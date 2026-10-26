Chet Holmgren Sidelined on Monday
Oct 26, 2026, 3:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to right patellar tendinitis. His next opportunity to return comes Wednesday against the Mavs. With Holmgren sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein is expected to take on an expanded frontcourt role. Hartenstein posted 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, and one steal across 27 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 win over the Clippers. The veteran big man should see increased minutes and rebounding opportunities, making him a valuable fantasy option while Holmgren is unavailable.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Jalen Suggs Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 2:54 PM ETESPN's Shams Charania reports that Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) has been diagnosed with a mild bone bruise in his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Suggs avoided any major structural damage, per Charania. The 25-year-old was helped to the locker room late in Sunday's matchup against the New York Knicks after grabbing his right knee following a transition play, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. He finished with four points, six rebounds, and six assists before leaving the game. Suggs also missed time last season with an MCL contusion in the same knee. With Suggs sidelined and Paolo Banchero (ankle) already out, Anthony Black could take on a significantly larger playmaking role, boosting his fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Anthony Edwards Questionable on Monday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 26, 2026, 2:38 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards is dealing with right knee discomfort after scoring a game-high 26 points in Minnesota's blowout win over Toronto in Sunday's home opener. The 25-year-old appeared to favor his right knee during the contest. If Edwards sits out the second leg of the back-to-back set, Ayo Dosunmu and Terrence Shannon Jr. could see expanded roles, boosting their fantasy upside.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Oso Ighodaro Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:57 AM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (oblique) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. Ighodaro injured his right oblique late in the first half of the season opener and missed Saturday's win over Golden State. Head coach Jordan Ott said Phoenix believes it avoided a serious injury, but Ighodaro appears headed for another absence. He played all 82 games last season, averaging 6.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. With Mark Williams (shoulder) also out, Khaman Maluach should stay busy after posting nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks on Saturday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
Charles Bassey Likely to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:45 AM ETGolden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (knee) is probable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Right patellar tendinopathy kept Bassey out of the first two games, but he made an impact in Saturday's season debut with 10 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks in 13 minutes while shooting 4-for-4 from the field. Al Horford and Draymond Green are both cleared to return Monday, which should cut into Bassey's opportunities. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) remains sidelined, but with Horford and Green back in the mix, Bassey may have a hard time getting enough minutes to build on Saturday's strong showing.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Brandon Williams Expected to Play Through Back Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:40 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets with left lower back soreness. Williams made the most of a spot start Saturday, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 24 minutes during a 131-122 loss to Phoenix. Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski are both cleared to return after sitting out that game, so Williams should head back to a smaller bench role. He has still averaged 2.0 steals in 17.1 minutes through three games, giving him some defensive-stat appeal when the minutes are there.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Gui Santos Questionable Monday in Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:34 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is questionable for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets with left knee tendinitis, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Santos exited Saturday's 131-122 loss to Phoenix in the third quarter after posting seven points, four rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes. He called the injury a minor tweak afterward and did not expect a lengthy absence. Santos started in place of Draymond Green (back), who is cleared to return Monday, so a bench role likely awaits even if he plays. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still out, Will Richard and Georges Niang could see extra wing minutes if Santos sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Alpha Diallo Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:27 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (wrist) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors due to a right wrist sprain and personal reasons, according to Katy Winge. Diallo made his NBA debut Thursday, recording four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes while starting the second half for Cameron Johnson (ankle). He then missed Saturday's win over New Orleans. With Johnson also doubtful, Bryce Hopkins and Trevon Brazile could again pick up extra minutes. Diallo, the 2025-26 EuroLeague Best Defender, averaged 1.4 steals last season and has some defensive-stat appeal if he can carve out a regular role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Katy Winge
Cameron Johnson Doubtful Monday Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:22 AM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (ankle) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to Katy Winge. Johnson sprained his right ankle late in the first half of Thursday's season-opening loss to Oklahoma City and missed Saturday's overtime win over New Orleans. The 30-year-old averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.0% from three last season. Bryce Hopkins started Saturday but scored only two points in 19 minutes. Trevon Brazile made a stronger case for an extra run, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, including seven points in overtime.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Katy Winge
Naji Marshall Ruled Out Monday with Illness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:06 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Miami Heat, according to Grant Afseth. Marshall finished Saturday's 122-106 loss to San Antonio with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists in 21 minutes before exiting early in the second half. He is averaging 13.7 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals through three games. Kyrie Irving (knee) is off the injury report and should reclaim much of the creation work. Sergio de Larrea scored 21 points in 33 minutes Saturday, but Irving's return makes a repeat of that workload unlikely despite Marshall's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
AJ Dybantsa Out Again Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:52 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with a left ankle sprain. The No. 1 overall pick suffered the injury in the preseason finale and will now miss his fourth straight game to begin his NBA career. Bilal Coulibaly has started each game in Dybantsa's absence, while Tre Johnson has provided scoring off the bench, averaging 13.7 points through three contests with a 20-point effort against Toronto. Dybantsa remains day-to-day, with Wednesday's matchup in Cleveland representing his next chance to make his regular-season debut.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Jalen Suggs Helped to Locker Room with Right-Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:47 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (knee) was helped to the locker room late in Sunday's game against the New York Knicks after grabbing his right knee following a transition play, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Suggs had four points, six rebounds, and six assists before exiting. The 25-year-old missed time last season with an MCL contusion in the same knee, so his availability for Wednesday in Toronto will be worth watching closely. If Suggs has to sit, Anthony Black could be pushed into a much larger on-ball role with Paolo Banchero (ankle) already out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Isaiah Joe Exits Sunday's Game with Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:36 PM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Isaiah Joe (hip) will not return to Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after suffering a hip contusion on a hard fall following a fast-break dunk attempt. The 27-year-old's exit adds to a depleted Detroit rotation already missing Jalen Duren (hamstring) and Ausar Thompson (ankle). Joe averaged a career-high 11.1 points while shooting 42.3% from three in his final season with Oklahoma City. If the hip keeps him out Tuesday against New York, Kevin Huerter could be asked to pick up more of the perimeter workload, while Ron Holland II and Javonte Green would have room for a few extra wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
Jalen Williams Leaves on Stretcher Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:28 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (ankle) left the game on a stretcher late Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers after suffering an apparent ankle injury. The 25-year-old had already made an earlier trip to the locker room, returned, and later finished with eight points, two rebounds, and five assists. Oklahoma City has not yet announced a diagnosis, making his status for Monday's game against Phoenix highly uncertain. Williams appeared in only 33 regular-season games last season so that another absence would be a difficult setback. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain could take on larger roles, especially with Cason Wallace (shoulder) also banged up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Jaylin Williams Exits Sunday with Wrist Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:17 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Jaylin Williams (wrist) will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to right wrist soreness, according to Nick Gallo. Williams went scoreless on one shot attempt in five minutes before heading to the locker room. The 24-year-old missed the entire preseason with a heel issue and had gone just 2-for-10 from the field through his first two games. Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix on Monday, and Aday Mara could pick up more backup-center minutes if Williams is unable to play the second leg of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Gallo
Cason Wallace Exits in First Quarter Sunday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:12 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Cason Wallace (shoulder) will not return to Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to left shoulder soreness, according to Nick Gallo. Wallace went down after colliding with an Isaiah Jackson screen in the first quarter and headed to the locker room with four points and three rebounds. Jared McCain opened the second half in his place, putting him in line for more backcourt work if Wallace misses additional time. Oklahoma City hosts Phoenix on Monday, leaving Wallace's status worth monitoring on the second night of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Nick Gallo
Ivica Zubac Unlikely to Play Monday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 9:05 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) is unlikely to play Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks after X-rays on his left ankle came back negative, according to Scott Agness. Head coach Rick Carlisle said Zubac is dealing with swelling after landing on teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.'s foot during Sunday's win over Brooklyn. The 29-year-old played only seven minutes before exiting. Jay Huff started the second half in his place and made the most of the opportunity, scoring 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting with two threes. Huff should be the main fantasy name to watch if Zubac is unavailable Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Tyrese Haliburton Plans to Play Monday in Milwaukee
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:56 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton says he will play Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to Tony East, putting him in line to handle both ends of his first back-to-back since returning from a torn right Achilles. The 26-year-old followed Sunday's win over Brooklyn with 24 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists, raising his averages to 21.7 points, 9.7 assists, and 4.0 rebounds through three games. Playing again Monday is an encouraging early sign for his workload, though Indiana could still manage him selectively as the season progresses.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Cooper Flagg Upgraded to Questionable Against Miami
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:44 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's road game against the Miami Heat, according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. Flagg missed Saturday's loss to San Antonio after being diagnosed with a mild left shoulder sprain, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return after a one-game absence. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on 60.9% shooting through his first two games. With Naji Marshall (illness) out, Zaccharie Risacher and Marcus Sasser could remain in larger roles if Flagg sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Cedric Coward Good to Go Versus Sacramento
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:19 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings after missing Friday's win over Golden State with a left wrist sprain. Coward opened the season with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes against Utah. The second-year guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists as a rookie and should step back into a meaningful role immediately. GG Jackson II started in his absence Friday but managed only two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes, so his playing time could take a hit with Coward back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Ivica Zubac Exits Early Against Nets With Sprained Ankle
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 25, 2026, 8:06 PM ETIndiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter. Zubac stepped on teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.'s foot while going for a rebound and finished with two points, one rebound and two assists in seven minutes. Indiana visits Milwaukee on Monday, putting his availability for the second leg of the back-to-back in doubt. Larry Nance Jr. checked in immediately after Zubac went down, but Jay Huff opened the second half at center and would be the more intriguing fantasy option if Zubac misses time after averaging 1.9 blocks across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East