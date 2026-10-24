Marcus Smart Sidelined Against Atlanta
Oct 24, 2026, 7:59 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Marcus Smart (forearm) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a left forearm strain. The 32-year-old was a late addition to the injury report and had been in line to start with Fred VanVleet (knee) sitting the second leg of the back-to-back. Smart has averaged 7.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 23.5 minutes through two games. Reed Sheppard (knee) returns at a good time for Houston and should get a longer look on the ball with Smart and VanVleet both unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
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Reed Sheppard Back in Action for Rockets on Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 7:51 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) is set to return Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks after sitting out Friday's win over San Antonio, according to The Athletic's Will Guillory. The 22-year-old had three points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 16 minutes in the opener against Dallas before missing one game with a left knee bone bruise. With Fred VanVleet (knee) and Marcus Smart (forearm) both out, Sheppard has a clear path to more minutes and ballhandling work alongside Amen Thompson. He averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 threes, and 1.5 steals last season, making Saturday a good opportunity to show what he can do with a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Kyrie Irving Ruled Out for Saturday's Home Opener
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 7:42 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's home opener against the San Antonio Spurs due to rest, according to Ron Harrod Jr. of DLLS Sports. The 34-year-old is coming off a 24-point effort in Friday's win over Indiana and has averaged 19.5 points, 2.5 assists, and 1.0 steals in 24.5 minutes through two games since returning from ACL surgery. Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is also unavailable, leaving Dallas short on creators and opening the door for Marcus Sasser to see more run while Naji Marshall takes on a bigger share of the ballhandling. Irving's usage on back-to-backs will be worth tracking as Dallas continues to manage his return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
Cooper Flagg to be Re-Evaluated Next Week
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 7:34 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will miss Saturday's home opener against the San Antonio Spurs after an MRI revealed a mild left shoulder sprain, according to Marc Stein. Flagg will be re-evaluated next week after landing hard following Aaron Nesmith's flagrant foul late in Friday's win over Indiana. The reigning Rookie of the Year opened the season with 32 points against Houston, making the early setback a frustrating one for fantasy managers. Dallas plays three times next week beginning Monday in Miami. Naji Marshall should have a larger role while Flagg is sidelined, while P.J. Washington remains heavily involved after posting 20 points and 13 rebounds Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Paolo Banchero Set for Further Evaluation
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:52 AM ETOrlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) will continue to be evaluated after leaving Friday's 115-93 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with a sore right ankle, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. Banchero exited early in the third quarter before briefly returning, but he did not play in the fourth. The former No. 1 overall pick finished with 14 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 26 minutes. He has opened the season with averages of 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 assists, so Orlando would have a sizeable hole to fill if he misses Sunday's game in New York. Tristan da Silva would be one of the main candidates for a larger frontcourt role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Stephen Curry Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:45 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (rest) said he "probably" won't play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The 38-year-old scored 24 points in 30 minutes during Friday's 111-108 loss to Memphis, finishing 11-for-11 at the line. Golden State is taking a cautious approach with Curry after he appeared in only 43 games last season, and Saturday marks the second half of a back-to-back. With Brandin Podziemski (back) also sitting, De'Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams could see more backcourt work, while Yaxel Lendeborg should remain heavily involved after posting 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Brandin Podziemski Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:39 AM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (back) said he will not play Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The 23-year-old missed Wednesday's opener with lower-back soreness before returning Friday for 18 points, two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and one block in 33 minutes against Memphis. Podziemski was seen using a heating pad on his back during the game but called the issue "nothing too serious" afterward. Stephen Curry also said he probably won't play the second night of the back-to-back, which could push De'Anthony Melton and Will Richard into heavier backcourt minutes in Phoenix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Yves Missi Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:31 AM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) will have his left knee evaluated Saturday in Denver after exiting Friday's 120-119 loss to Utah. Missi went down in the second quarter when Zion Williamson fell into his leg and needed help getting off the court. The former first-round pick opened the season with 13 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana, making his potential absence a significant one for fantasy managers. Derik Queen would be the first player in line for a larger frontcourt role after posting 12 points, seven rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 29 minutes Friday, with Karlo Matkovic also likely to see more work at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Ausar Thompson Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:22 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (undisclosed) exited Friday's 128-111 win over the Miami Heat midway through the third quarter and did not return. Thompson appeared to roll his right ankle after stepping on Andrew Wiggins' heel and limped to the locker room shortly afterward. He finished with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 19 minutes. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no postgame update, leaving Thompson's status for Sunday in Philadelphia unclear. Ron Holland II replaced him after the injury and could take on a larger role if Thompson can't play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zachary Weinberger
Jalen Duren Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:15 AM ETDetroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (thigh) exited Friday's 128-111 win over the Miami Heat in the second quarter with a right thigh injury and did not return. Duren grabbed at his right leg after making a move against Giannis Antetokounmpo and headed straight to the locker room, finishing with four points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 10 minutes. Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff had no update afterward, leaving Duren's status for Sunday in Philadelphia up in the air. Paul Reed started the second half and delivered 19 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, putting him in position for a larger role if Duren sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Zachary Weinberger
Cooper Flagg Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 24, 2026, 8:09 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will be evaluated over the next couple of days after exiting Friday's 121-105 win over the Indiana Pacers with left shoulder soreness. Flagg landed hard after Aaron Nesmith's flagrant foul late in the first half and finished with 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes. His status for Saturday against San Antonio is now in doubt, with Monday's game in Miami potentially affected as well. Naji Marshall opened the second half in Flagg's spot and could see a larger role if the reigning Rookie of the Year misses time, while Kyrie Irving and P.J. Washington would have more room to pick up the scoring and playmaking slack.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
Isaiah Stewart Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:57 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Stewart has been sidelined since suffering a moderate left ankle sprain in Memphis' Oct. 5 preseason opener in Atlanta. The 25-year-old averaged 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 22.7 minutes across 58 games for Detroit last season before joining Memphis in an offseason trade. With Zach Edey, Cameron Boozer, and Quinten Post also competing for frontcourt minutes, Stewart may be eased back initially, but his shot-blocking gives him some fantasy appeal once his workload grows.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Cedric Coward Sidelined Against Warriors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:52 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Commercial Appeal's Damichael Cole. Coward was listed as doubtful with a left wrist sprain after posting seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's win over Utah. GG Jackson II will replace him in the starting lineup after producing 12 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes off the bench in the opener. Jackson should have a better path to minutes and shots while Coward is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Damichael Cole
Cooper Flagg Won't Return Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:28 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) will not return to Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers due to left shoulder soreness. Flagg exited late in the first half after taking a hard foul from Aaron Nesmith on a breakaway and landing on his shoulder. The reigning Rookie of the Year had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block in 17 minutes before departing. With Dallas back in action Saturday against San Antonio, his turnaround will be worth monitoring. If Flagg can't go, Naji Marshall and P.J. Washington would be the most likely options to soak up extra frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Keldon Johnson Good to Go Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:23 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (mouth) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets after requiring stitches for a cut inside his right cheek. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year recorded 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City. With Tobias Harris (calf) sidelined, Johnson should retain a meaningful second-unit role after averaging 13.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 23.3 minutes across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Available Versus Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets in Austin. Fox emerged from Tuesday's 116-104 season-opening loss to Oklahoma City with a right wrist sprain but went through Friday's shootaround before being cleared. The 28-year-old opened the season with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on 6-for-9 shooting across 32 minutes. With San Antonio visiting Dallas on Saturday to finish a back-to-back, Fox's workload and wrist will be worth monitoring before the second leg.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Steven Adams Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:11 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) will play Friday against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar, while Reed Sheppard (knee) has been ruled out. Adams missed Wednesday's season opener with right calf tightness and will make his first regular-season appearance since undergoing left ankle surgery in January. The 33-year-old averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes across 32 games last season, leaving him mostly dependent on rebounds for fantasy value. Houston plans to rest Adams for one leg of back-to-backs early on, putting Clint Capela in line for more center minutes Saturday in Atlanta.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Reed Sheppard Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:06 PM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs due to a left knee bone bruise. The third-year guard was limited to three points in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over Dallas, shooting 1-for-6 from deep while committing three turnovers. Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic are the most likely candidates for extra backcourt minutes with Sheppard unavailable. Houston plays again Saturday in Atlanta, so Sheppard's status will be worth monitoring ahead of the second half of the back-to-back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
De'Aaron Fox Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:42 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is questionable for Friday's matchup against the Houston Rockets with a right-wrist sprain. However, Fox participated in shooting drills during Friday's morning shootaround, according to Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News. The two-time All-Star logged 32 minutes in Tuesday's season opener, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal while shooting 6-for-9 from the field. If Fox can't suit up Friday, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle could take on more playmaking responsibilities, while Julian Champagnie may be a candidate to enter the starting lineup.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Tom Osborn
Taurean Prince Upgraded to Available on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:26 PM ETDetroit Pistons forward Taurean Prince (personal) is available for Friday's matchup against the Miami Heat. Prince missed Tuesday's season-opening win over Boston while attending to a personal matter. The 32-year-old averaged 9.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 23.5 minutes per game with Milwaukee last season while shooting 43.6 percent from three-point range. He appeared in just 26 regular-season contests after undergoing neck surgery in November to address a herniated disc. Although he was cleared to make his Pistons debut, Prince is expected to play a limited role and offers minimal fantasy value outside deeper leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tobe Awaka Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 2:12 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Tobe Awaka (knee) is available for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 22-year-old undrafted rookie from Arizona was also listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors but ended up playing. Awaka finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes. While his rebounding is encouraging, his limited playing time makes him a risky option in most fantasy formats.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report