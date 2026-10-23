Mike Matheson Back in Action Friday

Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.