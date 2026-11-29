Nov 28, 2026, 9:50 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (undisclosed) is questionable for Saturday's game against Montreal after being hurt Friday night. The Golden Knights kicked off a back-to-back with a 4-1 loss to San Jose and were without their captain for most of the third period. Stone exited the game for evaluation near the end of the second frame. He returned for the third but logged just three shifts. Although Stone has a lengthy injury history, he hasn't missed any games this season. The veteran forward has 11 goals and 12 assists in 27 outings. If Stone misses time, Ivan Barbashev could move back into the top six, while Victor Olofsson is also an option.