Darnell Mooney Questionable to Return With Neck Injury
Oct 18, 2026, 3:36 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney (neck) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints, according to Art Stapleton. Mooney entered the contest having dealt with a neck issue during the practice week, he participated fully Thursday and Friday and carried no injury designation into Sunday. The veteran contributed a 20-yard rushing attempt before the latest injury update, but his availability for the remainder of the afternoon is uncertain. It remains unclear whether he aggravated his previous injury or suffered a separate neck issue. Malik Nabers and tight end Isaiah Likely remain New York's primary receiving options, while Malachi Fields could see additional playing time if Mooney cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Art Stapleton
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Brian Thomas Jr. Puts Up Zeroes in Week 6 Loss
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:26 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. had no catches on two targets in his team's Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. The former LSU product has seen a sharp decline since his rookie season and has just nine receptions for 105 yards and one touchdown through six contests. Meanwhile, Parker Washington continued to produce in Week 6 with four receptions for 64 yards, and Jakobii Meyers led Jacksonville's receiving corps with five receptions for 83 yards. Bhayshul Tuten, Travis Hunter, and Nate Boerkircher all caught touchdown passes on Sunday, further highlighting Thomas's omission from the stats sheet.--Chelena Goldman
Source: ESPN
Romeo Doubs Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 3:15 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets, according to an announcement from the team. Doubs suffered the injury while hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception from Drake Maye in the first quarter, landing hard on his right shoulder at the end of the play. The 26-year-old was initially considered questionable to return after receiving attention in the medical tent and heading to the locker room, but his afternoon is now over. His absence leaves A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III as New England's available wide receivers. Brown is making his return after missing four games with a high-ankle sprain, and the remaining receivers could see additional targets with Doubs sidelined. The Patriots face the Chicago Bears on Thursday night in Week 7, leaving Doubs with a short recovery window before their next contest.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Patriots Communications
Carson Steele Ruled Out for Remainder of Week 6
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Oct 18, 2026, 3:08 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers, Mike Garafolo reported via the X platform. Steele was questionable to return to the Week 6 matchup with a shoulder injury, the team reported earlier in the day. He recorded one reception for four yards but no rushing attempts at the time of his exit. The Eagles have Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue available at running back, with Pierce scoring a touchdown in the second quarter.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Mike Garafolo via X.com
DJ Moore Inactive for Second Straight Game With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 3:04 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will be inactive for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Cameron Wolfe. Moore will miss his second consecutive game after sitting out Monday night's overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. The veteran missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday, but he was unable to gain clearance despite entering the weekend listed as questionable. His absence leaves Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman as Buffalo's primary options at wide receiver, while tight end Dalton Kincaid could also benefit from additional opportunities in the passing game. Joshua Palmer (shoulder) is questionable as well, potentially leaving the Bills even thinner at the position. Buffalo has a bye in Week 7, giving Moore additional time to recover before the team's next matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on November 1.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Mike McCarthy to Continue Coaching Despite Ankle Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:56 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy (ankle) reportedly twisted his ankle near the end of the first half of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Pewter Report. McCarthy spent the entire halftime break inside the blue medical tent, with the CBS Sports broadcast subsequently reporting that he would continue coaching despite the injury. The 62-year-old is in his first season leading Pittsburgh after previously serving as head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys. No further details regarding the severity of the ankle injury have been reported, and there is currently no indication that McCarthy's coaching responsibilities or Pittsburgh's offensive play-calling will be affected.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pewter Report
Rashod Bateman Ruled Out With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to an announcement from the team. Bateman was initially considered questionable to return but will finish the afternoon without a reception on one target. The 26-year-old had been dealing with a shoulder issue throughout the practice week, missing Thursday's session before returning as a full participant Friday and entering Sunday's contest without an injury designation. With Lamar Jackson (ankle) already sidelined, Tyler Huntley will continue operating Baltimore's offense without one of his receiving options. Zay Flowers, Ja'Kobi Lane, and Devontez Walker will see additional opportunities in Bateman's absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Rashod Bateman Questionable to Return With Shoulder Injury
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, according to Scott Petrak. Bateman had already been dealing with a shoulder injury during the practice week, although he logged a full session Friday and entered the contest without an injury designation. The 26-year-old came into Sunday with 16 receptions for 233 yards and one touchdown through five games, ranking second on the team in receiving yards. With Lamar Jackson (ankle) sidelined, Tyler Huntley is making his second consecutive start, and losing Bateman would further limit Baltimore's passing options. Zay Flowers remains the team's leading receiver, while Devontez Walker and rookie Ja'Kobi Lane, who was recently activated from injured reserve, could see additional opportunities if Bateman cannot return.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Scott Petrak
Alvin Kamara Returns to Action Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) has returned to Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants after briefly leaving the game for a medical evaluation. Kamara appeared shaken up after landing awkwardly on the turf while attempting to catch a pass, as initially reported by Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The veteran subsequently entered the medical tent before returning to the sidelines and eventually rejoining the action. Kamara entered Sunday's contest questionable due to a lingering back injury that limited his practice participation throughout the week. His return is encouraging news for New Orleans and fantasy managers, although it remains unclear whether the hard landing aggravated his existing injury. Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson remain available to handle additional backfield work if Kamara experiences further discomfort.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Carson Steele Returns Versus Panthers Following Shoulder Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 2:13 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Carson Steele (shoulder) returned to the Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers on special teams, according to John McMullen of Philadelphia Eagles On SI. Steele was listed as questionable to return following a shoulder injury, according to the team. Steele was seen heading to the locker room holding what appeared to be his right arm/shoulder, according to Vani Hanamirian of SportsRadio 94WIP. Steele did not have a rushing attempt at the time of his exit, but he did record a four-yard reception. Steele took a hard hit after the catch, and that led to further evaluation. However, Steele is back in action. The Eagles also have Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue available at running back.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: John McMullen - Philadelphia Eagles On SI
Alvin Kamara Enters Medical Tent After Hard Landing
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 2:10 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) entered the medical tent during Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants after landing hard on the turf while jumping for a pass, according to an initial report from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. Kamara appeared shaken up following the play and subsequently headed to the medical tent for evaluation. He is now on the sidelines, although there has been no confirmation that he has been cleared to return to action. The veteran entered Sunday's contest questionable because of a back injury that limited him throughout the practice week, making the latest incident particularly concerning. It remains unclear whether the hard landing aggravated his existing injury or caused a separate issue. Kendre Miller and CJ Donaldson could see additional backfield opportunities if Kamara is unable to continue.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Romeo Doubs Questionable to Return vs. Jets with Shoulder Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:55 PM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is questionable to return to a Week 6 matchup with the New York Jets due to a shoulder injury, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN. Doubs was injured after he dove for a ball in the end zone and completed a 42-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Drake Maye. It appeared that Doubs landed on his right shoulder. He went to the blue medical tent and then back to the locker room for further evaluation. While Doubs is out, the Patriots will rely on wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III and others.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Mike Reiss - ESPN
Changing Offensive Verbiage has Played a Role in Bo Nix's Struggles
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:45 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is off to a disastrous start in 2026. Through six games, he has completed 114 out of 189 passing attempts (60.3%) for 1,049 yards, six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He has added one rushing touchdown. According to Pro-Football-Reference, Nix is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, 5.0 intended air yards per attempt, 9.2 yards per completion and 174.8 passing yards per game. All of those numbers, along with the completion percentage, are career lows for Nix. According to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday (via Ari Meirov on X), one of the reasons Nix has struggled is because the offensive terminology changed when offensive coordinator Davis Webb assumed play-calling duties. Now that head coach Sean Payton has taken play-calling duties back from Webb, he switched it back to his original verbiage. Glazer noted that the changing terminology has played a role in Nix's issues. The report also says that Payton is confident Nix "will be fine."--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jay Glazer - FOX NFL Sunday
Travis Hunter Shines in Two-Way Role for Jaguars in Loss to Texans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter starred in a two-way role in a 34-31 Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans in London. Hunter recorded four receptions (on four targets) for 59 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown on offense. Defensively, Hunter amassed three tackles, one interception and one pass defended. Hunter played a season-high nine snaps on offense and made the most of his reps with high production in limited opportunities. He also played 62 snaps on defense, and his interception of C.J. Stroud in the end zone came with under four minutes to play. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, Hunter's playmaking ability was not enough. The Jaguars clearly were willing to utilize Hunter's full skill set in Week 6, but it remains to be seen how involved offensively he will be moving forward. While Hunter's usage needs to be monitored, he is most likely still too risky to put in your lineup following Jacksonville's bye week, at least until he sees more consistent opportunities.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
C.J. Stroud Lights Up Jaguars in London
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:15 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a strong day in London, leading the team to a 34-31 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud completed 24 out of 34 passes (70.6%) for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Stroud added one rushing attempt for five yards. While Stroud threw an interception in the end zone to Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter with under four minutes to play, it did not end up costing the Texans the game, and Stroud carved up the Jacksonville defense throughout the day. He connected on a touchdown pass with wide receiver Jaylin Noel and found tight end Foster Moreau for two scores. Stroud is playing well and has an ideal matchup against the New York Giants in Week 7. He should be started in all formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
MarShawn Lloyd's Goal-Line Role Offers Week 6 Fantasy Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd draws a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have surrendered an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game through five weeks. Lloyd is worth considering as a flex option with Josh Jacobs still unavailable, particularly after scoring twice in last week's victory over Chicago. Those touchdowns masked an otherwise modest rushing performance, however, as Lloyd gained just 31 yards on 10 carries. He has averaged 2.8 yards per attempt this season, and Green Bay hasn't committed to giving him the bulk of the backfield work. Pierre Strong Jr. played 24 offensive snaps against Chicago, just two fewer than Lloyd, while also remaining involved in the passing game. Dallas' defensive struggles give Lloyd an opportunity to improve his rushing production, but his two touchdowns last Sunday were more indicative of his value near the goal line than any significant separation from the other Packers running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Should Handle Larger Workload on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:28 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has an opportunity for increased touches against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) ruled out. White carries no injury designation despite being limited in the final two practices of the week, putting him in position to lead Washington's rushing attack. He played 60% of the offensive snaps against the Giants in Week 5 but produced just 18 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for two yards. White has yet to exceed eight rushing attempts in a game this season, although he has caught all 10 of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler (chest) is also available and could handle a portion of the passing-down work, while Jeremy McNichols (quad) remains questionable pending a potential activation from injured reserve. White is a reasonable RB2/flex consideration given the circumstances, particularly in PPR leagues, but his limited recent production and potential competition for touches leave some uncertainty surrounding his ceiling.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Standig
Kenyon Sadiq Clears Concussion Protocol, Active in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (head) is officially active for the Week 6 game on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots after clearing the league's concussion protocol, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Fantasy managers should have been prepared for the 21-year-old from Oregon to play after he was able to practice in full on Friday. With Sadiq available on Sunday in New England, he will be in play as a TE2 streamer for fantasy managers as he looks to get back on track. Sadiq found the end zone twice (once on the ground, once through the air) in his first three NFL games, but he has caught just two passes on seven targets for three yards in the last two contests against the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers should not forget his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, though. Sadiq has plenty of upside at the TE position in fantasy, but it will come with volatility in his first year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Tyjae Spears Active for Week 6 Against Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee), who was listed as questionable to play on Sunday, is officially active for the Week 6 divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. The writing was on the wall for Spears to play this weekend after he was able to practice in full on Friday. The 25-year-old is Tennessee's primary pass-catching back, and he drew some waiver-wire consideration going into this week's game after catching a season-high nine passes for 28 yards in the 26-3 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans last Sunday. Spears only ran the ball twice for the second week in a row and did not gain any yards on the ground. He has just 17 carries for 65 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) on the ground through five games this year, but Spears still maintains deep-league flex appeal in point-per-reception fantasy leagues. Now that he is officially active, Spears will be a PPR sleeper against an Indy defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR fantasy points to opposing RBs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Caleb Williams Active for Week 6 Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old missed the previous three games after suffering a right hamstring tear against Minnesota in Week 2, but he returned to full practice participation this week despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. Through his first two appearances, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores. His return gives Chicago's offense a considerable boost after Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent handled starting duties during his absence. Atlanta has been more vulnerable against the pass this season, making Williams an appealing low-end QB1 option in his return. However, fantasy managers should keep in mind that his rushing involvement could be somewhat limited in his first game back from the hamstring injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Pat Freiermuth Playing in Week 6 Against Bucs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) was a late addition to the Week 6 injury report and was listed as questionable to play, but he is officially active for Sunday's contest on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that the 27-year-old is officially set to play this weekend, he is back in play as a TE streamer in fantasy football leagues with receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) still on Injured Reserve. Freiermuth already has four touchdown receptions in the first five games of 2026, including three trips to the end zone in the last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and division-rival Cleveland Browns. With Pittman sidelined in last week's win over the Colts, Freiermuth caught five of a season-high seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught 19 of his 26 targets for 169 yards and four touchdowns to begin his sixth season in the NFL and with Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers' defense has allowed the 10th-most half-PPR fantasy points to the tight end position so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers