Nov 24, 2026, 1:37 PM ET

Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons (knee) is one of eight Packers players listed as questionable ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Rams, and he is expected to make his season debut on Thanksgiving eve. Parsons has not played since tearing his ACL and meniscus in Week 15 of the 2025 season, but he was able to log another limited week of practice while working in the 21-day practice window that was opened on November 4th. If he is not activated before Wednesday's game, he will be lost for the season, so every indication is that the Packers will see the return of their four-time All-Pro. One of the most dynamic game-wreckers in the league, Parsons is capable of racking up IDP points even on a limited snap count, so he should be plugged right back into starting lineups as soon as he's made available.