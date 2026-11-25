Evan Bouchard Surpasses 40-Point Mark with Two Assists
Nov 25, 2026, 9:48 AM ETEdmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard recorded two assists in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Bouchard's passing ability helped Edmonton tie the game at two entering the third period, but the Oilers ran out of gas. As a result of another productive outing, Bouchard became only the third defenseman in NHL history to record at least 40 points in 27 games or fewer in a single season. He's the first Oilers rearguard to reach 40 points so quickly. Bouchard continues to lead all defensemen in points and sits fourth in overall scoring. His work includes 12 goals and 29 assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPNComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Jack Eichel Pots Two Goals Against Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:41 AM ETVegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel provided two goals in Tuesday's 5-3 road win against the Edmonton Oilers. He opened the scoring on the power play 6:13 into the game and potted Vegas' fourth goal in the third period, which turned out to be the game-winning tally. This was Eichel's second consecutive multi-point outing. He's been held scoreless just twice in November. Eichel's hot run of form has put him tied for seventh in scoring in the NHL. He has 11 goals and 22 assists in 26 contests.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Trevor Connelly Records First Career Three-Point Game
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:30 AM ETVegas Golden Knights left wing Trevor Connelly tallied two goals and one assist in Tuesday's 5-3 victory over Edmonton to record his first career three-point game. The 20-year-old became the youngest player in franchise history with multiple goals in a game. Connelly made it 2-0 midway through the first period and completed the scoring with an empty-netter. His special performance on Tuesday night elevated Connelly to the top of the league's rookie scoring list. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 26 games. A four-game point streak, which includes two goals and four assists, makes Connelly the hottest rookie around.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Marc Gatcomb Exits Early Versus Oilers
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:16 AM ETVegas Golden Knights right wing Marc Gatcomb (face) didn't finish Tuesday's matchup with the Edmonton Oilers, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The 27-year-old left the action after taking a high stick to the face. Gatcomb leads all Vegas forwards with 84 hits in 24 games. On the offensive end, he has contributed one goal and two assists. The Golden Knights will likely bring Raphael Lavoie back into the lineup if Gatcomb misses additional time. The team will face San Jose next on Friday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
Filip Hallander Exits with Lower-Body Injury Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 25, 2026, 9:06 AM ETEdmonton Oilers left wing Filip Hallander (lower body) missed most of Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Vegas. He suffered a lower-body injury early in the game, logging just 3:06 of ice time over five shifts. Hallander has made 15 appearances with the Oilers this season, scoring one goal and delivering 21 hits. The Swedish forward has been a depth piece, and his potential absence won't make a difference in fantasy. Max Jones may re-enter the lineup when Edmonton returns to action on Friday against Seattle. It's also possible Zach Hyman (illness) will be ready to return.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Conor Geekie Will Miss 4-5 Months After Surgery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:59 PM ETTampa Bay Lightning center Conor Geekie (shoulder) will be out for 4-5 months after undergoing surgery, the team announced Tuesday. Geekie has been out for the last three games, and it looks like he won't be an option until late March. Before hurting his shoulder, Geekie was a regular in the lineup, recording five points (four goals, one assist), 27 SOG, and 59 hits in 20 games. He has averaged 11:27 of ice time, so Geekie's absence won't have a major impact in fantasy.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Nikolaj Ehlers to Remain Out Wednesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:52 PM ETCarolina Hurricanes left wing Nikolaj Ehlers (lower body) will miss a second straight game on Wednesday against Tampa Bay, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He's trying to shake off a minor lower-body injury. Ehlers has been in fine form throughout 2026-27, posting 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 23 games. After his exit from the lineup, Taylor Hall returned to a second-line role. With two goals and one assist in the last two games, Hall has started to pick up steam.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
Evgeni Malkin Returns to Practice Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:41 PM ETPittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (upper body) returned to practice Tuesday. The veteran star has dealt with several health issues this season, most recently missing two games with an upper-body injury. But he appears to be on track to rejoin the lineup Wednesday against Calgary. Despite missing time, Malkin is Pittsburgh's second-highest scorer. He has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 19 games. After being held scoreless against Dallas, the team responded by placing Malkin on the top line with Sidney Crosby during Tuesday's practice.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Ryan Pulock to Miss 1-2 Weeks With Shoulder Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:31 PM ETNew York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (shoulder) won't be available for 1-2 weeks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Pulock has been sidelined for two games due to a shoulder issue and will be out for at least three more games. The veteran rearguard has appeared in 17 games this season, recording four assists, 15 SOG, 30 blocks, 12 hits, and a plus-seven rating. Matthew Kessell, who recorded two assists in Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto, is expected to have an increased role until Pulock returns.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Andrew Gross
Cale Makar Logs Full Practice Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:28 PM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) practiced fully Tuesday, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. This suggests that Makar may be ready to return to the lineup. He has missed three games with a lower-body injury. Makar has recorded 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 19 games this season, with four multi-point performances in his last seven appearances. The fantasy value of Devon Toews and Sam Malinski will take a hit with Makar's return. --Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Officially Available Tuesday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 6:25 PM ETEdmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed) will play on Tuesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. He's been officially cleared to return from a five-game absence. Edmonton plans to use Nugent-Hopkins as a top-line winger next to Connor McDavid and Kasperi Kapanen. Linking up with the NHL's top scorer is a significant boost to Nugent-Hopkins' fantasy value, though he doesn't necessarily need highly skilled linemates to make an offensive impact. In 12 appearances this season, Nugent-Hopkins has tallied four goals and seven assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
Mathieu Olivier Makes Early Exit Against Devils
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:57 AM ETColumbus Blue Jackets right wing Mathieu Olivier (upper body) suffered a new injury blow in Monday's matchup against New Jersey, Jason Newland of The Hockey News reports. He left the game late in the second period after sustaining an upper-body injury. Last week, Olivier couldn't finish a tilt against Chicago due to injury. Ultimately, he didn't miss any games. It remains to be seen whether the same will happen this time. Columbus has a rematch against New Jersey scheduled for Wednesday. Olivier has recorded a team-high 62 hits in 22 games, along with three goals and three assists.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jason Newland
Kyle Palmieri Sustains Lower-Body Injury Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:47 AM ETNew York Islanders left wing Kyle Palmieri (lower body) was hurt in the second period of Monday's 4-2 loss to Toronto. He appeared to injure his right leg in a collision in the Islanders' crease, and the team ruled him out for the third period. Palmieri has seen action on the first line and the second power-play unit, but his numbers have been disappointing in 2026-27. With 23 games played, he has four goals and nine points. Palmieri's exit from the lineup could give Anthony Duclair a larger role, especially after his run of three goals in four games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: New York Islanders
Morgan Frost Suffers Upper-Body Injury in Monday's Loss
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:40 AM ETCalgary Flames center Morgan Frost (upper body) left Monday's 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators in the second period. He suffered an upper-body injury on a hit from Senators defenseman Tyler Kleven. After a trip to the locker room, Frost returned for a couple of shifts, but he couldn't finish the game. Frost has recorded 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 25 outings this season. Recently, he's been slumping, going scoreless in six of his last eight games. Frost has been skating on the first line and the first power-play unit, making his absence significant for the Flames.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Michael Carcone Unavailable for 3-4 Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:29 AM ETUtah Mammoth left wing Michael Carcone (upper body) will be sidelined for 3-4 months, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports. The 30-year-old is recovering from upper-body surgery and won't play again until at least late February. Carcone provides physicality to the Mammoth's lineup, recording 38 hits in 15 games this season. He has one goal and two assists. Utah's frontline has been badly banged up, but there was some positive news on Monday when Clayton Keller and Dylan Guenther rejoined the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Cole Bagley
Erik Gustafsson Ruled Out for 2-4 Weeks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:21 AM ETLos Angeles Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson (hand) will miss 2-4 weeks and has been placed on Injured Reserve. He suffered a non-displaced fracture in his hand on Saturday against Ottawa. During his first campaign in L.A., Gustafsson has made 16 appearances. He has averaged one block per game while picking up nine points (two goals, seven assists). Cody Ceci filled the void in the lineup on Monday against Montreal, recording four hits and a plus-one rating across 16:22 of ice time. He will likely see regular playing time until Gustafsson returns, but Ceci doesn't offer much fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Los Angeles Kings
Connor Bedard to Miss Approximately Four Months
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETChicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (shoulder) is expected to be out until late March. He had shoulder surgery on Monday, and team physician Michael Terry said Bedard is expected "to make a full recovery in an approximate timeline of four months." It's sad to see the young star miss a significant chunk of the season again, but hopefully this is the last time we hear about his shoulder issues. With Bedard sidelined, Roman Kantserov has gotten a look as the top-line center, erupting for six points (four goals, two assists) in the last two games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Jordan Kyrou Out at Least One Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:58 PM ETWashington Capitals right wing Jordan Kyrou (upper body) will miss at least one week. The Capitals have a three-game week scheduled, starting Wednesday with a tilt against Philadelphia. The team plans to re-evaluate Kyrou next week. A short break may benefit Kyrou, since he hasn't been himself recently. After a productive start to the campaign, Kyrou hasn't scored any points in seven straight games. He has amassed five goals and nine assists in 21 games during his first year in D.C. As a result of Kyrou's absence, Anthony Beauvillier could get a look in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jacob Trouba Ruled Out for the Week
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:49 PM ETSan Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Trouba (lower body) won't play this week, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky. Trouba will depart the lineup on Monday against Minnesota and will be out for at least four games. Warsofsky said Trouba has been playing through an injury lately. The veteran blue-liner has been a big presence at the back, registering 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 41 SOG, 39 blocks, and 44 hits in 25 outings. Michael Kesselring has big skates to fill and will re-enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Saturday night against Seattle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Leo Carlsson Not Expected to Play Monday Night
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:41 PM ETAnaheim Ducks center Leo Carlsson (upper body) is not expected to play on Monday against Seattle. After being hurt in Saturday's loss to Winnipeg, Carlsson missed Sunday's practice and was listed as day-to-day. Carlsson has been very productive in 2026-27, recording seven goals and 22 assists in 24 games. With him out, Mikael Granlund will serve as Anaheim's de facto No. 1 center. Tim Washe and Roger McQueen are also in a position to take on more responsibility. Additionally, Nico Myatovic becomes a player to watch, especially after Beckett Sennecke's (upper body) exit from the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Clayton Keller, Dylan Guenther Available Monday
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Nov 23, 2026, 5:32 PM ETUtah Mammoth forwards Clayton Keller (illness) and Dylan Guenther (upper body) are both available for Monday's tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports. Keller missed Saturday's win over Anaheim due to illness, and Guenther has dealt with an upper-body injury for a couple of weeks. Utah activated Guenther from Injured Reserve after the morning skate. Kailer Yamamoto and Anders Lee may see fewer minutes as Utah's frontline gets healthier. The top six will remain without Nick Schmaltz (lower body), who will miss a sixth straight game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ken Wiebe