Cam York Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury

Oct 10, 2026, 5:14 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Nikita Grebenkin (back) underwent surgery and is expected to miss at least four months. The Russian forward hasn't played at all this season because of an upper-body injury, and on Saturday it was revealed that he had been dealing with a back issue that required surgery. Grebenkin had his rookie season last year, recording 14 points and 86 hits in 55 games. His injury may be why Philadelphia tapped the free-agent market earlier this week and signed Michael Bunting. The well-traveled veteran has been limited to a fourth-line role so far, going scoreless in his first two outings with the Flyers.