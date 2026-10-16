Kyle Monangai to Miss Second Straight Game
Oct 16, 2026, 3:44 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Monangai suffered a turf toe injury during Chicago's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He also injured his thumb in that contest, although head coach Ben Johnson previously identified the toe as the bigger concern. Monangai's absence leaves D'Andre Swift in line to handle the majority of Chicago's backfield work after rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding four receptions for 30 yards against Green Bay last week. Roschon Johnson contributed five catches for 34 yards in that game but managed just six rushing yards on five attempts. Swift remains the more dependable fantasy option, while Johnson's receiving involvement gives him some appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
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Ted Hurst III is Not Worth Starting in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III was beginning to gain momentum before posting a dud during last Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurst wasn't even targeted after seeing three or more targets during the first four games of the season. The rookie wideout should continue to start for now, but that doesn't mean he'll be a viable fantasy option. The 22-year-old is a potential stash option in deep leagues or dynasty formats, but he's too risky to insert into starting lineups for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully, his fantasy value will rise once Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back under center.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Remains on the Flex Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hasn't been much of a fantasy option all season long. Heading into Week 6, Godwin has recorded 19 receptions for 179 yards with zero touchdowns. His value is unlikely to rise with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels under center for at least one more game. The two of them connected for three receptions and 37 yards during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin has seen four or fewer targets in every game but one this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Godwin until Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back in the mix. Godwin should be viewed as a flex option in deep leagues ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller Carries No Injury Designation Into Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team's final injury report. Waller was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's participation was only an estimate because Carolina did not practice. He has caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement in the passing game has increased recently, drawing eight targets against Cleveland in Week 3 and six against Detroit in Week 4 after receiving just five combined over the first two games. However, those 14 targets produced only eight catches for 87 yards without a touchdown. With Jalen Coker also cleared to play, Waller remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Emeka Egbuka has WR3 Upside in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has hopefully turned a corner after a decent performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Egbuka hauled in a season-high six receptions for 38 yards during the Thursday Night victory over Dallas. Egbuka also rushed the ball once for a 14-yard touchdown. It seems like Egbuka is building chemistry with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. The 24-year-old has seen nine targets in two of his last three games. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that Egbuka sees heavy usage once again versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Fantasy managers should consider Egbuka a WR3 for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jadarian Price Could Return "Sooner Rather Than Later"
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is making progress toward a return, although he remains ineligible to play until Week 8. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Price is "doing great" and indicated that a return could come sooner rather than later after Seattle's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Brady Henderson. The rookie first-round pick landed on injured reserve after aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. He rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards through his first three games. Emanuel Wilson has handled most of the backfield work in Price's absence, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) has resumed practicing but remains on the physically unable to perform list. Week 8 against Chicago represents Price's earliest opportunity to return, although his availability and eventual workload remain uncertain. For now, he's a stash option in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brady Henderson
Kenny Gainwell is Barely on Flex Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:17 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell continues to make a minimal impact on offense. Last week, Gainwell rushed the ball four times for 18 yards, while hauling in three receptions for 10 additional yards through the air during the win over the Dallas Cowboys. The expectation is that Gainwell is only going to see a handful of carries each week, with Bucky Irving having a lot of success as the lead back. He'll look to find more success against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 6. Gainwell has given fantasy managers no reason to trust him thus far. He'll be a desperation flex option in deep leagues for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dylan Sampson Ruled Out Against Ravens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:15 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Daniel Oyefusi. Sampson injured his knee in the season opener against Jacksonville and will miss his fifth consecutive game. Cleveland opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday, but he didn't participate until Thursday, when he was limited. Sampson remains on injured reserve despite taking that step toward a return. His absence leaves the Browns with additional concerns in their backfield, as Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is questionable after returning to practice Friday. Raheim Sanders (hip) is also on injured reserve, leaving Jaleel McLaughlin and newly signed Audric Estime as potential options for increased work if Judkins cannot play. Sampson could return as early as Week 7 against Tennessee, although his availability has yet to be determined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Bucky Irving Has RB1 Upside for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is coming off his best performance of the season. Irving rushed for a season-high 165 yards on 21 attempts with a touchdown during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He also hauled in two of his three targets for 10 yards and another score. The Bucs have been leaning on Irving lately with quarterback Jalon Daniels under center during the last two games. The expectation is that Irving will continue seeing a heavy workload during the upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A defensive unit that has allowed the 13th-fewest rushing yards in the league. Irving should be considered a borderline RB1 for this upcoming home matchup against the Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Caleb Williams Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:05 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) practiced in full Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Williams has missed three consecutive games since suffering a right hamstring injury against Minnesota in Week 2. He was also listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's session was a walkthrough. Williams revealed Thursday that he suffered a hamstring tear and still needed to complete additional medical testing before receiving clearance to play. Through his first two games, he threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores. His rushing ability has been an important part of his fantasy production, making his recovery particularly relevant for managers considering starting him. The full practices are encouraging, but his availability remains uncertain until the Bears make a final decision.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Jalon Daniels Offers Low-End QB2 Value for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels will remain the starter for at least one more week. The Bucs were hopeful that Baker Mayfield (thumb) would be ready, but he'll miss at least one more game because of his dislocated thumb. Daniels was surprisingly efficient during last Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 19-of-25 passing attempts for 189 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also rushed the ball seven times for an additional 23 yards on the ground. The Bucs will likely continue to use a run-first offense, which will limit Daniels' overall upside. Fantasy managers should consider Daniels a low-end QB2 in superflex formats for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
KC Concepcion Jr. Cleared for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:58 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (concussion) has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol and does not have an injury designation for Week 6 on Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Concepcion suffered a scary concussion on a head-to-head hit early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, so it is a bit of a surprise that he will be available this weekend. The 22-year-old 24th overall pick back in April from Texas A&M has been a nice one-two punch with fellow rookie Denzel Boston in the Browns' offense, with both rookie receivers pushing veteran Jerry Jeudy down the depth chart. Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards and is still searching for the first touchdown of his NFL career through his first five contests. Now that we know Concepcion will play against the Ravens, he will be in play as a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers in the divisional tilt.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
TreVeyon Henderson Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the New York Jets in Week 6, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. This should be considered a best-case scenario for Henderson's fantasy managers after he was expected to miss multiple weeks following his ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 23-year-old was able to practice all week in a limited fashion, but instead of being out multiple weeks, he will have a chance to suit up on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets. On the flip side, it will be hard to trust Henderson as a fantasy starter, even if he makes a remarkable turnaround to play this weekend. Henderson missed the season opener due to injury and has been the RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 42 times for 163 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown while catching only two passes for 22 yards. Stevenson will have RB1 upside against Gang Green if Henderson is ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Chris Olave Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) will be listed as questionable with an illness for Week 6 on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Olave has been under the weather this week and did not practice with the team on Wednesday or Thursday. The 26-year-old high-end pass-catcher returned to the practice field on Friday, though, which is a good sign that he will be available for Sunday's road tilt against the New York Giants in Week 6. We should have a better idea by Sunday morning whether Olave is seriously in danger of missing this weekend's game, but for now, fantasy managers should plan on having him available as the Saints look to break their losing streak. Olave, a former first-rounder from Ohio State, is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. Going into Week 6, he ranks as the WR6 in half-PPR scoring, catching 39 of 54 targets for 537 yards and one touchdown. His 54 targets rank third among all wideouts, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (one more game) and Amon-Ra St. Brown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
A.J. Brown Officially Questionable for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 6 on Sunday at home against the division-rival New York Jets, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. The Patriots want to see how Brown responds after Friday's practice. The 29-year-old is on the verge of returning from Injured Reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The former second-rounder from Mississippi is a question mark for Week 6, but fantasy managers will know one way or another if he will be active against the Jets if the Patriots officially activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon's deadline. If given the green light to return this weekend, Brown will be a volatile fantasy football option after a long layoff with the potential to see a reduced workload. Eventually, though, Brown will reprise his role as the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Rashee Rice Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but despite having a bye last week to recover, the Chiefs do not want to put him out there this weekend. The 26-year-old's absence will open up more targets for receiver Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce against the winless Chargers. Rice's absence is very disappointing for fantasy managers, but hopefully he can return to practice next week and be back for a Week 7 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. He has been relatively quiet despite the team's 5-0 start in 2026, catching 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and just one touchdown in four games played. In deeper fantasy leagues this weekend, rookie Cyrus Allen, who generated a lot of fantasy buzz during the preseason, could be in consideration as a flex play against the Bolts with Rice out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Quinshon Judkins Deemed Questionable for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:07 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins (foot) is listed as questionable on the team's final injury report for Week 6 against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, according to Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. Judkins made an early exit from Sunday's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets with a foot injury and then missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The 22-year-old second-year back from Ohio State managed to return to practice on Friday, but it does not necessarily mean he will be active come Sunday against Baltimore. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye out for updates on his status leading up to Sunday morning. Backfield mate Raheim Sanders (hip) was placed on Injured Reserve this week, and it remains unclear if Dylan Sampson (knee) will come off IR to play this weekend. If neither Judkins nor Sampson can play against Baltimore, Jaleel McLaughlin and Audric Estime would be sharing snaps in Cleveland's backfield. Judkins is trending as a risky low-end RB2 in fantasy this week due to his injury.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
Jeremiyah Love Will Not Play in Week 6
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 2:00 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's Week 6 divisional matchup with the Rams, according to team reporter Darren Urban. After missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, head coach Mike LaFleur told reporters that the rookie's injured ankle requires further rest. The third overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Love has disappointed fantasy managers early in his career, averaging 3.7 yards per carry, adding only 11 receptions, and being kept out of the end zone in three of five games, with much of his inefficiency likely tied to the ailing ankle dating back to his preseason injury. With Love inactive, veteran Tyler Allgeier could be in line for a bell cow workload and becomes a must-start against a Rams defense that has been middle-of-the-pack against fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Darren Urban
Lamar Jackson Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:48 PM ETBaltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will miss his second straight game after head coach Jesse Minter announced on Friday that he has been ruled out for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Browns. Veteran Tyler Huntley will start again after leading the team to an overtime victory over the Falcons in Week 5 and keeping the offense largely on track, as he's been known to do in his time as Jackson's backup. While the fantasy ceilings of running back Derrick Henry and Zay Flowers are ultimately lowered without Jackson under center, Baltimore's Plan B is better than most, and both can still be started with only slightly tempered expectations.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jamison Hensley
Michael Penix Jr. Cleared to Start Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:38 PM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) is off the injury report and set to start the team's Week 6 matchup with the Bears, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. After being knocked out of the Falcons' Week 5 overtime loss to the Ravens with a rib injury, Penix has logged a full week of practice participation and carries no injury designation into Sunday. Since returning in Week 3 from the knee injury that ended his 2025 season, Penix has been the fantasy QB20 while notably elevating the ceilings of Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. In a Bears matchup with one of the week's highest over/unders, all of Atlanta's usual playmakers can be started with confidence, though Penix himself is RotoBaller's QB25.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Ian Rapoport
Jalen Coker Healthy and Set to Play Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Oct 16, 2026, 1:25 PM ETAfter a quadriceps injury knocked him out of the team's Week 3 loss to the Browns and kept him sidelined for one more game before the bye week, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (quadriceps) logged three straight full practice participations this week and carries no injury designation into Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. Coker was the Panthers' leading receiver through the first three weeks of the season before his absence allowed 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Tetairoa McMillan to post career highs of 14 receptions and 192 yards in the team's Week 4 win over the Lions. With the Panthers' passing attack back to full health, fantasy managers should find value in an above-average matchup with the Eagles, though Coker could struggle to match some of his early-season highs, and he is RotoBaller's WR20.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mike Kaye