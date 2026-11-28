Quenton Jackson Sidelined Against Chicago
Nov 28, 2026, 7:48 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Quenton Jackson (personal) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Chicago Bulls. The 28-year-old has carved out a regular rotation role this season, averaging 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals in 21.6 minutes per game across 19 appearances. With Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) still sidelined, the returning T.J. McConnell (hamstring) and rookie Braden Smith could absorb Jackson's minutes, while Andrew Nembhard should continue handling significant playmaking duties. Jackson remains worth holding for fantasy managers in need of steals, though his long-term value could diminish as Indiana's backcourt gets healthier.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jalen Smith Cleared to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:45 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) has been upgraded from probable to available for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers after missing Wednesday's victory over Charlotte. The 26-year-old has started all 15 of his appearances this season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks on 54.7 percent shooting in 25.3 minutes per game. With Caleb Wilson (hand) still sidelined, Smith should continue to see meaningful frontcourt minutes. Fantasy managers can get Smith back into their lineups, while Nic Claxton could see his playing time decrease.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Josh Giddey Ruled Out Against Pacers
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:40 PM ETChicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (ankle) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The former sixth overall pick was a late addition to the injury report due to right ankle soreness. Despite averaging a career-low 10.4 points on 42.3 percent shooting, Giddey remains a valuable fantasy contributor with 6.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. Tre Jones is the leading candidate to enter the starting lineup, having averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.1 steals off the bench this season. An expanded role makes Jones an appealing short-term streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kyle Kuzma Unavailable Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:37 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left foot inflammation and soreness. The 31-year-old has scored in double figures in seven consecutive appearances, averaging 15.4 points over that stretch. Kuzma has started all 19 of his games this season, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.0 minutes per contest, though his 54.0 percent free-throw shooting has hurt his fantasy value. With Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, Nate Ament and Kel'el Ware could see extended frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kasparas Jakucionis Stays on the Shelf Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:31 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Kasparas Jakucionis (ankle) will miss his second consecutive game Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to left ankle tenosynovitis. The 20-year-old has averaged 8.2 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.5 rebounds across 18 appearances off the bench this season. Despite scoring a career-high 25 points against Atlanta on Nov. 15, Jakucionis has averaged just 9.7 minutes over his last three outings. With Tyler Herro (foot) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, Ryan Rollins and Brayden Burries should see plenty of offensive opportunities. Jakucionis remains a difficult fantasy hold given his inconsistent playing time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Ruled Out Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:25 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard/forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to a right ankle impingement. The former UCLA Bruin scored 21 points against Brooklyn on Wednesday before recording a double-double against Detroit on Friday. Jaquez has averaged 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 27.8 minutes per game this season. With Tyler Herro (foot), Kyle Kuzma (foot), and Kasparas Jakucionis (ankle) also sidelined, Nate Ament, Caris LeVert, and Gary Trent Jr. could see increased playing time, giving fantasy managers several potential short-term streaming options.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Tyler Herro Out Against Oklahoma City
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:20 PM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard Tyler Herro (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder due to right foot inflammation and soreness. The 26-year-old has been on a scoring tear, averaging 32.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists over his last four outings, highlighted by a career-high 50 points against Philadelphia on Nov. 21. With Kyle Kuzma (foot) and Jaime Jaquez Jr. (ankle) also sidelined, rookie Brayden Burries should see increased offensive opportunities after scoring a team-high 23 points against Detroit on Friday. Herro's next opportunity to play comes Monday against San Antonio.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Dominick Barlow Ruled Out Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:12 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward/center Dominick Barlow (back) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to low back injury management. The 23-year-old impressed in his first start of the season Friday, recording 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in 18 minutes against Indiana. Barlow has averaged 9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks on 66.7 percent shooting in 15.3 minutes per game across four appearances. With Joel Embiid (foot) and Dean Wade (hamstring) also sidelined, Adem Bona and Jabari Walker could see extended minutes. Barlow is worth watching as his workload increases.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Steven Adams Downgraded to Out Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 7:04 PM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Saturday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, per Varun Shankar of the Houston Chronicle. The 33-year-old is dealing with right patellofemoral pain and has appeared in just six games this season, averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 13.5 minutes per contest. Clint Capela should rejoin the rotation after sitting out Houston's last two games due to coach's decisions, though his fantasy upside remains limited behind Alperen Sengun, who is coming off a 23-point, 11-rebound, 11-assist performance against Phoenix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Anthony Davis Out With Illness Against Magic
Keith Hernandez
Update: Anthony Davis (Illness) is now OUT for tonight's matchup. https://t.co/A430oqOgIC— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 4:46 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Goga Bitadze Starts First Game of Season with Anthony Black Out
With Anthony Black out and facing a Wizards team that likes to play big, Goga Bitadze starts his first game of the season alongside Wendell Carter. https://t.co/2TJEw762vo— Orlando Magic Daily (@OMagicDaily) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 4:45 PM ET
Anthony Davis Questionable on Saturday With Illness
Keith Hernandez
Anthony Davis (illness) is now questionable for tonight's game vs. Orlando, per the Wizards' injury report.— Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 3:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Anthony Black Out vs. Wizards on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Update: The #Magic say Anthony Black (back soreness) is OUT for today’s game at Washington. https://t.co/RFlCnVSW14— Jason Beede (@therealBeede) November 28, 2026
Nov 28, 2026, 3:26 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Grayson Allen Questionable Against Nets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:59 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets after missing four consecutive games. The 31-year-old has been a reliable source of three-pointers this season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 triples, and 3.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc across 13 appearances. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) still sidelined, Allen should have plenty of offensive opportunities once he clears the concussion protocol. Sion James could retain his starting spot if Allen remains out, but his modest production makes him a low-upside streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jalen Smith Expected to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:45 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The 26-year-old missed Wednesday's victory over Charlotte due to a gastrointestinal illness but was spotted at practice Friday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Smith has started all 15 of his appearances this season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks on 54.7 percent shooting from the field. Nic Claxton, who swatted four shots in Wednesday's spot start, will likely return to the bench once Smith is cleared, though he still offers fantasy appeal as a shot-blocking specialist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aday Mara Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:32 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 21-year-old hasn't played since recording career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds against New Orleans on Nov. 20. Mara has been impressive in November, averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 69.0 percent shooting in 25.1 minutes per game. With Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jaylin Williams (back) also sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein should continue logging meaningful minutes. Meanwhile, Mara is worth keeping stashed given his recent production and Oklahoma City's depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Anthony Black Questionable Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:27 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Washington Wizards due to back soreness. The 22-year-old has been a valuable multi-category contributor this season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals across 14 appearances. He's coming off a quiet five-point outing against Detroit on Tuesday. If Black is unavailable, Tristan da Silva could enter the starting lineup after knocking down four three-pointers against the Pistons, while Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane would likely take on more playmaking duties. Fantasy managers should also monitor Black's availability for Sunday's game against Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevin Porter Jr. Ruled Out Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:21 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Kevin Porter Jr. (reconditioning) won't make his team debut Saturday against Washington. He signed a two-year deal on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, and still needs time to reach game shape. The 26-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals across 38 games for Milwaukee last season before undergoing knee surgery in April. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, Porter has a path to bench minutes behind Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. His assists and steals make him an intriguing stash, and Sunday's game in Detroit is his next chance to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
LeBron James Out Saturday Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:15 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) will sit out Saturday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to low back and sciatica management, ESPN's Kris Rhim reports. The 41-year-old has scored at least 20 points in five straight appearances, most recently recording 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes against Indiana on Friday. With Joel Embiid (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe should handle more offensive responsibilities. Anfernee Simons, who drained five three-pointers en route to 19 points Friday, is an appealing streaming option. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring James' availability during back-to-back sets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:09 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to right foot plantar fascia injury management, ESPN's Kris Rhim reports. The former MVP returned from a two-game illness absence Friday, recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 28 minutes. Embiid hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back this season. With LeBron James (back) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Adem Bona and Jabari Walker could see extended minutes. Dominick Barlow also has streaming appeal after posting 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Jaxson Hayes Upgraded to Available Friday
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 9:02 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The former eighth overall pick exited Sunday's game against Dallas with a left knee strain before missing Monday's contest against the Lakers. Hayes has averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 23.7 minutes per game across 15 appearances this season. While Jusuf Nurkic's (toe) return could cut into his playing time, Hayes should still have some streaming appeal Friday with Mo Bamba (illness) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report