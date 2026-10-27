Eagles Cut Injured Running Back Carson Steele
Oct 27, 2026, 5:24 PM ETThe Philadelphia Eagles waived running back Carson Steele (shoulder) from Injured Reserve on Tuesday with an injury settlement, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports. Steele joined the Eagles' active roster in their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers with running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring) missing a second straight game, but the 24-year-old only managed to play 12 snaps before suffering a dislocated shoulder. If Steele clears waivers, he will revert to the Eagles' Injured Reserve. In just two games played for the Eagles this year, he has only one reception on two targets for four yards. The former undrafted free agent from UCLA was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs and had 56 rushing attempts for 183 yards and caught seven of 11 targets for 26 yards as a rookie in 2024. Steele did not play at all in 2025 and remains well off the fantasy football radar in all leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
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49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 5:18 PM ETThe San Francisco 49ers acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and ESPN's Adam Schefter. Buckner will return to San Francisco to help fortify their defensive line as an answer to the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson earlier in the day. Buckner was a first-round pick by the 49ers back in 2016 and spent the first four years of his career in the Bay Area before moving to Indianapolis. In seven games so far this year with the Colts in his 11th year in the league, Buckner has 31 tackles (11 solo), four sacks, four tackles for loss, eight QB hits, three pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. The 49ers sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to the Colts in exchange for the veteran pass-rusher. Buckner should start immediately for the Niners and will help their pass rush until All-Pro defensive end Nick Bosa can return from a knee injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Zay Jones Signing with Cardinals
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 5:00 PM ETVeteran wide receiver Zay Jones is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. Jones appeared in eight games with Arizona in 2025, recording 12 catches for 183 yards on 18 targets. However, he suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon in Week 10 and has yet to play in an NFL game since. In Arizona, Jones should provide a much-needed downfield field-stretcher, which the team has lacked since trading wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans in early October. While Jones' presence could take a few targets away from Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride, it could ultimately help relieve some defensive attention from Arizona's top options in the passing game.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz
Lamar Jackson Expected to Return in Week 8
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:50 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is expected to return to the field in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Jackson has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, but he was reportedly very close to playing in Week 7 before ultimately being ruled out right before game time. Across 3-plus games before getting injured, Jackson completed 70.8% of his passes for 967 yards and six touchdowns and added 144 rushing yards and a score on 19 attempts. In his first game back from injury, Jackson may be a bit more cautious as a scrambler than usual. Still, he carries massive production upside and would profile as a high-end QB1 option for fantasy managers if active in what could be a high-scoring affair against Buffalo on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Jalen Coker Upgraded to Full Practice Participation on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:36 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was upgraded to full practice participation on Tuesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. Coker was listed as limited on Monday's injury report, but it appears he is trending toward being active for the Panthers' Week 8 matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night. The 24-year-old had his worst game of the 2026 season so far in Carolina's Week 7 blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, logging just one catch for nine yards on four targets. Still, Coker has been highly productive overall this season, recording 25 catches for 328 yards and two touchdowns on 34 targets across five games. As long as he's active, Coker profiles as a must-start wide receiver in Week 8 against the Packers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Matthew Golden Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:28 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (foot, shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day on Tuesday, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. It's too early to say for certain, but Golden appears to be at risk of being inactive for Green Bay's Week 8 matchup against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. The 23-year-old has had a breakout season for the Packers to this point in 2026, recording 36 catches for 540 yards and three touchdowns on 69 targets across seven games. If Golden is unable to play against Carolina, Green Bay's passing game could become extremely condensed around wide receiver Christian Watson and tight end Tucker Kraft. Second-year wideout Savion Williams could be worth stashing off deep-league waiver wires as well.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Rob Demovsky
Tyler Huntley Could Be Worth Stashing in Two-QB Formats
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:18 PM ETAcross four games (three starts) in 2026, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley has completed 69.8% of his pass attempts for 727 yards, four touchdowns, and one interception. The 28-year-old has also added some modest production with his legs, racking up 76 rushing yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Huntley has been forced into action for Baltimore by an ankle injury to star Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle), which has sidelined him since Week 4. Jackson was a game-time decision in Week 7, so he could be in line to return in Week 8 against the Buffalo Bills. Still, given that Jackson has missed extended time already, he could remain out of action for another week. In two-quarterback leagues, Huntley could be worth stashing off the waiver wire just in case Jackson is unable to play in Week 8 or reaggravates his existing injury.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dont'e Thornton Jr. Activated from Injured Reserve
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 27, 2026, 4:11 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (hamstring) is being activated from Injured Reserve, per ESPN's Ryan McFadden. Thornton Jr. has not yet played in 2026 due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during training camp, but it appears he could make his season debut in Week 8 against the New York Jets. A fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Thornton Jr. recorded 10 catches for 135 yards on 30 targets across 15 games as a rookie last season. While the 23-year-old's numbers don't jump off the page, he should have a much healthier offensive environment around him in Las Vegas this season. The Raiders also lack an obvious WR2 behind Tre Tucker, although the team obviously has star tight end Brock Bowers as the number one option in their passing game. In deeper fantasy leagues, Thornton Jr. could be worth stashing off the waiver wire upon his injury return.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Ryan McFadden
Sam Darnold Stays Sack-Free but Keeps Throwing Interceptions
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 3:58 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold threw a costly interception, his eighth across five consecutive starts, in the end zone shortly before halftime of Sunday's 20-3 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, despite going without a sack after being dropped 10 times over his previous two games. He remains a viable depth addition in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues ahead of Monday night's Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but his four touchdowns and six interceptions over his past four starts make him difficult to trust in standard one-quarterback formats. Otherwise it was an efficient performance, with 20 of 28 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown, a 28-yard scoring strike to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who had another big afternoon with nine receptions for 150 yards, plus 17 rushing yards on two scrambles. He has now matched his interception total with eight touchdown passes, though four of those came in his 379-yard performance against the Washington Commanders in Week 3.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Josh Simmons Placed on IR as Chiefs Future Stays Unclear
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ETKansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Josh Simmons (back) landed on injured reserve Thursday because of a bulging disc that has kept the 23-year-old sidelined all season, and head coach Andy Reid emphasized that a meeting incident was not responsible for the move. That incident was a disagreement between Simmons and Reid during an offensive meeting on Wednesday, October 21, when Simmons reportedly refused to lower his elevated feet, citing back and hip discomfort, before quarterback Patrick Mahomes also instructed him to leave and seek treatment. Simmons later apologized to Reid and team leadership. Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has handled starting left tackle duties in Simmons' absence. Simmons' future with the organization is uncertain, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that he doesn't know whether the 2025 first-round pick will play for Kansas City again, a remark he made on ESPN's Big Day with Peter Schrager following reports of the disagreement. Kansas City has not announced any plans to part ways with Simmons.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Deshaun Watson's 308 Yards Don't Fix the Touchdown Drought
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 3:41 PM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 308 yards in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, topping 300 yards for the first time since joining the team, yet he failed to throw a touchdown for the second consecutive game. He completed 25 of 36 passes with one interception and added 19 rushing yards on three carries, including a nine-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. Over his past three starts, the veteran has thrown just one touchdown pass, which puts his season total at seven through seven games. The legs keep rescuing him, with 215 rushing yards on 48 attempts ranking third among NFL quarterbacks. Week 8 brings a rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, against whom he threw for 268 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Week 4. Superflex and two-quarterback leagues make him a worthwhile addition, while the inconsistent passing production limits his appeal in standard one-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Penix Jr. Is a Streamer Riding a Touchdown Run
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 3:21 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is a streamer worth adding in leagues with at least 14 teams ahead of Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, then the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 9. He followed his three-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears with another three scores in Sunday's 29-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, despite throwing for just 213 yards. Penix completed 25 of 34 passes without an interception, connecting with Nick Muse, Kyle Pitts, and Drake London for touchdowns. He also avoided a sack after being brought down five times against the Bears in Week 6. The 26-year-old has thrown six touchdowns without an interception over his past two starts, although his 438 passing yards during that stretch show how heavily his fantasy production has depended on scoring. The volume is steadier: Penix has attempted at least 32 passes in three consecutive games after averaging just 22.5 attempts in his first two starts. With only four rushing yards through five appearances, he is a passing-dependent fantasy option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Is a Week 8 Streamer Against the Raiders
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 27, 2026, 3:08 PM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is a Week 8 streamer in leagues with at least 14 teams, and the matchup is the whole case. He threw three touchdown passes for the second time this season in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, completing 23 of 30 attempts for 287 yards and one interception, with two touchdowns to Mason Taylor and one to Omar Cooper Jr. The rookie receiver has now surpassed 100 yards in consecutive games, giving Smith another productive weapon alongside Garrett Wilson. However, Smith threw just one touchdown in each of the three games between his three-score performances against the Detroit Lions and Miami, and his 42 rushing yards through seven starts offer little additional fantasy production. The Jets host a Las Vegas Raiders defense that has surrendered 16 passing touchdowns, tied for the second-most in the NFL, and the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills await New York in the following two weeks, so add him.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Broncos Looking to Get Marvin Mims Jr. More Touches
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:52 PM ETDenver Broncos head coach Sean Payton said the team is looking to get wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. more touches going forward, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. "Quite honestly, we need to get him more touches on offense. And we'll do that. He's one of our explosive playmakers," Payton said. Mims has not played more than 28% of the offensive snaps in any of his five games played this year, although he did catch both of his targets for a season-high 53 yards in Sunday's Week 7 win over the Arizona Cardinals while playing 25% of the snaps. The 24-year-old former second-rounder in 2023 from Oklahoma has been an inconsistent deep threat for the Broncos on offense in his three-plus years in the league, and his primary contributions have come as a kick returner on special teams. However, with Jaylen Waddle dealing with a chest injury and questionable to play in a Week 8 divisional showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs, it could open the door for Mims to get more involved this weekend. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues may want to take Mims as a flier off the waiver wire for his big-play abilities in the passing game. He has seven catches on 11 targets this year for 82 receiving yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Kyle Monangai Not Spotted at Tuesday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:45 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) was not spotted on the field during Tuesday's unofficial practice, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. It is not a good sign for Monangai's Week 8 availability for a Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks, but the Bears will not officially release their first injury report of the week until Thursday. The 24-year-old power back missed a third straight game in last Thursday's win over the New England Patriots due to turf-toe and thumb injuries. He will need to get back on the practice field at some point later this week to even have a chance to return to action on Monday night in Seattle. D'Andre Swift remains Chicago's clear lead back, with Roschon Johnson handling change-of-pace duties behind him for the last couple of weeks with Monangai sidelined. Monangai has been very efficient with his 60 carries through four games in 2026, picking up 324 yards (5.4 yards per attempt) and three touchdowns on the ground. Unfortunately, he will be extremely risky this week if he is questionable to play on Monday night.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Jaguars Saying They Aren't Trading Brian Thomas Jr.
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:40 PM ETThe Jacksonville Jaguars continue to say that they are not trading wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. However, Thomas did not play a single snap in the second half of the team's Week 6 loss in London to the division-rival Houston Texans, so Schefter would not be shocked if the Jaguars end up changing their stance on the former first-rounder as the trade deadline nears. Head coach Liam Coen began this week by saying that the team expects to get the 24-year-old more involved going forward, but we will believe it when we see it. The former 23rd overall pick out of LSU has been the odd man out in Jacksonville's receiving corps behind Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers, and he has become unplayable in fantasy lineups going forward. A trade out of town could definitely change that, though. Thomas has only nine catches on 20 targets through seven weeks in his third season for 105 yards and one touchdown. It has been a sharp fall for Thomas as a dynasty/keeper asset after he had 1,282 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie in 2024.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Quenton Nelson Drew Plenty of Interest Before Trade to Seattle
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:31 PM ETThe Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles were among the teams that showed varying levels of interest in eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson before he was traded by the Indianapolis Colts to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. It is not surprising that the highly decorated interior offensive lineman was coveted by a handful of NFL teams with this year's Nov. 10 trade deadline quickly approaching, but it was the Seahawks who scored him as they look to keep pace in the strong NFC West to defend their Super Bowl championship last year. Seattle sent a 2027 third-round pick and a fifth-rounder in 2028 to secure the services of the 30-year-old, who will certainly be a boost for the team's ground game, which is expected to get Zach Charbonnet (knee) back for the first time this year in their Monday night contest in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears. After firing long-time general manager Chris Ballard last week, the Colts are expected to continue selling off pieces in the next couple of weeks, with star running back Jonathan Taylor potentially being the biggest to move.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:25 PM ETESPN's Adam Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that his understanding is that the Indianapolis Colts' owner "does not want to trade" star running back Jonathan Taylor by this year's Nov. 10 deadline. "If I had to guess today, I don't think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor," Schefter added. It will not stop interested teams around the league from inquiring about Taylor to see what the price might be, but after the Colts sent eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, it does not mean that Taylor will necessarily be traded this year. The 27-year-old Taylor has been most of Indy's offense so far this year, carrying the ball 140 times for 587 yards (4.2 yards per carry) and a league-high eight rushing touchdowns through seven weeks, adding 17 catches for 178 yards on 26 targets in the passing game. The three-time Pro Bowler would likely see a boost to his fantasy football value if he were traded to a contender to become their RB1, but fantasy managers should not be banking on that happening. But even if he stays in Indy, JT will continue to be one of the elite running backs in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
J.J. McCarthy Worth a Speculative Waiver Addition
Clarkson
Clarkson
Oct 27, 2026, 2:21 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was written off in Minnesota and traded for a measly 2027 fifth-round pick. That trade looks like a bargain. Since joining the Giants, he's thrown for 495 yards on just 49 throws, an absurd 10.1 yards per attempt. He threw for 243 yards in late relief against New Orleans in Week 6 and 252 yards against Houston in Week 7. So far, his stats have been excellent, and his game tape may be even more impressive. However, you should still approach him with some caution. After 178 yards in the first half against Houston, he only managed 65 in the second half. All that yardage and still only one TD. Making matters worse, the Giants brought in Jameis Winston for four short-yardage sneaks, including a touchdown, taking away another potential source of fantasy points. With the Giants on a bye in Week 8, McCarthy is a good speculative addition in deeper and superflex leagues. Maybe Minnesota just gave up on him too quickly, or maybe this run won't continue. Either way, he's worth a bench spot to see what happens.--Clarkson
Source: RotoBaller
Bengals Place Erick All Jr. on Injured Reserve With Torn ACL
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:16 PM ETThe Cincinnati Bengals placed tight end Erick All Jr. (knee) on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with what is believed to be a torn ACL that he suffered in the Week 7 win over the division-rival Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, a source told Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. In a corresponding move, the Bengals signed tight end Cam Grandy off the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad. All, the team's fourth-round pick in 2024 from Iowa, finished Sunday's win by catching all three of his targets for 36 yards before injuring his knee. It is devastating news for the 26-year-old, who already tore the same ACL during his rookie campaign with the Bengals. He caught eight of his nine targets through six games this year for 56 yards and no touchdowns after he had a 20-158-0 line in nine games in his rookie season in 2024. All missed the entire 2025 campaign and now faces another long recovery before trying to get ready for the start of the 2027 season next fall. His season-ending knee injury opens up more playing time for Drew Sample the rest of the way behind starting TE Mike Gesicki, who has caught a touchdown pass in four straight games.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
49ers Could Respond to Seahawks Offensive-Line Trade
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 27, 2026, 2:09 PM ETThe league-wide expectation is that the San Francisco 49ers will respond after the Seattle Seahawks' acquisition of eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson on Tuesday from the Indianapolis Colts, according to Jordan Schultz. The 49ers are on their bye in Week 8, and general manager John Lynch is surely looking at ways to improve the organization this year and in the future after the team lost its first game on the road to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 on Sunday. The obvious route for the 49ers to bolster their team would be at the wide receiver position, as they have one of the most banged-up WR depth charts in the NFL right now. The good news is that they could be getting wideouts Mike Evans (Achilles, rib), Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) back for their Week 9 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Another area of need for the 49ers is on the defensive line, and it would make sense to add there to counter Seattle's move on Tuesday to bolster the interior of their offensive line. Stay tuned as the strong NFC West heats up.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jordan Schultz