Bam Knight a Top-36 Running Back with Starter Sidelined Again
Oct 25, 2026, 10:54 AM ETArizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight has gone from being the No. 3 running back on the depth chart to holding legitimate fantasy value as a top-36 option for Week 7 against the Denver Broncos. The Cardinals' usual starting running back, Jeremiyah Love, will miss a second consecutive week with an ankle injury, forcing Arizona's depth ball-carriers to get more involved. Heading into last week, it seemed like Tyler Allgeier would carry the load in the rushing attack. While he did just barely lead the backfield in snaps and touches, Knight was far more productive in terms of yardage and efficiency. As a result, we should expect a relatively similar backfield split in Week 7, with Knight proving that he can play around 50% of the snaps with roughly 15 touches. If he can replicate last week's 5.3 yards per carry and two catches, he'll have no trouble establishing himself as a solid RB3/flex option. Plus, while Denver is typically regarded as a tough defense, they have been softer against running backs through six weeks. So far, the Broncos have allowed the third-most rushing yards, sixth-most rushing touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs in 2026. As it stands, Knight is the RB36 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
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Tyler Higbee Worth Starting with Volume Projected to Increase
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 10:47 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has seen his volume increase in recent weeks, and he should take on an even larger role in Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Higbee has an opportunity to step up as quarterback Matthew Stafford's No. 2 target with Davante Adams (hamstring). Right now, Higbee projects to operate as the No. 1 tight end alongside starting receiver Puka Nacua (calf). Nacua is questionable for this week, and if he were to be inactive, Higbee would have a strong chance to lead the team in targets and catches. However, as of now, Nacua is trending toward playing. Even with Nacua likely active, Higbee is a very intriguing option as a fantasy starter at the tight end position. In addition to Adams being on IR, the Rams are without tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle). Plus, Higbee gets a very favorable matchup, as the Raiders have surrendered the third-most catches, third-most touchdowns, and fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends in 2026. The stars are aligning perfectly for Higbee to have another big game in fantasy football. He ranks as the overall TE9 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 7.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Game Script a Major Factor for Omar Cooper Jr. in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:52 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. has a very impressive rest-of-season outlook, but uncertainty about the game script could lower his floor in Week 7 against the Miami Dolphins. Last Sunday, Cooper returned from a multi-week absence and immediately broke out with six catches, 103 yards, and one touchdown. He was more productive than Garrett Wilson in that game, and he has established himself as one of Geno Smith's favorite targets going forward. However, the Jets are likely headed for a very positive game script against the winless Dolphins, which means Cooper might see less volume. This has been the case for receivers facing Miami all year long. As poor as Miami has been on defense, they have held wide receivers to the second-fewest fantasy points and the fewest receiving yards all season, largely due to game script. All it takes is one or two big plays for Cooper to dominate, but because of the game script, he's more of a WR3/flex than a WR2 this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Falcons Not Optimistic That Olamide Zaccheaus Will Play in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 9:01 AM ETAtlanta Falcons wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. When comparing Zaccheaus' status to his teammates, Rapoport said that the Falcons have "much less optimism" for the veteran receiver. The 29-year-old has merely been a depth option this season. Even though he logged a season-high 55% snap share and four targets last week, he was held without a reception. He has just four receptions this season, and he hasn't caught a single pass since Week 3. Zaccheaus can be left on waivers in all fantasy leagues. Drake London remains the only must-roster and must-start Falcons wide receiver, but Jahan Dotson has also started to generate some buzz after catching seven passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns over his last three games.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jerry Jeudy Has a High Price Tag, Unlikely to be Traded
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:56 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns are unlikely to trade wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The relationship between Jeudy and the Browns has ebbed and flowed over time, but Rapoport reports that the two sides are on good terms right now and Jeudy's behavior has been appropriate, despite the fact that he's stuck in the No. 3 receiver role behind Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion. Furthermore, the Browns, who are legitimate playoff contenders, reportedly have a high price tag for Jeudy, making a trade extremely unlikely. The 27-year-old has just 12 catches for 150 yards this season, and he should continue to produce at a similar pace if the Browns do indeed keep him on the roster past the trade deadline.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Peyton Manning Not a Candidate for Colts' General Manager Vacancy
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:51 AM ETRetired quarterback Peyton Manning is not expected to be a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts' general manager position, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. After the Colts fired Chris Ballard last week, it was reported that they would interview Manning for the position. That report appears to have been false, as Schefter now writes that Manning "has not trained nor aspired to become a GM in the NFL." The future Hall of Famer and former Colts star quarterback already wears plenty of hats between his personal life, his role with Omaha Productions, and a weekly Monday Night Football alternative broadcast. With that being said, interviewing Manning would not have been unprecedented. The Falcons recently named former NFL quarterback Matt Ryan their President of Football, a role with many responsibilities that would normally belong to a general manager. In the end, though, it sounds like Manning isn't in the mix to work for the Colts. Indianapolis will turn its attention to more conventional candidates as it conducts its search for a new leader to oversee football operations.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
49ers Could Pursue a Trade for DeForest Buckner
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:45 AM ETThe San Francisco 49ers could "make a run" at Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner if he becomes available for trade, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The Colts are 2-4 and continue to evaluate their options ahead of the trade deadline. They're technically second in the AFC South, but the record is less than ideal, and the organization fired general manager Chris Ballard last week. Running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name drawing trade speculation lately, but Buckner should also generate plenty of interest. The 32-year-old already has four sacks through six games this season, as well as three passes defended. Not only would he offer a huge boost to the undefeated 49ers' defensive front, but a trade would represent a homecoming of sorts, as Buckner spent his first four NFL seasons in San Francisco from 2016 through 2019.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Browns Sign Maliek Collins to a Two-Year Extension
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:41 AM ETThe Cleveland Browns have signed defensive tackle Maliek Collins to a two-year, $30 million contract extension with $23 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. The 31-year-old has been with the Browns since the start of the 2025 season, and he gets rewarded for his productivity with a new deal. Collins has 10 sacks across 18 games since joining the Browns, including 3.5 sacks already through six games this year. Cleveland's defense may have taken a step back this season without Myles Garrett, but the unit is still very impressive and has turned heads numerous times in 2026. Collins is a big reason why, and now he'll remain a core piece of the unit through at least 2028.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Mike Washington Jr. a Game-Time Decision for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:36 AM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (foot, back) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Washington is officially listed as questionable, but there's definitely some concern about his status after he missed practice on both Thursday and Friday. With that being said, Fowler reports that the Raiders have "some optimism" that the rookie will be able to play. He will undergo a pregame workout to confirm his status before the Raiders post their list of inactive players at 2:55 p.m. CDT. Even if Washington does suit up, he'll operate in a backup role behind Ashton Jeanty. Washington doesn't quite have standalone value in fantasy leagues with 14 or fewer teams, but he's a very appealing handcuff to stash on the bench in case Jeanty ever gets hurt.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Cam Skattebo Expected to Return to Lead Role in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:32 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo is expected to occupy the No. 1 role on the depth chart in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Skattebo found himself playing less than 8% of the snaps last week, as New York made sweeping changes to its backfield pecking order. In the days following last week's loss, head coach John Harbaugh denied that Skattebo's reduced workload was a punishment, and the team also released Najee Harris. That move left New York with three running backs: Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary. All three should earn at least a few snaps last week, and Tracy is an interesting name to watch after he broke out with 45 scrimmage yards and two total touchdowns last week. However, Rapoport's report indicates that Skattebo is back in the primary running back role, which should return him to the RB2 tier in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Rico Dowdle Active for Week 7 Against Saints in Paris
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:27 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (knee) is officially active for Sunday's Week 7 contest against the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. Dowdle made the trip overseas and was ultimately listed as questionable entering this weekend. In the end, though, he will suit up against the Saints. The 28-year-old missed all three games from Weeks 3-5, but he returned to action last week and will play again this Sunday. The 28-year-old has operated as the clear No. 2 option out of the backfield behind Jaylen Warren. He has fewer than 8.0 PPR points in all three of his games so far, although to his credit, he is averaging a solid 3.7 targets and 2.3 catches per contest. Dowdle should have a role this week, but we'd hesitate to start him in leagues with 14 or fewer teams. Warren is the Steelers running back to start in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Rams Optimistic Puka Nacua Will Play vs. Raiders in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:22 AM ETThe Los Angeles Rams are "optimistic" that wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Nacua is listed as questionable, and he was trending in the wrong direction after missing practice on Friday. However, it sounds like he has made progress since then, and he has a real chance to suit up on Sunday afternoon. Presumably, he'll undergo a pregame workout to confirm his availability before the Rams post their list of inactive players at 2:55 p.m. CDT. Nacua has continued to play at an elite level lately, catching 32 passes for 343 yards and one touchdown over his last three games. There's no indication that he'll be limited on Sunday, but even if Nacua isn't quite 100%, he should still be deployed as a high-end WR1 in fantasy football lineups.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Breece Hall Unlikely to Play in Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 25, 2026, 8:18 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is not expected to play in Sunday's Week 7 contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Hall had been making progress in his recovery, but he was still listed as questionable after logging back-to-back limited practices. The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the end of Week 3, which means Sunday's absence will be his fourth in a row. Assuming he is confirmed as inactive, the Jets will turn to Braelon Allen to lead their backfield. Allen has operated in an every-down role, playing at least 86% of the snaps in each of the last three weeks. He has 44 touches, 220 scrimmage yards, and one touchdown over his last two games, ranking as a mid-to-high RB2. He should continue to fill in admirably for Hall as the Jets take on the Dolphins this Sunday.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Mike Gesicki a TD Threat in Plus Matchup
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 25, 2026, 1:23 AM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki offers upside at the position for fantasy managers in a pinch ahead of the team's road divisional clash with the Baltimore Ravens. Gesicki entered Cincinnati's Week 6 bye with a touchdown in every game he'd recorded a target. On the downside for prospective owners, the ninth-year pro hasn't commanded enough consistent volume to be a locked-and-loaded weekly TE play. That said, Gesicki has the highest average depth of target among tight ends (10.4) and ranks second on the Bengals with four red zone looks, trailing only wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (seven). The Ravens have been one of the better units against fantasy tight ends, but Gesicki's red-zone usage and his connection with quarterback Joe Burrow keep him an intriguing flyer off the waiver wire.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Pat Freiermuth a Touchdown-Dependent Streamer
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 25, 2026, 1:06 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is a streamable asset ahead of Sunday's outing with the New Orleans Saints in Paris, France. Freiermuth saw a slight dip in opportunity in last weekend's overtime win over the Buccaneers, falling below four targets for the first time all season. The timing was unfortunate for fantasy managers who rolled with him after three touchdowns in the two games prior. The Penn State product doesn't project to win owners their week on the back of a high target share. However, he's as good a bet as any in the Steelers' offense to score a TD. Freiermuth is currently tied for the team lead with five red zone targets, and sits atop all Pittsburgh pass catchers with four receiving touchdowns. His snap split with teammate Darnell Washington isn't an ideal scenario for fantasy, but the 28-year-old gets a slight boost this week against a Saints defense that's been one of the worst against the position.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Wan'Dale Robinson Remains a Low-Floor PPR Flex Option
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 25, 2026, 12:52 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson remains in the flex conversation for Sunday's meeting with the visiting Cleveland Browns and offers a solid floor for fantasy managers in need of stability. Robinson has cleared only 70% of Tennessee's snaps in two games this season, though he's stayed steadily involved in the team's attack, commanding five or more targets in all but one outing. While he doesn't project to be a huge help outside of PPR formats, the former New York Giant could see a minor increase in production for this Sunday's matchup with the Browns. Fellow wideout Calvin Ridley (hip) is questionable to play, which should force Robinson into a slightly larger snap share. Through six weeks, Robinson ranks as the clear second on the team in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, while pacing Tennessee's pass catchers with two touchdowns.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Jaylin Noel a Startable Waiver-Wire Find
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 25, 2026, 12:37 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel is riding a hot streak ahead of Sunday's home meeting with the New York Giants and is worth a look on the waiver wire for fantasy managers in need of a high-upside spark. Noel doesn't meet the requirements of a high-volume, plug-and-play fantasy receiver, though he has some interesting traits to his game. Furthermore, he's gone from an afterthought in the offense through the first three weeks to a legitimate field-flipping deep threat over the prior three. The second-year pro primarily operates from the slot, so he'll lose playing time when Houston runs out two or fewer wide receivers. However, owners will be happy to know the Texans utilize 11 personnel at the ninth-highest clip in the league (60.9%). Unfortunately, given Noel's play style, there will be a few clunkers for fantasy. Either way, Houston is airing it out 62.23% of the time, the seventh-highest rate, and quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing some of the best football of his career.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Emmett Johnson a Fine Bench Stash
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Oct 25, 2026, 12:17 AM ETKansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson hasn't been involved enough to garner standalone value in his rookie season. However, he's a worthy bench stash as we approach the halfway mark of the campaign. Johnson isn't the fastest or most agile back, but he runs hard and had a nice role in the receiving game during his tenure at the University of Nebraska. In the former Cornhusker's final two collegiate seasons, he piled up an 85/656/5 line through the air. While he hasn't had the same opportunity in the pros, Johnson is poised to fill a pristine role if backfield mate Kenneth Walker III ever misses time. For now, fantasy managers with an extra bench spot would do well to stow the 23-year-old away for a rainy day. Johnson is the clear handcuff to own in Kansas City, and could see a slight uptick in touches this Sunday night with teammate Brashard Smith (hamstring) being placed on IR.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Malik Washington's Large Volume Driving Fantasy Production
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:50 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington is the primary option in a bad offense, and his large role as the team's alpha receiver lately has put him on the fantasy radar as an impressive streamer. Washington has double-digit fantasy points (PPR) in each of his last three games, totaling 23 targets and 16 catches during that span. Washington occupied a larger role because Caleb Douglas (ankle) was sidelined, but now that he has been able to carve out a sizable role in Miami, we expect that he'll remain on the fantasy radar even after Douglas's return. We should get our answer pretty soon, as Douglas is playing in Week 7 against the New York Jets. For the time being, we're continuing to trust Washington as a WR3/flex option with substantial streaming appeal.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Caleb Douglas Returns to Action with Large Anticipated Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:23 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas is on track to play in his first game since Week 2, when he suffered an ankle injury. It's now Week 7, and Douglas will look to return to his sizable role as soon as he steps back onto the field. In his only two games so far this year, the Texas Tech product played more than 86% of the snaps. He fetched seven targets in the season opener but was held to just two catches for 19 yards the following week. Douglas has a chance to lead the receiver room in snaps this week, with Chris Bell and Malik Washington serving as his primary competition to earn targets. The 23-year-old was dropped in many leagues when he went down, but he has the youth and upside to be productive, even on a team that is heading for the worst record in football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson a Viable Streamer After Clearing Concussion Protocol
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:05 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson used last week's bye to clear concussion protocol, and he will get back on the fantasy radar as a streaming option for Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Hockenson has posted mixed results so far this year; he has at least 13.6 PPR points in two of his five games, but fewer than 6.0 PPR points in each of the other three. The veteran tight end did handle very encouraging 83% and 85% snap shares in the two weeks prior to suffering his concussion, so perhaps he'll maintain a workload large enough to contribute as a top-12 option on Sunday afternoon. In fact, Hockenson ranks as RotoBaller's TE12 in the latest Week 7 fantasy rankings, which makes him a very intriguing option in leagues where he's still on waivers. As it stands, Hockenson is available to be added in 49% of leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller