Tai Felton Is a Week 12 PPR Fill-In
Nov 24, 2026, 12:09 PM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton is worth a small Week 12 claim in 14-team full-PPR leagues if you need a flex. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday that Jordan Addison (thumb) is unlikely to return for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Felton caught six passes for 42 yards on a team-high 12 targets in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers, with six of those targets coming in the first half. Minnesota threw 43 passes in the blowout after attempting 31 in the win over the Green Bay Packers. Felton drew five targets at Green Bay despite playing more snaps. Jauan Jennings returned from a calf injury against San Francisco and played more than Felton, leaving the two to share work behind Justin Jefferson. Atlanta has allowed about 239 net passing yards per game, which makes this a reasonable week to use Felton if Addison sits again. Addison stayed on the active roster after surgery, so I'd check how much of that work Felton keeps when Addison returns.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Start Tai Felton This Week?
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Anthony Gould Remains a Deep-League Fantasy Stash
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 12:00 PM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gould has seen his snap share increase to 56 percent over the past two weeks since Keenan Allen's departure to the 49ers, and in those two games, he has earned seven targets for 76 yards. The Colts recently cut Daniel Jones, meaning Anthony Richardson will now be under center, adding another layer of uncertainty to a Colts offense that appears to be reeling. Gould has been efficient per route, with a 2.36-yard-per-route run mark and 10.60 yards after catch per reception; however, over this two-week stretch he is still only running 19 routes a game and seeing 3.5 targets, which won't amount to much unless the Colts get him more opportunities. Gould is a deep league stash at best for fantasy managers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Simi Fehoko Offers Bench Depth in Week 12
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 11:53 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Simi Fehoko has led the team's wideouts in snaps in both games since Michael Wilson (neck) went on injured reserve. Fehoko caught one of two targets for 21 yards against the Los Angeles Rams, then played 52 of 56 offensive snaps and caught one of five targets for a two-yard touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. With Wilson out for the season and Kendrick Bourne (leg) still on injured reserve, there's room for Fehoko to keep playing regular snaps. Josh Johnson was Arizona's fourth starting quarterback in four games and sent 14 of his 31 passes to Trey McBride on Sunday. Harrison Wallace III saw seven targets and led the team with 57 receiving yards. I'd claim Wallace first if I needed a receiver against the Washington Commanders this week. Fehoko is a bench stash in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers. Arizona has a Week 14 bye, so I'd want Fehoko to build on those five targets before carrying him through the break.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Harrison Wallace III Emerges as an Intriguing Waiver-Wire Target
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:47 AM ETArizona Cardinals rookie wide receiver Harrison Wallace III saw his snap share jump from 14 percent in Week 10 to 67 percent in Week 11, and he showed out, earning seven targets and hauling in four for 57 yards. Wallace was second on the team in targets behind Trey McBride's 14. With the Cardinals all but preparing for the 2027 season at this point, the opportunity is there for the taking for Wallace, as Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded to the Texans and Michael Wilson (neck) is done for the year. With Wallace potentially taking over the team's WR1 role, he is an intriguing add off the waiver wire heading into Week 12, as the Cardinals have a good schedule down the stretch and will likely face game scripts where they are trailing and need to throw the ball.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
CJ Daniels Has a Window to Earn More Targets
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 11:41 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver CJ Daniels has another chance to earn a bigger share of the passing game Wednesday against the Green Bay Packers. Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) remain on injured reserve. Sean McVay left open a Week 13 return for Adams, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that mid-December is more likely. Daniels played 46 offensive snaps in his first NFL start against the Arizona Cardinals, two fewer than Konata Mumpfield. He caught one of two targets for 22 yards, and Mumpfield led the Rams' wide receivers with four targets and finished with 81 yards. Matthew Stafford threw just 26 passes in the lopsided win. Mumpfield would be my first waiver claim among Rams receivers. I'd put a small bid on Daniels in leagues with 14 or more teams that start three receivers and keep him on the bench this week. If the Rams have to throw more against Green Bay and Daniels still sees only a couple of targets, I'd look elsewhere for bench depth before Adams gets back.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Laquon Treadwell Remains Off the Fantasy Radar
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:36 AM ETIndianapolis Colts wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was heading in the right direction with Keenan Allen's departure to the San Francisco 49ers, but he's done very little with his opportunities, earning only three targets over the past three weeks while playing 80%-plus of the snaps. The Colts have also cut Daniel Jones, meaning Anthony Richardson is now under center for them, adding another layer of uncertainty for the Colts offense heading into a Week 12 matchup against the New York Giants, who have looked great on defense. Treadwell, a former first-round pick by the Vikings, has moved around quite a bit over his career but has never finished better than WR93 in a season, making his fantasy value nonexistent. Fantasy managers should look elsewhere on the waiver wire down the stretch.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Cyrus Allen's Playing Time Limits His Week 12 Waiver Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Nov 24, 2026, 11:29 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Cyrus Allen topped 40 receiving yards for the second straight game Sunday, even as his playing time fell. The rookie caught two of four targets for 41 yards against the Arizona Cardinals after posting two catches on four targets for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Allen played 23 offensive snaps in Atlanta and just 16 against Arizona, the fewest of any Chiefs receiver in the game. Rashee Rice and Josh Downs each drew more targets than Allen in both games, and Kansas City's unofficial depth chart lists him behind Xavier Worthy. I'd leave Allen on waivers in most 12-team redraft leagues. He's a low-priority stash in leagues with 14 or more teams if you can spare a bench spot for a receiver who still needs a bigger role. When the Chiefs visit the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, the first thing I'd check is whether Allen starts picking up snaps from Jalen Royals or Andrew Armstrong. Both played more than Allen against Arizona and drew fewer targets.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Ray Davis Holds Little Fantasy Value Outside of Being a Handcuff
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:20 AM ETBuffalo Bills 27-year-old running back Ray Davis has surprisingly gotten very little work so far in the 2026 season, with only 17 carries for 55 yards and no touchdowns. Given how much the Bills run the football, you would think they would get Davis more involved, but Ty Johnson has been playing more snaps than Davis, especially in pass-catching situations, and even with the Bills having a lot of game scripts that you'd think they would get their second running back touches, that doesn't appear to be the case for Davis. James Cook is the team's true workhorse running back, with 209 carries so far and already over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns. Davis is nothing more than an insurance policy for Cook managers.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
De'Zhaun Stribling Emerges as an Intriguing Fantasy Stash
Nicho Roessler
Nicho Roessler
Nov 24, 2026, 11:12 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) was getting work on the sidelines during Week 11 practice and appears to be progressing from the ankle injury that has kept him out of the entire 2026 regular season. After lighting it up in training camp, Stribling skyrocketed up draft boards back in August; however, he appears to be nearing a return, which should add him to the waiver-wire radar. The 49ers offense is firing on all cylinders of late, but adding Keenan Allen at the trade deadline muddies the path to success for Stribling, especially if Deebo Samuel Sr., Mike Evans, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey all stay healthy. That said, this offense has been so good that Stribling's path to becoming a fantasy WR3 in deeper formats is entirely possible. Fantasy managers will want to stash Stribling in their IR slot on the off chance he takes off down the stretch.--Nicho Roessler
Source: RotoBaller
Dawson Knox Worth Some Deep-League Attention
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:52 AM ETBuffalo tight end Dawson Knox has produced enough offensively of late to try in a few more deep fantasy leagues going forward. He has at least three targets in three straight games. Knox caught two passes for 31 yards across three targets against the Dolphins in Week 11. Before that, he had a seven-yard catch across three targets in Week 10 against the Jets and 37 yards on four grabs and five targets against the Vikings in Week 9. Knox has 117 yards and a touchdown over 16 catches and 23 targets on the season. He's played 68.8% of the team's offensive snaps, so he's on the field enough to make a fantasy impact. There's not a ton of production in his numbers, but his improved marks of late give him some deep-league appeal at least. Fantasy owners desperate for tight end help in deeper setups could at least entertain the idea of adding the team's TE2.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Brevyn Spann-Ford Holds Some Streaming Appeal After Finding End Zone
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:46 AM ETDallas tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is a fantasy streaming option for Week 12 after finding the end zone in Week 11 against Tennessee. He only had five yards on two receptions and targets though, so his fantasy ceiling is still pretty low. Fantasy owners will also need to be watching the status of Jake Ferguson (knee), as Spann-Ford's role could decrease a bit when the team's top tight end returns. The backup has logged at least 44 offensive snaps in four straight games, but it hasn't resulted in much offensively, as he has just 82 receiving yards and the score on nine receptions and 13 targets. He's stuck behind CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and even Ryan Flournoy on the pass-catching hierarchy, and with running back Javonte Williams thrown in, there's not much left for the team's tight end, regardless of who it is. Spann-Ford is just a deep-league streaming option for Week 13 against Philadelphia, which also isn't a good fantasy matchup.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Sione Vaki Just a Deep-League Stash Option
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:39 AM ETDetroit running back Sione Vaki is the RB2 for his team, but he's still only worth stashing in really deep fantasy leagues as a possible injury replacement for star RB Jahmyr Gibbs. Vaki has just 37 rushing attempts over 10 games played, and he's managed 162 yards on those carries, with no rushing scores yet. He has nine receptions for 88 yards over 10 targets, but is an afterthought offensively behind Gibbs. In Week 11 against Tampa Bay, Vaki played just 13 offensive snaps, losing a yard on his only rushing attempt and catching his lone target for seven yards. Gibbs handled 23 of the team's 29 total rushing attempts, and will continue to be the workhorse for as long as he's healthy. Fantasy owners in really deep leagues can keep stashing Vaki, but he'll likely only be startable if Gibbs were ever to be injured.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Colby Parkinson Still Carries Streaming Value for Week 12
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:31 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson has some fantasy streaming value as the team's offense continues to deal with injuries to Davante Adams (hamstring) and Puka Nacua (knee/toe). Parkinson has logged over 50 offensive snaps in three straight games, which has been at least 69% of the team's offensive totals. He went for 48 yards on five receptions and six targets in Week 7 against the Raiders, but regressed to 13 yards on four grabs and targets in Week 9 against the Commanders and then had just 11 yards on two catches and targets in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Parkinson still could be involved more this week with Nacua and Adams both out again. Based on his production of late, plus having a tougher fantasy matchup against the Packers for Week 12, Parkinson is a better streaming option in deeper leagues.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Jordan Watkins Only Worth Stashing in Deep Leagues
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:24 AM ETSan Francisco wide receiver Jordan Watkins is only worth holding onto in deep fantasy setups after he managed just 19 yards on a single catch and target in Week 11 against Minnesota. He played 28 offensive snaps, which was 51.9% of the team's total. His role decreased from the past several games, which makes sense after Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel Sr. returned from injuries. Watkins was outproduced on the field by Evans, Samuel, wideout Keenan Allen and tight end George Kittle, and he also has running backs Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black to contend with for touches. That doesn't leave much for Watkins, so he's only worth stashing in really deep fantasy leagues. He could play a bigger role if injuries ravage the 49ers' offense again, but for now, he's not a very good fantasy asset.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Kayshon Boutte Worth Considering in Deeper Leagues After Another TD
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:19 AM ETHouston wide receiver Kayshon Boutte caught a touchdown and went for 40 yards across just two receptions and targets in Week 11 against Indianapolis, so he gained a little fantasy value and is now worth considering in more deeper leagues for the weeks to come. Boutte was held without a catch in the team's Week 10 game against Cleveland, but he had 125 yards and two scores over four grabs and five targets in Week 9 against the Chargers, so he has two good fantasy showings over his past three appearances. It's worth noting that Marvin Harrison Jr. missed Weeks 10 and 11, so Boutte's role could decrease when he's back, but for now, Boutte is an intriguing option, even if he's just a streamer.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Mike Gesicki Catches Five Passes on Monday
Morgan Rode
Morgan Rode
Nov 24, 2026, 10:12 AM ETCincinnati tight end Mike Gesicki hauled in five of his six targets for 77 yards during the team's Week 11 loss to Washington on Monday night. He played 27 offensive snaps for the third straight game, which worked out to 46.6% of the team's total this week. It was the second-most receiving yards the tight end has posted in a single game this season and his third time over 75 yards across 10 appearances. Gesicki has tallied 40 or fewer yards in every other game. He now has 338 yards and six touchdowns over 25 receptions and 34 targets this season. With his scoring prowess, plus being part of a high-powered offense, Gesicki has been a solid fantasy streaming option at the tight end position. He'll remain a quality streaming asset heading into a pretty favorable Week 12 matchup against the Saints.--Morgan Rode
Source: ESPN
Joe Burrow Throws Two Touchdowns in Bengals' Loss
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:58 AM ETCincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a solid game with exactly 300 passing yards and two passing touchdowns, but it wasn't enough to get the win on a rainy night in Washington, D.C. The Commanders rallied back with five second-half field goals to get the win on Monday Night Football, snapping Cincinnati's five-game winning streak. Burrow completed 28 of 40 pass attempts and added two carries for a loss of one yard. After heavy rain in the first quarter, Burrow connected with Tee Higgins on a 31-yard touchdown just after the two-minute warning in the second quarter. After halftime, he found Colbie Young for a four-yard touchdown while under pressure. He leaned heavily on shorter passes to his RBs and TEs and wasn't able to get into a rhythm with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins downfield. His 300 yards and two touchdowns were still solid numbers, but his performance snapped a streak of five straight games with at least four total touchdowns. He's still a top-shelf option at QB next week at home against the Saints, in a matchup that should help the Bengals' offense quickly put Monday's disappointing outcome behind them.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Chase Brown Unable to Get Going on Monday
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:50 AM ETCincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown had another disappointing showing as the Bengals lost to the Commanders on Monday Night Football. He only managed six rushing yards on six carries and caught five passes for 30 receiving yards. He was out-produced by Samaje Perine, who had 26 rushing yards on his six carries and caught four passes for 71 receiving yards. Brown played 58% of snaps, while Perine played 51% of snaps. Brown's hold on the lead spot in the timeshare seems to be tenuous as Perine continues to mix in effectively. Brown still seems to be the slightly preferred option, but his loss of certainty in the role, along with some concerning drops on Monday night, makes him a low-end fantasy RB2 going forward. He has a high ceiling due to his work as a pass-catcher when at his best, and with a good matchup against New Orleans in Week 12, he could turn things around. He'll be a high-risk, high-reward starter next Sunday at home against the Saints.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Ja'Marr Chase has Disappointing Night in Washington
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:35 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase led the Bengals in targets with nine on Monday Night Football, but he only managed 31 yards on five catches. After a rainy start to the game, the Commanders consistently put pressure on Joe Burrow, and the passing game never really got going. Chase almost caught a long downfield pass in the second half in triple coverage that could have saved his fantasy day, but he wasn't quite able to come up with it. The down game snapped a streak of three straight games with double-digit receptions and 140+ yards for Chase, who will look to bounce back next week in a favorable matchup against the New Orleans Saints. He wasn't able to come through with a big game this week, but he's still clearly a must-start WR1 in all formats as he looks to get back on track.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Antonio Williams Converts Critical Catches on Career Night
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:23 AM ETWashington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams had the best game of his rookie season on Monday Night Football against the Bengals. The third-round pick caught nine of his 11 targets for a career-high 122 yards, including two huge catches for 22 yards and 42 yards to put the team in position for Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. Williams led the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards, and he continues to show a very high ceiling based on his solid rapport with Jayden Daniels. Williams and the Commanders have a favorable schedule in the next few weeks, with the Cardinals, Titans, and Texans coming up. While Stefon Diggs will likely be more involved than he was on Monday in those games, Williams can be a strong streaming option if you need WR depth or a flex play over the next few weeks.--Zach Thompson
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Leads Commanders to a Win Despite Wrist Issue
Zach Thompson
Zach Thompson
Nov 24, 2026, 9:16 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels led his team's late drive and set up a game-winning field goal to defeat the Bengals 22-20 on Monday Night Football. He racked up 289 passing yards and ran for a team-high 55 rushing yards as well. He didn't have a passing or rushing touchdown, but led the team to five field goals in the second half, which was enough to help them squeak out the victory, improving to 4-5-1 on the season. After the game, in the locker room, Daniels' non-throwing wrist was wrapped. During the game, the team's athletic trainers were examining and treating the wrist, and Daniels was seen icing it between possessions. He was able to play through the injury, though, and he'll likely continue to do so when the Commanders visit the Cardinals next week. Daniels has a very favorable schedule with the Cardinals, Titans, and Texans in the next three weeks, so if you need a QB streamer and he's available, he is definitely worth considering. The dual-threat QB will have a high ceiling if he can convert more of his team's effective drives into touchdowns.--Zach Thompson
Source: Nicki Jhabvala