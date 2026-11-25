Jordan Addison Does Not Practice on Wednesday
Nov 25, 2026, 6:25 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (thumb) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the team. Addison has missed the last two games and is expected to miss more time after undergoing thumb surgery. While the 24-year-old former first-rounder is expected to avoid landing on Injured Reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games, he most likely will not play in Week 12 on Sunday against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. In the blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night in Mexico City without Addison available, receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson were the team's top two leading pass-catchers, with Tai Felton coming in third with six catches on a team-high 12 targets for 42 yards. Veteran Jauan Jennings also saw an elevated role with three catches on six targets for 20 yards. In addition to Felton and Jennings, Myles Price will be asked to step up again this weekend against Atlanta if Addison misses a third straight game, as expected. Addison's first seven games in 2026 left a lot to be desired with the Vikings struggling on offense (18 catches, 277 yards, and one touchdown), but his rest-of-season fantasy outlook could be boosted when he returns from injury now that quarterback Kirk Cousins has taken over the offense. The Week 13 game at home against the Carolina Panthers might be a more realistic target for Addison to make his return.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Vikings
More Recent News
Eagles Defense Has Tall Task Ahead
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:20 PM ETAfter a solid effort against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Philadelphia Eagles' defense has a tough road ahead as they take on one of the most high-powered offenses in the NFL on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia squares off with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, a team that put up 51 points during a win over the Tennessee Titans a week ago and has totaled 97 points over the last two weeks. Dallas has eclipsed the 30-point mark in seven of their games this season, making this a challenging matchup for the Eagles. Philadelphia is RotoBaller's 30th-ranked defense and is projected to score just four fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Mike McCarthy Sidesteps Accusation of Sleeping in Team Meetings
Keith Hernandez
McCarthy notably in this quote does not deny sleeping in meetings when being asked. Take that for what it is. https://t.co/oUrTVZbGHu— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 6:17 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Makai Lemon Hoping to Rebound After Limited Performance
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:16 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon is coming off a slow performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he recorded just a lone reception for three yards. In the previous three games, he had tallied 19 receptions for 185 yards and a touchdown, so he will be hoping to get back on track against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. Dallas is allowing a ton of yardage through the air this season and allowed three Tennessee Titans wide receivers, Chimere Dike, Calvin Ridley and Carnell Tate, each average 11.5 yards per reception or more a week ago. Ridley and Tate each found the end zone, while Dike and Ridley each went for five-plus receptions and over 65 yards receiving. Lemon is RotoBaller's 50th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Coming Off Strong Effort
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 6:07 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper is coming off his second-most productive outing of the season and looks forward to a favorable matchup with a putrid Dallas Cowboys pass defense in Week 12. Cooper recorded a season-high four receptions for 59 yards, his second-most in a game this season, while averaging 14.8 yards per reception during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. This week, he will go up against the Cowboys' secondary, which allowed two Tennessee Titans wide receivers, Carnell Tate and Calvin Ridley, each to find the end zone. Additionally, Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike led the team with 69 yards receiving. Cooper is RotoBaller's 56th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score seven fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert Looking for a Spark
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:59 PM ETDuring a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was targeted just once, but hauled in his lone opportunity for a 38-yard reception. This week, Goedert and the Eagles go up against a Dallas Cowboys pass defense that has been porous while defending against opposing passing games this season. Last week, the Cowboys allowed Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward to operate efficiently, as he threw for 248 yards passing on 21 of 30 attempts, finding the end zone twice through the air. Two weeks ago, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle recorded a solid performance against Dallas, totaling six receptions for 74 yards. This week, Goedert is RotoBaller's 11th-ranked tight end and is projected to score eight fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Rodgers Doesn't Currently Have Any Suitors
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 5:52 PM ETAs of right now, there are no NFL teams that are interested in Pittsburgh Steelers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is on the verge of being waived by the organization after his rant on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, according to Dianna Russini. News came down on Tuesday night that the Steelers were benching Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph for their Week 12 Black Friday game against the Denver Broncos, a decision that has been in the making for months. While there are currently no NFL teams reportedly interested in bringing the future Hall of Famer in, it could quickly change due to injuries. But in what is expected to be Rodgers' final NFL season, his options appear limited after forcing his release from Pittsburgh. Rodgers said he was blindsided by the news that the team was benching him in favor of Rudolph, but head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that the team made "continuous" efforts to reach the QB. The four-time MVP signal-caller aired out lots of the Steelers' dirty laundry on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, including accusing McCarthy of falling asleep during team meetings. When asked if he was the right person to lead the Steelers, McCarthy said yes, because he knows "how to win, and that's the facts." If this is the end of the road for the 42-year-old, he will finish what is likely his last season in the NFL with a 60.9% completion rate, 2,241 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions in 10 starts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Dianna Russini
DeVonta Smith Has Chance For Breakthrough Against Cowboys
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:51 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was targeted heavily during a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, with 12 passes thrown his way. However, it didn't amount to much production, as he tallied just five receptions for 41 yards in backup quarterback Joe Milton III's second game replacing starter Jalen Hurts. There is hope Smith and the Eagles' passing game can squeeze more juice out of the orange this week, when they will go up against a Dallas Cowboys defense that has allowed the third-worst EPA per pass (+0.15) in the NFL this season. Smith is RotoBaller's 17th-ranked wide receiver and is projected to score 13 fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Saquon Barkley Has Found End Zone in Four Straight Outings
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:43 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley performed well during a surprising win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, finishing the triumph with 75 yards rushing and a touchdown on 17 carries. He has now found the end zone in four consecutive outings, dating back to an Oct. 26 win over the Dallas Cowboys, during which he finished with 62 yards and a touchdown on seven carries. Barkley and the Eagles will again go up against a Dallas defense this week that has been the worst in the league defending against opposing running games. The Cowboys have allowed 151.5 yards rushing per game this season and gave up a 110-yard performance to Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard last week, during which he averaged 5.2 yards per carry. Barkley is RotoBaller's 14th-ranked running back and is projected to score 14 fantasy points against Dallas.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Brock Bowers Limited at Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 5:42 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in the team's practice on Wednesday, according to Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com. Bowers missed the Week 11 loss to the division-rival Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury that he suffered early in the Week 10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The 23-year-old has now been limited in the team's last three practices, dating back to last week, and he should have a better chance to play this Sunday night against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. However, there is still some uncertainty surrounding the star tight end's status, with the Raiders' bye coming in Week 13. For what it is worth, the Raiders are optimistic that they will have Bowers available for their primetime game this weekend. Michael Mayer flopped as a TE2 streamer last weekend with Bowers sidelined, catching one of his four targets for four yards, and he will be hard to trust in starting fantasy lineups in Week 12, even if Bowers misses a second straight game. Bowers is a must-start in all fantasy formats when he is active, and his ceiling could be even higher with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza now leading the offense. In eight games so far in 2026, Bowers has 50 catches for 676 yards and six touchdowns. In his last full game against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 8, Bowers had seven grabs on eight targets for 111 yards and a touchdown.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Ryan McFadden
Joe Milton III Faces Porous Pass Defense in Week 12
Alex Brasky
Nov 25, 2026, 5:32 PM ETWhile he hasn't found the end zone in his first two starts in place of injured starter Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Joe Milton III has a chance to get off the schneid against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Cowboys have allowed the second-most yards passing per game in the NFL this season, giving up 270.9 per contest. Milton III has averaged just 155 yards passing over his couple of starts, but he proved to be a threat with his legs against the New York Giants two weeks ago, when he carried the ball nine times for 64 yards, including a long run of 24 yards. Milton III is RotoBaller's 21st-ranked quarterback and is projected to score 17 fantasy points against the Cowboys.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Steelers Player Pulled Away from Interview Regarding Aaron Rodgers
Keith Hernandez
Drew Allar is the only player to talk so far. He was a few minutes into a group interview and DeShon Elliott walked over and told him to stop the interview.— Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) November 25, 2026
Nov 25, 2026, 5:09 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Juwan Johnson Absent from Saints Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (hamstring) was absent from his team's practice on Wednesday, per Jeff Nowak of WWL Radio. Johnson is battling a hamstring injury that could threaten his availability for his team's Week 12 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Across 10 games in 2026, the 30-year-old has recorded 30 catches for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 43 targets. Johnson got off to a strong start to the season, but his production has tailed off recently, as he's recorded fewer than four catches and 40 receiving yards in five consecutive games. If Johnson is inactive against Cincinnati, Saints tight end Noah Fant could be in line for a larger workload. However, neither Johnson nor Fant profiles as a particularly appealing tight end option for fantasy managers in Week 12.--Will Brady
Source: WWL Radio - Jeff Nowak
Bhayshul Tuten Misses Practice on Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:49 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (ankle, foot) did not participate in his team's practice on Wednesday, per Mia O'Brien of ESPN Radio. Tuten has been playing through a lingering ankle/foot issue that he re-aggravated toward the end of Jacksonville's Week 11 loss to the New York Giants. While his status for the Jaguars' Week 12 matchup against the Tennessee Titans remains unclear, Tuten could be trending toward being inactive on Sunday. The 23-year-old has emerged as a must-start fantasy running back in 2026, recording 868 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns on 179 touches across 10 games. With Tuten's health in question, Jaguars RB2 Chris Rodriguez Jr. profiles as a priority waiver-wire target where available for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN Radio - Mia O'Brien
Steelers Made "Continuous" Efforts to Reach Aaron Rodgers
Keith Hernandez
Aaron Rodgers said he found out about being benched through a phone call by Pat Freiermuth.— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
Mike McCarthy says the team 'made continuous efforts' to try and reach Rodgers and they were in touch with his agent last night.
Nov 25, 2026, 4:48 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Keaton Mitchell Out of Chargers' Practice on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:44 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh said that running back Keaton Mitchell (knee) will not practice with the team on Wednesday, according to Noah Furtado of The Athletic. Mitchell injured his back and knee in Sunday's Week 11 loss to the New York Jets, with his knee injury keeping him out for the rest of the game and limiting him to zero carries and one reception on one target for six yards. Injuries aside, the 24-year-old's fantasy stock was already beginning to slip with the Chargers finally deciding to let Omarion Hampton eat in the last couple of weeks as their true lead back. In the Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mitchell had just three carries for four yards and failed to haul in his only target in the passing game. He is now dealing with a knee injury that could sideline him for this Sunday's home contest against the New England Patriots, which would open up more complementary work for Kimani Vidal behind Hampton. Mitchell just has not been a realistic standalone fantasy starter in 2026 in a bad Chargers' offense, recording 49 carries for 182 yards (3.7 yards per attempt) and no touchdowns, while adding 19 receptions on 24 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown as a receiver. At best, Mitchell is a deep-league handcuff for those who have Hampton rostered.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Noah Furtado
Mike McCarthy Defends Himself as the Right Person to Lead the Steelers
Keith Hernandez
Mike McCarthy on why he thinks he's the right person to lead the Steelers:— Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026
"I know how to win. And that's the facts."
Nov 25, 2026, 4:42 PM ET--Keith Hernandez
Isaiah Likely Limited in Practice with Groin Injury Wednesday
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:40 PM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (groin) was limited in practice on Wednesday with a groin injury, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com. While Likely has plenty of time to ramp up before New York's Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, his health status is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week. Across 10 games in 2026, the 26-year-old has recorded 56 catches for 610 yards and seven touchdowns on 83 targets. Likely is coming off a down game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which he recorded just one catch, but he's been one of the better tight ends in football this season. As long as he's active, Likely profiles as a must-start tight end for fantasy managers against Indianapolis. If he's unable to play, Giants tight end Theo Johnson could have some deep league streaming appeal.--Will Brady
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Derrick Henry in Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Nov 25, 2026, 4:33 PM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (concussion) is in the league's concussion protocol, but he is expected to play on Sunday against the Houston Texans, head coach Jesse Minter told Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Henry is in the league's protocol after being checked for a concussion late in Sunday's loss in Carolina against the Panthers. The 32-year-old Pro Bowler was limited in practice on Wednesday, though, and he is expected to clear the protocol by the weekend, allowing him to suit up in Houston. As long as Henry's symptoms remain minor and he continues to practice this week, fantasy managers should keep the bruising veteran back in their starting lineups as the Ravens get set to face the Texans this weekend. The former second-rounder and 11-year veteran does not have the same fantasy upside as long as quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) remains out, but he is still a force to be reckoned with and has four rushing touchdowns in the last four games, including three in the last two contests. He had one of his better games of the 2026 season against the Panthers in Week 11, carrying the football 13 times for 94 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches on five targets for 17 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Baltimore Banner - Jonas Shaffer
Stefon Diggs Absent from Practice on Wednesday for Personal Reasons
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:30 PM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (personal) was absent from his team's practice on Wednesday for personal reasons, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. While Diggs' status for Washington's Week 12 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals does not appear to be in jeopardy, his practice availability is worth monitoring throughout the remainder of the week. Across nine games in 2026, the veteran wideout has recorded 40 catches for 431 yards and six touchdowns on 65 targets. While Diggs has been a consistent target-earner in Washington, he may be falling behind breakout rookie wide receiver Antonio Williams on the team's target pecking order. Still, as long as Diggs is active in Week 12, he profiles as a low-end WR2 option for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Nicki Jhabvala
Steelers Players Confirm Report of Mike McCarthy Sleeping During Meetings
Will Brady
Nov 25, 2026, 4:21 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers players confirmed a rumor that head coach Mike McCarthy has a personal assistant who brings him ice cream sandwiches on demand, per Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report. While McCarthy's ice cream intake doesn't necessarily take away from his ability to coach football, it's just the latest detail in what seems to be a rapidly unraveling locker room in Pittsburgh. The team announced last night that it was benching quarterback Aaron Rodgers in favor of career backup Mason Rudolph, which led Rodgers to go scorched earth on McCarthy and the organization during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today. The Steelers have since waived Rodgers. However, Steelers players have been anonymously confirming some of the veteran QB's claims about McCarthy's operation, such as the head coach falling asleep during team meetings. Pittsburgh appears to be in a state of complete internal chaos heading into its Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos on Friday.--Will Brady
Source: The Schultz Report - Jordan Schultz