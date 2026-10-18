Cam Skattebo Gets Zero Touches in Loss
Oct 18, 2026, 6:15 PM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo didn't receive any carries during Sunday's Week 6 contest against the New Orleans Saints. Coming into the game, Skattebo was expected to see a lighter workload because of his fumbling issues. The 24-year-old didn't see any carries or targets during Sunday's loss. Instead, Najee Harris and Tyrone Tracy Jr. split up the carries in the backfield. The assumption is that Skattebo will be back in the mix for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans. It's unclear what kind of role he's going to have moving forward. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on Skattebo throughout the week.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Ladd McConkey Ruled Out with Concussion
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Oct 18, 2026, 5:15 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest due to a concussion. McConkey would draw just one target before exiting the game, and caught it for 17 yards. In addition to this new injury, the Georgia product has dealt with a foot injury for much of the opening weeks. While it did not limit him leading up to Week 6, McConkey was unable to log any snaps in their Week 5 loss to the Broncos. Managers should watch his status, but McConkey will have ample time to clear concussion protocol since the Chargers are off in Week 7. Quentin Johnston is expected to lead the passing attack for the remainder of Sunday's contest.--Andy Smith
Source: Adam Schefter
Colston Loveland Has Best Game of the Season vs. Falcons
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:58 PM ETChicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland caught six receptions on seven targets for a season-high 75 yards and scored a touchdown in his team's Week 6 win against the Atlanta Falcons. Loveland entered Sunday's road game with a disappointing season start for fantasy managers, but still looked favorable against a Falcons defense that has struggled against the passing game in 2026. The former first-round pick had the lone receiving touchdown for a rejuvenated Bears offense as quarterback Caleb Williams returned after a three-game absence. Loveland will face a steeper challenge in Week 7 against the New England Patriots, but his Week 6 performance boosts his stash value in deep leagues.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Blake Grupe Doubtful to Return With Knee Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 4:46 PM ETLos Angeles Rams kicker Blake Grupe (knee) is doubtful to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, according to Nate Atkins. Grupe suffered the injury while attempting to tackle returner Devin Duvernay on a kickoff following his successful 44-yard field goal in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was making his Rams debut after being signed earlier this week to replace Harrison Mevis, but his first appearance with Los Angeles could be cut short. Punter Ethan Evans was spotted practicing kicks on the sideline and is expected to take over kicking duties if Grupe cannot return. Evans has never attempted a field goal in an NFL regular-season game, creating considerable uncertainty around the Rams' kicking situation for the remainder of Sunday's contest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nate Atkins
J.J. McCarthy Throws TD, INT in Late Week 6 Appearance
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:44 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy finished his brief Week 6 appearance with 11 completed passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception in a loss to the New Orleans Saints. McCarthy entered the game in the fourth quarter in place of starter Jameis Winston and threw an interception on his fourth pass attempt of the game. Giants head coach John Harbaugh now has a decision to make between McCarthy and Winston before the team visits the Houston Texans in Week 7. It's unclear what the future holds for McCarthy, so fantasy managers shouldn't jump to any conclusions after his late-game performance in Week 6.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
A.J. Brown Struggles With Drops in Week 6 Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 4:34 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) endured a frustrating return to action in Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Playing for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1, Brown struggled to capitalize on his opportunities despite being involved in the passing game early. The veteran dropped several catchable passes, including an end-zone opportunity, as quarterback Drake Maye threw three touchdowns to Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, and Hunter Henry. Brown's inability to make the most of his chances was especially disappointing considering the Patriots lost Doubs to a shoulder injury in the first quarter. Some rust was understandable after four consecutive missed games, but the performance offered little encouragement to fantasy managers who started him. New England faces the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Brown with a short turnaround to regain his rhythm.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Scores Touchdown in Week 6 Return
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:33 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown in his return to the gridiron in Week 6. The 30th-overall pick from the 2026 NFL Draft missed the last four games with a high-ankle sprain, making it difficult for him to establish his role in a crowded receiver room. But Cooper seized the opportunity with Adonai Mitchell (finger) ruled out for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Cooper in the coming weeks to see if he has consistent production or is better suited as a dynasty league stash.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry s Surprising Bust in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:23 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry was held to a season-low 17 carries for just 58 yards and a costly fourth-quarter fumble in an upset loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The superstar back was expected to carry an extra-heavy workload with Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley under center. Expectations were also high because the Browns had just allowed 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries to Jets backup running back Braelon Allen the previous week. Baltimore's offensive line struggled beyond blocking for Henry, allowing Huntley to be sacked three times. Henry's late fumble that led to Cleveland's comeback punctuated his bust performance.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jameis Winston Benched in Fourth Quarter vs. Saints
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 4:04 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston was benched in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after completing 53.8% of his passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was also sacked four times before being pulled for J.J. McCarthy. Winston was projected to have a good week given that New Orleans' defense entered Week 6 allowing the second-most points and the fifth-most yards. The Giants' offense was generally quiet on Sunday, with the exception of running back Tyrone Tracy Jr., who had a rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown before Winston exited the game.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Bleacher Report
Bhayshul Tuten Adds Two Receiving Touchdowns in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:47 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten had 12 carries for 39 yards and added four catches for 48 yards and two receiving touchdowns in his team's loss to the Houston Texans in London. Despite being held to under 50 rushing yards for the first time this season, the 2025 fourth-round draft pick is building his reputation as a multi-faceted fantasy asset. Tuten hasn't broken out just yet, but fantasy managers should keep an eye on him after battling through a tough matchup against Houston. RotoBaller listed Tuten at RB19 in the positional rankings.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Jaylin Noel Scores Second Touchdown of the Season in Week 6 Win
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:37 PM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Jaylin Noel caught all four of his targets for 107 yards and scored a touchdown in his team's Week 6 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Noel's role in the receiving corps became murky after Houston traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. this week, but Harrison was held to three catches for 34 yards in his Texans debut. The third-year wideout now has 17 catches for 334 yards and two touchdowns on the season. He should still only be played in deep-league formats since his role is still unclear as Harrison gets acclimated, but Noel is worth keeping an eye on after his best game of the season.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Darnell Mooney Questionable to Return With Neck Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 3:36 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Art Stapleton. Mooney entered the contest having dealt with a neck issue during the practice week, he participated fully Thursday and Friday and carried no injury designation into Sunday. The veteran contributed a 20-yard rushing attempt before the latest injury update, but his availability for the remainder of the afternoon is uncertain. It remains unclear whether he aggravated his previous injury or suffered a separate neck issue. Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely remain New York's primary receiving options, while Malachi Fields could see additional playing time if Mooney cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Art Stapleton
Brian Thomas Jr. Puts Up Zeroes in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:26 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had no catches on two targets in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. The former LSU product has seen a sharp decline since his rookie season and has just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown through six contests. Meanwhile, Parker Washington continued to produce in Week 6 with four receptions for 64 yards, and Jakobi Meyers led Jacksonville's receiving corps with five receptions for 83 yards. Bhayshul Tuten, Travis Hunter, and Nate Boerkircher all caught touchdown passes on Sunday, further highlighting Thomas's omission from the stats sheet.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Romeo Doubs Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, according to an announcement from the team. Doubs suffered the injury while hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception from Drake Maye in the first quarter, landing hard on his right shoulder at the end of the play. The 26-year-old was initially considered questionable to return after receiving attention in the medical tent and heading to the locker room, but his afternoon is now over. His absence leaves A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III as New England's available wide receivers. Brown is making his return after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain, and the remaining receivers could see additional targets with Doubs sidelined. The Patriots face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Doubs with a short recovery window before their next contest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Patriots Communications
Carson Steele Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 6
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Mike Garafolo reported via the X platform. Steele was questionable to return to the Week 6 matchup with a shoulder injury, the team reported earlier in the day. He recorded one reception for four yards but no rushing attempts at the time of his exit. The Eagles have Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue available at running back, with Pierce scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo via X.com
DJ Moore Inactive for Second Straight Game With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 3:04 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will be inactive for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Cameron Wolfe. Moore will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Monday night's overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday, but he was unable to gain clearance despite entering the weekend listed as questionable. His absence leaves Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as Buffalo's primary options at wide receiver, while tight end Dalton Kincaid could also benefit from additional opportunities in the passing game. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) is questionable as well, potentially leaving the Bills even thinner at the position. Buffalo has a bye in Week 7, giving Moore additional time to recover before the team's next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Mike McCarthy to Continue Coaching Despite Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (ankle) reportedly twisted his ankle near the end of the first half of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Pewter Report. McCarthy spent the entire halftime break inside the blue medical tent, with the CBS Sports broadcast subsequently reporting that he would continue coaching despite the injury. The 62-year-old is in his first season leading Pittsburgh after previously serving as head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. No further details regarding the severity of the ankle injury have been reported, and there is currently no indication that McCarthy's coaching responsibilities or Pittsburgh's offensive play-calling will be affected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Rashod Bateman Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to an announcement from the team. Bateman was initially considered questionable to return but will finish the afternoon without a reception on one target. The 26-year-old had been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout the practice week, missing Thursday's session before returning as a full participant Friday and entering Sunday's contest without an injury designation. With Lamar Jackson (ankle) already sidelined, Tyler Huntley will continue operating Baltimore's offense without one of his receiving options. Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Devontez Walker will see additional opportunities in Bateman's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to Scott Petrak. Bateman had already been dealing with a shoulder injury during the practice week, although he logged a full session Friday and entered the contest without an injury designation. The 26-year-old came into Sunday with 16 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown through five games, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, Tyler Huntley is making his second consecutive start, and losing Bateman would further limit Baltimore's passing options. Zay Flowers remains the team's leading receiver, while Devontez Walker and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, who was recently activated from injured reserve, could see additional opportunities if Bateman cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Petrak
Alvin Kamara Returns to Action Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) has returned to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants after briefly leaving the game for a medical evaluation. Kamara appeared shaken up after landing awkwardly on the turf while attempting to catch a pass, as initially reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The veteran subsequently entered the medical tent before returning to the sidelines and eventually rejoining the action. Kamara entered Sunday's contest questionable due to a lingering back injury that limited his practice participation throughout the week. His return is encouraging news for New Orleans and fantasy managers, although it remains unclear whether the hard landing aggravated his existing injury. Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson remain available to handle additional backfield work if Kamara experiences further discomfort.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Steele Returns Versus Panthers Following Shoulder Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 2:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (shoulder) returned to the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers on special teams, according to John McMullen of Philadelphia Eagles On SI. Steele was listed as questionable to return following a shoulder injury, according to the team. Steele was seen heading to the locker room holding what appeared to be his right arm/shoulder, according to Vani Hanamirian of SportsRadio 94WIP. Steele did not have a rushing attempt at the time of his exit, but he did record a four-yard reception. Steele took a hard hit after the catch, and that led to further evaluation. However, Steele is back in action. The Eagles also have Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue available at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: John McMullen - Philadelphia Eagles On SI