Ross Johnston Added to Injured Reserve

Oct 17, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) has joined the team for a five-game road trip and could make his season debut as soon as this weekend. "I would hope so," Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind'Amour said about Jarvis playing during the trip. "He hasn't been cleared yet, so when he gets that clearance, then we'll see." Carolina faces Winnipeg on Saturday and Calgary on Sunday. Jarvis is on the cusp of his season debut after working his way back from shoulder surgery. His addition to the squad comes at a good time, as Carolina just lost Taylor Hall (upper body) from the lineup.