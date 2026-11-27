Bhayshul Tuten Ruled Out for Week 12
Nov 27, 2026, 4:07 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (foot, ankle) has been ruled out for his team's Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, per Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union. Tuten has been playing through a nagging ankle/foot issue for the last several weeks, but he aggravated the injury toward the end of the Jaguars' Week 11 loss to the New York Giants and will now miss time as a result. The 23-year-old has been a key piece for Jacksonville this season, recording 642 rushing yards, 226 receiving yards, and eight total touchdowns across 10 games. With Tuten inactive, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. will likely serve as the team's lead back and should be viewed as a must-start running back for fantasy managers in a favorable matchup against Tennessee.--Will Brady
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
More Recent News
Mike Gesicki Still Tough To Trust In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki led the team in receiving yards with five catches for 77 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Gesicki's fantasy value hinged on his ability to find the end zone. The veteran tight end scored six times through the team's first seven games. Since then, Gesicki has gone scoreless in three straight contests, but posted his highest receiving yard total since Week 1. Gesicki caught five passes for just the second time this season, which makes the volume hard to trust even with an advantageous matchup this week. Gesicki will face the New Orleans Saints at home this week. The Saints defense has been one of the most favorable matchups for tight ends this season, putting the veteran TE in a great spot this week. Despite the production last week, Gesicki has caught two or fewer passes in five games this season, which gives him a very low floor. Gesicki is ranked TE15 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him firmly in the TE2 conversation. Fantasy managers hoping for a touchdown may be able to look Gesicki's way this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Samaje Perine Figures To Have Larger Role Against Saints
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:35 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine will face the New Orleans Saints at home on Sunday. With Chase Brown's recent struggles, Perine has stepped up as the team's best running back. The veteran back rushed six times for 26 yards and caught four passes for 71 yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Perine paced Brown in both rushing and receiving yards, which could earn him a larger role in the offense as the team faces the Saints. The Saints defense has been one of the most advantageous matchups for running backs this season, putting Perine in a position to capitalize on the opportunity. Perine has also found a role in the passing game, catching four passes in back-to-back games despite running behind Brown. Given Perine's recent success and Brown's struggles, it will be interesting to see how the backfield split shakes out in Week 12. Perine is ranked RB36 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, putting him on the edge of RB3 range this week.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Brown Is A Start Despite Backfield Split In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 4:34 PM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown has seemingly lost his grip on the team's RB1 job with Samaje Perine racking up more rushing and receiving yards in last week's loss to the Washington Commanders. Brown struggled to get anything going on the ground, rushing six times for just six yards. The veteran back also caught five passes for 30 yards, but his receiving output was overshadowed by Perine's 71 receiving yards on four catches. In a backfield that feels more split than ever, Brown feels like a risky start even against one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. The Saints defense has been one of the worst against opposing backs, but it's unclear how much of the work will go to Brown and how productive he will be with those opportunities. Brown is ranked RB9 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a top-10 option at the position. This could very well be a get-right spot for Brown, given the matchup, but fantasy managers should brace for disappointment.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Cam Ward Looking to Extend Recent Fantasy Hot Streak Against Jacksonville
Ryan J. Goodman
Nov 27, 2026, 4:26 PM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward continues to turn a corner in his sophomore campaign, throwing for at least 230 yards and two touchdowns in three consecutive games. The 24-year-old has compiled 783 passing yards and six touchdowns against just one interception over that stretch where he has ranked QB7 with almost 23 points per game. He now gets another crack at a Jacksonville Jaguars defense against which he recorded 231 passing yards, two touchdowns, and 39 rushing yards just two weeks ago. While Jacksonville boasts one of the league's stingiest scoring defenses, the Titans enter the contest as substantial underdogs, which should once again lend itself to a pass-heavy approach. With Carnell Tate healthy and Tennessee's offense finally finding some rhythm, Ward is an increasingly attractive QB2 in superflex formats, but still carries risk as a QB1.--Ryan J. Goodman
Source: ESPN
Brock Purdy Absent on Friday, in Danger of Missing Week 12
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:24 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (ankle) was not seen at his team's practice on Friday, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Purdy missed practice on both Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, and he could be trending toward missing San Francisco's Week 12 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Purdy might be the current frontrunner to win the NFL's MVP award, as he's completed 71% of his pass attempts for 2,624 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions across 10 games. If Purdy is inactive against the Seahawks, 49ers QB2 Mac Jones would be in line to make the start. Jones played well for the 49ers when called upon last season, but he would still represent a downgrade for San Francisco's pass-catchers in a tough matchup against Seattle.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Matt Barrows
Derrick Henry Off the Injury Report
Will Brady
Nov 27, 2026, 4:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) is off the injury report and will play in his team's Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans. Henry was in concussion protocol to begin the week, but he returned to full practice participation on Thursday and Friday and is apparently good to go against Houston. Across 11 games this season, the 32-year-old has rushed for 793 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. While Henry's efficiency has gone down while playing most of his games without Ravens QB1 Lamar Jackson (thumb), the veteran back remains a major red zone weapon. Now that he's active, Henry profiles as a high-end RB2 option for fantasy managers against Houston on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Ravens
Revenge Game in the Cards for Kirk Cousins Against Falcons?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:13 PM ETIn 2024, the Atlanta Falcons signed quarterback Kirk Cousins to a lucrative free-agent contract, and before he played a down, shockingly used the No. 8 overall pick to select Michael Penix Jr. Just over two years later, the circumstances present a chance for both afternoon drama and fantasy points in a Week 12 matchup between the Falcons and Cousins' Minnesota Vikings. While the coaching staff that benched Cousins for Penix was fired, the veteran quarterback is enjoying a resurgent season at age 38, and he now helms the contending Vikings in time to face an Atlanta defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, tied for 23rd in sacks, 25th in turnover percentage, and 24th against fantasy quarterbacks. History aside, this is the type of matchup fantasy managers should target. As RotoBaller's No. 12 quarterback this week, Cousins is a luxury Superflex option who could also be a starting option in one-QB formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Home Run Potential for Justin Jefferson Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:09 PM ETThe Minnesota Vikings once again unlocked wide receiver Justin Jefferson with their midseason trade, which could yield big dividends in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The superstar receiver lost a costly fumble in a defeat to the San Francisco 49ers last week, but more importantly for fantasy managers, has gotten back to his old self alongside quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson drew 22 targets in back-to-back road games against two quality opponents, and now the Vikings return home to face a Falcons defense that ranks 25th in air yards allowed, 21st in defensive EPA, and 28th against PPR receivers. Additionally, Atlanta's offense ranks tied for 29th in turnovers, which has frequently put opposing offenses in great field position, presenting a decent chance Minnesota creates at least one short field. As RotoBaller's No. 6 receiver in Week 12, Jefferson should be locked in as a WR1 option in every format.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Despite Platoon, Aaron Jones Sr. Stays in Lineup Consideration vs. Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. continues to warrant lineup consideration as his team prepares to play host to the struggling Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The Vikings' offense has been among the worst in the NFL this season, yet the 10-year veteran has stayed productive, ranking 23rd among PPR running backs. Jones saw his snap share shrink when running back Jordan Mason returned from injured reserve, but he has still earned high-value carries, scoring touchdowns in back-to-back games to salvage otherwise mundane performances. The Falcons, however, rank 28th against half-PPR running backs and have regularly put their defense in bad positions with offensive turnovers. While managers probably have a tough time putting trust in the Minnesota offense, the matchup is good enough to put Jones in the conversation as an RB3/Flex. He's RotoBaller's No. 32 running back this week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Favorable Matchup Ahead for Jordan Mason in Week 12
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:02 PM ETAn injury and the Minnesota Vikings' season-long inability to establish a consistent offense have dimmed the fantasy production for running back Jordan Mason, but a Week 12 date against the Atlanta Falcons presents the chance for a turnaround. The Georgia Tech product has surpassed 60 rushing yards once this year and still has only one touchdown, but the Vikings' prognosis looks improved behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. For Mason, that begins with a Falcons defense that ranks 28th against half-PPR running backs and surrendered 170 total yards and two touchdowns to Kansas City rookie Emmitt Johnson in its most recent game. With a favorable run of games upcoming, Mason's short-term stock could be on the rise. He's ranked as RotoBaller's No. 28 running back this week, putting him in RB3/flex consideration in standard formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Questionable Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 4:01 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Cleveland Browns, head coach Klint Kubiak said, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. With kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET, Michael Mayer is a possible same-game fallback for managers who wait for the inactive list. Mayer (back) started in Bowers' place last week against the Denver Broncos and caught one of four targets. He returned after briefly leaving that game and practiced fully on Wednesday and Thursday. Bowers hurt his right ankle against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. He was limited in the final two practices last week and carried a questionable designation before sitting out at Denver. Kubiak said Wednesday he was optimistic Bowers would play in Cleveland. Bowers was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported that he wasn't on the field during the portion of Friday's practice open to reporters.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Week 12 Setting Just Right for Tai Felton?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 4:00 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton (hip) could be a short-term lineup option when the Atlanta Falcons travel to Minneapolis in Week 12. The second-year pro was completely off the fantasy radar until the Vikings traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins and lost Jordan Addison (thumb) to a practice injury in one fell swoop. After just six catches in a year and a half, Felton suddenly has nine in the past two weeks, and he enters this week without an injury designation. While the Vikings still have receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson, the former Maryland standout has emerged from the rest of the pack sans Addison. The Falcons' pass defense has struggled, ranking 25th in air yards allowed and 28th against PPR receivers, presenting a chance that the Vikings' receivers could have a big day. For managers in deep leagues or in a bind due to injuries, Felton's recent play, elevated role, and a favorable matchup could be enough to consider for a home-run swing.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
T.J. Hockenson a TE1 Option Against the Atlanta Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:57 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson can be considered a potential starter when the Atlanta Falcons visit U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 12. The veteran tight end has been a steady if unremarkable fantasy option who has largely outplayed his preseason draft position so far this season. The Iowa product ranks ninth among PPR tight ends, and he has a favorable rest-of-season outlook now that the Vikings reunited with quarterback Kirk Cousins, who has consistently targeted Hockenson in their time together. The Falcons are directly in the middle of the pack against PPR tight ends, ranking 16th, but with 24 targets in the past four games, Hockenson is getting reliable volume. At No. 9 among fantasy tight ends in this week's RotoBaller rankings, Hockenson has starting potential in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Will Reichard Stays on Starting Radar Against Falcons
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:55 PM ETKicker Will Reichard is once again a starting option when his Minnesota Vikings play host to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12. The All-Pro kicker has put together another impressive season so far, connecting on 24 of his 28 field goal attempts and remaining perfect inside 50 yards and on extra points. Now in his third season as a pro, Reichard is a perfect 83-for-83 on PATs as the Vikings' kicker. The Falcons have been among the better teams against fantasy kickers, ranking 11th, but Reichard is the No. 7 overall kicker and now attached to an offense that looks at least functional behind quarterback Kirk Cousins. Ranked as RotoBaller's No. 8 kicker this week, Reichard can be considered a starter in all formats.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Get-Right Game on Deck for the Minnesota Vikings Defense?
Nick Piotrowicz
Nov 27, 2026, 3:54 PM ETComing off by far its worst game of the season, the Minnesota Vikings' defense has a prime opportunity to return to its elite standard in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons. The San Francisco 49ers' top-rated offense exposed the Vikings' hyper-aggressive scheme in the first half en route to a 35-10 win, but the Falcons simply haven't been anywhere near that level. Through 10 games, the Falcons rank 30th in the league in scoring percentage, tied for 29th in turnovers committed, and 24th in offensive EPA. This season has been a struggle for third-year quarterback Michael Penix Jr., as Atlanta is one of five teams completing less than 60% of its passes and tied for last in interceptions. For a Vikings defense that still ranks first in defensive EPA and pressure percentage, the potential for havoc is there. As RotoBaller's No. 1 option this week, Minnesota is a must-start in every format that plays a defense.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: RotoBaller
Marvin Harrison Jr. Cleared to Return, Kayshon Boutte Ruled Out vs. Ravens
WR Kayshon Boutte, G Keylan Rutledge, DE Danielle Hunter and TE Brevin Jordan all ruled out for Sunday’s game vs. Ravens. https://t.co/ulqG2yPocg— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 3:50 PM ET
Tee Higgins Questionable Against Saints With Hamstring Injury
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 3:45 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints, according to WWL's Jeff Nowak. Higgins was off the injury report Wednesday and Thursday and did not practice Friday. Bengals beat writer Mike Petraglia reported earlier Friday that Higgins woke up sore and should be fine for Sunday. Cincinnati's 1 p.m. ET kickoff gives fantasy managers time to check the inactive list and still use a replacement from the early games if needed. Higgins has played all 10 games this season. He and Ja'Marr Chase are tied for the team lead with seven touchdown catches. Rookie Colbie Young is listed behind Higgins on Cincinnati's depth chart and caught his first NFL touchdown Monday against the Washington Commanders. Fellow receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) practiced in full all week and is also questionable. The Bengals would have to activate Iosivas from injured reserve for him to play Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff Nowak
Ja'Marr Chase Poised For Bounce-Back Performance In Week 12
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:38 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was held in check during last week's 20-22 loss to the Washington Commanders, collecting just 31 receiving yards on five catches. Despite being the most targeted Cincinnati pass catcher, Chase finished fifth on the team in receiving yards behind seventh-round rookie tight end Jake Endries. Chase will likely get back on track as the Bengals host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. On paper, the Saints defense has been stingy against wide receivers, but that is likely skewed because they are one of the most favorable matchups for running backs. Chase is too talented not to take advantage of the Saints' secondary. Chase is ranked WR2 in our RotoBaller Week 12 PPR rankings, making him a smash start at home this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Burrow Looking To Get Back In The Win Column On Sunday
Joshua Costello
Nov 27, 2026, 3:37 PM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will take on the New Orleans Saints at home this Sunday. Burrow continued his impressive hot streak with 300 passing yards and two touchdowns, but the game was decided on a last-minute field goal that gave Washington the lead. The superstar QB had been rolling with massive passing numbers in five straight victories before dropping last week's contest. Burrow will look to get back in the win column as the Bengals host the Saints this weekend. The Saints defense has been middle-of-the-pack against opposing quarterbacks this season, so this is not a matchup to avoid. Burrow is ranked QB1 in our RotoBaller Week 12 ranking, making him a must-start option this Sunday.--Joshua Costello
Source: ESPN.com
Looking More Likely That DJ Uiagalelei Could Start on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
It’s looking increasingly possible that DJ Uiagalelei could be the #Chargers’ starting quarterback Sunday against the #Patriots Sunday, sources tell @CBSSports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 27, 2026
Justin Herbert has been working from a concussion. pic.twitter.com/F3aCBFhcze
Nov 27, 2026, 3:31 PM ET--Keith Hernandez