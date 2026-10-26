Oct 26, 2026, 9:28 PM ET

Carolina Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton (ankle, leg) will have season-ending ankle surgery while also recovering from a fractured fibula in his left leg, head coach Dave Canales told ESPN's Mike Kaye on Monday. "He's got a fracture in his fibula, up high, below the knee," Canales said. "It was really the ankle that got damaged the most with ligaments and all that. So, he'll have a procedure, and that'll put him out for the rest of the year." The 32-year-old veteran offensive lineman was carted off the field in the third quarter on Sunday in the 43-13 blowout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Moton's second game back from offseason blood-clot treatment, which sidelined him from the start of training camp through the first four games of the regular season while on the Non-Football Injury list. Replacement Monroe Freeling allowed three QB pressures in 22 passing sets after replacing Moton on Sunday. With Moton now out for the year, Rasheed Walker will stay at left tackle despite giving up three sacks and seven total pressures against the Bucs.