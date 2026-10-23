Tobe Awaka Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Oct 23, 2026, 2:12 PM ETChicago Bulls forward Tobe Awaka (knee) is available for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 22-year-old undrafted rookie from Arizona was also listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Toronto Raptors but ended up playing. Awaka finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 14 minutes. While his rebounding is encouraging, his limited playing time makes him a risky option in most fantasy formats.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Zach Collins Active on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:58 PM ETChicago Bulls center Zach Collins (quadriceps) is available for Friday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Collins was previously listed as probable with a quadriceps injury but has now been cleared to play. He will likely see limited minutes in Friday's contest after missing time during the preseason due to the injury. The 28-year-old is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact until he returns to a full workload and establishes a consistent role in Chicago's rotation.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Giddey Set to Suit Up Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:39 PM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (wrist) is available for Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Giddey will suit up for the first game of Chicago's back-to-back set after initially being listed as probable with a left wrist sprain. The 24-year-old struggled in Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, scoring just two points across 24 minutes. Despite the slow start, Giddey remains a solid fantasy option because he can contribute across multiple statistical categories. However, fantasy managers should monitor his workload as he continues to deal with the wrist injury.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dalton Knecht Inks Deal With Knicks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 23, 2026, 1:24 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, free-agent guard/forward Dalton Knecht has agreed to a two-way contract with the New York Knicks. The 25-year-old joins the Knicks after being waived by the Lakers on Monday. Knecht averaged 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game last season. The move gives him a fresh start, though he will likely spend time developing in the G League. With a limited path to consistent NBA minutes, Knecht is unlikely to have much fantasy impact in the near future.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Steven Adams Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 9:03 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (calf) is questionable for Friday's matchup with San Antonio in Austin, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 33-year-old missed Wednesday's opener after developing right calf tightness following a practice earlier in the week. Houston also plans to sit Adams for one leg of back-to-backs early in the season, with another game Saturday in Atlanta. He averaged 8.6 rebounds in 22.8 minutes last season. If Adams remains out, Clint Capela should continue backing up Alperen Sengun, though Capela logged only eight minutes in the opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Reed Sheppard Questionable Against Spurs
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:57 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (knee) is questionable for Friday's matchup with San Antonio due to a left knee contusion and bone bruise, per the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 22-year-old is coming off a quiet opener against Dallas, scoring three points on 1-for-6 shooting from deep with three turnovers in 16 minutes. Marcus Smart played 26 minutes off the bench, while Fred VanVleet's return has tightened Houston's backcourt rotation. If Sheppard sits, Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic could see additional work. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 2.8 threes and 1.5 steals last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
De'Aaron Fox Iffy for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:48 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (wrist) is questionable for Friday's matchup with Houston due to a right wrist sprain. The two-time All-Star played 32 minutes in Tuesday's season opener, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, and one steal on 6-for-9 shooting. San Antonio visits Dallas on Saturday to complete a back-to-back, giving the Spurs another reason to be cautious with Fox. If he sits Friday, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle should take on more playmaking responsibility, while Julian Champagnie could move into the starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Keldon Johnson Questionable for Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:42 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson (mouth) is questionable for Friday's game against Houston in Austin, per Matt Guzman. The reigning Sixth Man of the Year needed three stitches for a deep cut inside his right cheek after Tuesday's 116-104 loss to Oklahoma City but still finished with 10 points, four rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 20 minutes. With Tobias Harris (calf) also out, Julian Champagnie could take on a larger wing role if Johnson sits, while Harrison Barnes and Carter Bryant may also pick up minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt Guzman
Santi Aldama Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:36 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's road game against Indiana, per Dallas Sports Journal's Grant Afseth. It will be his second straight absence to open the season as he works back from right knee surgery, though head coach Dusty May said earlier this week that Aldama was "getting very close." Dallas brought the 25-year-old over from Memphis in July after he averaged 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 1.6 three-pointers last season. Once healthy, his ability to stretch the floor should keep him firmly in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Dereck Lively II Ruled Out Against Indiana
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 23, 2026, 8:30 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with Indiana, keeping him sidelined after his last appearance came Nov. 21, 2025. Lively underwent right foot surgery in December and remains without a clear return timeline. Team president Masai Ujiri recently said the 22-year-old has progressed to shooting and is working toward running, while head coach Dusty May described his return-to-play plan as somewhat unique. Lively was limited to seven games last season, averaging 4.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 16.4 minutes. With Lively and Santi Aldama (knee) both unavailable, rookie Morez Johnson Jr. should have a chance to stay involved in the frontcourt rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Tobias Harris Unavailable Again on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:41 PM ETSan Antonio Spurs forward Tobias Harris (calf) will miss his second consecutive game Friday against the Houston Rockets. Harris continues to recover from a left calf strain and has yet to make his Spurs debut. The 34-year-old veteran averaged 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 63 starts for Detroit last season before signing a two-year, $31 million deal with San Antonio. His next opportunity to suit up comes Saturday against the Dallas Mavericks. Julian Champagnie and Devin Vassell remain appealing streaming options while Harris is sidelined.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jake LaRavia Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:30 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. LaRavia sprained his right ankle during Wednesday's win over the Warriors, finishing with 10 points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes before exiting. If the 24-year-old is unable to suit up Friday, Quentin Grimes, Matisse Thybulle, and Ziaire Williams could see additional playing time, potentially boosting their short-term fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Malik Monk Probable for Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:18 PM ETSacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Monk has been dealing with left ankle soreness throughout training camp and missed Wednesday's regular-season opener. He averaged 12.5 points, 3.0 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers across 62 games last campaign. With Ben Simmons (Achilles) out for the season, Sacramento's backcourt depth is already being tested, so Monk's return could be a big boost. If he stays healthy, the 28-year-old could provide solid fantasy value with his scoring and three-point shooting.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Collin Sexton Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 9:05 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Collin Sexton (calf) is available for Friday's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 27-year-old missed Wednesday's regular-season opener due to a calf strain but is now set to make his Lakers debut. Sexton averaged 17.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 26 games with Chicago last season while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from three-point range. His fantasy upside could be limited in 2026-27, as Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves are expected to handle most of the Lakers' offensive responsibilities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Brandin Podziemski Tagged as Questionable for Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 8:56 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (back) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Podziemski missed Wednesday's regular-season opener, a 127-105 loss to the Lakers due to bilateral lower-back soreness and could miss his second straight contest. The 23-year-old averaged a career-high 13.8 points in 28.5 minutes per game during the 2025-26 campaign and should remain a useful fantasy contributor once healthy.--Andrew Lennox
Source: NBA Injury Report
Spencer Jones Sidelined on Thursday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 22, 2026, 8:45 PM ETAccording to Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman, Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (hamstring) will miss Thursday's regular-season opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Jones strained his left hamstring early in training camp and is now also dealing with a right hamstring injury. Trevor Brazile could see additional minutes in Jones' absence, but he is unlikely to make a significant fantasy impact Thursday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Justin Martinez
Ty Jerome Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:47 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome poured in a career-high 45 points in Wednesday's 123-103 win over the Utah Jazz, adding seven rebounds, six assists, and five three-pointers. He shot 17-for-25 from the field and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes, breaking Ja Morant's franchise opening-night record of 44 points. With Morant now in Portland, Jerome has the keys to Memphis' offense, and Wednesday was a strong first look at what that role can produce. The bigger question is durability after injuries limited the 29-year-old to 15 games last season, but the opportunity is there for a major jump if he can stay on the floor.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Anthony Black a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:42 PM ETOrlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, according to head coach Sean Sweeney. The session was mostly a walkthrough and film work following Wednesday's loss to Atlanta, but Black also got shots up afterward. The 22-year-old missed the entire preseason and the opener with a right ankle sprain, making Friday's matchup with Minnesota his next chance to return. Black averaged 15.0 points, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.8 minutes last season. His return would tighten Orlando's bench rotation after Tristan da Silva scored 14 points with four threes Wednesday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
Oso Ighodaro Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:36 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (hip) exited Wednesday's 124-83 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly before halftime and did not return. The 24-year-old was seen grabbing at his right hip after missing the preseason finale with hip soreness. Ighodaro had eight points, three rebounds, and three assists on 4-for-7 shooting in 14 minutes before leaving. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for an extended period, any absence would leave Khaman Maluach with a larger role at center and could push two-way big Duop Reath into the rotation. Maluach saw only 8.9 minutes per game as a rookie, but there would be plenty more opportunity available if Ighodaro is forced to miss time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: azcentral
AJ Dybantsa Ruled Out Again Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:29 PM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is out for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors, according to head coach Brian Keefe. The 19-year-old remains day-to-day with the left ankle sprain he suffered in the preseason finale, delaying his NBA debut for a second straight game. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points in 21.5 minutes across four preseason appearances. Bilal Coulibaly started in his place Wednesday and delivered 11 points, four steals, and two blocks on 4-for-6 shooting. With Dybantsa sidelined again, Coulibaly should remain heavily involved, and his ability to pile up defensive stats gives him some short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Jarrett Allen Expects to Suit Up Against 76ers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 22, 2026, 1:23 PM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) said he expects to play in Thursday's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Chris Fedor. Allen remains questionable with right patellar tendinopathy, the same knee that cost him 10 games last March. The 28-year-old averaged 15.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.0 steal on 63.8 percent shooting across 56 games last season. His optimism puts him on track for his usual starting role, though fantasy managers should still confirm his status before tip-off. If Allen is ruled out, Evan Mobley would likely shift to center, with Jaylon Tyson a candidate to enter the starting five.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor