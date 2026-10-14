Austin Reaves Pours in 28 Points Against Warriors
Oct 14, 2026, 9:32 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves scored a game-high 28 points in Tuesday's 101-89 preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors, adding four rebounds and seven assists in 25 minutes. With Luka Doncic resting, Reaves took on more of the ball-handling work and shot 10-for-18 from the field, 4-for-7 from three and 4-for-4 at the line. Seven turnovers were the lone blemish on an otherwise strong night. Reaves averaged 23.3 points and 5.5 assists last season, and nights like this show how much more he can take on when Doncic is out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
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Tyrese Haliburton Scores 24 Points in Return to Oklahoma City
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 14, 2026, 9:22 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton scored 24 points in just 18 minutes during Tuesday's 114-112 overtime preseason loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Haliburton shot 9-for-14 from the field and 4-for-6 from three, with all 24 points coming before halftime. It was his first game at Paycom Center since tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, and he showed little hesitation after sitting out Saturday with a minor ankle issue. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points and 9.2 assists in his last healthy season, and Tuesday's outing was an encouraging sign that his scoring and playmaking are coming back quickly.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
James Wiseman Posts Double-Double in Preseason Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 14, 2026, 9:12 AM ETNew York Knicks center James Wiseman posted 18 points and 10 rebounds in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 148-98 preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors. With New York's regulars resting, Wiseman drew the start and shot 7-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line. The former No. 2 pick is on an Exhibit 9 deal and remains in the mix with Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley for a roster spot. Tuesday's double-double certainly helped his case, but Andre Drummond is already in place behind Karl-Anthony Towns, leaving little room for Wiseman to make a fantasy impact if he sticks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Kawhi Leonard Looks Sharp in Toronto Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 14, 2026, 9:05 AM ETToronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 21 points in Tuesday's 148-98 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding five rebounds and two steals in 17 minutes. Leonard shot 6-for-12 from the field and 4-for-8 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. New York rested its regular starters, but it was still an encouraging first game back after Leonard went without live action for much of the summer. He averaged 27.9 points and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season, and Toronto's planned workload management remains the biggest concern for his fantasy outlook.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Ziaire Williams Ruled Out Again on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:30 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers forward Ziaire Williams (foot) will miss Tuesday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, per Jovan Buha. Head coach JJ Redick said Williams remains day-to-day with a foot contusion. The 25-year-old hasn't played since starting the preseason opener, when he scored 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting and hit all three of his attempts from deep in 21 minutes. Williams is competing for one of Los Angeles' open starting spots, so Friday's finale against Denver could be important if he's cleared. Matisse Thybulle and Jake LaRavia remain in the mix for those wing minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
Luka Doncic Resting Tuesday Versus Golden State
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:22 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (rest) will sit out Tuesday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, with head coach JJ Redick confirming that the 27-year-old is simply getting the night off. Doncic has scored 44 points across two preseason appearances against Sacramento after averaging 33.5 points, 8.3 assists, and 7.7 rebounds last season. With LeBron James now in Philadelphia, Doncic should remain at the center of everything Los Angeles does offensively. Friday's preseason finale against Denver could give him his first game action alongside Walker Kessler (finger) before the Oct. 21 opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
Walker Kessler Set to Make Preseason Debut Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:14 PM ETLos Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler (finger) will make his preseason debut Tuesday against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, head coach JJ Redick confirmed, per The Athletic's Jovan Buha. The 25-year-old missed the first three exhibitions after jamming his left pinky on the backboard during training camp. Kessler also played only five games last season before undergoing surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 2024-25, and the Lakers have missed that kind of rebounding and rim protection while he's been sidelined this preseason. If he gets through Tuesday without a setback, he should be on track to start the Oct. 21 opener against Golden State.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jovan Buha
Dylan Cardwell Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:08 PM ETSacramento Kings forward/center Dylan Cardwell (calf) will miss at least two weeks with a left calf strain, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports. The second-year big man developed soreness after the Oct. 8 preseason game against the Lakers, and imaging confirmed the injury. With Maxime Raynaud (knee) also sidelined, Sacramento will be short on center depth for its Oct. 21 opener against the Clippers. Cardwell averaged 5.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 20.6 minutes across 44 games as a rookie. Domantas Sabonis should soak up most of the center minutes early, while Precious Achiuwa figures to see more time up front and could help on the boards in the short term.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Payton Pritchard Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Celtics
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:02 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard has agreed to a two-year, $44.2 million contract extension with a mutual option for 2029-30, ESPN's Shams Charania reports. The new deal begins in 2028-29 because Pritchard still has two years remaining on his current contract. The 2025 Sixth Man of the Year is coming off career highs of 17.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 5.2 assists across 79 games, including 50 starts. His Opening Night role remains unsettled after Boston brought him off the bench in its first near-full-strength preseason lineup. Still, Jaylen Brown's departure leaves more offense available, and Pritchard should remain heavily involved whether he starts or leads the second unit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Mikel Brown Jr. Expected to Make His Preseason Debut Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:44 AM ETBrooklyn Nets guard Mikel Brown Jr. (ankle) is expected to make his preseason debut Wednesday against the Miami Heat, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The No. 6 overall pick practiced fully over the weekend and went through 5-on-5 work before sitting out Monday's win over Washington. Brown averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.2 threes across four Summer League appearances before rolling his left ankle ahead of training camp. Egor Demin has made good use of the extra time on the ball, so Brown may have to work his way back into a bigger role once he returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brian Lewis
Yuki Kawamura Waived by Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:34 AM ETThe Los Angeles Clippers have waived guard Yuki Kawamura, ending his training camp bid for a roster spot. The 25-year-old signed an Exhibit 10 deal in August after averaging 8.2 points and 4.8 assists across five Summer League games with Indiana. Kawamura appeared in 18 games for Chicago last season, posting 3.4 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes while shooting 32.7 percent from the field. His departure does little to change a Clippers backcourt led by Darius Garland and Kris Dunn, with rookie Keaton Wagler also competing for minutes. Kawamura could still continue his season in the G-League after being waived.--Brian Dailisan
Source: ClippersPR
Nuggets Waive Lonnie Walker IV
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:26 AM ETThe Denver Nuggets have waived guard Lonnie Walker IV, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports. Walker joined Denver on a non-guaranteed deal after averaging 15.2 points for Maccabi Tel Aviv in EuroLeague play last season. The former No. 18 pick last appeared in the NBA with Philadelphia in 2024-25, posting 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists across 20 games. His release clears one name from a still-unsettled bench competition. Julian Strawther has impressed as a scorer and secondary ball-handler this preseason, while Alpha Diallo has made his case with his defense. Strawther carries the stronger fantasy appeal if he earns consistent rotation minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Kristaps Porzingis Still Without Return-to-Court Timeline
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:18 AM ETGolden State Warriors center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is expected at Chase Center on Tuesday to meet with Rick Celebrini and the team's performance staff, head coach Steve Kerr said. Porzingis has been away from the Warriors throughout the preseason, and there remains no timetable for his return to the court or clarity on his Opening Night availability. The 31-year-old averaged 16.1 points in 23.7 minutes across 15 games with Golden State last season. With Porzingis unavailable, Kerr is currently leaning toward Draymond Green at center alongside rookie Yaxel Lendeborg, leaving Porzingis as a risky fantasy option until his status becomes clearer.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Yaxel Lendeborg in Line for Opening-Night Start
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:10 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg is in line to begin his NBA career in the starting lineup, with head coach Steve Kerr leaning toward opening the season with the rookie alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, and Draymond Green. The 2026 Summer League MVP has averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through three preseason appearances while shooting 18-for-31 from the field. Lendeborg followed that with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists against Sacramento on Saturday. With Jimmy Butler (knee) sidelined and Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) without a return timetable, Lendeborg should have an immediate chance to contribute as a scorer, rebounder, and secondary playmaker.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Gui Santos Positioned to Start on Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 13, 2026, 9:03 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos is in line to start on Opening Night, with head coach Steve Kerr leaning toward a first unit of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Draymond Green, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) remains away with an unspecified health issue, while Kerr appears set to use Al Horford off the bench. Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals across 30 starts last season. He also posted 15 points and six rebounds Saturday against Sacramento. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) sidelined to open the year, Santos should have a real chance to hold meaningful minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Tyrese Haliburton Tweaks Right Ankle, Hopeful to Play on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:58 PM ETIndiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) is dealing with a minor ankle injury but is expected to be fine for the season opener. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Haliburton sustained a minor tweak to his right ankle. "He was limited yesterday in practice," Carlisle said. "Did an MRI, and everything looks really good. The Achilles looks great. Hopeful he practices Monday and plays Tuesday." Haliburton tore his right Achilles in the 2025 NBA Finals and missed all of last season while rehabbing. Last season, he averaged 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists in nearly 34 minutes per game. While he carries some risk due to Achilles and ankle injuries, he still offers Top 5 upside and should be drafted as a top point guard this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Alex Golden
Ben Simmons Expected to Begin 2026-27 Season as Starter
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:49 PM ETSacramento Kings point guard Ben Simmons is expected to start for the team in 2026-27, according to ESPN's Marc Spears. Simmons started Saturday's preseason game against the Golden State Warriors, playing eight minutes and scoring seven points. Spears said that "Simmons is expected to remain in the starting lineup alongside rookie guard Darius Acuff for the Oct. 21 season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers." The former first-overall pick last suited up with the Clippers in April 2025 and averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 2024-25. With Simmons expected to start at the outset of the season, he offers great value in the late rounds as an all-around option. While his health and scoring are concerns, fantasy managers should keep an eye on Simmons in the late rounds this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Marc Spears - ESPN
Kawhi Leonard Available to Play on Tuesday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:39 PM ETToronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard (rest) fully practiced on Monday and is expected to play in Tuesday's preseason game against the New York Knicks. Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic said, "Yes, he went through practice today. He's feeling great. So yes, he's gonna be available for the game tomorrow." Leonard has been limited in practice throughout training camp as he ramps up for the 2026-27 season. Last year, Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 32 minutes per game. He was traded to the Raptors this offseason to pair with Scottie Barnes as he looks to bring a second championship to Canada this season. While he'll have a minutes restriction, his efficiency makes him a strong option this season.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Esfandiar Baraheni
Miles Bridges Recovering Well from Ankle Injury
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:24 PM ETPhoenix Suns small forward Miles Bridges (ankle) is recovering well after rolling his ankle in Wednesday's preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. Head coach Jordan Ott said, "He said he was fine when he came in here. I trust whatever he's saying, and we also have other guys." Bridges was traded from the Charlotte Hornets to the Suns this offseason and is poised to play a prominent role alongside Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Dillon Brooks this season. Last season, in 77 games, he averaged 17.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 31 minutes per game. While his injury could linger into the season, fantasy managers shouldn't shy away from drafting the eighth-year forward in 2026-27.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Duane Rankin
Alexandre Sarr Makes Preseason Debut After Foot Surgery
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Oct 12, 2026, 9:13 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (foot) made his preseason debut on Saturday, scoring eight points and adding one rebound and one block in 19 minutes. Sarr underwent surgery in June to repair a fractured right foot, but has ramped up to full contact in practice and made his debut on Saturday. He got into foul trouble, which limited his playing time, but his presence on the court is promising for his fantasy outlook in his third season. In 2025-26, Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 27 minutes per game. While the additions of Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and rookie AJ Dybantsa will certainly reduce his offensive output in 2026-27, his rebounding and defensive ability make him an intriguing option.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Tyler Herro Scores Preseason-High 18 Points Against Hornets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 12, 2026, 9:43 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro scored 18 points in 23 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets, adding seven rebounds and two assists. He shot 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-6 from three, and 3-for-3 at the line. Herro's scoring has climbed from 11 to 13 to 18 points through three exhibitions, and he's shooting 8-for-16 from deep. The 26-year-old underwent a foot procedure in April, so his healthy start is encouraging. With Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, Herro should have plenty of chances to score and create in Milwaukee's new-look offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA