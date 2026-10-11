👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

See RotoBaller atthe top of Google

Khaman Maluach Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Phoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach recorded 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's 102-98 preseason win over the San Antonio Spurs. The second-year big shot 4-for-9 from the field and led all players on the glass in his first preseason start. Maluach had come off the bench behind Oso Ighodaro in Phoenix's first two games, but this performance gives him a stronger case for the starting job while Mark Williams (shoulder) is sidelined. Another good showing Wednesday would keep the pressure on Ighodaro, and Maluach's rebounding and shot-blocking give him the higher fantasy ceiling if he wins the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Power your platform with RotoBaller's award-winning news

More Recent News

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper led the team in scoring for the second straight preseason game, finishing with 15 points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in Saturday's 102-98 loss to Phoenix. He shot 6-for-9 from the field and is now 11-for-16 through two starts. De'Aaron Fox (hip) sat out again, so San Antonio still hasn't unveiled its planned three-guard look with Harper and Stephon Castle. Harper averaged 11.8 points in 22.6 minutes as a rookie, mostly off the bench. A bigger role looks likely, though sharing the ball with Fox and Castle could keep his usage in check.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 9:08 AM ET

Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) was wheeled off the floor after injuring his right knee in Saturday's 111-106 preseason loss to Golden State. The 23-year-old appeared to collide knee-to-knee with Stephen Curry while setting a screen, and head coach Doug Christie declined to speculate on the severity before medical testing. Raynaud later left the arena on crutches and was headed for an MRI. He averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across 74 games as a rookie. If he misses time, Dylan Cardwell and Precious Achiuwa could pick up more frontcourt minutes behind Domantas Sabonis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Sean Cunningham
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 11, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski has agreed to a five-year, $110 million rookie-scale extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal includes a mutual option for 2031-32 and a trade kicker. The 23-year-old earned the payday after averaging career highs of 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while playing all 82 games last season. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Podziemski is expected to open the year next to Stephen Curry. That starting role gives him a good chance to build on last season's numbers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:44 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies forward Cameron Boozer finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and three assists in Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. The No. 3 overall pick went 3-for-5 from the field and 4-for-4 at the line while missing his only three-point attempt. Boozer didn't need many shots in his latest matchup with fellow rookie Caleb Wilson, but he still found ways to contribute. Through three exhibitions, he's shooting 12-for-21 from the field with 37 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists. The efficiency has been a good early sign as Memphis works him into a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ty Jerome scored 16 points in 14 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason win over the Chicago Bulls. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-6 from three while adding four assists and one rebound. Jerome has now put up 45 points and 13 assists through three preseason games. The 29-year-old averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 assists in just 22.6 minutes last season but was limited to 15 appearances by injuries. With Ja Morant gone, Jerome has a real opening to grab the starting point guard job. He's already shown he can produce when he's on the floor. The bigger concern is whether he can stay healthy long enough to hold onto the role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:24 AM ET

Chicago Bulls guard/forward Norman Powell scored 17 points in 19 minutes during Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. He shot 3-for-6 from the field and 1-for-2 from three while adding three rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Most of his damage came at the line, where he went 10-for-12. The 33-year-old has now scored 31 points in roughly 33 preseason minutes after putting up 14 against Phoenix. On a young Bulls roster featuring Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis, Powell's ability to draw fouls gives him another path to steady scoring even when his outside shot isn't falling.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson scored 21 points in Friday's 104-100 preseason loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, adding four rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes. The No. 4 overall pick bounced back from an 0-for-4 night from three in his debut by hitting 5-for-11 from deep, though he went just 2-for-6 at the line. Wilson has now scored 36 points through two exhibitions. The 32 minutes were nice to see, but Chicago was shorthanded, and Wilson got an extra run late, so don't expect that workload every night. Still, the scoring and high three-point volume give him a real chance to carve out useful fantasy value early.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:09 AM ET

The New Orleans Pelicans have waived center Christian Koloko, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old joined New Orleans on a one-year, non-guaranteed deal in July while competing for a final roster spot. Koloko averaged 2.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.2 minutes across 27 games with the Lakers, Grizzlies, and Hawks last season. His departure doesn't carry much fantasy impact on its own, but it removes another body from a crowded frontcourt. Yves Missi, Derik Queen, and Karlo Matkovic remain the main young bigs to watch as coach Jamahl Mosley sorts out his rotation.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 10, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard will not play Saturday's preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Vancouver as he continues to ramp up his activity. The 35-year-old went through his first full practice Monday after being limited early in camp. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.9 steals across 65 games last season. His next chance to make his preseason debut comes Tuesday against the Knicks. Leonard's production remains elite when available, but Toronto's cautious approach makes workload management the main fantasy concern entering the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 10:08 PM ET

K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports that Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (ankle) exited Friday's preseason contest against the Memphis Grizzlies in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game with a right ankle injury. Buzelis finished with six points and one block in 12 minutes. If the injury doesn't sideline him for long, the 21-year-old could play a significant role in Chicago's offense this season. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks last campaign, making him an intriguing fantasy option heading into 2026-27.--Andrew Lennox
Source: K.C. Johnson
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:54 PM ET

The Memphis Grizzlies announced Friday that forward/center Isaiah Stewart (ankle) suffered a left ankle sprain during the team's preseason opener and is likely to miss Opening Night. Stewart was acquired from Detroit during the offseason after averaging 10.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks last season while finishing seventh in Sixth Man of the Year voting. With the 25-year-old sidelined, Zach Edey and Quinten Post could see increased minutes in Memphis' frontcourt, potentially boosting their fantasy value early in the regular season.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Grizzlies PR
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:43 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie grabbed 14 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 135-117 preseason loss to the Houston Rockets. The 23-year-old will likely be the team's primary ball-handler at times, as Kyrie Irving and Marcus Sasser also serve in the Mavs' backcourt. Christie's playmaking ability and three-point shooting could make him a strong streaming candidate throughout the 2026-27 campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams collected two points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 14 minutes in Friday's 135-117 preseason victory over Dallas. Adams returned to the lineup on Friday after undergoing ankle surgery in January. The 33-year-old veteran big man will likely back up starting center Alperen Sengun once the regular season starts. Heading into his 13th campaign, Adams isn't a fantasy-relevant piece unless Sengun gets injured.--Andrew Lennox
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:10 PM ET

Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet posted 17 points (5-for-12 on field goals, 5-for-12 from three, 2-for-3 on free throws), seven assists, two rebounds, and two steals in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over Dallas. Friday's contest marked VanVleet's first appearance since suffering a torn ACL more than a year ago. The 32-year-old looked productive in his return, but Houston could manage his minutes early in the regular season as he works his way back from the serious injury. A limited workload could affect his fantasy value to begin the campaign.--Andrew Lennox
Source: ESPN
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Los Angeles Lakers guard/forward Austin Reaves posted a team-high eight assists in Thursday's 114-110 preseason win over the Sacramento Kings, adding eight points, five rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes. Reaves made his preseason debut after missing two games with an ankle issue, shooting 2-for-7 from the field and 0-for-3 from three, but going 4-for-4 at the line. Luka Doncic handled the scoring with 23 points, while Reaves leaned into a playmaking role. After averaging 23.3 points and 5.5 assists last season, he should remain heavily involved as a scorer and facilitator now that LeBron James is no longer in Los Angeles.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 10:05 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey scored 14 points in Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets, adding two rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 19 minutes. He shot 5-for-8 from the field and 2-for-4 from three, with 10 of his points coming in the first quarter. Maxey spent more time working off the ball with LeBron James handling some of the playmaking duties. After averaging 28.3 points and 6.6 assists last season, Maxey may give up some creation responsibilities, but the tradeoff could be more catch-and-shoot looks and easier scoring chances.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James recorded 10 points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 preseason loss to the Brooklyn Nets. The 41-year-old made his only field-goal attempt and went 8-for-8 at the line, while all five assists came in the first quarter. James averaged 20.9 points and 7.2 assists last season, but Philadelphia has no shortage of scoring alongside Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid. Thursday's pass-first showing offered an early look at how James can maintain strong fantasy value even if his shot volume comes down.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi recorded 11 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason loss to Miami. The 22-year-old shot 4-for-6 from the field and 3-for-5 at the line, with all four baskets coming inside the arc. Missi has started both preseason games under coach Jamahl Mosley after averaging 5.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in 19.7 minutes last season. Derik Queen has worked off the bench so far, giving Missi the early edge at center. If that role holds, his rebounding and shot-blocking could make him useful in fantasy.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Miami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 18 minutes during Thursday's 128-118 preseason win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He shot 8-for-13 from the field, doing all of his scoring inside the arc, but went just 2-for-5 at the line. Through two preseason games, Antetokounmpo has 27 points and 11 assists while shooting 11-for-16 in 32 minutes. After injuries limited him to 36 games last season, the healthy start is encouraging, while his early playmaking suggests Miami plans to keep the ball in his hands often.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Oct 9, 2026, 9:39 AM ET

Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis scored a team-high 16 points in Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over the New York Knicks, adding seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 17 minutes. He shot 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from three, with all of his work coming before halftime. It was Davis' first game action since suffering ligament damage in his left hand on Jan. 8. The 33-year-old averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 20 games last season. Deandre Ayton started at center with Alexandre Sarr (foot) sidelined, but Sarr is expected to reclaim a major frontcourt role once cleared.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
See More News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Khaman Maluach

Posts Double-Double in First Preseason Start
Dylan Harper

Stays Hot in Second Preseason Start
Maxime Raynaud

Exits in a Wheelchair with Right Knee Injury
Brandin Podziemski

Agrees to $110 Million Extension with Warriors
Marvin Harrison Jr.

League Circles Expect Texans to Acquire Marvin Harrison Jr.
Jacob Misiorowski

to Start Game 1 of NLCS Against Dodgers
Dillon Dube

Out Eight Weeks With Neck Injury
Andre Burakovsky

Making Senators Debut Against Predators
Kaiden Guhle

Available for Season Debut Saturday
Teuvo Teravainen

Cleared to Return Saturday
Bo Horvat

Available Saturday
Nikita Grebenkin

to Miss Four Months After Back Surgery
Igor Shesterkin

Ruled Out for Rest of Season
Aaron Donald

Feels "Great," Plans to Play in Week 5
Michael Pittman Jr.

Steelers Place Michael Pittman Jr. on Injured Reserve
DJ Moore

Questionable After Returning to Practice Saturday
Marvin Harrison Jr.

Cardinals Trading Away Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dillon Dube

Unlikely to Play Saturday
Samuel Montembeault

to Miss 10-14 Days
Jayden Struble

Predators Acquire Jayden Struble From Canadiens
Aaron Ekblad

Set to Return Saturday
Macklin Celebrini

a Game-Time Call for Matchup With Oilers
Frank Nazar

Receives Two-Game Suspension
Cameron Boozer

Efficient in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Igor Shesterkin

Suffers Lower-Body Injury Friday
Ty Jerome

Drills Four Triples in Preseason Win Over Bulls
Norman Powell

Goes 10-for-12 at the Line in Preseason Loss to Memphis
Caleb Wilson

Pours in 21 Points in Preseason Loss to Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans Waive Christian Koloko
Kawhi Leonard

Out Saturday Against Clippers
Matas Buzelis

Exits Friday's Preseason Contest Early
Isaiah Stewart

Sidelined at Least Two Weeks
Max Christie

Logs Solid Outing in Preseason Loss Friday
Steven Adams

Plays 14 Minutes in Return on Friday
Fred VanVleet

Turns in Impressive Preseason Debut
Lamar Jackson

Could Miss Week 6 As Well
Justin Jefferson

"Plans to Play" in Week 5
Corey Seager

has Bone Spur Removed From his Elbow
Tarik Skubal

Dodgers to Start Tarik Skubal in Game 1 of NLCS Against Brewers
Jordan Mason

Expected to Return in Week 7
Terry McLaurin

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Zay Flowers

Officially Questionable for Week 5
Ladd McConkey

Questionable for Week 5
William Eklund

to Be Out for "Extended" Period of Time
Alex Turcotte

Day-to-Day With Undisclosed Injury
Mats Zuccarello

Considered Week-to-Week
Matt Roy

Remains Out Friday
Brad Marchand

Officially Out for Six Weeks
John Tavares

Won't Be Available Saturday
Josh Morrissey

to Miss Friday's Game, Considered Day-to-Day
Carnell Tate

is Listed as Questionable for Week 5
Zach Charbonnet

Won't Play in Week 5
Rico Dowdle

Questionable for Week 5 Against Colts
D'Andre Swift

Cleared for Week 5 Against Packers
Caleb Williams

Questionable After Limited Practice Friday
Rhamondre Stevenson

Questionable, Expects to Play
DJ Moore

Still Not Practicing Friday
Alvin Kamara

Questionable Due to Back Injury
Chris Olave

Ready to Go For Week 5
Justin Jefferson

Questionable for Week 5
Austin Reaves

Dishes Eight Assists in Preseason Debut
Tyrese Maxey

Scores 14 Points in Preseason Debut
LeBron James

Runs Offense in Sixers Preseason Debut
Yves Missi

Nears Double-Double Against Heat
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pours in 18 Points Against Pelicans
Anthony Davis

Leads Wizards in Preseason Debut
MLB

MLB Proposes Shortening Regular Season, Tweaking Playoffs
Paul Goldschmidt

Wants to Keep Playing in 2027
Mason Miller

Back From the Paternity List for Game 4
Jon Rahm

Leaving LIV Golf
Keith Mitchell

Looks Set for Another Strong Finish in Japan
Adrian Morejon

Dealing With "Stickiness in his Shoulder"
Kurt Kitayama

Bringing Strong Form to Baycurrent Classic
Brian Harman

Looking to Find Success in Japan
Keegan Bradley

Looking to Find His Game in Japan
Justin Thomas

Making Spot Start at Baycurrent Classic For a Fourth Time
Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Strikes Out 10 in Game 3 Win on Tuesday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Battling Knee Soreness, Serving as DH in Game 3
Ben Rice

Delivers Two Homers in Losing Effort
Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Worth a Look at Baycurrent Classic
Jackson Suber

Plays in Japan for the First Time
Maverick McNealy

Attempts to Erase Utah from His Memory
Michael Kim

Seeks a Better Result in Japan
Ryan Gerard

Needs his Putter to Work Better at Baycurrent Classic
Rickie Fowler

Set to Take on Japan After Time Off
Garrett Crochet

Expected to Have a Normal Offseason
Roman Anthony

Likely to Avoid Surgery
Josh Naylor

Undergoes Right-Wrist Surgery
Cal Raleigh

Undergoes Left-Shoulder Surgery
Gavin Williams

Strikes Out 11 in Game 2 Loss
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players