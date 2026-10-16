DK Metcalf Questionable After Missing Friday's Practice
Oct 16, 2026, 4:02 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (illness) was added to the injury report Friday after missing practice and is questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Metcalf wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, making his availability a late-week concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have already ruled out Roman Wilson (finger) and Ben Skowronek (calf), while Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) remains on injured reserve. Metcalf has caught 19 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown through five games, including a disappointing three-catch, 12-yard performance against Indianapolis last week. Rookie Germie Bernard could be asked to handle a larger role if Metcalf cannot play, with Pittsburgh also having several tight ends capable of contributing in the passing game. Fantasy managers planning to start Metcalf should have a replacement available in case the illness keeps him sidelined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Riley Holsinger
More Recent News
Patrick Mahomes Off Injury Report, Ready To Face Chargers
Joshua Costello
Joshua Costello
Oct 16, 2026, 4:08 PM ETKansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home in Week 6. Mahomes was listed on the injury report with a knee injury again, but it's the same knee he's been managing all season, so there's no reason to worry. The Chiefs superstar should be well-rested and prepared to face the Chargers at Arrowhead fresh off of the team's bye week. The Chargers have been dreadful this year, starting the season 0-5, and Mahomes should be able to take advantage of the matchup. The turnover-prone Los Angeles offense should also give the veteran QB good field position to start drives. Mahomes will be without wide receiver Rashee Rice in this contest, but he should still have enough playmakers to easily win this contest. Mahomes is ranked QB8 in our RotoBaller Week 6 rankings, making him a strong QB1 at home following the bye week. Fantasy managers should have no issues plugging Mahomes right back into lineups this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: Chiefs.com
Josh Jacobs to be Removed from Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:59 PM ETGreen Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is expected to be removed from the NFL's Commissioner's Exempt List on Monday, according to Adam Schefter, potentially clearing the way for his Week 7 return against the Detroit Lions. Jacobs has not played or practiced this season after being placed on the list in late August. The NFL's investigation remains open, however, and the league reserves the right to impose additional discipline. Green Bay has rotated MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong Jr. in the backfield, with Chris Brooks (ankle) currently on injured reserve. The three available backs combined for just 64 rushing yards on 22 carries against Chicago in Week 5. Jacobs rushed for 929 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2025, and his return would provide Green Bay with its established lead back. Fantasy managers should be encouraged by the development, although his Week 7 workload remains uncertain after such a lengthy absence.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Aaron Rodgers Remains on Fantasy Radar in Week 6
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Oct 16, 2026, 3:57 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown three touchdown passes in three straight games and will look to maintain that streak in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has been solid defensively so far this season, holding opposing quarterbacks to the ninth-fewest fantasy points per contest. The Buccaneers are also one of just seven teams allowing fewer than 300 yards of offense per game through five weeks. Given the difficult matchup and the fact that Pittsburgh is thin at wide receiver, with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Rodgers isn't necessarily set up for success in this one. Nonetheless, Tampa Bay has been significantly tougher against the run, so it would not be surprising to see Rodgers attempt 35-plus passes for the fourth time this year. The health of DK Metcalf (illness) will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday, but assuming he plays, Rodgers should be viewed as a viable streaming option and high-end QB2 in Week 6.--Jorden Hill
Source: RotoBaller
Cade Otton Stays on TE2 Radar for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:52 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton was once again fairly quiet during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He hauled in three of his four targets for 25 yards in the victory. Otton hasn't given fantasy managers much to cheer about this season. The 27-year-old has been held to under 40 receiving yards in every game besides one. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much to change with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels remaining under center for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Otton doesn't have a very high ceiling and cannot be trusted as anything more than a TE2 right now.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Kyle Monangai to Miss Second Straight Game
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:44 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (toe, thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Monangai suffered a turf toe injury during Chicago's Week 4 victory over the New York Jets, when he rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries. He also injured his thumb in that contest, although head coach Ben Johnson previously identified the toe as the bigger concern. Monangai's absence leaves D'Andre Swift in line to handle the majority of Chicago's backfield work after rushing for 43 yards and a touchdown on nine carries while adding four receptions for 30 yards against Green Bay last week. Roschon Johnson contributed five catches for 34 yards in that game but managed just six rushing yards on five attempts. Swift remains the more dependable fantasy option, while Johnson's receiving involvement gives him some appeal in deeper PPR leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Ted Hurst III is Not Worth Starting in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:43 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III was beginning to gain momentum before posting a dud during last Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Hurst wasn't even targeted after seeing three or more targets during the first four games of the season. The rookie wideout should continue to start for now, but that doesn't mean he'll be a viable fantasy option. The 22-year-old is a potential stash option in deep leagues or dynasty formats, but he's too risky to insert into starting lineups for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Hopefully, his fantasy value will rise once Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back under center.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Chris Godwin Jr. Remains on the Flex Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:37 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hasn't been much of a fantasy option all season long. Heading into Week 6, Godwin has recorded 19 receptions for 179 yards with zero touchdowns. His value is unlikely to rise with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels under center for at least one more game. The two of them connected for three receptions and 37 yards during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Godwin has seen four or fewer targets in every game but one this season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect much from Godwin until Baker Mayfield (thumb) is back in the mix. Godwin should be viewed as a flex option in deep leagues ahead of the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Darren Waller Carries No Injury Designation Into Week 6
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:35 PM ETCarolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (toe) practiced in full Friday and carries no injury designation into Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the team's final injury report. Waller was listed as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's participation was only an estimate because Carolina did not practice. He has caught 13 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns through four games, with both scores coming against Atlanta in Week 2. His involvement in the passing game has increased recently, drawing eight targets against Cleveland in Week 3 and six against Detroit in Week 4 after receiving just five combined over the first two games. However, those 14 targets produced only eight catches for 87 yards without a touchdown. With Jalen Coker also cleared to play, Waller remains a touchdown-dependent TE2 option for fantasy managers in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike Kaye
Emeka Egbuka has WR3 Upside in Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:28 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has hopefully turned a corner after a decent performance against the Dallas Cowboys last week. Egbuka hauled in a season-high six receptions for 38 yards during the Thursday Night victory over Dallas. Egbuka also rushed the ball once for a 14-yard touchdown. It seems like Egbuka is building chemistry with backup quarterback Jalon Daniels. The 24-year-old has seen nine targets in two of his last three games. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that Egbuka sees heavy usage once again versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Fantasy managers should consider Egbuka a WR3 for that one.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Jadarian Price Could Return "Sooner Rather Than Later"
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:23 PM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (chest) is making progress toward a return, although he remains ineligible to play until Week 8. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Price is "doing great" and indicated that a return could come sooner rather than later after Seattle's Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Brady Henderson. The rookie first-round pick landed on injured reserve after aggravating his chest injury in practice ahead of Week 4. He rushed for 119 yards on 28 carries and caught four passes for 21 yards through his first three games. Emanuel Wilson has handled most of the backfield work in Price's absence, while Zach Charbonnet (knee) has resumed practicing but remains on the physically unable to perform list. Week 8 against Chicago represents Price's earliest opportunity to return, although his availability and eventual workload remain uncertain. For now, he's a stash option in deeper fantasy leagues.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brady Henderson
Kenny Gainwell is Barely on Flex Radar
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:17 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell continues to make a minimal impact on offense. Last week, Gainwell rushed the ball four times for 18 yards, while hauling in three receptions for 10 additional yards through the air during the win over the Dallas Cowboys. The expectation is that Gainwell is only going to see a handful of carries each week, with Bucky Irving having a lot of success as the lead back. He'll look to find more success against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Week 6. Gainwell has given fantasy managers no reason to trust him thus far. He'll be a desperation flex option in deep leagues for this weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Dylan Sampson Ruled Out Against Ravens
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:15 PM ETCleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Daniel Oyefusi. Sampson injured his knee in the season opener against Jacksonville and will miss his fifth consecutive game. Cleveland opened his 21-day practice window Wednesday, but he didn't participate until Thursday, when he was limited. Sampson remains on injured reserve despite taking that step toward a return. His absence leaves the Browns with additional concerns in their backfield, as Quinshon Judkins (ankle) is questionable after returning to practice Friday. Raheim Sanders (hip) is also on injured reserve, leaving Jaleel McLaughlin and newly signed Audric Estime as potential options for increased work if Judkins cannot play. Sampson could return as early as Week 7 against Tennessee, although his availability has yet to be determined.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Bucky Irving Has RB1 Upside for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:10 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving is coming off his best performance of the season. Irving rushed for a season-high 165 yards on 21 attempts with a touchdown during last week's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He also hauled in two of his three targets for 10 yards and another score. The Bucs have been leaning on Irving lately with quarterback Jalon Daniels under center during the last two games. The expectation is that Irving will continue seeing a heavy workload during the upcoming Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. A defensive unit that has allowed the 13th-fewest rushing yards in the league. Irving should be considered a borderline RB1 for this upcoming home matchup against the Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
Caleb Williams Questionable Despite Full Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 16, 2026, 3:05 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) practiced in full Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Brad Biggs. Williams has missed three consecutive games since suffering a right hamstring injury against Minnesota in Week 2. He was also listed as a full participant Wednesday and Thursday, although Wednesday's session was a walkthrough. Williams revealed Thursday that he suffered a hamstring tear and still needed to complete additional medical testing before receiving clearance to play. Through his first two games, he threw for 407 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 107 yards and two more scores. His rushing ability has been an important part of his fantasy production, making his recovery particularly relevant for managers considering starting him. The full practices are encouraging, but his availability remains uncertain until the Bears make a final decision.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Brad Biggs
Jalon Daniels Offers Low-End QB2 Value for Week 6
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Oct 16, 2026, 3:01 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jalon Daniels will remain the starter for at least one more week. The Bucs were hopeful that Baker Mayfield (thumb) would be ready, but he'll miss at least one more game because of his dislocated thumb. Daniels was surprisingly efficient during last Thursday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. He completed 19-of-25 passing attempts for 189 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. He also rushed the ball seven times for an additional 23 yards on the ground. The Bucs will likely continue to use a run-first offense, which will limit Daniels' overall upside. Fantasy managers should consider Daniels a low-end QB2 in superflex formats for the Week 6 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.--Andy Webb
Source: Pro Football Reference
KC Concepcion Jr. Cleared for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:58 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie first-round wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (concussion) has been cleared from the league's concussion protocol and does not have an injury designation for Week 6 on Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. Concepcion suffered a scary concussion on a head-to-head hit early in the Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, so it is a bit of a surprise that he will be available this weekend. The 22-year-old 24th overall pick back in April from Texas A&M has been a nice one-two punch with fellow rookie Denzel Boston in the Browns' offense, with both rookie receivers pushing veteran Jerry Jeudy down the depth chart. Concepcion has 18 receptions for 149 yards and is still searching for the first touchdown of his NFL career through his first five contests. Now that we know Concepcion will play against the Ravens, he will be in play as a WR4/flex option for fantasy managers in the divisional tilt.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Daniel Oyefusi
TreVeyon Henderson Questionable for Sunday Against Jets
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:51 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that running back TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's divisional clash against the New York Jets in Week 6, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. This should be considered a best-case scenario for Henderson's fantasy managers after he was expected to miss multiple weeks following his ankle injury in the Week 5 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The 23-year-old was able to practice all week in a limited fashion, but instead of being out multiple weeks, he will have a chance to suit up on Sunday against the division-rival New York Jets. On the flip side, it will be hard to trust Henderson as a fantasy starter, even if he makes a remarkable turnaround to play this weekend. Henderson missed the season opener due to injury and has been the RB2 behind Rhamondre Stevenson, carrying the ball 42 times for 163 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and one touchdown while catching only two passes for 22 yards. Stevenson will have RB1 upside against Gang Green if Henderson is ruled out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Chris Olave Questionable for Week 6 With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:32 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (illness) will be listed as questionable with an illness for Week 6 on Sunday on the road against the New York Giants, according to Saints reporter Jeff Nowak. Olave has been under the weather this week and did not practice with the team on Wednesday or Thursday. The 26-year-old high-end pass-catcher returned to the practice field on Friday, though, which is a good sign that he will be available for Sunday's road tilt against the New York Giants in Week 6. We should have a better idea by Sunday morning whether Olave is seriously in danger of missing this weekend's game, but for now, fantasy managers should plan on having him available as the Saints look to break their losing streak. Olave, a former first-rounder from Ohio State, is a must-start receiver in fantasy when he is active. Going into Week 6, he ranks as the WR6 in half-PPR scoring, catching 39 of 54 targets for 537 yards and one touchdown. His 54 targets rank third among all wideouts, behind only Jaxon Smith-Njigba (one more game) and Amon-Ra St. Brown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Jeff Nowak
A.J. Brown Officially Questionable for Week 6
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver A.J. Brown (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 6 on Sunday at home against the division-rival New York Jets, according to Mark Daniels of MassLive.com. The Patriots want to see how Brown responds after Friday's practice. The 29-year-old is on the verge of returning from Injured Reserve after he suffered a high-ankle sprain in the Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The former second-rounder from Mississippi is a question mark for Week 6, but fantasy managers will know one way or another if he will be active against the Jets if the Patriots officially activate him from IR by Saturday afternoon's deadline. If given the green light to return this weekend, Brown will be a volatile fantasy football option after a long layoff with the potential to see a reduced workload. Eventually, though, Brown will reprise his role as the No. 1 receiver for quarterback Drake Maye.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MassLive.com - Mark Daniels
Rashee Rice Out for Sunday Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Oct 16, 2026, 2:15 PM ETKansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. Rice suffered a hamstring injury in the Week 4 win over the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders, but despite having a bye last week to recover, the Chiefs do not want to put him out there this weekend. The 26-year-old's absence will open up more targets for receiver Xavier Worthy and veteran tight end Travis Kelce against the winless Chargers. Rice's absence is very disappointing for fantasy managers, but hopefully he can return to practice next week and be back for a Week 7 showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. He has been relatively quiet despite the team's 5-0 start in 2026, catching 13 of his 17 targets for 190 yards and just one touchdown in four games played. In deeper fantasy leagues this weekend, rookie Cyrus Allen, who generated a lot of fantasy buzz during the preseason, could be in consideration as a flex play against the Bolts with Rice out.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor