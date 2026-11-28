Grayson Allen Questionable Against Nets
Nov 28, 2026, 10:59 AM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Grayson Allen (concussion) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Brooklyn Nets after missing four consecutive games. The 31-year-old has been a reliable source of three-pointers this season, averaging 14.9 points, 3.4 triples, and 3.3 assists while shooting 45.8 percent from beyond the arc across 13 appearances. With Kon Knueppel (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (hamstring) still sidelined, Allen should have plenty of offensive opportunities once he clears the concussion protocol. Sion James could retain his starting spot if Allen remains out, but his modest production makes him a low-upside streaming option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jalen Smith Expected to Play Saturday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:45 AM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (illness) is probable for Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers. The 26-year-old missed Wednesday's victory over Charlotte due to a gastrointestinal illness but was spotted at practice Friday, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network. Smith has started all 15 of his appearances this season, averaging 14.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, and 1.0 blocks on 54.7 percent shooting from the field. Nic Claxton, who swatted four shots in Wednesday's spot start, will likely return to the bench once Smith is cleared, though he still offers fantasy appeal as a shot-blocking specialist.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Aday Mara Ruled Out for Fourth Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:32 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara (lower leg) has been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 21-year-old hasn't played since recording career highs of 22 points and 16 rebounds against New Orleans on Nov. 20. Mara has been impressive in November, averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 69.0 percent shooting in 25.1 minutes per game. With Chet Holmgren (knee) and Jaylin Williams (back) also sidelined, Isaiah Hartenstein should continue logging meaningful minutes. Meanwhile, Mara is worth keeping stashed given his recent production and Oklahoma City's depleted frontcourt.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Anthony Black Questionable Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:27 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Anthony Black (back) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Washington Wizards due to back soreness. The 22-year-old has been a valuable multi-category contributor this season, averaging 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.8 steals across 14 appearances. He's coming off a quiet five-point outing against Detroit on Tuesday. If Black is unavailable, Tristan da Silva could enter the starting lineup after knocking down four three-pointers against the Pistons, while Jalen Suggs and Desmond Bane would likely take on more playmaking duties. Fantasy managers should also monitor Black's availability for Sunday's game against Detroit.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kevin Porter Jr. Ruled Out Against Wizards
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:21 AM ETOrlando Magic guard Kevin Porter Jr. (reconditioning) won't make his team debut Saturday against Washington. He signed a two-year deal on Wednesday, ESPN's Shams Charania reports, and still needs time to reach game shape. The 26-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.2 steals across 38 games for Milwaukee last season before undergoing knee surgery in April. With Paolo Banchero (ankle) sidelined, Porter has a path to bench minutes behind Desmond Bane and Jalen Suggs. His assists and steals make him an intriguing stash, and Sunday's game in Detroit is his next chance to play.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
LeBron James Out Saturday Against Houston
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:15 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (back) will sit out Saturday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to low back and sciatica management, ESPN's Kris Rhim reports. The 41-year-old has scored at least 20 points in five straight appearances, most recently recording 21 points, seven rebounds, and six assists in 27 minutes against Indiana on Friday. With Joel Embiid (foot) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe should handle more offensive responsibilities. Anfernee Simons, who drained five three-pointers en route to 19 points Friday, is an appealing streaming option. Fantasy managers should continue monitoring James' availability during back-to-back sets.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against Rockets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 28, 2026, 10:09 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) will miss Saturday's matchup against the Houston Rockets due to right foot plantar fascia injury management, ESPN's Kris Rhim reports. The former MVP returned from a two-game illness absence Friday, recording 14 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 28 minutes. Embiid hasn't played both ends of a back-to-back this season. With LeBron James (back) and Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Adem Bona and Jabari Walker could see extended minutes. Dominick Barlow also has streaming appeal after posting 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks against Indiana.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
Jaxson Hayes Upgraded to Available Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 9:02 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (knee) has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The former eighth overall pick exited Sunday's game against Dallas with a left knee strain before missing Monday's contest against the Lakers. Hayes has averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 0.9 steals, and 1.2 blocks in 23.7 minutes per game across 15 appearances this season. While Jusuf Nurkic's (toe) return could cut into his playing time, Hayes should still have some streaming appeal Friday with Mo Bamba (illness) sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jusuf Nurkic Set to Make Season Debut Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:47 PM ETUtah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (toe) has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Denver Nuggets. The 32-year-old has been sidelined since suffering a partial plantar plate tear in his right second toe during the preseason. Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 26.4 minutes per game last season. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Lauri Markkanen (hand) still sidelined, Nurkic's return is timely for Utah. He's worth scooping up wherever available, while Jaxson Hayes could see his fantasy value diminish as Nurkic gets back up to speed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Bennedict Mathurin Remains Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:41 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin (foot) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The former Arizona Wildcat hasn't played since Nov. 13 due to left plantar fasciitis. Mathurin has struggled in his first season with New Orleans, averaging just 5.5 points and 1.8 rebounds on 35.9 percent shooting in 15.3 minutes per game. With Dejounte Murray (ankle) also sidelined, Jordan Poole remains an intriguing source of points and three-pointers off the bench, coming off a 28-point outing against Phoenix. Mathurin can safely be left on the waiver wire.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trendon Watford Cleared to Return Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:34 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans forward Trendon Watford (ankle) has been upgraded from probable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 26-year-old has missed nine consecutive games with a right ankle sprain. Before the injury, Watford averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists on 54.5 percent shooting in 17.7 minutes per game across six appearances. His return could cut into Karlo Matkovic's playing time, but Derik Queen remains the more appealing fantasy option off the bench. Watford will likely need a considerably larger role to warrant fantasy consideration.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Stephen Curry Ruled Out for Three More Games
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:19 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (abdomen) will miss at least three more games, ESPN's Anthony Slater reports. The 38-year-old has resumed individual on-court work and is progressing in his recovery, with another evaluation scheduled for Wednesday. Curry has averaged 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists across 10 appearances this season. Fantasy managers should continue stashing the four-time NBA champion. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg remains a key offensive option despite his recent shooting struggles, while Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton should continue to benefit from Curry's absence. Melton is coming off a 24-point, seven-assist outing against Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Tyrese Haliburton Closing in on Return
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:10 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) has practiced three times this week but remains sidelined, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. The 26-year-old hasn't played since Oct. 26 and is hoping to return by next week, though the Pacers have yet to establish a firm date. Haliburton averaged 21.8 points and 9.5 assists across four appearances before the injury. Fantasy managers should anticipate some caution with back-to-back games once he's cleared. His return will likely cut into rookie Braden Smith's playing time, while Andrew Nembhard could see a dip in assists as he shifts toward an off-ball role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Scott Agness
Zach Edey Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 8:04 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 24-year-old recorded seven points, four rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in nine minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday before exiting with left ankle soreness. Edey has averaged 8.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 20.2 minutes per game this season. With Isaiah Stewart (hip) sidelined, Memphis will need Edey's presence inside, but Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could still see meaningful minutes if the Grizzlies limit his workload.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
Isaiah Stewart Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:56 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies forward/center Isaiah Stewart (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski. The 25-year-old is dealing with right hip soreness after recording 10 points and three rebounds in 14 minutes against the Clippers on Wednesday. Stewart has averaged 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game this season. With Zach Edey (ankle) a game-time decision, Memphis could be thin up front. Quinten Post and Taylor Hendricks could both see increased playing time, making them intriguing streaming options if Edey is also ruled out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jon Krawczynski
Kyrie Irving Ruled Out Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:51 PM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) has been downgraded from questionable to out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns due to left knee injury management. With Dallas already having secured a quarterfinal berth, it's not surprising to see the 34-year-old get the night off. Irving has averaged 17.3 points and 6.0 assists over his last three outings. Cooper Flagg, who dished out 12 assists against Denver on Tuesday, should shoulder more playmaking duties, while Max Christie and Walter Clayton Jr. could see increased offensive opportunities. Fantasy managers should continue to account for occasional rest days for Irving.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Mitchell Robinson Out Against Hawks While Recovering From COVID
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:42 PM ETBoston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (illness) will miss Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as he recovers from COVID, head coach Joe Mazzulla told Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe. The 28-year-old hasn't played since Nov. 18 and has averaged just 5.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 17.6 minutes per game this season. Neemias Queta has overtaken Robinson as Boston's starting center and remains the preferred fantasy option, averaging 10.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks. Luka Garza should continue seeing backup minutes in Robinson's absence.--Brian Dailisan
Source: gary washburn
T.J. McConnell Out of Action on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:35 PM ETAlex Golden of SI.com reports that Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup game against the Philadelphia 76ers, marking his third straight absence due to left hamstring soreness. The 34-year-old previously missed the season's first nine games with a right hamstring strain before returning to the rotation. His next chance to play is Saturday against Chicago. Quenton Jackson should continue to see additional minutes behind Andrew Nembhard, giving him potential streaming value in deeper fantasy leagues.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden
Larry Nance Jr. Cleared to Play Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:32 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward/center Larry Nance Jr. (ankle) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers after dealing with a right ankle bruise. The 33-year-old has come off the bench in all 17 appearances this season, averaging 4.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.9 three-pointers in 12.8 minutes per game. While he's shooting an impressive 40.5 percent from beyond the arc, his opportunities remain limited in a frontcourt featuring Ivica Zubac, Pascal Siakam, and Obi Toppin. Fantasy managers can safely leave Nance on the waiver wire.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Dean Wade Downgraded to Out Friday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 27, 2026, 7:26 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers forward Dean Wade (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Indiana Pacers due to injury management. The 30-year-old missed two games last week with the same hamstring issue but could return Saturday against Houston. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) also sidelined, Dominick Barlow will make his first start of the season, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could see additional minutes off the bench. Wade's absence carries little direct fantasy impact, but Barlow is worth a look for managers in need of rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
Kelly Oubre Jr. Available on Friday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Nov 27, 2026, 7:20 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (hand) is available for Friday's NBA Cup matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Oubre was initially listed as questionable with a laceration on his non-shooting hand but has since been cleared to play. The former Sixer has scored at least 15 points in six consecutive games, most recently recording a season-high 20 points, four rebounds, two blocks, and four three-pointers against Oklahoma City on Monday. His recent scoring and three-point shooting make him a useful fantasy play against his former team.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Alex Golden