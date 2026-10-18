Changing Offensive Verbiage has Played a Role in Bo Nix's Struggles
Oct 18, 2026, 1:45 PM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix is off to a disastrous start in 2026. Through six games, he has completed 114 out of 189 passing attempts (60.3%) for 1,049 yards, six touchdown passes and three interceptions. He has added one rushing touchdown. According to Pro-Football-Reference, Nix is averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt, 5.0 intended air yards per attempt, 9.2 yards per completion and 174.8 passing yards per game. All of those numbers, along with the completion percentage, are career lows for Nix. According to Jay Glazer of FOX NFL Sunday (via Ari Meirov on X), one of the reasons Nix has struggled is because the offensive terminology changed when offensive coordinator Davis Webb assumed play-calling duties. Now that head coach Sean Payton has taken play-calling duties back from Webb, he switched it back to his original verbiage. Glazer noted that the changing terminology has played a role in Nix's issues. The report also says that Payton is confident Nix "will be fine."--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Jay Glazer - FOX NFL Sunday
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Travis Hunter Shines in Two-Way Role for Jaguars in Loss to Texans
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:27 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter starred in a two-way role in a 34-31 Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans in London. Hunter recorded four receptions (on four targets) for 59 yards (14.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown on offense. Defensively, Hunter amassed three tackles, one interception and one pass defended. Hunter played a season-high nine snaps on offense and made the most of his reps with high production in limited opportunities. He also played 62 snaps on defense, and his interception of C.J. Stroud in the end zone came with under four minutes to play. Unfortunately for Jacksonville, Hunter's playmaking ability was not enough. The Jaguars clearly were willing to utilize Hunter's full skill set in Week 6, but it remains to be seen how involved offensively he will be moving forward. While Hunter's usage needs to be monitored, he is most likely still too risky to put in your lineup following Jacksonville's bye week, at least until he sees more consistent opportunities.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
C.J. Stroud Lights Up Jaguars in London
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Oct 18, 2026, 1:15 PM ETHouston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud had a strong day in London, leading the team to a 34-31 Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stroud completed 24 out of 34 passes (70.6%) for 312 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Stroud added one rushing attempt for five yards. While Stroud threw an interception in the end zone to Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter with under four minutes to play, it did not end up costing the Texans the game, and Stroud carved up the Jacksonville defense throughout the day. He connected on a touchdown pass with wide receiver Jaylin Noel and found tight end Foster Moreau for two scores. Stroud is playing well and has an ideal matchup against the New York Giants in Week 7. He should be started in all formats.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: NFL.com
MarShawn Lloyd's Goal-Line Role Offers Week 6 Fantasy Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd draws a favorable Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, who have surrendered an NFL-high 168.4 rushing yards per game through five weeks. Lloyd is worth considering as a flex option with Josh Jacobs still unavailable, particularly after scoring twice in last week's victory over Chicago. Those touchdowns masked an otherwise modest rushing performance, however, as Lloyd gained just 31 yards on 10 carries. He has averaged 2.8 yards per attempt this season, and Green Bay hasn't committed to giving him the bulk of the backfield work. Pierre Strong Jr. played 24 offensive snaps against Chicago, just two fewer than Lloyd, while also remaining involved in the passing game. Dallas' defensive struggles give Lloyd an opportunity to improve his rushing production, but his two touchdowns last Sunday were more indicative of his value near the goal line than any significant separation from the other Packers running backs.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Rachaad White Should Handle Larger Workload on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:28 PM ETWashington Commanders running back Rachaad White has an opportunity for increased touches against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) ruled out. White carries no injury designation despite being limited in the final two practices of the week, putting him in position to lead Washington's rushing attack. He played 60% of the offensive snaps against the Giants in Week 5 but produced just 18 yards on seven carries and caught one pass for two yards. White has yet to exceed eight rushing attempts in a game this season, although he has caught all 10 of his targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. Austin Ekeler (chest) is also available and could handle a portion of the passing-down work, while Jeremy McNichols (quad) remains questionable pending a potential activation from injured reserve. White is a reasonable RB2/flex consideration given the circumstances, particularly in PPR leagues, but his limited recent production and potential competition for touches leave some uncertainty surrounding his ceiling.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ben Standig
Kenyon Sadiq Clears Concussion Protocol, Active in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 12:16 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq (head) is officially active for the Week 6 game on Sunday against the division-rival New England Patriots after clearing the league's concussion protocol, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. Fantasy managers should have been prepared for the 21-year-old from Oregon to play after he was able to practice in full on Friday. With Sadiq available on Sunday in New England, he will be in play as a TE2 streamer for fantasy managers as he looks to get back on track. Sadiq found the end zone twice (once on the ground, once through the air) in his first three NFL games, but he has caught just two passes on seven targets for three yards in the last two contests against the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears. Fantasy managers should not forget his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout in the Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions, though. Sadiq has plenty of upside at the TE position in fantasy, but it will come with volatility in his first year in the NFL.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Tyjae Spears Active for Week 6 Against Colts
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (knee), who was listed as questionable to play on Sunday, is officially active for the Week 6 divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport. The writing was on the wall for Spears to play this weekend after he was able to practice in full on Friday. The 25-year-old is Tennessee's primary pass-catching back, and he drew some waiver-wire consideration going into this week's game after catching a season-high nine passes for 28 yards in the 26-3 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans last Sunday. Spears only ran the ball twice for the second week in a row and did not gain any yards on the ground. He has just 17 carries for 65 yards (3.8 yards per attempt) on the ground through five games this year, but Spears still maintains deep-league flex appeal in point-per-reception fantasy leagues. Now that he is officially active, Spears will be a PPR sleeper against an Indy defense that has allowed the sixth-most half-PPR fantasy points to opposing RBs.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Caleb Williams Active for Week 6 Against Falcons
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 12:07 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old missed the previous three games after suffering a right hamstring tear against Minnesota in Week 2, but he returned to full practice participation this week despite carrying a questionable designation into Sunday. Through his first two appearances, Williams completed 36 of 55 passes for 407 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while adding 107 rushing yards and two scores. His return gives Chicago's offense a considerable boost after Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent handled starting duties during his absence. Atlanta has been more vulnerable against the pass this season, making Williams an appealing low-end QB1 option in his return. However, fantasy managers should keep in mind that his rushing involvement could be somewhat limited in his first game back from the hamstring injury.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Pat Freiermuth Playing in Week 6 Against Bucs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:59 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (calf) was a late addition to the Week 6 injury report and was listed as questionable to play, but he is officially active for Sunday's contest on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that the 27-year-old is officially set to play this weekend, he is back in play as a TE streamer in fantasy football leagues with receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) still on Injured Reserve. Freiermuth already has four touchdown receptions in the first five games of 2026, including three trips to the end zone in the last two games against the Indianapolis Colts and division-rival Cleveland Browns. With Pittman sidelined in last week's win over the Colts, Freiermuth caught five of a season-high seven targets for 44 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught 19 of his 26 targets for 169 yards and four touchdowns to begin his sixth season in the NFL and with Pittsburgh. The Buccaneers' defense has allowed the 10th-most half-PPR fantasy points to the tight end position so far this year.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Alvin Kamara Active for Week 6 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:58 AM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (back) is officially active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Kamara was questionable after being limited throughout the practice week, but he will suit up despite his lingering back issue. The veteran struggled to make an impact against Minnesota in Week 5, finishing with three carries for 12 yards and two receptions for minus-six yards. Kendre Miller led the backfield with 10 rushing attempts in that contest, while CJ Donaldson also contributed to the rotation. Kamara's availability gives New Orleans another option in the running game, but his recent workload raises questions about how much he will contribute. He remains a risky flex play, particularly in non-PPR formats, until his involvement improves.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Rico Dowdle Returning From his Toe Injury on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:52 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) is officially active and will make his return to Pittsburgh's backfield on Sunday on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. A dislocated toe on his right foot caused Dowdle to miss each of the last three games, allowing Jaylen Warren to take on an elevated workload as the Steelers' lead back. While head coach Mike McCarthy planned for an even backfield split between Warren and Dowdle before the regular season started, Warren's recent play makes him deserving of more of the work now that Dowdle has returned from his injury. The 28-year-old Dowdle was averaging just 2.5 carries for 37 yards and no rushing touchdowns on his 15 rushing attempts in two games before his injury, too, so it is not like he had been impressing the coaching staff before missing time. He should be involved for the Steelers now that he is back, but fantasy managers should temper expectations, and he is a hard sell as an RB3/flex option in his first game back in Tampa.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Pittsburgh Steelers
Chris Olave Active for Week 6 Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:51 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) is officially active for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Olave missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning for a limited session Friday, leaving him questionable heading into the weekend. The 26-year-old has been outstanding through five games, recording 39 receptions for 537 yards and one touchdown on 54 targets. He was limited to four catches for 46 yards against Minnesota last week but has already surpassed 100 receiving yards three times this season. With his availability confirmed, Olave remains a strong WR1 option against the Giants, although his recent illness introduces some uncertainty regarding his effectiveness.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
TreVeyon Henderson Active For Week 6 Game Against Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:45 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is officially active for the Patriots on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets, which is a bit of a surprise, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. After injuring his ankle in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots were expecting Henderson to miss some time. However, the second-year back out of Ohio State was able to practice this week and will now suit up this weekend as the Patriots look for a third straight win. New England's offense will also be getting star receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) back from Injured Reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Henderson's presence is bad news for Rhamondre Stevenson, who would have been set for the lion's share of the touches against the Jets if Henderson were inactive. The 23-year-old Henderson will probably still take a back seat to Stevenson in this one, though, making him a touchdown-dependent RB3/flex in Week 6.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Rich Cimini
Sean Tucker Inactive for Week 6 Against Steelers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:41 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Sean Tucker (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tucker was listed as questionable after missing Wednesday's practice and participating on a limited basis Thursday and Friday. The Buccaneers elevated Josh Williams from the practice squad on Saturday to provide additional backfield depth behind Bucky Irving and Kenny Gainwell. Tucker has recorded eight carries for 28 yards and one touchdown this season, including five attempts for 18 yards against Dallas in Week 5. His absence removes a potential short-yardage option from Tampa Bay's rotation, although his limited workload suggests the fantasy impact should be modest. Irving remains the team's primary rushing option, while Gainwell could pick up some additional work against Pittsburgh.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman
Tyler Warren Inactive for the Colts in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:40 AM ETIndianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (groin) popped up on the Week 6 injury report on Saturday and was listed as questionable with a groin injury. The Colts announced on Sunday that he is officially inactive for Sunday's divisional contest against the 0-5 Tennessee Titans, so fantasy managers need to pull him from their fantasy lineups immediately this weekend. It is a big loss for a Colts offense that is still without top receiver Alec Pierce (heel), who is on Injured Reserve with no clear timetable for a return. It is unclear if the 24-year-old Warren will be ready to return for their game next weekend on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 25. With Warren not able to play this Sunday, the Colts will have more opportunities in the passing game for tight ends Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory, but it is not really a situation for fantasy managers in deeper leagues to target for a streaming option. If anything, receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen will be more involved against the Titans in Week 6. Warren entered Week 6 action as the TE7 overall in half-PPR scoring with 30 catches on 36 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Indianapolis Colts
Quinshon Judkins Will Not Play in Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 18, 2026, 11:33 AM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (ankle) will be out on Sunday for the team's Week 6 contest against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens after testing his ankle during a pre-game workout, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Judkins looked to have some discomfort when starting and stopping during pre-game warmups, so he will not be active this weekend. With Raheim Sanders (hip) going on Injured Reserve this week and Dylan Sampson (knee) not ready to come off IR, Cleveland's backfield is going to be very short-handed against Baltimore and will lean on some combination of Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime. Judkins' next chance to return to the field will be for the team's Week 7 matchup next Sunday, Oct. 25, against the Tennessee Titans on the road. He has RB2 fantasy value when healthy because of his lead-back role with the Browns, but the 22-year-old second-year back from Ohio State has underwhelmed so far on the ground while averaging just 3.0 yards per carry for 221 yards and one touchdown in his five games played.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Braelon Allen's Heavy Workload Keeps Him in RB2 Conversation
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen should remain busy against the New England Patriots in Week 6 with Breece Hall (quad) ruled out. Allen followed a 14-carry, 59-yard performance against Chicago in Week 4 with a career-high 116 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts against Cleveland last Sunday. He played 86% of the offensive snaps in that contest, while Isaiah Davis received just two carries. New England presents a tougher challenge, having allowed only 90.8 rushing yards per game through five weeks, including just 38 against Las Vegas last Sunday. Allen's limited receiving production, totaling seven catches for 19 yards this season, also makes him more reliant on rushing volume and scoring opportunities. Still, the Jets have shown a willingness to lean heavily on him with Hall sidelined, making Allen a reasonable RB2 or flex option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Germie Bernard Faces Tougher Test After Week 5 Breakout
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 18, 2026, 11:15 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard has an opportunity to build on his Week 5 performance when Pittsburgh visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The rookie caught six of nine targets for 80 yards against Indianapolis, setting season highs across all three categories while playing 93% of the offensive snaps. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) on injured reserve and Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf) unavailable, Bernard should continue seeing substantial playing time alongside DK Metcalf, who has been cleared to play following an illness. Pat Freiermuth (calf) is also questionable, potentially creating additional opportunities in the passing game. However, Tampa Bay has allowed the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers, and Bernard managed just seven receptions for 60 yards across his first four games. His expanded role gives him some appeal as a WR3/flex option in deeper PPR leagues, although the difficult matchup and limited track record make him a reasonable bench candidate for managers with more established alternatives.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Austin Ekeler a Viable Week 6 Streamer with Larger Role
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:50 AM ETWashington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler will step into the No. 2 role on the depth chart for Monday's Week 6 contest against the San Francisco 49ers. As a result, he could have some streamer appeal in 12+ team leagues, especially those with PPR scoring. Although Rachaad White will likely handle most of the rushing volume with Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin) sidelined, the receiving work could be split more evenly between White and Ekeler. After all, Ekeler, 31, has made a name for himself throughout his career as a pass-catching specialist out of the backfield. Ekeler has just nine touches for 54 yards through two games this season, but a larger role in Week 6 will give him low-end RB3/flex appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
A.J. Brown Will Play a "Good Amount" in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 AM ETNew England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) will play a "good amount" of snaps in his return from injured reserve, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Although Brown isn't expected to be 100% on Sunday, it does sound like he'll be pretty close to a full workload. That's great news for fantasy managers, who should feel reassured about starting him as a WR1 in their Week 6 lineups. Brown is returning to this surging Patriots offense at just the right time. Quarterback Drake Maye has completed 48 passes over the last two weeks alone, so there should be plenty of targets and receptions headed Brown's way. New York has been stingier against wide receivers in fantasy football this year, but Brown is matchup-proof and should excel this week, especially with the Patriots projected to win by 7.5 points.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Cam Skattebo Expected to Play Less Against Saints in Week 6
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 18, 2026, 9:35 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo could see a reduced workload in Week 6 while Najee Harris takes on a larger role, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. "I heard it was a pretty even split in reps this week between Skattebo and Harris," Duggan wrote. "I expect more Harris and less Skattebo than previous weeks." He also noted that Tyrone Tracy Jr. has ascended into a preferred option on third downs and that Devin Singletary should suit up Sunday, giving the Giants four active running backs. Skattebo has averaged 18.2 touches per game this season, but he ran the ball just 13 times in Week 5. He has just one touchdown in 2026 but has managed to rank as the RB23 in total PPR scoring with at least 7.0 fantasy points in all five games so far. Fantasy managers should temper expectations for Skattebo, but he's still worth deploying as an RB3 or low-end RB2 in a decent matchup against the Saints this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Dan Duggan