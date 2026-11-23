Nov 22, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard (shoulder) will undergo surgery next week, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The young star will have a second shoulder surgery in five months. He underwent a procedure on his left shoulder during the offseason and injured his right shoulder earlier this week against Toronto. Bedard needed around three months to recover from his first surgery, so he could be back in action in March. However, considering he's now dealt with several shoulder issues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team be extra cautious with him. Frank Nazar, Roman Kantserov, and Anton Frondell (undisclosed) could all benefit from Bedard's absence, though the latter was injured himself in Saturday's win over Calgary.