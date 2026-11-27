Denzel Boston Listed as Questionable
Nov 27, 2026, 2:17 PM ETThe Cleveland Browns have listed rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (foot) as questionable for the Week 12 game on Sunday night against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Scott Petrak of The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. Head coach Todd Monken said that the Browns would have a better idea of Boston's status for Sunday night's game on Saturday, so fantasy managers should check back for an update then on whether the 22-year-old will have a chance to suit up against Vegas. Fantasy managers have a tough decision on their hands, with the Browns and Raiders not kicking off until Sunday evening. If Boston is limited at all or out entirely, Jerry Jeudy would become a much more attractive flex play in deeper leagues alongside rookie KC Concepcion Jr. as quarterback Deshaun Watson's top receiving options. Malachi Corley, Tylan Wallace, and Isaiah Bond would be fighting for WR3 duties on Sunday. Boston, a second-rounder out of the University of Washington, is coming off a one-catch, 16-yard performance in the Week 10 win over the Houston Texans, and he has not found the end zone since the loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 11. Like most rookies, Boston has been up and down in his first year in the NFL, catching 33 of 63 targets for 523 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 10 games, but both he and Concepcion have no doubt improved Cleveland's WR corps in 2026. RotoBaller has Boston ranked as the No. 30 fantasy WR in Week 12.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram - Scott Petrak
More Recent News
Brandon Aiyuk Will Not Be Activated for Sunday's Game
As expected, Brandon Aiyuk will not be activated for Sunday.— John Keim (@john_keim) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:13 PM ET
Brock Bowers Not on Field During Media Viewing Practice Session Friday
#Raiders TE Brock Bowers (ankle) is not on the field during the media viewing period of practice after being a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday.— Ryan McFadden (@ryanmcfadden_) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:10 PM ET
Romeo Doubs Unlikely to Return in Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 2:08 PM ETNew England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said that wide receiver Romeo Doubs (shoulder) is unlikely to come off Injured Reserve to play on Sunday against the hosting Los Angeles Chargers, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. The Patriots also officially ruled out quarterback Drake Maye (leg) and receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring), so they will be short-handed on offense against a Chargers team that could be without quarterback Justin Herbert (concussion). The 26-year-old Doubs was designated to return from IR earlier this week, but the Patriots are not ready to have him return to game action, so he will likely miss a fifth straight game. The former fourth-round pick from Nevada in 2022 was brought to New England in the offseason to play a key role in the passing game, but his rest-of-season fantasy outlook has taken a huge hit with Maye not expected to return until later this season, if at all, due to a fractured fibula that he suffered in the Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions in Germany. With both Doubs and Brown out this weekend in L.A., DeMario Douglas should once again feature as New England's WR1. The volume alone makes Douglas attractive as a deep-league flex option, but his upside will be limited with Tommy DeVito now under center for the Pats. Doubs' next chance to return from IR will come in Week 13 in a big divisional matchup against the Buffalo Bills.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Colston Loveland Viewed as Week-To-Week
Colston Loveland is week-to-week with a knee injury— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:06 PM ET
Brian Schottenheimer Calls George Pickens a "Very Emotional Player"
Keith Hernandez
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer when asked about George Pickens running to the locker room before the game was over yesterday and then him needing to run back to the sideline before Dallas’ final offensive play: “At the end of the day, GP is a very emotional player that I have…— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 2:00 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
A.J. Brown Ruled Out for Sunday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 2:00 PM ETA depleted New England Patriots offense will be without wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for their Week 12 matchup with the Chargers, as he has been ruled out with the hamstring injury picked up in Week 10's international loss to the Lions. Acquired in the offseason for a 2028 first-round pick, Brown has been one of 2026's biggest disappointments, both in real life and for fantasy, having played only 160 total snaps for his new team while missing time to ankle, knee, and hamstring injuries. In four games played, he has caught 11 of his 25 targets for 128 yards and no touchdowns. With the Patriots also ruling out quarterback Drake Maye (fibula) and expected to be without Romeo Doubs (shoulder), backup Tommy DeVito will lead one side of a matchup with a week-low 35.5-point over/under and little fantasy relevance to be found.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Drake Maye Ruled Out for Week 12
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:49 PM ETNew England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (fibula) has been ruled out for the team's Week 12 matchup with the Chargers after fracturing his right fibula on the opening drive of the team's Week 10 loss to the Lions in Munich, Germany. Returning from a Week 11 bye, the designation comes as no surprise, as Maye is expected to be sidelined deep into the regular season, though he has reportedly avoided surgery and, as of yet, has not been placed on injured reserve. The Patriots have also ruled out wide receiver A.J. Brown (hamstring) for Sunday and are likely to be without Romeo Doubs (shoulder), leaving a depleted offense to play around backup Tommy DeVito in a once-anticipated matchup that was recently flexed out of primetime.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Evan Lazar
Will Howard Named No. 2 QB for Steelers
Will Howard will be the No. 2 QB today. Cole Holcomb out due to injury. Nick Herbig officially active.— Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 27, 2026
Kevin Jobity Jr. again dressing over Gabriel Rubio. #Steelers https://t.co/48EXlWTyVd
Nov 27, 2026, 1:38 PM ET
Brandon Aiyuk Seen on the Practice Field Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:36 PM ETNewly acquired Washington Commanders wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was spotted practicing Friday ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup with the Cardinals. Aiyuk signed to the team's practice squad on Tuesday following his recent reinstatement to the league and release from the San Francisco 49ers, but he has not played in an NFL game since suffering a multiligament knee injury in Week 7 of the 2024 season. The 28-year-old former first-round pick would require a game-day elevation for Sunday, but even if made active, fantasy managers should be in no rush to get him into their starting lineups and are cautioned to take a wait-and-see approach with a player who could take multiple weeks to become fully integrated into the offense, if at all.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Nicki Jhabvala
Seth McGowan Ruled Out for Week 12
The following #Colts are OUT for Sunday’s game against the #Giants, per Indy HC Shane Steichen:— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 27, 2026
• CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (knee)
• RB Seth McGowan (hamstring)
• RT Jalen Travis (knee)
• DT Jerry Tillery (calf)
• TE Will Mallory (hamstring)
Nov 27, 2026, 1:33 PM ET
Bhayshul Tuten Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:24 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) was not spotted during the media-accessible portion of Friday's practice, according to team reporter Michael DiRocco. The second-year running back has been playing through lingering ankle and foot injuries for weeks, but has managed at least one limited practice session before each game since Week 9. He has now missed three consecutive practices ahead of a Week 12 divisional matchup with the Titans, with DiRocco noting that he and wide receiver Parker Washington (shoulder), already ruled out for Sunday, were the only players not present on Friday. Should Tuten miss his first game of the year, Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes a flex-worthy starter against a Titans defense that has been a league-average matchup for fantasy running backs.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Michael DiRocco
Denzel Boston Still Not Practicing Friday
Patrick McGrath
Nov 27, 2026, 1:13 PM ETCleveland Browns rookie wide receiver Denzel Boston (quadriceps) was absent from practice for the fourth straight day on Friday as he deals with a quad injury ahead of a Week 12 matchup with the Raiders. Hampered by a separate toe injury before the bye, Boston missed two practices ahead of a Week 10 win over the Texans but was able to take the field for a limited session that Friday before suiting up. Now coming out of the bye and missing four straight practices, he faces a very realistic possibility of missing a game that was recently flexed into primetime. An absence by Boston should lead to increased target totals for both fellow rookie KC Concepcion and second-year tight end Harold Fannin Jr., who could each be in line for big nights against a beatable Raiders defense.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Mary Kay Cabot
Tetairoa McMillan Rides to Friday Practice with Helmet and Pads
#Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (foot) just rode to practice with a helmet and pads.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Baker Mayfield's Thumb Should Be Fine for Monday Night
Robinson said Baker Mayfield did hit his injured thumb on a helmet vs. Detroit, but he’s had good progress in two practices and should be fine with it Monday vs. Carolina.— Greg Auman (@gregauman) November 27, 2026
Nov 27, 2026, 1:12 PM ET
Cardinals Provide No Update on Jeremiyah Love
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:11 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur did not provide any updates on rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle), who is eligible to return from Injured Reserve after the Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders, according to Bo Brack of PHNX Sports. LaFleur said he expects to know more about Love next Wednesday, when the team resumes practicing again. The 21-year-old's availability for Week 13 will depend on how he looks next week if he returns to practice. The Cardinals have their bye coming in Week 14, so it could make sense for Arizona to keep the third overall pick out until a Week 15 matchup against the New York Jets at home. Love should be the team's lead back once he is fully recovered from his ankle injury to close out his first campaign in the NFL, which makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues despite his lengthy absence. However, the young RB is also quickly running out of time to make an impact during the postseason for fantasy managers who qualify. The Cardinals have been using a lackluster backfield committee between Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier with Love sidelined, and it will continue this Sunday against the visiting Washington Commanders. It has been a frustrating first season for Love in the NFL, as he has only 268 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground while adding 36 receiving yards and another TD as a receiver.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PHNX Sports - Bo Brack
Tee Higgins Absent From Team Stretch, Leaves After Walk-Through
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 1:04 PM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (undisclosed) was not present for the team stretch before practice on Friday and was one of a few players who left after the walk-through, according to Jay Morrison of BengalsTalk.com. Morrison speculates that it could just be a body maintenance issue late in the week, as Higgins has not been on the Week 12 injury report all week. The 27-year-old is most likely fine to play on Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints, but fantasy managers will want to check back for Friday's final injury report just to double-check. If active, as expected, Higgins will continue to be a must-start in all fantasy football starting lineups for a plus matchup at home this weekend. He caught two of his three targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Monday night win over the Washington Commanders and now has 55 receptions on 76 targets for 867 yards and seven touchdowns so far in 2026, despite being in the shadow of All-Pro wideout Ja'Marr Chase. The former second-rounder from Clemson now has six touchdowns in the last five games, which include two 100-yard performances. At RotoBaller, Higgins is ranked as the No. 5 overall WR for Week 12 in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: BengalsTalk.com - Jay Morrison
Carson Beck Ruled Out for Week 12
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 12:53 PM ETArizona Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur has officially ruled out rookie quarterback Carson Beck (back) for Sunday's game against the visiting Washington Commanders, according to Darren Urban of the team's official website. Veteran journeyman Josh Johnson will make a second straight start under center for the Cardinals with Beck missing a second straight game due to back spasms. Beck has been unable to practice all week, and it is unclear if he will have a chance to make his return in Week 13 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 25-year-old third-round pick from the University of Miami made his first career NFL start on Nov. 15 against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams and predictably struggled, going 11-for-18 passing for 108 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions while also taking five sacks. A return next week against Philly would not be the softest landing, but it would definitely be a better matchup than he had in his NFL debut. The Cardinals will likely turn back to Beck once he has recovered from his back spasms as they look to get a better read on the position for the future, but fantasy managers should not consider him as anything more than a desperation QB2 option in superflex leagues with a weak receiving corps to work with for the rest of the 2026 season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: AZCardinals.com - Darren Urban
Colston Loveland Headed to Injured Reserve With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Nov 27, 2026, 12:45 PM ETThe knee injury that Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (knee) suffered on Thanksgiving on Thursday in the win over the division-rival Detroit Lions is expected to land him on Injured Reserve, which would sideline him for a minimum of four games, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Bears are still doing additional testing, but the current belief is that Loveland could return later this season. It is a big blow to the Bears' offense and to fantasy managers, who will not have Loveland available for the start of the fantasy playoffs. Before being carted to the locker room on Thursday, Loveland caught his only target for five yards and then lost a fumble, giving fantasy managers negative points on the day. To this point in the season, the 22-year-old has 41 catches on 61 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns. With Loveland out for the foreseeable future, Sam Roush should operate as the Bears' top pass-catching tight end, making him an interesting deep-league pickup at the position going into next week. After Loveland left on Thanksgiving against Detroit, Roush caught all five of his targets for 31 yards. With Loveland potentially not even being in play for the fantasy football playoffs, it is fair to consider dropping him outright in single-year leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Tyler Higbee Week-to-Week With Chest Contusion
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 12:42 PM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (chest) is considered week-to-week with a chest contusion, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He still has a chance to play Thursday night against the Kansas City Chiefs, depending on how he recovers over the next few days. The Rams will file their first Week 13 practice report Monday and issue game designations Wednesday. Higbee caught one of three targets for 14 yards before being ruled out of the Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers. Davis Allen was also ruled out, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he suffered a high ankle sprain. Terrance Ferguson will stay on injured reserve for the rest of the season because he needs ankle surgery. If Higbee and Allen sit Thursday, Colby Parkinson and rookie Max Klare would be the only available tight ends on the Rams' current roster. Parkinson led Rams tight ends in snaps against Green Bay, and Klare logged 43 offensive snaps after playing four in the previous game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jalen McMillan Appears to Practice Fully Friday
Bruno Mulé
Nov 27, 2026, 12:08 PM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Jalen McMillan (knee) appeared to be practicing in full Friday, according to Greg Auman of FOX Sports. Tampa Bay had yet to post Friday's official practice report. McMillan returned to practice Wednesday when the Buccaneers opened his 21-day window to come off injured reserve. Tampa Bay estimated him as a full participant Thursday because the team did not practice on Thanksgiving. He has been on injured reserve since Sept. 30 after hurting his knee against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Head coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday it was too early to tell whether the receiver would be ready for Monday night's game against the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said McMillan needed a couple of good practices to feel confident about playing. McMillan played sparingly in his two appearances this season and has yet to catch a pass. Tampa Bay's final injury report is due Saturday, and the team would need to activate him before he can play Monday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Greg Auman