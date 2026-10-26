Jordan Watkins Steps Into a Larger Role on Sunday Afternoon
Oct 26, 2026, 12:52 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jordan Watkins caught three of his six targets for 56 yards during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He almost had a touchdown catch, too, but it was reversed to an incompletion upon replay review. Watkins stepped up as one of Brock Purdy's favorite targets with so many injuries across the receiver room, including Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle). The 24-year-old has now played 76% of the offensive snaps in each of his last two games, but that trend may not continue going forward. The 49ers have a bye in Week 8, giving players like Evans and Samuel a little extra time to get healthy. Christian Kirk, who returned from injured reserve Sunday but wasn't targeted, will also have a full two weeks to get back up to NFL speed so that he can contribute when the Niners return to action in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Assuming Watkins falls off the No. 1 role going forward, he can be avoided in most fantasy football leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Tucker Kraft Remains Productive with a Touchdown in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 26, 2026, 12:28 AM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft caught four of his six targets for 48 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Detroit Lions. The 25-year-old had a relatively quiet start to the season since he was still working his way back from an ACL tear, but he has turned a corner over the past four weeks. Throughout his last four games, he has two touchdowns and three double-digit fantasy performances in PPR leagues. There was never any doubt that Kraft had TE1 value in his future, but it's officially here now that he has fully recovered from the serious knee injury. He has re-established himself as one of quarterback Jordan Love's favorite targets alongside Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Kraft should rank as a mid-range TE1 heading into Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, who just surrendered 37 offensive points to the Buccaneers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Purdy Picked Off Twice in Rare Dud Performance
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 26, 2026, 12:20 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy completed 27 of his 40 pass attempts for 288 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He also rushed for five yards and took two sacks. Purdy had just two turnovers through the first six weeks of the season, so seeing him get picked off twice in one game was an anomaly. The 26-year-old ultimately finished with his worst fantasy outing of the season, and he is no longer among the top three quarterbacks in total scoring this year. We do expect him to bounce back going forward, especially as the receiving corps around him finally starts to get a little bit healthier. The Niners' Week 8 bye will be a great opportunity for the receivers to get healthy and for Purdy to shake off Sunday's dud outing.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Malachi Fields Continues to Handle Increased Volume in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:36 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malachi Fields caught four of his five targets for 83 yards during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Houston Texans in overtime. Fields, a rookie, set new career-high reception and yardage marks during the victory. While his snap share dropped from 94% in Week 6 to 74% in Week 7, these last two games have proven that he is the clear No. 2 wide receiver behind Malik Nabers, and as a result, he has some appeal in deeper fantasy football leagues. He posted double-digit fantasy points in Week 7 and has quickly earned the trust of quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was acquired earlier this month and made his first start with the Giants on Sunday. Fields will continue to share targets with Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely going forward, but he has the potential to rank as a low-end WR3/flex on the other side of the Giants' Week 8 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Mike Gesicki Extends TD Streak to Four Games on National Tight Ends Day
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:32 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki converted his lone target into a six-yard touchdown reception during Sunday's Week 7 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Gesicki's volume has been suboptimal lately, but he has made his presence felt around the goal line by putting together a four-game touchdown streak. Four of Gesicki's last seven catches have gone for a touchdown, which is impressive but also not sustainable. Although the touchdown temptation exists, fantasy managers should avoid starting Gesicki in most leagues because he's due for his scoring to decrease while his volume remains steady. Heading into Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans, Gesicki will rank as a low-end TE2 who is highly dependent on touchdowns.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Overshadowed by Rookie WR in his Return From Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:31 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was unable to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the division-rival Miami Dolphins in Week 7 in his first game back from a finger injury that required a minor surgical procedure and caused him to miss four games. Meanwhile, rookie first-round wideout Omar Cooper Jr. had a second straight 100-yard performance after returning from Injured Reserve last week. The 24-year-old Mitchell had a clear path to WR2 duties behind Garrett Wilson early in the year when Cooper injured his finger, but he was not able to take advantage of the opportunity and now finds himself as the WR3 going into the team's Week 8 contest next Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Mitchell was an intriguing receiver to stash after catching nine of his 15 targets for 123 yards in the first two games of the season, but that has changed quickly with Cooper's emergence. He will remain involved in the Jets' passing attack, but as long as Cooper stays healthy, the young wideout will have more fantasy upside than Mitchell. After his dud of a performance in his return, Mitchell will most likely be dropped in most fantasy leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Denzel Boston Turns in Another Quiet Showing
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:28 PM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston caught three of eight targets for 27 receiving yards during Sunday's Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans. Boston looked like a potential Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate through the first five weeks of the season, but he has come back down to earth over the last two games. Between Weeks 6 and 7, he has just four catches for 42 yards, despite handling an impressive total of 13 targets. Fantasy managers would love to see Boston's catch rate increase going forward; his volume hasn't been an issue, but the number of catches will need to improve before he can be trusted in fantasy lineups again. He doesn't necessarily need to be benched in every league, but he's at least avoidable in shallower formats for Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He'll likely rank as a WR3/flex in 12+ team leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tez Johnson Finds the End Zone in Elevated Role
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:21 PM ETThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers were looking for some wide receivers to step up in the Week 7 game against the division-rival Carolina Panthers on Sunday with top wideout Emeka Egbuka (concussion, foot) out due to injuries. Johnson led the Buccaneers in receiving in their 43-13 blowout win on the road, but he caught only two passes (on two targets) for a team-high 33 receiving yards on a day in which quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for only 64 yards on 11 passing attempts in his first game back from a dislocated right thumb. Mayfield found the 24-year-old Johnson wide open in the end zone for a 14-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Johnson might have had a much bigger game had Tampa not had such a huge lead for most of the game, but his 16.5 yards-per-catch average was impressive nonetheless. He will only be in play as a deep-league flex play next week against the division-rival Atlanta Falcons if Egbuka misses another game. Johnson now has nine receptions on 15 targets for the season for 178 yards and a touchdown in seven contests. Fantasy managers should not be spending much on Johnson on the waiver wire with Egbuka potentially returning in Week 8.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Malik Willis Plays Turnover-Free Football for the First Time in 2026
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:20 PM ETMiami Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis completed 14 of his 21 pass attempts for 208 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and zero turnovers during Sunday's Week 7 win over the New York Jets. He also had eight rushing attempts, 37 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown. Willis' big game was significant for a few reasons. First of all, this was Willis' first game of 2026 with at least three total touchdowns. It was also his first time this year finishing a game without a turnover. Additionally, the strong performance helped lead Miami to its first victory of the campaign. The Dolphins are now 1-5 and will run into a much tougher test next week in the form of the New England Patriots, who just allowed 308 yards and two touchdowns to Caleb Williams on a short week. Willis' rushing upside keeps him in the QB2 territory for fantasy football, but his previous turnover problems give him a relatively lower floor.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq Quickly Losing Redraft Appeal After Week 7 Dud
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:15 PM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq converted his lone target into a six-yard reception during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Miami Dolphins. Sadiq impressed through the first three weeks of the season, but he has lost plenty of fantasy relevance in the four games since then. During that subsequent four-game span, he caught just four passes for 21 yards with zero touchdowns and one lost fumble. It's not like the Jets have been ignoring the tight end position, either. They've simply preferred to use Mason Taylor, who stepped up with five catches, 62 yards, and two touchdowns on Sunday afternoon. Taylor has 12 catches on 15 targets over the last three weeks, solidifying himself as the clear No. 1 tight end on the Jets' roster. He's emerging as a deep-league tight end option with streaming appeal for Week 8 against the Raiders, who allowed Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen to combine for nine catches, 68 yards, and two touchdowns this weekend.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Konata Mumpfield a Fantasy Bust Despite Thinned WR Room
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:11 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had an opportunity for an elevated role in the passing game in Sunday's Week 7 win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did not pan out for him on the scoresheet. Mumpfield was barely heard from in the 35-21 victory without veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), catching just one of his two targets for 15 yards. Star pass-catcher Puka Nacua continued to be heavily targeted by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Davis Allen came out of nowhere to catch four of five targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns. It was a disappointing showing for Mumpfield, but the good news is that he was the only other receiver who was targeted for the Rams, and he will have plenty of time to earn a bigger role, with Adams expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with his hamstring injury. Mumpfield will not be a realistic fantasy starter in most leagues next week against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he is still a worthwhile deep-league stash with Adams on Injured Reserve in L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Christian McCaffrey's Rushing Volume Hindered by Brief Exit
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 11:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey totaled nine carries, 39 rushing yards, and one rushing touchdown during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Atlanta Falcons. He also caught six of seven targets for an additional 61 receiving yards. McCaffrey had a very productive day when he was on the field, but his rushing volume was limited by a mix of injury and game script. The 30-year-old missed a portion of the game with a thigh injury, and it was serious enough that he had to go to the locker room for evaluation and was listed as questionable. He did end up returning, although the Niners used him in the passing game more than the rushing attack since they were trailing Atlanta. San Francisco went on to lose, but McCaffrey salvaged his performance (especially in PPR leagues) with the six catches, 100 scrimmage yards, and one touchdown. As long as he's healthy, he remains a high-end RB1 on the other side of his Week 8 bye.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Rashid Shaheed Ruled Out on Sunday Night With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 11:00 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver/return man Rashid Shaheed (knee) suffered a knee injury in the Sunday night game against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs and has been ruled out, according to the team. Shaheed suffered a knee injury in the first half and was ruled out for the second half. Before getting hurt, Shaheed caught two of his three targets in the passing game for just one yard while returning a punt for 32 yards. The 28-year-old big-play threat came into the Week 7 contest against KC with 14 receptions on 27 targets for 162 yards without a touchdown in six games in his first full season with Seattle. Shaheed helped the Seahawks win the Lombardi Trophy last year, but he struggled to get much going in the passing game in nine regular-season games after being acquired from the New Orleans Saints, catching only 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and zero touchdowns. If he is available to play in the Week 8 contest next Monday night against the Chicago Bears, he will be a boom/bust WR4/flex in deeper leagues for fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Seahawks PR
Bryce Young's Three Turnovers Headline an Ugly Divisional Loss
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 10:54 PM ETCarolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young completed just 14 of his 27 pass attempts for 163 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 7 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also lost a fumble and took five sacks. Young has faced plenty of adversity since entering the league as the No. 1 pick in 2023, but the five sacks and three turnovers make this one of his ugliest games yet. The 25-year-old played so poorly in the 43-13 loss that he was benched for Kenny Pickett when the game became out of hand. This game was certainly an anomaly for Young, who entered this week with 12 touchdowns and just two turnovers through his first five games this season. Because of his strong record pre-Week 7, we'd expect him to bounce back as a fringe top-12 fantasy quarterback for Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Finds Little Success in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:48 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker was unable to do basically anything during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Coming into this game, Coker was actually a fairly consistent option, but he had little success on Sunday. Coker hauled in one of his four targets for nine yards in the blowout loss. The Panthers' offense struggled heavily as a whole unit, so fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into this dud. Coker has been mostly good when healthy this season. The expectation is that Coker will bounce back against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Sam LaPorta is a Non-Factor During Week 7 Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:40 PM ETDetroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was non-existent during Sunday's Week 7 matchup versus the Green Bay Packers. LaPorta has been one of the best fantasy tight ends this season, but he gave fantasy managers a dud on Sunday. LaPorta hauled in one of his two targets for 18 yards during the victory. The targets, receptions, and yardage were all season lows for LaPorta. Surprisingly, LaPorta was unable to do much in a game where quarterback Jared Goff threw for over 300 yards. Fantasy managers shouldn't be too worried and chalk this game up as a fluke. LaPorta will almost certainly post better results against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Blake Corum Sees a Season High in Touches
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:32 PM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum saw an increased workload during Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Corum has seen his role grow in recent weeks, but he saw heavy usage this weekend. Corum carried the ball 17 times for 93 yards and a touchdown in the win. The 25-year-old has now found the end zone in three straight games. Kyren Williams will remain the lead back in Los Angeles, but Corum keeps gaining more reps due to his solid play. The expectation is that Corum is going to remain a significant part of this offense going forward. He should be in the mix as a RB3 or flex play for the Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Amon-Ra St. Brown Sets New Career High in Week 7
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:23 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was unstoppable during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The stud wideout had no issues torching this secondary all game long. He hauled in nine of his 11 targets for 153 yards in the win. The 153-yard performance is a new career-high for Brown, topping his 142-yard performance from Week 2. The Lions continue to feed St. Brown the ball with 33 targets over his last three games. Fantasy managers should expect his numbers to take a hit next week against a tough Minnesota Vikings defense. St. Brown is still a strong WR1 despite a tough matchup in Week 8.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Trey McBride Continues to Ascend, Records Season-High 111 Yards, TD
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 25, 2026, 10:20 PM ETArizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride was everywhere in the team's 30-16 loss on Sunday to the visiting Denver Broncos in Week 7. Although the Cardinals could not pull off a second straight upset, McBride did work for his fantasy managers, catching 10 of his 13 targets for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown. He led the Cardinals in all receiving categories and became the first tight end in NFL history with 400 regular-season catches in his first five seasons. The 26-year-old now has 406 career receptions after another 10 grabs against Denver. The Cardinals do not have a feared offense, but McBride is one of, if not the best, tight ends in football. He has at least seven catches in all seven games so far in 2026 while adding four touchdowns for his fantasy managers. McBride will have an even higher target ceiling for the rest of the year after the Cardinals traded away former first-round receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., too. He should be almost a lock for at least another seven catches while approaching the century mark in yards in a very favorable Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and their suspect passing defense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Rashid Shaheed is Questionable to Return with Knee Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 25, 2026, 10:14 PM ETSeattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (knee) is currently listed as questionable to return during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Shaheed suffered a knee injury during this game, and it's unclear if he'll be able to finish out the second half of this game. Before leaving, Shaheed hauled in two of his three targets for one yard. His absence will likely mean increased roles for Cooper Kupp and Tory Horton down the stretch of this game. Fantasy managers should check back for another update on Shaheed.--Andy Webb
Source: Corbin K. Smith
Michael Penix Jr. has Efficient Day to Give 49ers Their First Loss
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 10:12 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. led his team to an upset victory over the previously undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Penix had a productive and efficient day against the 49ers, as he completed 25 out of 34 passing attempts (73.5%) for 213 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. In fact, the Falcons didn't turn the ball over at all, while the 49ers gave the ball away four times, which obviously played a big role for the Falcons in their win. On Sunday, Penix connected on touchdown passes with wide receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. and tight end Nick Muse. Penix has now had back-to-back games in which he has thrown for at least 213 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. In the 2026 season, he has recorded nine touchdown passes versus just one pick. Penix is currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, but is starting to prove that he is worth more consideration from fantasy managers.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com