Josh Jacobs Set to Practice this Week, Week 7 Status Still Uncertain

Oct 19, 2026, 4:25 PM ET

Green Bay Packers All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) will not return to practice this week, according to Andy Herman. The Packers continue to play it slow with Parsons, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in his knee in late December last year in his first year with the team. Herman's best guess is that Parsons will make his season debut in 2026 on Thanksgiving Eve against the Los Angeles Rams. The 27-year-old had his sights set on facing his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday night in Week 6, but that did not end up happening. Fantasy managers who have been stashing the five-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro this year must remain patient. Parsons was on his way to a career year with the Packers in 2025 before his left-knee injury, as he had 12.5 sacks, 41 tackles (19 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 27 QB hits, and two forced fumbles in his 14 games a year ago. He still has the potential to be a game-wrecker for Green Bay's defense later this year if he comes back 100%.