was initially labeled as day-to-day when he exited the lineup due to an upper-body injury, it's been two weeks since he last played. Byram wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, so he still has hurdles to clear before he's available. The Blackhawks invested heavily in Byram, but they haven't seen much return. He has recorded one assist, five SOG, nine blocks, and two hits in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Lazerus
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) is available on Tuesday against Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He was initially expected to miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will throw Jankowski straight back into action. Before being knocked out of the lineup, Jankowski put together a league-best six-game goal streak. He has seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. While Jankowski has been in superb goal-scoring form so far, he is unlikely to keep it going. The 32-year-old has reached double figures in goals only four times in the NHL.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (hand) will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. The Blue Jackets started the campaign without Fabbro after he broke his hand in the team's preseason opener. Fabbro's return will help Columbus clean up its defensive issues. Last season, he averaged 1.6 blocks per game. Offensively, Fabbro produced five goals and six assists in 74 games. Because of his limited offensive upside, Fabbro isn't a recommended fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Justin Brazeau

Sent to AHL for Conditioning Stint
Sam Steel

Likely to Return Thursday
Naz Reid

Benched At Halftime In Loss To Pistons
Matthew Golden

Trending Towards Playing on Thursday
Josh Manson

Exits With Lower-Body Injury
Devin Cooley

Sustains Lower-Body Injury Versus Oilers
Myles Garrett

Will Not be Designated to Return Ahead of Week 8
Tyler Warren

Back at Practice, Limited on Wednesday
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Ladd McConkey

Practicing Without Restrictions Off Bye Week
Jake LaRavia

Joins Lakers' Starting Lineup Wednesday
Quentin Grimes

Starting Against Clippers Wednesday
Brandon Ingram

Clippers Debut on Hold for Another Week
Yanic Konan Niederhauser

Remains Out This Week
Max Strus

to Miss Clippers' Two-Game Road Trip
Jaylen Waddle

No Practice for Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday
Jordan Poole

Exits Wednesday's Game with Ankle Injury
Joshua Báez

Joshua Baez Expected to Be Cardinals Starting Left Fielder in 2027
DeVonta Smith

Misses Walkthrough on Wednesday
Saquon Barkley

is a Non-Participant on Wednesday
Ajay Mitchell

Cleared to Play Wednesday
Tyler Allgeier

Misses Wednesday's Practice Session With Toe Injury
Caleb Martin

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Naji Marshall

Sidelined for Second Straight Game
Kyrie Irving

Cleared to Play Against Thunder
Jaxson Hayes

Returns Wednesday
Lauri Markkanen

Ruled Out Against Spurs
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Out Vs. Clippers With Back Tightness
Lamar Jackson

Practices in Full on Wednesday
Jaylin Noel

to Miss the Rest of the Season Due to Turf Toe
Junior Caminero

Back in Starting Lineup for Game 5 of World Series
Dameon Pierce

Goes on Injured Reserve With Undisclosed Injury
Kyle Capobianco

to Miss One Week
Jeremiyah Love

to be Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Brandon Hagel

a Game-Time Decision Thursday
Davante Adams

Could Return on "Shorter Term" of 6-10 Week Timeline
TOR

Chris Tanev Upgraded to Day-to-Day
Kirill Marchenko

Considered Week-to-Week
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Won't Open Terrance Ferguson's Practice Window This Week
Zach Hyman

Oilers Place Zach Hyman On Injured Reserve
Rashee Rice

Officially Limited in Wednesday's Practice
Mattias Ekholm

Cleared to Play Against Flames
Logan Thompson

Available Wednesday
Ja'Marr Chase

Rested on Wednesday With Ankle Injury
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Absent From Wednesday's Practice
Jahmyr Gibbs

Misses Practice on Wednesday with a Shoulder Injury
A.J. Brown

Limited in Practice on Wednesday with an Ankle Issue
Los Angeles Chargers

Mike McDaniel to Remain Chargers' Offensive Play-Caller
Justin Champagnie

Set to Miss Several Months
Garrett Wilson

Says Trade Request Isn't in His Plans
Drew Rasmussen

Making Game 5 Start for Rays on Wednesday
Alex Caruso

Expected to Miss Time With Ankle Sprain
Tyrese Haliburton

Set to Miss Time Due to Hamstring Injury
AJ Dybantsa

to Make NBA Debut on Wednesday
Pablo López

Pablo Lopez Scheduled to Throw Off a Mound in November
Junior Caminero

Expected to be Fine for Game 5
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

Hoping to Get Back on Track in Mexico
Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
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