Seth Jarvis Could Be an Option This Weekend

Oct 17, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha (undisclosed) had a great night that ended in frustration on Friday when he was forced to exit a 4-2 win over Anaheim with an injury. According to Scott McLaughlin of WEEI, Zacha didn't take a single shift after 8:59 remained in the third period. Before he left the contest, the Czech forward recorded two power-play assists, helping Boston turn a 2-0 deficit into an impressive road win. After a sluggish start to the campaign, Zacha has collected five points (two goals, three assists) in four games. It would be a significant blow for the Bruins if he can't play on Saturday night against Los Angeles. In Zacha's absence, Fraser Minten and Matthew Poitras would be candidates to take on bigger roles.