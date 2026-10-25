Puka Nacua Active Against Raiders in Week 7
Oct 25, 2026, 3:10 PM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop, and he remains a must-start WR1, with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve creating the potential for an even larger target share. Nacua left Thursday's practice early and missed Friday's session, but his availability gives Matthew Stafford his top receiving weapon. The 25-year-old has drawn 52 targets in four appearances on the season, catching 37 passes for 417 yards and one touchdown. He has recorded at least 80 receiving yards in each of his past three games, including a 17-catch performance against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sarah Barshop
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Mike Washington Jr. Active vs. Rams
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 25, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot/back) is active against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 7, The Athletic's Sam Warren reported via the X platform. Washington was limited in practices during the week with foot and back injuries and was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. The fourth-round pick from the 2026 draft has taken on more responsibility as the season has progressed, backing up Ashton Jeanty as the RB1 struggles with efficiency. Washington has 34 carries for 168 yards this season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Sam Warren via X.com
Kenny Gainwell Questionable to Return With Hip Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 3:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (hip) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, according to Pewter Report, and Sean Tucker could pick up additional snaps if he cannot, though Bucky Irving remains the team's primary rushing option. Gainwell had nine carries for 49 yards in the first half, including a 29-yard run, after receiving just two rushing attempts against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Irving has led Tampa Bay's backfield with 18 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns, while Tucker has managed minus-one yard on his only attempt. With the Buccaneers leading 33-6 at halftime, the lopsided score could influence how Tampa Bay distributes its second-half workload.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Christian McCaffrey Returns From Thigh Injury Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:53 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) returned for the team's opening offensive possession of the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, which cuts into the likelihood of rookie Kaelon Black handling the lead role throughout the second half. McCaffrey was initially questionable to return after receiving treatment in the medical tent and on the sideline before heading to the locker room. He recorded four carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards, before his departure. Black took on additional work in his absence and scored on a 30-yard touchdown run, but McCaffrey is back in San Francisco's backfield rotation.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Jonah Coleman Active for Week 7 Against Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:47 PM ETDenver Broncos rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to DNVR Sports' Zac Stevens, but competition for touches makes him an interesting bench stash, not a preferred Week 7 starter. The rookie returns after missing four consecutive games with an ankle injury suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2, and was activated from injured reserve Saturday after practicing in full throughout Week 7. In his last appearance, the fourth-round pick led Denver with 39 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown while adding three receptions for 19 yards. He also played 40.3% of the offensive snaps, showing he can command a meaningful role in the Broncos' backfield. With Tyler Badie (thumb) now on injured reserve, Coleman rejoins J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey in the rotation, and his rushing potential makes him a stash.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zac Stevens
Tyrone Tracy Jr. Questionable to Return With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:24 PM ETNew York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, and Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary would absorb additional backfield work if he cannot. Tracy scored New York's first touchdown on a two-yard run in the opening quarter before suffering the injury, and he had recorded two carries for zero yards and one reception for two yards at the time of the report. He was coming off his most productive game of the season, totaling 45 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. With Najee Harris no longer on the roster, Skattebo entered Sunday's contest looking to regain a significant role after receiving no carries in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jordan Raanan
Christian McCaffrey Heads to Locker Room With Thigh Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 2:10 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) has headed to the locker room during Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, which puts rookie Kaelon Black in line for an expanded workload if McCaffrey cannot return. McCaffrey initially received treatment in the medical tent before returning to the sideline, where trainers continued working on his thigh. He remains questionable to return after recording four carries for 29 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards. Black has taken over backfield duties during McCaffrey's absence and already delivered a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, demonstrating he can handle additional carries against Atlanta.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Wagoner
Rico Dowdle Productive in Win Over Saints, but Clear No. 2 Option
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 2:07 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle carried the ball nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry), and caught all six of his targets for 45 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception) in France during a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. He played 28 offensive snaps. Dowdle was fairly productive and heavily involved in the passing game, as he led the Steelers in receptions and tied for the team lead with wide receiver DK Metcalf in targets. However, it is evident that running back Jaylen Warren will remain the preferred option in the running game. Warren played 40 offensive snaps and rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per carry). Warren added three receptions (on four targets) for 36 yards (12.0 yards per catch). Warren out-touched Dowdle 21-15, compiling 137 scrimmage yards compared to 86 total yards for Dowdle. The Steelers prefer to use a two-running back attack, and Dowdle will continue to get plenty of touches, but expect Warren to keep operating as the lead back as the 2026 season progresses.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Christian McCaffrey Questionable to Return with Thigh Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:54 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (thigh) is questionable to return to a Week 7 game against the Atlanta Falcons with a thigh injury, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. Harrison Rich of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that McCaffrey was spotted in the medical tent with a massage gun on his left hamstring/thigh. McCaffrey recorded four rushes for 29 yards (7.3 yards per carry) and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 45 yards (15.0 yards per catch), before exiting the contest. While McCaffrey is out, the 49ers will rely on running back Kaelon Black, who has already recorded a 30-yard touchdown run.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Nick Wagoner - ESPN
Devaughn Vele Efficient, Finds End Zone in Loss to Steelers
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:42 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele had an efficient effort and found the end zone in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in France in Week 7. Vele caught all five of his targets for 54 yards (10.8 yards per reception) and the aforementioned touchdown. He played 51 out of a possible 57 snaps on offense (89.5%). Vele slightly trailed running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Barion Brown (57 yards each), and wide receiver Chris Olave (56 yards), in receiving yards, but he was the only Saints player to score a touchdown (outside of quarterback Tyler Shough). Olave led the team in targets with 10 (six receptions), while Kamara led the Saints in receptions (seven). Vele continues to play a significant role for the New Orleans offense, and he is currently available in 43% of Yahoo leagues.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Germie Bernard Cools Down in Victory over Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:27 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard had a low-production day in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints. Bernard saw five targets in the passing game and recorded three receptions for 27 yards (9.0 yards per reception). He did not find the end zone. After registering 21 catches for 167 receiving yards and a touchdown combined over the past two weeks, Bernard cooled off significantly. However, quarterback Aaron Rodgers only threw for 212 passing yards on the day, as the Steelers rushed for 148 yards in the ground game. Wide receiver DK Metcalf led the Steelers in receiving yards against the Saints with 56, while running back Rico Dowdle led the team in receptions with six. Pittsburgh is dealing with multiple injuries in the wide receiver room, so expect Bernard to remain involved for the foreseeable future. He will look to bounce back in a Week 8 matchup against the Cleveland Browns.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Jaylen Warren Continues to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield in Win over Saints
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 25, 2026, 1:16 PM ETRunning back Jaylen Warren continues to be the No. 1 option in the backfield for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he rushed 18 times for 101 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and made three receptions (on four targets) for 36 yards (12.0 yards per catch) in a 16-10 Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints in France. Warren played 40 out of 64 offensive snaps (62.5%). He compiled 56 yards after contact, averaging 3.11 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus. Fellow running back Rico Dowdle earned 28 snaps and rushed nine times for 41 yards (4.6 yards per carry), while catching all six of his targets for 45 receiving yards (7.5 yards per reception). While Dowdle remains involved, Warren out-touched him 21-15 and played 12 more offensive snaps. Warren tallied 137 scrimmage yards compared to 86 for Dowdle. Both running backs will play significant roles in the offense, but expect Warren to keep leading the charge.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
Lamar Jackson Likely to Return Against Bills in Week 8
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 1:03 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) is back in the QB1 conversation for Week 8, with NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reporting he is likely to make his return against the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 1 after coming close to playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson will miss his third consecutive game after suffering a high-ankle sprain against the Tennessee Titans on October 4, and Tyler Huntley will start against the Bengals in his absence. He returned to practice Wednesday and remained limited throughout Week 7, but acknowledged Friday that running still caused him pain. How comfortably he can run will be a significant factor in determining his Week 8 fantasy ceiling.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jaylen Waddle a Borderline Week 7 Start Against Vulnerable Cardinals
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:50 PM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is a borderline WR3/flex start against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7, with a favorable matchup offsetting some concerns surrounding Denver's passing game. Waddle (chest) practiced fully Friday and carries no game designation, so production, not availability, is the primary concern. He has drawn 25 targets over his last four games but converted them into only 13 receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown. His 138-yard performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 accounts for more than half of his 228 receiving yards on the season, and he managed just 24 yards on seven targets against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. Denver ranks 30th in passing yards per game (174.8), helping explain why his involvement has yielded so little fantasy production. Arizona has allowed an NFL-high 16 passing touchdowns through six games and could be without questionable cornerback Max Melton (knee).--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Inactive Against Browns in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:30 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to team reporter Jim Wyatt, which makes Tony Pollard a volume-driven RB3/flex option for Week 7. Spears has been Tennessee's most frequently targeted running back on the season, catching 15 passes on 17 targets compared with Pollard's eight receptions on 12 targets. Pollard has dominated the rushing workload, carrying 19 times for 76 yards against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 while Spears managed just one carry for one yard. Rookie Nick Singleton is also inactive, leaving Julius Chestnut and practice-squad elevation Kalel Mullings as depth behind Pollard. The veteran could absorb additional passing-game opportunities alongside his established rushing workload, although Cleveland has allowed just one rushing touchdown through six games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jim Wyatt
Calvin Ridley Inactive With Hip Injury in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:20 PM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (hip) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a move that puts Elic Ayomanor on the radar in deeper fantasy leagues only. Ridley was questionable after practicing on a limited basis Wednesday before sitting out Thursday and Friday. The veteran has caught just five of 10 targets for 81 yards on the season and played 28 of Tennessee's 46 offensive snaps in Week 6, matching Ayomanor's workload. Ayomanor could see considerably more playing time alongside Carnell Tate and Wan'Dale Robinson, but he has drawn only 14 targets through six games, catching seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown. That limited involvement in the passing game makes him difficult to trust in standard-sized leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Dylan Sampson Active for Week 7 Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 12:05 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but his immediate fantasy appeal is limited to bench-stash duty in deeper PPR leagues, where his receiving ability helps. Sampson returns after missing five consecutive games with a knee injury suffered in Cleveland's season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The second-year back was activated from injured reserve Saturday after practicing in full Friday. He caught 33 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2025, giving him a potential passing-game role behind Quinshon Judkins (ankle), who is also available after missing Week 6. With Judkins remaining Cleveland's lead back, that role stays secondary.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jordan Mason Officially Active for Week 7 Against Colts
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:56 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (thumb) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and he carries RB3/flex appeal, particularly if Minnesota restores his early-down and goal-line opportunities. He returns to a backfield that has leaned heavily on Aaron Jones Sr. since Mason's Week 1 thumb injury. Before undergoing surgery, Mason led Minnesota with 15 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers, while Jones recorded 12 carries for 40 yards and a score. Jones handled 85 rushing attempts over four games in Mason's absence. The 27-year-old practiced in full throughout Week 7 before being activated from injured reserve Saturday. Indianapolis has surrendered 4.8 yards per carry through six games, providing an appealing matchup for his return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Tank Dell Officially Active for Week 7 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:48 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, but he's a deeper-league stash, not a safe starter. Dell will make his first regular-season appearance since December 21, 2024, when he suffered a serious knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs. Houston activated the 26-year-old on Saturday and removed his questionable designation after he practiced in full throughout Week 7. Head coach DeMeco Ryans has tempered expectations for Dell's return, and the Texans already have considerable competition for targets with Nico Collins, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Jaylin Noel. Given his lengthy absence and uncertain initial workload, Dell is a risky Week 7 starter.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Breece Hall Ruled Out Against Dolphins in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:41 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) will not play in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, which makes Braelon Allen a strong RB2 option for Week 7. Hall was questionable after two limited practices heading into the game but will miss his fourth consecutive game since suffering the injury in Week 3. Allen has handled at least 86% of New York's offensive snaps during each of Hall's three-game absences, recording 44 touches, 220 scrimmage yards, and one touchdown over the past two contests. Isaiah Davis has served as his primary backup, and the Jets should continue leaning heavily on Allen against Miami.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Baker Mayfield to Wear Protective Glove Against Panthers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 25, 2026, 11:27 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (right thumb) profiles as a Week 7 QB2 whose greatest fantasy appeal comes in Superflex and deeper leagues, and he will wear a custom protective glove for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport shared a photo of the custom equipment ahead of kickoff. Developed with assistance from the Tampa Bay Rays, the glove features reinforcement behind Mayfield's dislocated thumb to prevent it from bending backward. Mayfield acknowledged that wearing the glove requires adjustments to his grip and release point but said he feels comfortable throwing with the glove on. The veteran practiced in full throughout Week 7, and head coach Todd Bowles expects him to start after a three-game absence despite his questionable designation. Mayfield threw for 615 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in his first three starts, and he will return without wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot).--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport