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Nicolas Roy Likely to Play Wednesday

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Oct 28, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche forward Nicolas Roy (lower body) was a full participant at Tuesday's practice and appears ready to return to action, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. Roy has been sidelined for six games due to a lower-body injury. After averaging 11:41 of ice time through his first six outings of the year, Roy will play a more prominent role. On Tuesday, he skated on the second line alongside Gabriel Landeskog and Brock Nelson. Despite limited ice time, Roy has been productive, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. He could make an even bigger impact in a larger role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

Dallas Stars center Radek Faksa (lower body) is a week away from returning, the Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports. Faksa missed a second straight game on Tuesday night against New Jersey. Dallas will play at least three more games without him. Faksa has one assist in 10 games, making his absence irrelevant in fantasy. Sam Steel (undisclosed) has also missed a pair of games, giving Matthew Seminoff and Dylan Hryckowian opportunities to play, but they have seen very limited ice time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Bruce LeVine
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) is expected to rejoin the lineup soon. Before Tuesday's matchup against New Jersey, Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan said Lindell is 4-5 days away from returning. The Finnish rearguard has missed four games due to a lower-body injury. Kyle Capobianco (leg) has played during Lindell's absence, but he was hurt on Tuesday night. After matching his career high with 32 points last term, Lindell hasn't scored any points in eight appearances this season. But he's been busy in the defensive zone, averaging 2.25 blocks per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (vasovagal episode) returned to practice on Tuesday. A week ago, Kindel fainted on a team flight and has sat out two games after having a "vasovagal episode." Kindel was cleared to start doing some conditioning work over the weekend and is eager to return to action. Penguins head coach Dan Muse said the teenage forward looked "good" on the second line at Tuesday's practice. The Penguins placed Kindel on Injured Reserve, but he could return soon. The team faces Utah in its next game on Thursday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (undisclosed) was injured in Tuesday's win over the Utah Mammoth, Dylan Loucks of The Hockey News reports. The Wild captain left the contest in the second period after blocking two shots within 15 seconds while killing a penalty. Spurgeon only recently returned from an upper-body injury that cost him four games. After a season-opening five-game point streak, he hasn't contributed any offense. In 10 appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists), 13 SOG, 19 blocks, eight hits, and a plus-six rating. David Spacek will re-enter the lineup if Spurgeon misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Dylan Loucks
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Oct 28, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (undisclosed) will miss "a little time," Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports Tuesday. After sitting out five games due to an upper-body injury, Hall was activated from Injured Reserve Monday. However, he wasn't available for Tuesday's contest against Boston. Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said Hall "tweaked" something. Hall's spot on the second line has been filled by Nikolaj Ehlers, who extended his point streak to four games on Tuesday. William Carrier is riding on the first line and has been productive at times this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cory Lavalette
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Oct 27, 2026, 7:01 PM ET

New York Rangers goaltender James Reimer (upper body) is day-to-day, Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic reports. Reimer struggled in his Rangers debut on Monday against L.A., was pulled after the first period, and it's now unclear when he will get his next opportunity to play. The Rangers' net appears cursed by injuries this season, giving Dylan Garand a unique chance to enjoy life as a regular starter. After a strong start, Garand has lost momentum, winning just one of his last five starts. It might not be long before Spencer Martin gets a run of games in the Rangers' crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vince Z. Mercogliano
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. While Byram was initially labeled as day-to-day when he exited the lineup due to an upper-body injury, it's been two weeks since he last played. Byram wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, so he still has hurdles to clear before he's available. The Blackhawks invested heavily in Byram, but they haven't seen much return. He has recorded one assist, five SOG, nine blocks, and two hits in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Lazerus
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) is available on Tuesday against Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He was initially expected to miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will throw Jankowski straight back into action. Before being knocked out of the lineup, Jankowski put together a league-best six-game goal streak. He has seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. While Jankowski has been in superb goal-scoring form so far, he is unlikely to keep it going. The 32-year-old has reached double figures in goals only four times in the NHL.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (hand) will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. The Blue Jackets started the campaign without Fabbro after he broke his hand in the team's preseason opener. Fabbro's return will help Columbus clean up its defensive issues. Last season, he averaged 1.6 blocks per game. Offensively, Fabbro produced five goals and six assists in 74 games. Because of his limited offensive upside, Fabbro isn't a recommended fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will return from an eight-game absence on Tuesday against Columbus. In a corresponding move, the team placed Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) on Injured Reserve. With Ristolainen out, Oliver Bonk is set to continue in a larger role. York will enter the lineup on the third defensive pairing and will skate with the second power-play unit. So far this season, York has been a non-factor offensively, going scoreless in five games. He's averaging two blocks and one hit per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:20 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) is uncertain to dress for Tuesday's clash against Ottawa after he was hurt during the morning skate. Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig has named Adin Hill the starter, saying Hart was being evaluated. Hart has gone 4-3-1 this season, allowing 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won four of his five starts, so he isn't a bad alternative for the Golden Knights, who are -156 favorites for the game. The Senators have a mediocre scoring record and are vulnerable, with their No. 1 option, Linus Ullmark (lower body), also out of commission.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will make his team debut on Tuesday against Dallas, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The 2025 MVP is ready to suit up four days after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck saw plenty of the Stars when he was in the Western Conference, posting a 14-12-6 record in 32 games. Dallas is riding a five-game winning streak, so this will likely be a tough night for Hellebuyck, even though Glen Gulutzan's team has averaged only 2.82 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

Calgary Flames winger Matvei Gridin tallied a game-high three points as the team crushed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Monday. Gridin had two goals in the game, including a power-play marker. He's the first Flames player in eight years to record three-plus points in a game at age 20 or younger. Flames fans will be excited about what Gridin has brought to the table recently, and fantasy managers should start taking note. The Russian winger has posted back-to-back multi-point games, becoming Calgary's top goal-scorer with four goals. In 11 games, he's also contributed four assists. Gridin will attempt to extend his multi-point streak in a favorable matchup against the Oilers' leaky defense on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty had an enjoyable night at Madison Square Garden on Monday, logging a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Before Monday night, Doughty hadn't recorded any points in eight games. His offensive production nosedived in 2025-26, and Doughty has continued to struggle this season. The Kings captain has seen his workload reduced to 21 minutes per game, so fantasy managers banking on a bounce-back season from Doughty may have to move on.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava had 25 saves to record a 4-3 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers in his first career start on Monday. He became only the third netminder in NHL history to win his first career start against a team that boasted the league's top two scorers. Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl scored on Monday, and Postava denied both during the shootout. Postava earned an opportunity to play with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) out. With No. 1 goaltender John Gibson struggling, the 24-year-old may see more action in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) practiced at full capacity Monday, setting him up for a potential return to the lineup in Tuesday's matchup with Vegas. Chabot has missed three games due to an upper-body injury. He was initially expected to miss up to two weeks, so seeing Chabot in a regular jersey on Monday was a welcome sight for Ottawa. Chabot has made an impact on both ends of the ice, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, and 24 blocks in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) exited early Monday after sustaining an injury in a 5-2 loss to Calgary. Early in the second period, Marchenko took an awkward fall after tangling with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and sustained a lower-body injury. Marchenko has been a great addition to the Maple Leafs' squad, averaging a point per game through 14 appearances. He has six goals and eight assists. If Marchenko has to miss time, Gavin McKenna could receive a new opportunity in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (head) exited Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit in the second period. Edmonton lost Hyman after he absorbed a hit from Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. Hyman's head hit the glass hard, and he appeared dazed. The 34-year-old has already missed six games this season due to injury. Despite playing on the NHL's highest-scoring team, Hyman has managed only one goal and no assists in six outings. We should know more about Hyman's injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:56 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is in concussion protocol, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports. He took a puck to the face in Friday's practice and sat out Saturday's tilt against Washington. It's unclear when Kulich can rejoin the action, as he hasn't joined the team for a four-game road trip. Kulich has chipped in with one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He collected two of his points in the first three games of the season, making Kulich unreliable on the offensive end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Justin Alpert
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) won't play on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Jankowski strung together a six-game goal streak before suffering a lower-body injury and dropping out of the lineup. Tuesday's matchup will mark his fifth consecutive absence. Generally, Jankowski isn't known for offensive production, but he has tallied seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. His next opportunity to return will be on Thursday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Dewar
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Nicolas Roy

Likely to Play Wednesday
Jaxson Hayes

Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Radek Faksa

a Week Away From Returning
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
Kyrie Irving

Questionable Against Thunder
Esa Lindell

Nearing Return
Benjamin Kindel

Returns to Practice
Tom Kim

an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
Ajay Mitchell

Questionable Against Dallas
Jared Spurgeon

Exits Early Versus Mammoth
Andrew Nembhard

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Tyrese Haliburton

Iffy for Wednesday
Taylor Hall

to Miss More Time
AJ Dybantsa

Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Yaxel Lendeborg

Questionable for Wednesday
Chet Holmgren

to Miss Second Straight Game
Alperen Sengün

Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Yves Missi

Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Branden Carlson

Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Scoot Henderson

Good to Go Against Lakers
Anthony Edwards

Sidelined Until December
Micah Parsons

has a Chance to Practice Next Week
James Reimer

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Matthew Golden

"Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Jalen Coker

Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Kyle Monangai

Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.

Headed to Injured Reserve
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
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