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Benjamin Kindel Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane

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Oct 20, 2026, 5:05 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins center Benjamin Kindel had a "medical episode" on the team's airplane on Tuesday, the team announced. Pittsburgh played the Utah Mammoth on Monday, and the team plane returned to Salt Lake City International Airport shortly after takeoff when Kindel's medical episode occured. Fortunetly, the 19-year-old is conscious, alert and in stable condition after being transported to the hospital. Kindel has amassed four points (two goals, two assists) in nine games during his sophomore campaign. Hopefully, he can return to the ice as soon as possible. The Penguins are back in action on Thursday against Florida.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pittsburgh Penguins
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Oct 20, 2026, 5:02 PM ET

Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Roy (lower body) will return to action on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings. After sitting out six games due to a lower-body injury, Roy practiced in full capacity on Monday and was on the first defensive pairing in Tuesday's morning skate. "He's a big part of our team," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. "Plays in a lot of different situations. Logs a lot of minutes. Good leader for our team, so it'll be good to get him back." While Roy's return is great news for the Capitals, his game doesn't translate to fantasy, and managers can ignore him.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 4:55 PM ET

Dallas Stars defenseman Esa Lindell (lower body) has been ruled out for at least one week. The Finnish rearguard will miss his first game of the season on Tuesday against Boston. Across eight outings, Lindell is scoreless, but he's been a vital presence for Dallas at the back, averaging 2.25 blocks per game. Miro Heiskanen and Thomas Harley are the only Stars skaters to see more ice time than Lindell this season. Kyle Capobianco is set to fill in for Lindell on Tuesday, but he doesn't hold any fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 4:47 PM ET

New Jersey Devils right wing Connor Brown (lower body) will make his season debut in Tuesday's tilt against Colorado. The veteran forward suffered a lower-body injury in training camp and hasn't yet appeared this season. Initially, he wasn't expected to play on Tuesday either. Brown will enter the lineup on the fourth line. He should quickly earn a bigger role if he replicates last year's form. In 2025-26, Brown scored 18 goals in 75 games and matched his career high with 43 points.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 4:39 PM ET

Florida Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom (upper body) has been ruled out for 1-2 weeks after he was injured at practice. The Swedish veteran will begin his absence on Wednesday against Buffalo. Early into the season, Markstrom has dealt with several health issues, starting just six games. He carries a 3-1-1 record. When in action, Markstrom has performed well, posting a 2.21 goals-against average, a .897 save percentage, and one shutout. With Markstrom out, Akira Schmid will have more work. Cooper Black is also an option in the Florida crease.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:56 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (undisclosed) is nearing a return, and his comeback might happen in Tuesday's matchup against Washington. "Everything is trending that way," Kings head coach Peter Laviolette said about Zuccarello after Monday's practice. The veteran playmaker has been out for three games with an undisclosed injury. In his first three appearances with the Kings, Zuccarello recorded one assist. He isn't the only player struggling early, as the Kings are the only team that hasn't won a game yet.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Anthony Mantha (illness) is questionable for Tuesday night's game against Colorado. The Devils have carried an illness bug in the locker room recently, and while Luke Evangelista is set to return to the lineup on Tuesday, the frontline could still be without an important piece. An absence on Tuesday night would add to Mantha's early-season frustration, as he's gone scoreless in seven of eight appearances. The Devils and fantasy managers alike are expecting much more from him after Mantha recorded a career-high 64 points in Pittsburgh last season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:32 AM ET

Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (hand) is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins. According to Robert Tiffin of NHL.com, Hintz wore a regular jersey in Monday's practice, a strong sign he's ready to play despite injuring his hand in Saturday's win over Chicago. Hintz scored his third goal of the season in Saturday's contest. He's also had two assists in eight games. If he's cleared to play, Hintz will work on the first power-play unit and skate alongside Jason Robertson and Tyler Seguin at even strength.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Robert Tiffin
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:23 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha (upper body) is considered a game-time decision for Tuesday's meeting with Dallas, Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site reports. Last week, Zacha sustained an upper-body injury against Anaheim and wasn't available for Saturday's tilt against L.A. After Monday's practice, Bruins head coach Marco Strum said Zacha was "definitely heading towards the right direction." This suggests that he's likely to return. Before he was hurt, Zacha had heated up with a four-game point streak. He has two goals and three assists in eight games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Belle Fraser
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) practiced on Monday and looks set to return to action in Wednesday's game against Philadelphia. The Swedish rearguard told reporters he "thinks he'll be ready" for Wednesday's action. In six outings this season, Dahlin has recorded four points (two goals, two assists), 19 SOG, 14 blocks, and eight hits. If he's ready to return, Dahlin will take a spot on the first defensive pairing and the top power-play unit, cutting into the ice time of Owen Power and Olen Zellweger.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

New York Islanders forward Calum Ritchie (lower body) will be out for 4-6 weeks. The team provided an update on Ritchie Monday after he suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over Toronto. Ritchie has had a limited role in New York, averaging 12:11 of ice time, but he has chipped in with a goal and an assist in eight games this season. With Matias Maccelli (lower body) also landing on the shelf, the team recalled Mitchell Chaffee from the AHL. Chaffee has been a point-per-game player in the minors. However, he's unlikely to make a significant impact in the NHL, as he's expected to enter the lineup on the fourth line in Tuesday's contest against Anaheim.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 20, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

New York Islanders winger Matias Maccelli (lower body) will be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, the team announced Monday. Maccelli has been sharp early in the season, but a lower-body injury has disrupted his strong start. The Finnish forward has recorded six points (two goals, four assists) in eight games. He was on a five-game point streak before being hurt in Saturday's win over Toronto. The Islanders also lost Calum Ritchie (lower body) in the same contest, forcing head coach Peter DeBoer to make several changes against Anaheim on Tuesday night.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:58 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (lower body) is trending toward returning to the lineup on Wednesday night against Florida. He practiced on Monday after missing eight games with a lower-body injury. Sanderson's return will be timely for the Senators, as the team just lost Thomas Chabot (upper body) from defense for at least one week. Despite missing 15 games last season, Sanderson was Ottawa's highest-scoring defenseman with 54 points. Since the start of 2024-25, he has scored 25 goals, tied for eighth-most among blue-liners in the league.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:48 PM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) will miss 1-2 weeks, head coach Travis Green said Monday. Chabot sustained an upper-body injury in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia and missed the third period. He's been crucial to the team early in the season because of Jake Sanderson's (lower body) absence. Across nine games, Chabot has averaged 25:20 of ice time, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, 24 blocks, and a plus-five rating. Fortunately for the Senators, Sanderson appears ready to return to action on Wednesday against Florida. After missing eight games, Sanderson may need time to find his rhythm, but he should have a major role on the blue line in Chabot's absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:41 PM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander (illness) missed Monday's morning skate, leaving him questionable for the team's tilt against San Jose. The Maple Leafs will keep their fingers crossed that Nylander can shake off his illness before puck drop. Nine games into the season, Nylander ranks second on his team in scoring, with five goals and seven assists. Gavin McKenna and Easton Cowan would benefit from Nylander's absence, especially with John Tavares (lower body) already unavailable. Cowan has been sharper than McKenna in recent games, collecting assists in back-to-back outings.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:33 PM ET

Anaheim Ducks center Mikael Granlund (upper body) will return from a one-game absence on Monday against the New York Rangers. Due to an upper-body injury, he wasn't available Friday night when the Ducks hosted Boston. Granlund has been one of Anaheim's best players this season, recording eight points (two goals, six assists) in six games. His return to action will send Nikita Nesterenko to the press box as a healthy scratch. Meanwhile, Cutter Gauthier is expected to drop to the third line. However, Gauthier's line change doesn't affect his fantasy value, and he will still play an important role on offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:27 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Samuel Girard (undisclosed) is a game-time decision on Monday against the Utah Mammoth. Girard was banged up over the weekend against Vegas but could still remain in the lineup. Having Girard would be a huge plus for the Penguins, who have traveled to Salt Lake City as clear underdogs. The 28-year-old has totaled seven points (one goal, six assists) in nine games this season. If Girard isn't ready to play, Ilya Solovyov will make his season debut. While Solovyov found some success in Pittsburgh last season, fantasy managers can't count on him most nights.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:19 PM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins winger Egor Chinakhov (lower body) is a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with Utah. He could return from a two-game absence. Chinakhov has had a tough start to the season, registering just one goal and one assist in seven games. If he's cleared to play, Chinakhov will likely bump Ville Koivunen out of the lineup. He should link up with Evgeni Malkin on the second line and will work on the second power-play unit. Chinakhov's lone goal this season came with the man advantage, and the Penguins' power play could make some headlines Monday night as it faces a 73.3 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 19, 2026, 5:16 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Owen Tippett (upper body) was placed on Injured Reserve and will miss a second consecutive contest on Monday against Colorado, Jackie Spiegel of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. He also won't be eligible to play Wednesday night against Buffalo. Tippett has joined Travis Konecny (lower body) on Injured Reserve. On Monday night, the Flyers could also be without Sean Couturier (undisclosed) and Tyson Foerster (hand). As a result, Alex Bump was recalled from the minors and could have a significant role against the Avalanche. Bump has been hot offensively in the minors, amassing eight points (seven goals, one assist) in five games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jackie Spiegel
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Oct 19, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho set up Jalen Chatfield for the team's second goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Calgary. In his 10th outing of the campaign, Aho already posted his eighth assist. The Finnish forward has complemented his playmaking ability with six goals. He's one of five players with at least six goals and eight assists this season. Aho has been a point-per-game player five times in his career and looks as sharp as ever in 2026-27. He will look to build on his success on Tuesday against a weak Vancouver defense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 19, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost marked his 400th career game with a multi-point effort in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist. After a bad start to the year, Frost has averaged a point per game over his last four outings. He has three goals and five points in eight games this season. Although Frost has upped his offensive performance lately, he faces a very tough matchup next against the Minnesota Wild, who hold the league's fifth-best defensive record.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Benjamin Kindel

Suffers "Medical Episode" on Team Plane
Matt Roy

Returning From Six-Game Absence Tuesday
Esa Lindell

Ruled Out for One Week
Connor Brown

Set for Season Debut on Tuesday
Jacob Markstrom

to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Upper-Body Injury
NFL

NFL Considering 10 International Games for 2027 Season
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Steven Adams

Questionable For Wednesday
Fred VanVleet

to Skip One Game of Back-to-Back Sets
Terry McLaurin

Out for Season With Torn Patellar Tendon
Max Christie

Available For Wednesday
Nae'Qwan Tomlin

Slated to Miss Several Weeks
Franz Wagner

Expected to Suit Up Wednesday
Santi Aldama

Doubtful For Wednesday's Matchup With Rockets
J.J. McCarthy

Rumors of J.J. McCarthy Starting in Week 7
Brian Thomas Jr.

Commanders, Rams Emerge as Top Landing Spots for Brian Thomas Jr.
Najee Harris

Giants Reportedly Releasing Najee Harris Amid Backfield Shakeup
Mats Zuccarello

Could Return Tuesday
Adem Bona

Iffy for Tuesday's Opener
Anfernee Simons

Questionable for Sixers Debut
Anthony Mantha

Questionable Tuesday
Roope Hintz

Likely to Play Tuesday
Dominick Barlow

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Pavel Zacha

a Game-Time Decision Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies

Walter Clayton Jr. Waived by Grizzlies
Rasmus Dahlin

on Track to Return Wednesday
Mike Evans

Hopeful to Play in Week 7
Calum Ritchie

to Miss 4-6 Weeks
Brandon Miller

Secures Five-Year, $209 Million Extension with Hornets
Matias Maccelli

Out for 2-4 Weeks
Nic Claxton

Out Another Two Weeks
Terry McLaurin

Commanders Fear Terry McLaurin Suffered a Significant Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Bam Adebayo

Practices Again Monday
Milwaukee Bucks

Kevin Porter Jr. Waived by Milwaukee on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Set to Suit Up Tuesday
Jaden McDaniels

Agrees to One-Year $40 Million Extension With Minnesota
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers Waive Dalton Knecht on Monday
Davante Adams

Expected to Have Hamstring Surgery
Jeremiyah Love

Expected to Do Some Running on Tuesday
Romeo Doubs

Not Facing Long-Term Absence
Terry McLaurin

Carted Off on Monday Night with Knee Injury
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Zach Charbonnet

Good Chance That Zach Charbonnet Returns on Sunday Night
Stefon Diggs

Active Against 49ers on Monday Night Football
Mike Evans

Officially Active on Monday Night
Jake Sanderson

Expected to Return Wednesday
Thomas Chabot

Ruled Out for 1-2 Weeks
Josh Jacobs

Officially Activated From Exempt List
William Nylander

Questionable for Monday Due to Illness
Mikael Granlund

Available Monday
Samuel Girard

a Game-Time Decision Against Mammoth
Egor Chinakhov

a Game-Time Call Monday
Owen Tippett

Heads to Injured Reserve
Myles Garrett

Will Not Practice This Week
Davante Adams

Suffers Ruptured Hamstring, Out 6-10 Weeks
Jordan Mason

"Lots of Optimism" That Jordan Mason Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain
Micah Parsons

Won't Return to Practice This Week
Sebastian Aho

Delivers Another Assist Sunday
Morgan Frost

Collects Multiple Points Against Reigning Champions
Santi Aldama

Remains Without Return Timetable
Anthony Black

Back at Practice Ahead of Opener
Steven Adams

Opens Season Without Minutes Limit
Fred VanVleet

Cleared of Minutes Restriction for Season Opener
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Looking to Pitch for Brewers in the World Series
Gavin Williams

Continues Strikeout Dominance in ALCS Game 3 Win
Shohei Ohtani

Back in Leadoff Spot in Game 4 of NLCS
Kyle Schwarber

to See More Time at First Base in 2027
Trea Turner

Phillies Plan to Keep Trea Turner at Shortstop
Houston Astros

Joe Espada Will Not Return as Astros Manager in 2027
Munetaka Murakami

White Sox Discussing Extension With Munetaka Murakami
Shohei Ohtani

Batting Sixth in NLCS Game 3 on Wednesday
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