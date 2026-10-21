Quinton Byfield Exits Early Tuesday Due to Upper-Body Injury

Oct 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie (lower body) will be out for 4-6 weeks. The team provided an update on Ritchie Monday after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over Toronto. Ritchie has had a limited role in New York, averaging 12:11 of ice time, but he has chipped in with a goal and an assist in eight games this season. With Matias Maccelli (lower body) also landing on the shelf, the team recalled Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL. Chaffee has been a point-per-game player in the minors. However, he's unlikely to make a significant impact in the NHL, as he's expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line in Tuesday's contest against Anaheim.