Micah Parsons has a Chance to Practice Next Week

Oct 27, 2026, 5:18 PM ET

The San Francisco 49ers acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buckner will return to San Francisco to help fortify their defensive line as an answer to the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson earlier in the day. Buckner was a first-round pick by the 49ers back in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career in the Bay Area before moving to Indianapolis. In seven games so far this year with the Colts in his 11th year in the league, Buckner has 31 tackles (11 solo), four sacks, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The 49ers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for the veteran pass-rusher. Buckner should start immediately for the Niners and will help their pass rush until All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa can return from a knee injury.