Bryan Rust Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Oct 22, 2026, 5:20 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust (lower body) will be re-evaluated in six weeks, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports. Rust was injured in Monday's loss to Utah and will miss action for the second time this season. He sat out the first three games due to an upper-body injury. Rust has three goals and two assists in seven outings in 2026-27. Tommy Novak will jump on the top line to cover for Rust's absence on Thursday against Florida. Novak has averaged nearly a point per game so far this season and will have even more fantasy value as Sidney Crosby's running mate.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wes Crosby
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Benjamin Kindel Could Return to Practice Next Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 5:12 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel (undisclosed) could return to practice next week, according to general manager Kyle Dubas. Dubas shared an update on Kindel Thursday after he fainted on a team flight earlier this week. Kindel experienced a vasovagal syncope, a sudden drop in heart rate and blood pressure that reduces blood flow to the brain. The teenage forward was cleared to fly back to Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Kindel's NHL career is off to a promising start, with 39 points (19 goals, 20 assists) in 86 regular-season games. Pittsburgh will start a spell without Kindel on Thursday against Florida. Blake Lizotte will move up in the lineup to cover for Kindel's absence in the middle six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jake Sanderson Returns With Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:32 AM ETOttawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson returned to the lineup with a two-assist performance in Wednesday's 5-1 victory over Florida. After missing eight games because of a lower-body injury, Sanderson logged a game-high 22:36 of ice time. He had a power-play assist on Tim Stutzle's game-tying goal and delivered an even-strength assist to Shane Pinto, who scored Ottawa's third goal. In his 305th career game, Sanderson became the second-fastest defenseman in Senators history to reach 40 multi-point games. Erik Karlsson holds the record with 233 games. Sanderson will be back in action on Thursday in a favorable matchup against San Jose, which has allowed 3.40 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Logan O'Connor Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:29 AM ETColorado Avalanche right wing Logan O'Connor (lower body) is expected to be in the lineup for the first time this season when the team hosts Tampa Bay on Friday. The 30-year-old has dealt with a lower-body injury and was placed on long-term Injured Reserve on Sept. 28. Meanwhile, forwards Nicolas Roy (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (upper body) are considered week-to-week. As a result, O'Connor could see extra usage in his season debut. He was a regular 20-point scorer before running into health issues and appearing in just 13 games last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
J.T. Compher Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:25 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center J.T. Compher (undisclosed) is probable to play on Thursday against Vancouver, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. The Red Wings are expected to have him back after seven games without Compher. At the start of the season, Compher produced two scoreless performances before landing on the shelf with an undisclosed health issue. Overall, Compher's production has been trending down since the 2022-23 season, hurting his fantasy value. His return will probably bump Sheldon Dries out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Mathew Barzal Remains Without Timetable for Return
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:22 AM ETNew York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal (knee) still doesn't have a timetable for his return, general manager Mathieu Darche said Wednesday. Barzal is nursing a knee injury and hasn't played this season. "We feel the inflammation is down, but we're still working with him about getting his strength back and how comfortable he feels," Darche said. "He's skating. ... We hope it's sooner, but at the end of the day, every day he's starting to skate a bit more, and we're hoping to at some point get him with the team, and then from there we go from there." With Barzal sidelined, Bo Horvat has been the Islanders' leading scorer with 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:20 AM ETBoston Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov has signed a three-year, $11.85 million contract extension. He's currently in the final season of a two-year, $1.85 million contract. In 2025-26, Khusnutdinov posted a career-high 33 points (15 goals, 18 assists) in 77 games. Early this season, his ice time has dropped slightly, but Khusnutdinov's productivity has improved to 0.5 points per game. He has two goals and three assists in 10 outings. Four of his points have come in the last five games, giving Khusnutdinov short-term fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Boston Bruins
Linus Ullmark Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 22, 2026, 10:15 AM ETOttawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) was injured in the third period against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. He had a strong performance, with 17 saves on 18 SOG in a 5-1 victory, but went down early in the third frame after making a save. Samuel Ersson closed out the game and faced only one effort from the Panthers. Senators head coach Travis Green said after the game that Ullmark left with a lower-body strain and will be further evaluated on Thursday. A serious injury to Ullmark would be a major blow for the Senators. The former Vezina Trophy winner has been nearly flawless in 2026-27, going 7-1-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:27 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (lower body) will make his season debut on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes. He's been unavailable up to this point after suffering a lower-body injury at practice on Sept. 28. Nugent-Hopkins brings veteran experience and scoring ability to the Oilers' lineup. The 33-year-old has averaged 0.75 points per game over the past three seasons. Through the years, Nugent-Hopkins has always enjoyed facing the Hurricanes, posting 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) in 23 career games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Tyson Foerster Available Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Flyers winger Tyson Foerster (hand) will return from a one-game absence on Wednesday against Buffalo, Jackie Spiegel of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He has been nursing a hand injury and was initially considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup. Foerster will skate alongside Sean Couturier and Alex Bump, with Michael Bunting coming out of the lineup. The Flyers hope some time off has improved Foerster's form. He's sitting on one goal and zero assists through 10 outings this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
Patrik Laine is "Motivated to Prove People Wrong"
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:12 PM ETWinger Patrik Laine still hopes to make an impact in the NHL, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The Finnish forward is an unrestricted free agent after dealing with several health issues in the past few years. Last season, Laine suited up for just five games with the Montreal Canadiens, recording one assist. Kaplan reported that Laine has no intention of signing with a European team and is "motivated to prove people wrong." At 28, Laine still has time to turn his career around. When healthy, he can be a highly productive player. However, it's not a great sign that no NHL team is rushing to sign him despite his strong resume. In 537 career NHL games, Laine has scored 224 goals and 422 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Emily Kaplan
Hurricanes Activate Seth Jarvis From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 7:03 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) was activated from Injured Reserve Wednesday. This sets the stage for him to make his season debut on Thursday against Edmonton. Jarvis was initially expected to be out until November after an offseason shoulder injury. He had dealt with a shoulder issue for several years. Now that he's at 100 percent, Jarvis may be even more productive. He has reached 30 goals and 60 points in three consecutive seasons. At Wednesday's practice, Jarvis skated on the third line. He's also set to strengthen Carolina's power play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Carolina Hurricanes
Logan Thompson Deemed Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 6:56 PM ETWashington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (lower body) was deemed day-to-day by head coach Spencer Carbery on Wednesday. Thompson was banged up in Tuesday's loss to Los Angeles and may miss Saturday's matchup with Buffalo. So far in 2026-27, Thompson has been inconsistent, posting a 4-3-0 record, a 2.90 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren, who is 1-1-0, will shoulder a heavier workload if Thompson misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jason Zucker Ready for Season Debut Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 6:49 PM ETBuffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (abdomen) will make his season debut on Wednesday night against Philadelphia. The veteran forward missed the start of the season after undergoing sports hernia surgery. At 34, Zucker isn't in his prime anymore, but he can still make a positive impact. Last season, he scored 25 goals and 45 points in 62 games. The Flyers have been awful so far, giving Zucker a good chance to hit the ground running. He will join the third line and the second power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Rasmus Dahlin Returns to Action Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 6:42 PM ETBuffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) has been officially cleared to play on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Sabres have been without their No. 1 defenseman for three games. Dahlin will take his usual spot on the first defensive pairing and will skate on the first power-play unit. He has had a decent start to the season, scoring two goals and recording two assists in six games. With Dahlin back in action, Dennis Gilbert is expected to exit the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Mikko Rantanen Takes Bruins Down With Hat Trick
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:57 AM ETDallas Stars winger Mikko Rantanen did all the scoring for the team in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime victory against Boston, recording his 11th career hat trick. He scored two game-tying goals at even strength during regulation and lit the lamp on a power play 3:52 into the extra frame. With his 321st career goal, Rantanen tied Olli Jokinen for the third-most among Finnish skaters in NHL history. Rantanen has potted five goals this season, adding six assists in nine games. He's among the league's most consistent scorers and looks poised for another big campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Dylan Larkin Expands Trade List to 10 Teams
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:47 AM ETDetroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin has expanded his trade list to 10 teams, Helene St. James of The Detroit Free Press reports. Larkin handed in a trade request this offseason and initially was willing to join only three teams: Florida, Minnesota, and Vegas. His list of acceptable destinations now also includes Dallas, Washington, Carolina, Utah, Tampa Bay, New Jersey, and Colorado. With his future up in the air, the American star hasn't been at his best this season, logging five points (one goal, four assists) in seven games. He has finished four games scoreless. Given Larkin's caliber, his numbers should improve once his future is settled.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
Jake McCabe Limited to Handful of Minutes Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:36 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe (face) wasn't able to complete Tuesday's matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Midway through the first period, he took a high stick from Blue Jackets forward Kent Johnson and exited the game. Johnson's stick caught McCabe around his left eye area. McCabe was on the ice for a lengthy period before being assisted away by Toronto's medical staff. The hardworking defenseman was limited to 4:15 of ice time. Fortunately, McCabe appears to have avoided a serious injury. Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said after the game that McCabe was doing "OK." 11 games into the season, McCabe is still searching for his first points. However, he leads the team with 21 blocks and ranks first among Maple Leafs defensemen with 15 hits.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Anthony Cirelli Misses Third Period Against Golden Knights
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:30 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (undisclosed) didn't play in the third period of Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. He took his last shift with 1:09 remaining in the second period. Cirelli was a standout performer in the high-scoring game, netting two second-period goals, including the game-winner. That gives Cirelli five points (three goals, two assists) through nine games. The Lightning will need his services in Friday's tough matchup against Colorado, but Cirelli might not be available if he's banged up.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Quinton Byfield Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:23 AM ETLos Angeles Kings center Quinton Byfield (upper body) exited Tuesday's win over Washington after just four shifts. The 24-year-old was injured at practice on Monday, and that may have contributed to his early exit. Byfield has had a tough start to the season, going scoreless in six of seven outings. He's expected to be much more productive after narrowly missing a third consecutive 50-point campaign last year. Especially since Byfield has started logging 21-plus minutes of ice time regularly. Guys like Scott Laughton and Trevor Moore could see more usage if Byfield misses time.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings PR
Pierre-Luc Dubois Could Return Saturday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Oct 21, 2026, 9:13 AM ETWashington Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois (illness) could be an option for Saturday's meeting with Buffalo, The Athletic's Tarik El-Bashir reports. Due to illness, Dubois was unavailable for a fifth consecutive game on Tuesday against L.A. Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said Wednesday morning that Dubois is "potentially" going to return Saturday. Dubois was one of Washington's sharpest players in the first few games, posting one goal and three assists in four appearances. He'll be a welcome addition to the top six and a power play that has lagged so far.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tarik El-Bashir