Anthony Cirelli Available Friday
Oct 23, 2026, 5:23 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) will suit up against Colorado on Friday. He didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over Vegas, but Cirelli was apparently just banged up and isn't dealing with a serious injury. Cirelli has scored three goals and five points in nine games this season. On Tuesday, he had his best performance of the season, scoring two goals. Repeating that feat against a tough Avalanche team will be hard, though their defense hasn't been great this season, allowing three goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
More Recent News
Dawson Mercer Moves to Winnipeg
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:18 PM ETForward Dawson Mercer was traded to the Winnipeg Jets by the New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Jets got Mercer as the biggest piece in exchange for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. The Jets also acquired forward prospect Alexander Command, goaltender Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), a 2029 second-round pick, and a 2027 seventh-round pick. A first-round pick in 2020, Mercer averaged slightly above 0.5 points per game in 420 games with the Devils. He has four assists in 10 games this season. Mercer looks like a good addition to the Jets' middle-six group, but he doesn't offer too much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Connor Hellebuyck Shipped to New Jersey
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 5:11 PM ETThe New Jersey Devils acquired goaltender Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets on Friday in exchange for forward Dawson Mercer, goaltender Nico Daws, forward prospect Alexander Command, forward Nick Bjugstad (pectoral), and two draft picks. The Hellebuyck trade saga is finally over, and both parties can move forward. The star goalie is heading to the Eastern Conference after becoming the NHL MVP and winning three Vezina Trophies in Winnipeg. In New Jersey, he's joining a team that has allowed only 22.0 SOG per game. The Devils rank 23rd in save percentage, and adding a netminder of Hellebuyck's caliber should improve it.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Gustav Forsling Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:59 AM ETFlorida Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling (face) exited early against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. He was hit in the face by a puck late in the game. There was no update on Forsling after the game, leaving him questionable for Sunday's tilt against Chicago. Forsling's production has been underwhelming this season. He has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), 13 SOG, seven blocks, and five hits in 10 games. Niko Mikkola and Dmitry Kulikov will likely have busier times if Forsling isn't available over the weekend.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nick Blankenburg Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:53 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Nick Blankenburg (undisclosed) couldn't finish Thursday's matchup with the New York Rangers, Sportsnet's Luke Fox reports. Blankenburg entered the lineup to fill in for Marshall Rifai (lower body). Now, the Maple Leafs have suddenly lost two defensemen in quick succession. Chris Tanev (upper body) has also missed time recently, so the team's defensive depth is getting a stern test. Blankenburg has made six appearances with the Maple Leafs, recording one goal, six SOG, two blocks, and six hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Luke Fox
Nino Niederreiter Hurt in Thursday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:44 AM ETWinnipeg Jets winger Nino Niederreiter (face) didn't finish Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Free Press reports. With 6:51 remaining in regulation, Niederreiter took a high stick to the face from teammate Tyrel Bauer. Niederreiter's 2026-27 campaign is off to a very difficult start, with no points in seven outings. He was a healthy scratch for three games at the start of the month. The 16-year veteran is averaging 12:05 of ice time, his lowest since his rookie campaign. Cole Koepke will likely get a chance to play if Niederreiter misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe
John Gibson Exits Early Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:34 AM ETDetroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson (upper body) missed the third period of Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver. Gibson allowed one goal and made four saves before exiting the contest. The team initially announced Gibson was questionable to return. Throughout his career, Gibson has dealt with several injuries. However, it appears he isn't seriously hurt this time. According to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press, Gibson got something in his eye. Michal Postava closed out Thursday's game, making seven saves. Gibson has primarily shared the net with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed), but he isn't currently available. The American netminder is 3-3-1 for the season and has allowed 3.35 goals with a .871 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Detroit Red Wings
Mattias Ekholm to Miss at Least One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:24 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed) is expected to miss at least one week, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports. The Swedish veteran was injured in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over Carolina. So far in 2026-27, Ekholm has been quiet. In 10 games, he's recorded three points (one goal, two assists), nine SOG, eight blocks, and five hits. However, he leads all defensemen in the league with a plus-15 rating. Ekholm's steady defense has allowed his partner, Evan Bouchard, to shine offensively. Bouchard's game might suffer with a new partner. Jake Walman is set to move up in the lineup, with Shakir Mukhamadullin filling the gap on the back end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Gregor
Igor Chernyshov to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ETSan Jose Sharks winger Igor Chernyshov (upper body) is set to miss time after being hurt in Thursday's win over Ottawa, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said Chernyshov will be out for "a little bit." Chernyshov made his first 28 NHL appearances last season and was expected to kick on in 2026-27. Yet he has struggled to make an impact. In 11 games, Chernyshov has contributed two goals and two assists. With Chernyshov unavailable, Mason Marchment could get a look on the first line, though his fantasy production has been disappointing this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
Pavel Mintyukov Out for Rest of Road Trip
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 23, 2026, 9:08 AM ETAnaheim Ducks defenseman Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) has returned home from the team's road trip. The Ducks have been traveling along the East Coast, but they were without Mintyukov on Thursday night against New Jersey. He will also miss Saturday's matchup with the Philadelphia, which will mark the final game of the team's four-game trip. Mintyukov has registered two assists and 16 blocks in nine outings this season. Nick Jensen entered the lineup as Mintyukov's replacement on Thursday, but he's a non-factor in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Anaheim Ducks
Alexander Wennberg Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:58 PM ETSan Jose Sharks center Alexander Wennberg (upper body) was downgraded to week-to-week on Thursday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports. Wennberg sustained an upper-body injury in Monday's loss to Toronto and was initially deemed day-to-day. However, his injury has proved more serious than first thought. The Swedish veteran has skated as San Jose's second-line center, contributing three assists in nine games this season. In Thursday's matchup with Ottawa, Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky plans to use winger Collin Graf as Wennberg's replacement.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sheng Peng
Jared Spurgeon Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:48 PM ETMinnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon (upper body) is set to return to the lineup on Thursday against Calgary after being activated from Injured Reserve. The Wild captain has been unavailable for four games due to an upper-body injury. After a 22-point campaign, Spurgeon hopes to regain his groove this season and has started well. Across six appearances, Spurgeon has recorded five points (one goal, four assists). Olli Maatta (upper body) is also available after missing three games, giving Minnesota back two key defensive pieces.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Quinton Byfield a Game-Time Call Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the New York Islanders, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. Byfield sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday night against Washington and may now miss his first game of the season. Seven games into the season, Byfield boasts only one goal and one assist. If Byfield can't play against the Islanders, Erik Haula will take over as the second-line center. Scott Laughton could also see increased usage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
Linus Ullmark Out 1-2 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:36 PM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) will be sidelined for 1-2 weeks. He suffered a lower-body strain in Wednesday's win over Florida, and the Senators placed Ullmark on Injured Reserve on Thursday. Ullmark has been sensational for Ottawa, posting a 7-1-0 record, a 1.33 goals-against average, and a .945 save percentage. Samuel Ersson will start Thursday's matchup with San Jose and should see additional work in the next few games. The team has recalled Jonas Johansson from the minors to serve as Ersson's backup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Nick Suzuki Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:28 PM ETMontreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (upper body) won't be in action for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Thursday. The Canadiens captain will miss time for the first time in his career. Suzuki's 546 consecutive games is the second-longest active ironman streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns (1,017). With Suzuki out, Montreal loses its top scorer. The 27-year-old has amassed 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in nine games. Oliver Kapanen practiced on the first line Thursday in Suzuki's absence. His fantasy stock would get a major boost if Kapanen keeps the role in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bryan Rust Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
Benjamin Kindel Could Return to Practice Next Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:12 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed) could return to practice next week, according to general manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas shared an update on Kindel Thursday after he fainted on a team flight earlier this week. Kindel experienced a vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain. The teenage forward was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kindel's NHL career is off to a promising start, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 regular-season games. Pittsburgh will start a spell without Kindel on Thursday against Florida. Blake Lizotte will move up in the lineup to cover for Kindel's absence in the middle six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Returns With Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:32 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup with a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Florida. After missing eight games because of a lower-body injury, Sanderson logged a game-high 22:36 of ice time. He had a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's game-tying goal and delivered an even-strength assist to Shane Pinto, who scored Ottawa's third goal. In his 305th career game, Sanderson became the second-fastest defenseman in Senators history to reach 40 multi-point games. Erik Karlsson holds the record with 233 games. Sanderson will be back in action on Thursday in a favorable matchup against San Jose, which has allowed 3.40 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan O'Connor Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:29 AM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Friday. The 30-year-old has dealt with a lower-body injury and was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, forwards Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are considered week-to-week. As a result, O'Connor could see extra usage in his season debut. He was a regular 20-point scorer before running into health issues and appearing in just 13 games last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
J.T. Compher Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Mathew Barzal Remains Without Timetable for Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com