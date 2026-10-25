Oct 25, 2026, 8:41 AM ET

The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 31-year-old has been with the Browns since the start of the 2025 season, and he gets rewarded for his productivity with a new deal. Collins has 10 sacks across 18 games since joining the Browns, including 3.5 sacks already through six games this year. Cleveland's defense may have taken a step back this season without Myles Garrett, but the unit is still very impressive and has turned heads numerous times in 2026. Collins is a big reason why, and now he'll remain a core piece of the unit through at least 2028.