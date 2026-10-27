Saquon Barkley Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Oct 27, 2026, 12:39 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said that he suffered a back injury while trying to compensate for his existing hamstring issue during a rushing attempt early in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. Barkley came into Week 7 listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and he was initially playing through the injury before tweaking his back. As a result, the 29-year-old was used sparingly for the rest of the game, finishing with seven rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two catches, and nine receiving yards. His injury cleared the way for Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield in touches (15) for a third consecutive game, and he also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. With the Eagles falling to 2-5, it's fair to assume the team may consider being extra cautious with how they handle Barkley's workload going forward. Pierce is an intriguing running back to roster in fantasy football as long as Barkley, Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are all banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: EJ Smith
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Kenny Gainwell Worthy of Waiver-Wire Consideration After Efficient Outing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 27, 2026, 12:44 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell has demonstrated efficiency in the rushing attack all season long, even when he hasn't been tasked with handling a large workload. Gainwell is now averaging more than 4.5 yards per carry this season, and he exploded for 6.3 yards per carry on 14 rushing attempts in the Bucs' 43-13 win over the Panthers on Sunday in Week 7. The 27-year-old only played 30% of the snaps in the divisional win, but Tampa Bay leaned on him to handle a large workload, especially once the score got out of hand later in the game. While Gainwell's overall volume was likely skewed by garbage time and may not be sustainable, the fact that he maintained impressive efficiency numbers should be an encouraging sign going forward. We expect him to continue posting around four to five yards per carry going forward, even if his overall volume of rushing attempts gets scaled back a little. He's an intriguing handcuff behind Bucky Irving with the potential to handle more volume in garbage time or if Irving gets banged up.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
CeeDee Lamb Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:49 PM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a couple of impressive catches to help the Cowboys dismantle the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-21 on Monday Night Football. Lamb was by far quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite weapon in the win, as he caught five of a team-high 12 targets for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens saw half the number of targets, although he found the end zone as well. The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler now has six touchdown receptions this year after he was overshadowed by Pickens in 2025 and finished with just three touchdown catches in 14 games played. Lamb now has 70-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and will be a set-and-forget fantasy receiver once again for a plus Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Javonte Williams Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:39 PM ETDallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and the Cowboys' run game was finally able to break out in the 38-21 victory on Monday Night Football against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles. Williams had big holes to run through all night and finished with 25 carries for a season-high 155 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He was not targeted at all in the passing game. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old after he had a season-low 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers. Despite the fact that Williams came into Monday's game with under 4.0 yards per carry, he has now found the end zone in each of the five games and has eight rushing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the 2026 campaign. He has had a nose for the end zone so far after his 2025 breakout in his first year in Dallas, and he will be a good bet to find paydirt again in a strong Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dallas can continue to run the ball like they did on Monday night, they will be a very tough offense to stop.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Makai Lemon a Waiver-Wire Target Amid Eagles WR Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:32 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles rookie first-round wide receiver Makai Lemon is a priority waiver-wire addition heading into Week 8 after both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed the team's 38-21 loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Monday night. With both of Philly's top two receivers out of action, Lemon led the team in targets (eight), receptions (seven), and receiving yards (67) while scoring the first touchdown of his career. The 22-year-old 20th overall pick from USC came into Monday's tilt with only 18 receptions for 127 yards on 28 targets in his first six NFL games. Lemon's fantasy upside should be tempered with quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) out for the rest of the season, but he could continue to operate as the team's WR1 if both Smith and Wicks are unavailable for a second straight game in Week 8 on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders. In Lemon's NFL debut in the Week 1 win over Washington, he hauled in three of his four targets for a loss of five yards. Lemon is currently rostered in only 37% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Dameon Pierce Finds End Zone, Leaves Early Monday With Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 11:25 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Dameon Pierce (undisclosed) led the Eagles' backfield with 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown in the 38-21 Monday night loss to the division-rival Dallas Cowboys despite the return of starting RB Saquon Barkley, but he suffered an undisclosed injury on a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, was seen heading to the locker room with a trainer, and did not return. Barkley ended a two-game absence due to a hamstring injury, but he was hobbled from the start of Monday's game and was eventually listed as questionable to return due to a back injury in the second half. With both Barkley and Pierce going down with injuries against Dallas, Elijah Mitchell was the last man standing in the Eagles' backfield. Remember, Tank Bigsby (abdomen) and Will Shipley (foot) are currently on Injured Reserve for a decimated Eagles offense. Pierce, who is rostered in 51% of Yahoo leagues, should still be considered a waiver-wire option going into the team's Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders now that Barkley is dealing with a new injury. Check back for an injury update on Pierce on Tuesday. If his injury is serious enough to cause him to miss time, Mitchell would become a must-add off the waiver wire.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Saquon Barkley Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 10:57 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back) is questionable to return in the second half of Monday night's game against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys due to a back injury, according to Brooks Kubena of The Athletic. Barkley was questionable coming into Monday's game due to a hamstring injury that kept him sidelined for the team's previous two games, but he was cleared to suit up. The 29-year-old came up gimpy after his first run of the game, though, and he was seen wincing on the sidelines throughout the game while mixing in occasionally in the backfield with Dameon Pierce. Barkley had only seven rushing attempts for 62 yards (8.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown despite playing through his hamstring injury. Coming out of halftime, Barkley was seen being stretched out on the sidelines while yielding most of the backfield work to Pierce. On a short week going into the Week 8 contest on Sunday night against the division-rival Washington Commanders, Barkley may have a tough time being cleared to play this weekend. If he is questionable again, he will once again be a pretty risky fantasy option with Philly's game coming on Sunday evening. If Barkley misses more time going forward, Pierce will have RB2 upside as the team's primary RB.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brooks Kubena
Dylan Sampson is Quickly Gaining Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:46 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson made his return to the field during the Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He made his return after missing the last five games due to a knee injury. Sampson rushed the ball six times for 45 yards and hauled in all three of his targets for 32 additional yards in the win over the Titans. The 22-year-old is clearly the No. 2 back in Cleveland, but he has shown that he can be a solid contributor when healthy. The expectation is that his role will continue to grow as long as he keeps playing like this every week. Sampson is looking like an interesting stash option in 12-team formats ahead of the Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
James Conner Could Offer Deep-League Stash Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:40 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back James Conner (foot) has yet to take a snap this season, but it sounds like he could play at some point. Head coach Mike LaFleur recently said that Conner could potentially return to the field this season. The 31-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve and has yet to have his 21-day practice window opened. He's still working his way back from a foot injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Fantasy managers in deep leagues who can afford the roster spot should consider stashing Conner. He'll likely be a depth option once healthy, but he could still help fantasy managers at some point this season.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jonathon Brooks is Worth Stashing with Return Looming
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:30 PM ETCarolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (abdomen) has not played since Week 2, but he'll hopefully get back on the field soon. Recently, head coach Dave Canales said Brooks was trending in the right direction. The 23-year-old remains on the Injured Reserve right now, so his chances of playing in Week 8 are slim. It wouldn't be shocking to see Brooks back within the next few games, given the fact that he is making progress. He figures to eat into Chuba Hubbard's playing time once Brooks is cleared to play. Fantasy managers who can afford to be patient should consider stashing Brooks, with his return hopefully coming soon.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kimani Vidal has Deep-League Streaming Value
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:24 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers running back Kimani Vidal has seen an expanded role in the backfield as of late. In Week 6, Vidal carried the ball seven times for 21 yards and hauled in three of his four targets for 19 additional yards. Vidal has seen five or more carries in three straight games and three or more targets in three of his last four contests. He appears to be gaining a steady role in the backfield, which could make him an interesting option against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. There could be some deep league flex value from Vidal for this Week 8 contest.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Pat Freiermuth Could be Worth Stashing
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 26, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is coming off another lousy performance, but he's still a decent fantasy option. Over the last two games, Freiermuth has hauled in four receptions for 31 yards. It has been a struggle for the big tight end, but he's still the TE11 at the moment despite some lackluster performances. He has seen four or more targets in every game but one this season. He should continue to stay involved against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Fantasy managers looking for an option with their tight end on a bye week should consider snagging Freiermuth. He has a good track record despite some sluggish performances as of late.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Rodriguez Jr. Remains an Appealing Running Back Stash
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:59 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has recorded 39 carries for 168 yards and two touchdowns. While the 26-year-old has seen a relatively consistent workload, he appears to be settling into a clear number-two role in the Jacksonville backfield behind fellow Jaguars back Bhayshul Tuten. Still, Rodriguez Jr. is a physical and effective short-yardage rusher who could continue to see opportunities at the goal line, and Jaguars head coach and play caller Liam Coen has orchestrated offenses that support fantasy production from multiple backs in the past. Even if Rodriguez Jr. is unable to establish standalone value, he carries significant upside if Tuten were to suffer an injury. All in all, Rodriguez Jr. profiles as a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Chig Okonkwo a Breakout Candidate to Target on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:49 PM ETWashington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's Week 7 bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets. The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
DeMario Douglas Still Carries Clear Streamer Appeal on the Waiver Wire
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:40 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas put up a dud in his team's Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, recording three catches for 23 yards on four targets. However, the 25-year-old had been playing very well coming into the game, logging 11 receptions for 151 yards and three touchdowns on 13 targets across his last two contests. Despite the setback against Chicago, Douglas should still have a window to contribute in the New England passing game. Patriots wide receivers Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) are both currently on Injured Reserve. The Patriots also have a favorable schedule on paper, with matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers, and Detroit Lions over the next three weeks. Even off the disappointing week, Douglas carries clear appeal on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Malik Washington Remains a Viable PPR Streamer Despite Quiet Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:31 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington had a quiet game in Week 7, recording just three catches for 27 yards on three targets in his team's win over the New York Jets. However, Washington has been the most consistent target earner in Miami this season, hauling in 26 catches for 289 yards on 39 targets across six games. Washington may not have high-end upside as a downfield or red zone target, but he's been a reliable security blanket in the short and intermediate areas of the field for Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. If the recent injury return of rookie wideout Caleb Douglas can help put more pressure on opposing defenses over the top, Washington could have even more success as an underneath target going forward. In PPR leagues, Washington profiles as a high-floor wide receiver streamer to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Taylor Moton to Have Season-Ending Ankle Surgery
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 9:28 PM ETCarolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle, leg) will have season-ending ankle surgery while also recovering from a fractured fibula in his left leg, head coach Dave Canales told ESPN's Mike Kaye on Monday. "He's got a fracture in his fibula, up high, below the knee," Canales said. "It was really the ankle that got damaged the most with ligaments and all that. So, he'll have a procedure, and that'll put him out for the rest of the year." The 32-year-old veteran offensive lineman was carted off the field in the third quarter on Sunday in the 43-13 blowout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Moton's second game back from offseason blood-clot treatment, which sidelined him from the start of training camp through the first four games of the regular season while on the Non-Football Injury list. Replacement Monroe Freeling allowed three QB pressures in 22 passing sets after replacing Moton on Sunday. With Moton now out for the year, Rasheed Walker will stay at left tackle despite giving up three sacks and seven total pressures against the Bucs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Mike Kaye
Mike Washington Jr. a Top Add Ahead of Potential Breakout in Las Vegas
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:25 PM ETAcross seven games in 2026, Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Mike Washington Jr. has recorded 206 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 43 touches. The 23-year-old has reached 10 touches in just two of his seven games played, a trend that could continue as long as Raiders RB1 Ashton Jeanty remains healthy. However, Jeanty has had major issues as a rusher in 2026, as he's averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and has not reached 30 rushing yards in a game since Week 4. Washington Jr. has been significantly more efficient on the ground (4.9 yards per carry) and could start to steal early-down work from Jeanty. Additionally, Washington Jr. carries major upside in the event of an injury to Jeanty. Coming out of Week 7, Washington Jr. profiles as a high-end handcuff running back for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Keaton Mitchell Could Be Worth Stashing Given Backfield Uncertainty
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 26, 2026, 9:11 PM ETAcross six games in 2026, Los Angeles Chargers running back Keaton Mitchell has recorded 191 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 42 touches. Coming into the year, the 24-year-old was expected to play a backup role behind fellow Chargers back Omarion Hampton. However, Los Angeles has recently shifted to a three-way backfield committee that features Hampton, Mitchell, and Kimani Vidal. Mitchell saw very minimal usage in the Chargers' final game before their Week 7 bye, recording two carries for four yards in Week 6 against the Kansas City Chiefs. Still, the Chargers' uncertain backfield roles could create an opportunity for Mitchell to break through as the team's preferred option. In deeper leagues, Mitchell could be worth targeting on the waiver wire heading into Week 8.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
James Conner Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:37 PM ETWhen asked if running back James Conner (foot) will be able to play this season, Arizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur said, "potentially," according to Dani Sureck of the team's official website. There were reports several weeks ago that Conner was on the verge of returning to practice, but the Cardinals have yet to open the 31-year-old veteran's 21-day practice window to return from IR. The former third-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 out of Pittsburgh played in just three games in his ninth year in the NFL in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury that he has yet to return from. Even if the Cardinals trade Tyler Allgeier by the Nov. 10 deadline, Conner could be buried on the RB depth chart in Arizona if he returns this year behind rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love and Bam Knight. The two-time Pro Bowler must return to practice to even be an option for fantasy managers in deep leagues to stash for RB depth. Conner had his first two 1,000-yard rushing seasons in 2023 and 2024 before suffering his foot injury last year. Right now, Conner is only rostered in 6% of Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Dani Sureck
Deebo Samuel Sr. has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 26, 2026, 8:31 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that veteran wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) will have a chance to return in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders after the team's Week 8 bye, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. The same can be said for Mike Evans (Achilles, rib) and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). Samuel injured his hamstring in the Week 5 win over the division-rival Seattle Seahawks and has missed the last two games going into the bye. With Evans and Samuel inactive on Sunday in the Week 7 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, tight end George Kittle led the team in receiving, with Jordan Watkins leading the receiving corps. Reinforcements appear to be on their way following the Week 8 bye, which will be great news for quarterback Brock Purdy. The 30-year-old Samuel has caught 16 passes for 206 yards and three touchdowns in five games so far in 2026, but with San Francisco getting healthier at the position, the veteran could find targets and touches harder to come by as the season progresses. He has also seen nine rushing attempts for 78 yards.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NBC Sports - Matt Maiocco