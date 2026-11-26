Mathieu Olivier Out Week-to-Week
Nov 26, 2026, 5:59 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (upper body) is week-to-week, The Athletic's Aaron Portzline reports. He's set for a multi-game absence after suffering an upper-body injury in Monday's contest against New Jersey. A rematch with the Devils on Wednesday marked Olivier's first absence of the season. With Olivier on the shelf, the Blue Jackets lose a forward who likes to throw his body around. The 29-year-old leads the team with 62 hits in 22 games. His offensive work has resulted in three goals and three assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron PortzlineComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Denton Mateychuk Not Expected to Play Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:48 PM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (concussion) is expected to sit out Friday's clash against Detroit, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. A hit to the head in Wednesday's loss to New Jersey sent Mateychuk to concussion protocol, and he wasn't on the ice at Thursday's practice. Mateychuk has earned seven points (four goals, three assists) in 22 games this season and has recorded 29 blocks. Erik Gudbranson is poised to enter the lineup as his replacement. While Gudbranson offers less offense than Mateychuk, he brings a more physical presence, averaging two blocks and one hit per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
Gabe Perreault Ruled Out for 4-6 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:37 PM ETNew York Rangers winger Gabe Perreault (lower body) will be sidelined for 4-6 weeks, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. The Rangers have several forwards on the shelf, and Perreault will join them until at least late December. Only Alexis Lafreniere (10) has scored more goals than Perreault for the Rangers this season. He has seven goals on 46 SOG. In 24 outings, the 21-year-old has also contributed four assists. With Perreault unavailable, Jaroslav Chmelar could see more ice time until the holiday break, particularly if Pavel Dorofeyev (lower body) remains sidelined.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mollie Walker
Jack Roslovic Likely to Remain Out Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:30 PM ETToronto Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic (upper body) will likely miss a second straight game on Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. The 29-year-old entered the week carrying an upper-body injury. With Toronto opening a back-to-back Friday, Roslovic could be sidelined for both games. Roslovic has been one of the best free-agent pickups of the year, recording 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). While Roslovic's absence is a blow to the Maple Leafs, Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is on track to return against Boston and will boost the offense.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Beckett Sennecke to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:22 PM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Beckett Sennecke (upper body) will return to action on Friday against Los Angeles, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The exciting winger has been sidelined for three games with an upper-body injury. Sennecke has been among Anaheim's best forwards this season, posting 12 goals and 14 assists in 22 games. He's had 11 power-play points (five goals, six assists). Sennecke averages over 20 minutes of ice time and looks set to remain a core piece of the Ducks' offense for the foreseeable future.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Brenden Dillon Handed Four-Game Suspension
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 5:13 PM ETNew Jersey Devils defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for four games for an illegal hit to the head of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk (concussion). The incident occurred Wednesday and resulted in a match penalty for Dillon. Mateychuk entered concussion protocol and isn't expected to play in Friday's matchup with Detroit. Dillon has recorded two points (one goal, one assist), five SOG, 16 blocks, and 37 hits in 16 games this season. He'll be eligible to return to the lineup on Dec. 5 against Pittsburgh. In the meantime, Vladislav Kolyachonok will have a chance to play regularly.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Patrik Laine Recovering From Knee Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:58 AM ETWinger Patrik Laine revealed he recently underwent knee surgery after a setback in his training, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports. Laine, an unrestricted free agent, noted he has a "lengthy recovery ahead." A month ago, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Laine has no interest in continuing his career in Europe and was still hoping to earn a new NHL deal. The knee injury is a major blow, though he appears to be in good spirits. Unfortunately, Laine has dealt with several health issues after an exciting start to his career. He hasn't played more than 68 games since 2019-20. Last season, Laine was limited to five outings with the Montreal Canadiens.--Taavi Pailk
Source: David Pagnotta
Ryan Poehling Close to Returning
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:49 AM ETAnaheim Ducks center Ryan Poehling (knee) could be back in action this weekend, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. According to Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville, Poehling is "close" to being available. Quenneville hasn't been able to count on Poehling since the first few games of the season. He injured his knee in his fifth appearance of the campaign. With Leo Carlsson (upper body) sidelined, Poehling may have an expanded role if he can return before the Swedish forward. Typically, Poehling operates in the bottom six and plays a crucial role on the penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Kirill Marchenko to Return Friday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:43 AM ETToronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) is poised to return to the lineup Friday against Boston, TSN's Mark Masters reports. Marchenko has recovered from a leg injury and said he's "ready to go." His return will be a welcome boost for a Maple Leafs team that has won just once in its last 10 games. Marchenko has been impactful in his first year in Toronto, scoring 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 14 games and handing out 20 hits. He should slot back into the first power-play unit and claim a top-six spot.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Masters
Pontus Holmberg Exits Loss with Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:36 AM ETTampa Bay Lightning right wing Pontus Holmberg (undisclosed) exited Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Carolina in the second period. Tampa Bay had Brandon Hagel and Zemgus Girgensons back in the lineup but lost another forward to injury. Holmberg skated on the second line and the second power-play unit. He made a strong impact early in the season but saw his point drought reach seven games on Wednesday night. Overall, Holmberg has contributed six goals and seven assists in 24 games, averaging nearly one hit. The Lightning close out the week with a back-to-back against Ottawa and Florida, and Scott Sabourin is likely to re-enter the lineup if Holmberg isn't healthy enough to play.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Denton Mateychuk Enters Concussion Protocol
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:28 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets defenseman Denton Mateychuk is in concussion protocol after exiting early on Wednesday against New Jersey. His game ended in the first period when Mateychuk took a hit to the head from Devils defenseman Braden Dillon. The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced that Dillon will have a hearing on Thursday for an illegal check to the head and interference against Mateychuk. After the game, Blue Jackets head coach Rick Bowness said Mateychuk "feels fine," so he may not be badly hurt and won't have to exit the lineup on Friday against Detroit. Mateychuk has registered seven points (three goals, four assists), 34 SOG, and 29 blocks in 22 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kaiden Guhle Exits Early Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 26, 2026, 9:23 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (undisclosed) left Wednesday's 6-0 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in the second period. He was apparently injured on a hit from Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis didn't have an update on Guhle after the game. Montreal has one more contest scheduled this week, visiting Vegas on Saturday. Guhle's extended absence would hurt the Canadiens in more ways than one. He has recorded six points (two goals, four assists), 25 SOG, 37 blocks, 48 hits, and a plus-three rating in 22 games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Leo Carlsson Misses Second Straight Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:17 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) isn't ready to return to action on Wednesday night against San Jose. He was labeled as day-to-day on Wednesday by Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville. Beckett Sennecke (upper body) was upgraded to day-to-day, meaning Anaheim should have two of its best offensive players back sooner rather than later. Their next chance to return will be a back-to-back against Los Angeles on Friday and Saturday. Mikael Granlund has taken over the first-line center role from Carlsson, while Roger McQueen and Nico Myatovic will skate in the top six against the Sharks.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
Elias Pettersson to Skip Road Trip
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:08 PM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson (upper body) won't play during the team's upcoming four-game road trip, Thomas Drance of The Athletic reports. He's been out for two games with an upper-body injury and will remain sidelined until at least next week. Vancouver begins its trip on Wednesday against the Detroit Red Wings. Following a couple of underwhelming campaigns, Pettersson has found his stride this season, posting 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. Filip Chytil has taken over the top-line center spot in his absence.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Thomas Drance
Cale Makar Returns to Action Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 7:04 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) has been officially cleared to return on Wednesday against Montreal. After missing three games with a lower-body injury, the star rearguard practiced fully on Tuesday. He has recovered faster than expected, having been initially ruled out for two weeks. Makar is having another special season, boasting 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games. He will rejoin the first power-play unit and will skate with Brett Kulak at even strength.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Victor Hedman Misses Wednesday's Action Due to Illness
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:55 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (illness) isn't available for Wednesday's mouthwatering matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes. Tampa Bay appears to be carrying some bug in the locker room, as both Hedman and Erik Cernak have been ruled out due to illness. With the two veterans missing, Max Crozier and Emil Lilleberg will get a chance to play. Meanwhile, the top pairing of John Carlson and Charle-Edouard D'Astous will have an even more important role on the back end, and both are strong fantasy options.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning Activate Brandon Hagel From Injured Reserve
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:47 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning winger Brandon Hagel (lower body) was activated from Injured Reserve and is expected to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Carolina, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports. Tampa Bay has been without him for three games. Hagel has made a significant impact as a scorer and playmaker this season, notching 13 goals and 11 assists in 20 games. He has two three-point games in his last three outings. The Lightning need another big performance from him against the reigning champions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Erik Erlendsson
Evgeni Malkin Available Against Flames Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:37 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) will play on Wednesday night against the Calgary Flames. Malkin has missed two games with an upper-body injury. The veteran star has seven assists in his last five appearances and has been in top form throughout the season. He has scored six goals and 18 points in 19 games. The Penguins will link up their big guns against Calgary, with Malkin set to skate on the first line alongside Sidney Crosby.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand Good to Go Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 6:31 PM ETFlorida Panthers forwards Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Brad Marchand (knee) have been cleared for action ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Ottawa Senators. Both players have featured in just a handful of games this season while dealing with knee injuries. Barkov will resume his duties as the top-line center and will join the first power-play unit. Marchand will strengthen the second power-play unit and link up with the third line. The duo's return comes at an ideal time, with Florida facing the Atlantic Division leaders.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Colton Dach Remains Sharp in Front of Goal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:58 AM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Colton Dach scored the team's first goal in Tuesday's 5-3 defeat against Vegas. He made a big mark on the game, with six SOG and four hits. Dach has played his best hockey of the season lately, scoring in three of the last four games. In total, he has contributed six goals in 21 games this season, adding two assists. The 23-year-old has also recorded 40 SOG and 52 hits. Despite his impressive recent form, Dach is unlikely to keep playing at this level for much longer.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Evan Bouchard Surpasses 40-Point Mark with Two Assists
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Bouchard's passing ability helped Edmonton tie the game at two entering the third period, but the Oilers ran out of gas. As a result of another productive outing, Bouchard became only the third defenseman in NHL history to record at least 40 points in 27 games or fewer in a single season. He's the first Oilers rearguard to reach 40 points so quickly. Bouchard continues to lead all defensemen in points and sits fourth in overall scoring. His work includes 12 goals and 29 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN