Nikolas Matinpalo Sustains Upper-Body Injury Monday

Oct 12, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin netted his first goal of the season in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. He put the Capitals up 2-1 in the first period before the Kraken took over. Ovechkin also produced three SOG and three hits. While Ovechkin has had a slow start to the season, with only two points in five games, the legendary forward is on the cusp of breaking another NHL record. Ovechkin needs 10 more goals to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the highest total of goals scored in league history, including the playoffs. He will look to move a step closer to the record on Tuesday night against the reigning Cup champions, the Carolina Hurricanes.